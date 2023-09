00:00

Sue, what more do we know at this point? Well, according to a source close to the matter, Byron Allen is throwing his hat into the ring and making this $10 bid for the ABC Network for Artifacts. It's National Geographic cable channels as well as all the local what are called Ono's owned and operated TV stations that the network would have. But Byron Allen, well known to Americans years ago as a comedian who rose through the ranks to produce TV shows and then started buying cable networks and became a multibillionaire. Bloomberg has also learned the offer is preliminary and could change. Allen is said to be basing his offer on the assumption that these properties generated about one and a quarter billion in earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization over the past year. And we're told if that number is lower or higher, that Allen would adjust his proposed price, which is based on a multiple of eight times EBITDA. We're told that he would work with banks and private equity firms to finance an acquisition and that he'd probably sell the local TV stations that he already owns if there was any conflict in terms of them being NBC or CBS affiliations. Again, remarkable rise for Byron Allen in that he spent more than 1.3 billion in recent years to acquire assets such as the Weather Channel and a string of local TV stations across the country. He also has apparently a lot of debt in his Allen Media LLC. He's thrown his hat into the ring for other acquisitions, such as the proposal to buy Betty and a proposed acquisition of TV station owner Tegna. Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday that Disney had put out in a statement that they're considering strategic options such as selling the network, although no decision on a sale has been made. We also reported that there was already interest from the next door media group and that they have had, according to Bloomberg, reporting, exploratory discussions with ABC. And now Allen has apparently, according to our source, dropped a $10 million bid based on his assessment of the value of the network. So interesting to see how the landscape could be changing.