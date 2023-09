00:00

Interesting that you had a recent revision, right, where your outlook for the property market has basically changed. It was stable just four months ago, now revised negative. What's changed in your eyes? Oh, thank you, Yvonne, and thank you for having me. Yes, we did just change, you know, our sector outlook for for property sector. This, obviously, you know, has something to do with our expectation of the contract itself. That's the key reason behind the outlook change. You know, at the beginning of this year, post COVID lockdowns, we actually did see some very notable rebound of both economic growth and also national contracted sales. And we had expected, you know, contracted sales to to to to stabilize for this year and to come slightly above 2022. But entering into June, we in the past several months, the rebound has has been losing steam, clearly, and it's now much weaker than we previously expected. You know, a couple months, a couple of weeks ago, our in-house, you know, GDP forecast for China's growth next year was actually lowered to 4% from 4.5% previously. And that's reflecting the weakening momentum of economic recovery post zero policy. And obviously, you know, a slowing economy, economic growth and income growth would have a negative impact on household spending and household consumption and housing as the largest ticket item for for households. So so against this backdrop, you know, we're not optimistic that we'll see a notable or sustained at all such a sustainable rebound of national contracted sales from where we're standing at. You know, we expect we now expect it will continue to decline for the next 6 to 12 months and driven largely by, you know, economic uncertainties and also home buyers, you know, sentiments on income and employment prospects. And, you know, all of these factors which would weigh on households spending, appetite and housing demand. Right. And Kelly, David here. So that's one part of where these some of these developers get their funding source. What about the other side in some of the measures that the government's tried to introduce to plug some of the. Yes, the funding issues, what do you make where are we in that conversation? Yes. Well, first of all, we think, you know, the policies that we've seen in, you know, recent policies. So we think that is a significant policy shift from the governments to boost property demand. This is very different from, you know, what we've seen since last end of last year. There were 16 measures, the so-called safety measures, you know, trying to use the funding, you know, funding rates, this the for the developers or alleviating their liquidity pressures. You know, for the developers, but not so much on housing demand. And this round is about lowering funding costs for homebuyers. So so it's clearly more, you know, focused on the demand side and also, you know, lease policies to lower down PMI ratios or to broaden the recognition of the, you know, first time homebuyers to so that, you know, they would be eligible to to to to to have a lower down payment ratio and then eventually, you know, lower your funding cost. And, you know, these are the policies that have been rolled out from the central government level rather than, you know, previously, I think in the most majority a you know, part of last year what we've seen has been one city, you know, you know, city specific policies. And, you know, under the framework of one city, one policy said it was not a unified policy measures from top down. And this time it's different. So so, you know, you know, obviously, you know, from these measures, we do expect that, you know, near-term contracted sales. It will be posted. There will be a rebound because, you know, previously these demands were surprise and now it's been released and they will be met in the market. But, you know, the question always comes down to sustainability. And, you know, from our negative view, you could tell that, you know, our view is that we don't think this policy impact will last. We think it will fade away after, you know, a few months, because, you know, as I said, we think, you know, Chinese economy recovery still faces multiple challenges. So so so a sustained or rebound. Yeah we're not happy. So what about when it comes to default risks then, Keli? I mean, it is that much higher now despite the policies we've seen? Well, I think that's you know, was that there's there's a positive, you know, positive elements from, you know, the policy supports that. But there's also against that there's still, you know, declining contract sales. You know, for from issuer or developers perspective especially, you know, the weak ones, the privately owned ones, they are continuing they're continuing to face declining contracted sales. They continue to face very limited, very concentrated funding access. And when they have. You know, a lot have done that for you. And that will create mounting pressure on their liquidity and therefore increase their liquidity risk or default risks. So we consider, you know, we continue excuse me. We continue to expect, you know, there will be more defaults coming this year, although it will not it will not be, you know, as much as we've seen last year.