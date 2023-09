00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] North Korea is calling this an epoch making discussion. What came out of it? They are. They are. And it was it took it took us a little bit to trace where Kim Jong un is going because he was on his luxury armoured train for long hours, close to a day to reach Russia. And we were thinking that he would be stopping by in Vladivostok first. But the first destination that he chose was actually in the Elmore region. He went to the Vostochny Cosmodrome Space Center. And why did he go there? Putin wanted to show him around his test or satellite launch site, as well as show him and give him a tour around the the Rockets exhibition that he has over there. The two did also have a one on one, as you said, and they discussed various topics, But we did not have the chance to have a full presser on both of them. But Putin also did treat him to a nice gourmet lunch. And they were talking that Putin definitely said that Kim was interested in Russia's space rocket and Putin was willing to help build some of that satellite for Kim Jong un he has been trying to put into the orbit. What do they want from each other? Well, Kim Jong un is now heading to Vladivostok, but before that, he will be stopping by in civilian and military equipment to have factories. And what they want from each other is that Kim definitely wants some of that economical help from Russia that they can offer. And that would be the arms deal that he's trying to reach with Russia. Any sort of arms deal be would benefit his economy and for Putin himself. He definitely needs assistance from assistance from North Korea on his war with Ukraine as he's running out of the artilleries and munitions from the prolonged war. And North Korea is one of the countries that has the largest stockpiles of these munitions, and these are interoperable munitions from the Soviet era system. So it would be the only country Russia could actually turn to for more additional of these munitions. But with Kim Jong in, one could also be some technology transfer, a tech transfer from Russia on the spy satellite technology, as we said, and also some of that technology involving his nuclear powered submarine. So Vladimir Putin will also be headed to North Korea. What's next? That's true. Just as you said, the case DNA. North Korea's state media just confirmed that Kim Jong un has invited Putin to visit Pyongyang and Putin has accepted that offer. And we don't know exactly when that will happen, but that would be pretty much a landmark summit. The the defense minister, Russia the defense minister was there in Pyongyang just a few weeks ago as well. We can see that the relationship between Russia and North Korea is indeed burgeoning, just like the White House has said.