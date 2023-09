00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] So a little bit of raw spot for the currency volatility we've seen would be the welcome. But you mentioned it, we have oil prices about 30% off the lows. We have other commodities being affected by everything from climate to weather to labor market unrest. How much does that potentially complicate the picture for policymakers? Oh, no, I think it does. The dollar's stronger, their own currencies are weaker and commodities are a little bit all over the place. Although the fact that we've been getting supply reductions in oil and that's keeping the oil price up, I suspect policy makers are still generally on that. Well, if we need to do something, it's probably going to need to be to tighten. And so there well, you know, the RBA, for instance, on hold but still sounding like if they do anything in the short term, it would be to have to hike rates. What about the U.S. or I should say, what about what is the rest of the world looking for out of China? Because we've had this piecemeal, you know, policy support. I guess we'll see if the property market has truly stabilized. But it seems like structurally there's a lot more pain ahead for this economy that has for so long been the engine of global growth. Absolutely. I think what you're looking for depends on your perspective. For me, if we can get some stability in the economy and China's growing at in a more stable fashion, I think that will be a very strong outcome. Some people are arguing you can get actually a renewed upswing in China that extends off into the horizon. And I don't think that's the case. I think there are some serious structural challenges which is going to going to keep China's growth much weaker. But the data last week does say that actually the easing steps that have been delivered and they've been probably more than 200 individual easing measures, they just haven't been the traditional cutting interest rates and spending more fiscal money. They've been a different style of easing. There's some evidence we're starting to see that actually they're starting to the economy is starting to stabilize. And look, I think that would be a good outcome and help rebalance the currency story because, of course, it's been hurt by this week at China and stronger US side. And I think on the China side, we're at least starting to see some stabilization. Yeah, I mean, I as an economist, would you be doing something else? Is this only an argument for direct household payments, given that we know that households have been so affected by the downturn in property? Look, I think the first position is kind of what can you realistically achieve? And as I said, there is a school of thought that a lot of what bedevils China can be resolved by policy. I don't think that's right. The population is no longer structural. The population's now shrinking. GDP per capita is nearly $20,000. It's a middle income economy. Debt is 297% of GDP on the business numbers. The combination of those three things we should expect is going to result in structurally slower growth. So policy, I think, can make a difference at the margin if China tries to grow really quickly. It could. I'm sure it could do that for six, 12, 18 months, but then I suspect it would fall back to that slower baseline. Not surprising, given the structural issues. We have been really hearing much more about the potential Japan ification of China. Right. When it comes to Japan itself. How are those structural issues working out with the BOJ's ultra easy policy and will that change? Well, in fact, you don't have to. Of course, there's the Japan ification story. But even the US in the last hundred years, as it's become wealthier, the rate of economic growth has slowed. So we don't need to, I guess, raised the specter of Japan. But for the BOJ, I suppose the outstanding policy statement at the moment really is this commitment from them to deliver further easing if it's required. I mean, that seems increasingly redundant. I don't know that anybody expects that there's a risk of or meaningful risk of further easing in Japan. Obviously, the question is when will they start to tighten policy if in fact they will? And I suspect it's not a it's not this year, will they take into account the weakness of the yen that we've been seeing? I think so. I think they'll view the weakness in the yen is something which is perhaps helping inflation, but is not necessarily a permanent influence. Obviously, there's been a global inflation pulse which has been helping inflation in Japan rise, but again, is not necessarily a permanent influence. I think they really want to see that inflation, the economy is operating on a on a different pulse and there's more domestically generated inflation in Japan.