All Nations Supported G-20 Declaration, India Says
“This is a complete statement with 100% unanimity. This demonstrates both the prime minister’s and India’s great ability to bring all developing countries, all emerging markets, all developed countries, China, Russia, everybody together on the same table and bring consensus.”” Amitabh Kant, India’s top Group of 20 negotiator, talks about the G-20's joint statement. The group resolved final differences over references to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US plans to host the annual summit in 2026. (Source: Bloomberg)