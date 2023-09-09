All Nations Supported G-20 Declaration, India Says

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] So first of all, when we started India's presidency, the prime minister said that India's presidency must be inclusive. It must be decisive. It must be ambitious and it must be action oriented. The New Delhi leaders declaration has 83 paras in all. All 83 barrels have 100% consensus across all countries. There are eight battles on the geopolitical issue, which is entirely. Planet, people, peace and prosperity. All those eight boroughs have 100% acceptance. All countries have unanimously supported the New Delhi leaders declaration. This is one declaration without a single footnote and without any chest something. This is a complete statement with 100% unanimity. This demonstrates both the Prime Minister's and India's great ability to bring all developing countries, all emerging markets, all developed countries, China, Russia, everybody together on the same table and bring consensus. Secondly. This has been the most ambitious presidency in G20's history ever because the number of outcomes it has, the both the outcomes and the next documents at about 112, which is more than more than two and a half times which has ever been achieved before. Totally. This presidency if you go to the New Delhi leaders declaration. It has a huge Indian narrative. It has a huge India footprint. Whether you look at the deck in high level principles on food security, whether you look at the Chennai high level principles for blue ocean economy, whether you look at the GOA roadmap for tourism, whether you look at the Gandhinagar implementation roadmap for land restoration Ijebu call for enhanced Msmes all of this are will leave a huge footprint of India in G20.