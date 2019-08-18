Does the Inverted Yield Curve Matter?: Theme of the Week
Here’s what led Bloomberg Opinion coverage this week.
Does the Inverted Yield Curve Matter?: Theme of the Week
Here’s what led Bloomberg Opinion coverage this week.
Is it time to panic? Is a recession coming? Is everything actually fine?
The signals are a puzzle that can’t be solved right now. There are plenty of indications; trying to read them is like looking into a cloudy crystal ball. But rest assured, Bloomberg Opinion writers will keep doing what they can to anticipate what’s coming for the global economy.
Forget the Yield Curve. The 30-Year Treasury Is Scary. – Brian Chappatta
The Treasury Bond Rush Won't End Well – Conor Sen
Britain's Inverted Yield Curve Is Nothing Like America's – Marcus Ashworth
The Market Finally Has Its Inversion. Now What? – John Authers
If There’s a Recession, It Will Be Made in China – Noah Smith
The Federal Reserve Can Conquer the Yield Curve – Tim Duy
Falling Mortgage Rates Aren't What They Used to Be – Justin Fox
Markets Discover That America Is Not an Island – Robert Burgess
Bond Proxies Are Not as Safe as They Appear – John Authers
Trump Panics, Rushes Into Xi’s Arms – Shuli Ren
This is the Theme of the Week edition of Bloomberg Opinion Today, Sunday’s roundup of our biggest commentary topic this week. New subscribers to the newsletter can sign up here.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Mary Duenwald at mduenwald@bloomberg.net