So you think that this is actually a bull market that we're already seeing? Is that why you're overweight US equities? And what are the implications of the Fed potentially staying higher for longer? We're overweight US equities because they have a much higher return on equity than equities in most other places in the world. And I'm not American, but I'll say that Americans work harder. It's not because they want to, but they only get eight paid holidays per year. Canada, where I'm from, we get 29 paid holidays per year, etc. And then you've got, I think the fact that the technology sector is a third of the index and just kicks off these massive cash flows and is highly scalable. And those cash that cash, by the way, on their balance sheets makes them, in fact earnings accretive in a higher rate environment because they're now getting, you know, 5% in that cash. Apple has $60 billion in net cash on its balance sheet. But as to the bull market, which started in June, that's when the S & P rose 20% from its low in October last year. Yes, we do think it continues. The earnings will be the consensus thinks flat around flat in the third quarter. But if you exclude energy where earnings are forecast to be down 40%, then for S & P ex energy, it'll probably be up about three and a half to 5% year on year. And that'll be the first positive earnings reading in three quarters next year. We're looking for earnings growth for the S & P of about 8 to 10%. And so with that broad backdrop, I think markets can go higher. I've got to ask for your views about China at the moment. We've seen these sort of 200 plus tidbits of policy support. It may stabilize the property sector. What do you make of the structural challenges going forward? Well, I look at it very simply in that the government feels there's a big mess. They have to clean it up. And if they don't do it now, you know, it's just going to be out there waiting to be done. And so they're attacking all these various problems in the economy and the property. One happens to be the biggest one because it is a third of GDP. And in no country should property be a third of GDP. So they're right to want to address it, but it does mean a very painful process of rebalancing. And I don't know how many years that takes, but could take several more years. And meanwhile, property prices will continue to go down their three times GDP, and that's too high. So I think if property prices go down, people feel less wealthy, they consume and invest less and it all becomes self-fulfilling. So hard to see light at the end of the tunnel. But the only good thing I can say is it kind of had to be done. They couldn't run their economy like this forever with all of these inefficient inefficiencies that that have been built into it over time. So I think we will look back five years from now and be glad they did it. But right now it's very painful. I'm glad that you say five years is kind of that the window of pain that we're going to see in the medium term. But, Mark, I guess that means you probably don't think valuations in China are appealing at this point. I know that you overweight the US. Do you like anything in Asia? Do you believe that this time it's different story in Japan? Do you kind of believe in India or at least partially kind of taking the helm for faster growth while China is sorting its issues out? Okay. Well, Heidi, just to just to address the first part of your question, valuations in China are incredibly appealing, but unfortunately, it is probably a value trap. So we do like Japan and India. Both of those markets, interestingly, are breaking out technically. Japan has the yen in its favor, down 50%, making it extremely competitive. Big buybacks going on across the big cops, which should continue because cash is half of the assets on company's balance sheets, incredibly lazy balance sheets for the last 20 years because they didn't do any investment or buybacks or increased dividends. Now they are. And then India, I think the story is just really everything is working out very well there. Now, the banks have written off all their bad loans, so they've started to lend. There's a CapEx cycle capacity utilisation of 80%. The corporate sector needs to borrow. People are becoming wealthier as the the technology sector becomes bigger and they've put in a big physical infrastructure. A lot of people don't realize this. The highways are good, the airports are good. Wasn't that way before. So they actually are in a perfect position to benefit from the rejigging of global supply chains. A lot of manufacturing is moving into India now. That has big repercussions, by the way, for their current account, which I believe will go into surplus and should mean their currency doesn't weaken structurally the way it has in the past.