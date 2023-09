00:00

THE TECH WAVE, THE CEO ALAN BRATS. ONE OF THE FIRST COMMERCIAL COMPUTING COMPANIES IN THE WORLD. THAT IS A GOOD PLACE TO START, THIS MISCONCEPTION THAT QUANTUM COMPUTING IS STILL THEORETICAL. IT IS NOT IN THE REAL WORLD. THAT IS A POINT OF VIEW YOU WOULD DISAGREE WITH. > > ABSOLUTELY. THANK YOU FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE HERE. I'M EXCITED TO SPEAK WITH YOU. YOU'RE RIGHT. MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY ARE SAYING THAT QUANTUM COMPUTING IS YEARS AWAY FROM COMMERCIAL REALITY. BUT WE TOOK A VERY DIFFERENT APPROACH TO QUANTUM COMPUTING, ONE THAT HAS ALLOWED US TO DELIVER COMMERCIAL QUANTUM COMPUTERS TODAY. HAVE BEEN DELIVERING THEM FOR ALMOST TWO YEARS. WE HAVE OVER 60 COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS THAT ARE LEVERAGING OUR QUANTUM COMPUTER TO SEE IMPROVED PERFORMANCE AND A BROAD ARRAY OF BUSINESS APPLICATIONS. ED: I'M GOING TO PLAY DEVIL'S ADVOCATE. HAVE 60 COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS, YOU'VE BEEN DELIVERING COMPUTERS. I LOOK AT YOUR REVENUES AND THEY ARE LOW. IF QUANTUM COMPUTING IS IN THE REAL WORLD, WHY ARE YOU NOT BOOKING MORE SALES AS A REAL COMMERCIAL PRODUCT? > > SHORT. FIRST OF ALL, COMMERCIAL QUANTUM COMPUTING IS STILL EARLY. EVEN WE WERE NOT COMMERCIAL UNTIL A LITTLE OVER A YEAR AGO. WE HAVE ACHIEVED THAT MILESTONE AND WE ARE NOW GETTING STARTED BUILDING THE BUSINESS. WE HAVE SEEN OUR BOOKINGS ACCELERATE QUARTER OVER QUARTER FOR FIVE QUARTERS NOW. WE HAVE SEEN OUR AVERAGE DEAL SIZE GROW SIGNIFICANTLY FROM TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO WELL INTO THE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS. AND WE ARE SUPPORTING APPLICATIONS AS FAR RANGING AS EMPLOYEE SCHEDULING, E-COMMERCE DELIVERY, CUSTOMER LOYALTY REWARDS, OPTIMIZATION OF MARKETING CAMPAIGNS, EVEN IMPROVING THE PERFORMANCE OF SHIPPING PORTS. SO IT IS EARLY DAYS BUT WE ARE OFF TO A GREAT START AND WE ARE REALLY EXCITED ABOUT THE PROSPECTS FOR THE FUTURE. ED: THE BASICS OF QUANTUM COMPUTERS IS THAT THEY USE QUANTUM MECHANICS TO CARRY OUT CALCULATIONS WITH HIGHER EFFICIENCY THAN SUPERCOMPUTERS. WHAT IS IT ABOUT THIS THAT IS PROPRIETARY, UNIQUE ABOUT YOUR TECHNOLOGY? > > AS I MENTIONED EARLIER, WE HAVE TAKEN A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO QUANTUM COMPUTING FROM EVERYBODY ELSE IN THE INDUSTRY. WE ARE THE ONLY COMPANY IN THE WORLD THAT PURSUES QUANTUM COMPUTING IN THE WAY THAT WE DO WITH THE TECHNOLOGY THAT WE HAVE DEVELOPED. AND WE HAVE DEVELOPED IT AND -- ENTIRELY OURSELVES. EVERYTHING FROM THE DESIGN TO THE MANUFACTURING OF THE POINT -- QUANTUM COMPUTERS, THE SOFTWARE FOR PROGRAMS, ALL THE WAY UP TO THE QUANTUM CLOUD SERVICE, THE VEHICLE BY WHICH OUR CUSTOMERS ACCESS OUR QUANTUM COMPUTERS. WE DESIGN, DEVELOP AND DELIVER THAT OURSELVES AND WE HAVE EXTENSIVE PATENT COVERAGE FOR ALL OF THAT TECHNOLOGY. WE HAVE OVER 200 U.S. BRANDED PATENTS AND OVER 100 IN PROCESS WORLDWIDE. THAT SPACE FOR QUANTUM COMPUTING IS OWNED BY D WAVE. ED: A FEW WEEKS AGO WE HAD A COMPANY FROM THE U.K. ON THE PROGRAM TALKING ABOUT THEIR WORK IN QUANTUM ALGORITHMS AND COMPUTING. ONE OBSERVATION MADE BY THEIR FOUNDER WAS THAT CHINA IS MAKING PROGRESS IN THE FIELD OF POINTING COMPUTING, IT IS A COOPERATIVE INITIATIVE GLOBALLY FOR THOSE IN THE FIELD. COULD YOU SPEAK TO HOW YOU VIEW CHINA'S PROGRESS IN QUANTUM COMPUTING, BECAUSE CHINA RIGHT NOW IN ITS ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY IS A MAINSTAY OF THE NEW CYCLE. > > YOU'RE RIGHT. THIS IS A REAL CONCERN. CHINA IS INVESTING OVER $15 BILLION IN QUANTUM COMPUTING. I WAS IN EUROPE LAST WEEK, I WAS IN THE U.K., SWITZERLAND, GERMANY. THEY ARE ALL INVESTING HEAVILY IN QUANTUM COMPUTING. THE U.K., OVER $4 BILLION IN QUANTUM. U.S. IS CURRENTLY INVESTING LESS THAN $4 BILLION IN QUANTUM COMPUTING. IN SOME SENSE WE ARE LAGGING IN THIS SPACE AND WE MUST GET OUR ACT TOGETHER. THIS TECHNOLOGY IS GOING TO FUNDAMENTALLY TRANSFORM THE WAY BUSINESSES OPERATE AND HAVE A