Does the Inverted Yield Curve Matter?: Theme of the Week

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Opinion
relates to Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Promise Just Doesn't Add Up
Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Promise Just Doesn't Add Up
relates to A Capital City in the Jungle? It’s Not a Crazy Idea
A Capital City in the Jungle? It’s Not a Crazy Idea
relates to Why Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Superweapon Went Up in Smoke
Why Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Superweapon Went Up in Smoke
relates to China Can Afford to Wait Out Trump: Weekend Edition
China Can Afford to Wait Out Trump: Weekend Edition
relates to Jay-Z Has Every Right to Take the NFL’s Money
Jay-Z Has Every Right to Take the NFL’s Money
relates to Li Ka-shing, Ordinary Hong Kong Citizen, Weighs in
Li Ka-shing, Ordinary Hong Kong Citizen, Weighs in
relates to How Asia Can Protect Its Crazy Riches
How Asia Can Protect Its Crazy Riches
relates to The Recovery Won’t Die Naturally. It Will Be Killed.
The Recovery Won’t Die Naturally. It Will Be Killed.
relates to Netanyahu Had No Choice But to Ban Omar and Tlaib
Netanyahu Had No Choice But to Ban Omar and Tlaib
relates to GE Provides a Distraction From the Trade War
GE Provides a Distraction From the Trade War
relates to Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Promise Just Doesn't Add Up
Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Promise Just Doesn't Add Up
relates to A Capital City in the Jungle? It’s Not a Crazy Idea
A Capital City in the Jungle? It’s Not a Crazy Idea
relates to Why Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Superweapon Went Up in Smoke
Why Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Superweapon Went Up in Smoke
relates to China Can Afford to Wait Out Trump: Weekend Edition
China Can Afford to Wait Out Trump: Weekend Edition
relates to Jay-Z Has Every Right to Take the NFL’s Money
Jay-Z Has Every Right to Take the NFL’s Money
relates to Li Ka-shing, Ordinary Hong Kong Citizen, Weighs in
Li Ka-shing, Ordinary Hong Kong Citizen, Weighs in
relates to How Asia Can Protect Its Crazy Riches
How Asia Can Protect Its Crazy Riches
relates to The Recovery Won’t Die Naturally. It Will Be Killed.
The Recovery Won’t Die Naturally. It Will Be Killed.
relates to Netanyahu Had No Choice But to Ban Omar and Tlaib
Netanyahu Had No Choice But to Ban Omar and Tlaib
relates to GE Provides a Distraction From the Trade War
GE Provides a Distraction From the Trade War
relates to Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Promise Just Doesn't Add Up
Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Promise Just Doesn't Add Up
relates to A Capital City in the Jungle? It’s Not a Crazy Idea
A Capital City in the Jungle? It’s Not a Crazy Idea
relates to Why Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Superweapon Went Up in Smoke
Why Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Superweapon Went Up in Smoke
relates to China Can Afford to Wait Out Trump: Weekend Edition
China Can Afford to Wait Out Trump: Weekend Edition
relates to Jay-Z Has Every Right to Take the NFL’s Money
Jay-Z Has Every Right to Take the NFL’s Money
relates to Li Ka-shing, Ordinary Hong Kong Citizen, Weighs in
Li Ka-shing, Ordinary Hong Kong Citizen, Weighs in
relates to How Asia Can Protect Its Crazy Riches
How Asia Can Protect Its Crazy Riches
relates to The Recovery Won’t Die Naturally. It Will Be Killed.
The Recovery Won’t Die Naturally. It Will Be Killed.
relates to Netanyahu Had No Choice But to Ban Omar and Tlaib
Netanyahu Had No Choice But to Ban Omar and Tlaib
relates to GE Provides a Distraction From the Trade War
GE Provides a Distraction From the Trade War
Economics

Does the Inverted Yield Curve Matter?: Theme of the Week

Here’s what led Bloomberg Opinion coverage this week.

By

Does the Inverted Yield Curve Matter?: Theme of the Week

Here’s what led Bloomberg Opinion coverage this week.

By
,
Perception vs. reality.

Perception vs. reality.

 Photographer: Vecchio/Hulton Archive
Perception vs. reality.

Perception vs. reality.

Photographer: Vecchio/Hulton Archive
Photographer: Vecchio/Hulton Archive

Is it time to panic? Is a recession coming? Is everything actually fine?

The signals are a puzzle that can’t be solved right now. There are plenty of indications; trying to read them is like looking into a cloudy crystal ball. But rest assured, Bloomberg Opinion writers will keep doing what they can to anticipate what’s coming for the global economy.

Forget the Yield Curve. The 30-Year Treasury Is Scary. – Brian Chappatta

The Treasury Bond Rush Won't End Well – Conor Sen

Britain's Inverted Yield Curve Is Nothing Like America's – Marcus Ashworth

The Market Finally Has Its Inversion. Now What? – John Authers

If There’s a Recession, It Will Be Made in China – Noah Smith

The Federal Reserve Can Conquer the Yield Curve – Tim Duy

Falling Mortgage Rates Aren't What They Used to Be – Justin Fox

Markets Discover That America Is Not an Island – Robert Burgess

Bond Proxies Are Not as Safe as They Appear – John Authers

Trump Panics, Rushes Into Xi’s Arms – Shuli Ren

This is the Theme of the Week edition of Bloomberg Opinion Today, Sunday’s roundup of our biggest commentary topic this week. New subscribers to the newsletter can sign up here.

    This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

    To contact the author of this story:
    Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net

    To contact the editor responsible for this story:
    Mary Duenwald at mduenwald@bloomberg.net

    Published on