00:00

OPTIMISTIC THAN IT APPEARS ON U.S. ECONOMIC GROWTH. JOINING US NOW IS SARAH PONCZEK FROM UBS. A MOVE FROM 20% TO 50% MAY NOT SOUND LIKE MUCH, BUT IT COULD BE ENOUGH TO GO TO A SOFT LANDING. WHERE DOES UBS FOLD IN THIS? > > YOU LAID OUT TO OPPOSITE SIDES OF THE SPECTRUM. JEREMY GRANTHAM IS BRILLIANT AND WE RESPECT HIS VIEWS DEEPLY. MORE SO ON THE BEARS SIDE. AND YOU CITED GOLDMAN SACHS ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE WHO HAS BROUGHT DOWN THEIR EXPECTATIONS AND CALLS FOR A RECESSION. I WOULD SAY UBS AS OF NOW MORE SO LIES WITH GOLDMAN SACHS. OUR ECONOMISTS ARE CALLING IT A SOFT -ISH. THERE COULD BE SOME BUMPS IN THE ROAD. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC DATA, A HAS BEEN SURPRISINGLY RESILIENT. YOU LOOK AT LABOR DATA, INFLATION DATA AND SO FAR THE ECONOMIC DATA DOES SUPPORT THE SOFT LANDING SCENARIO. SO WE DO BELIEVE THE RISKS OF A RECESSION HAVE RECEDED AND WE ARE CALLING RIGHT NOW FOR THIS TYPE OF LENDING. > > IF THAT IS THE CASE, WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH INFLATION? WILL CONSUMERS CONTINUE TO HOLD UP? WE KNOW EXCESS SAVINGS HAS BEEN DIPPING MAYBE TO A CONCERN IN EXTENT. CRACKS IN THE HOUSING MARKET AS WELL. > > OUR VIEW IS BAD DISINFLATION WILL LIKELY CONTINUE. THAT IS WHY OUR ECONOMISTS EXPECT WE LIKELY HAVE SEEN THE END OF THE FED'S TIGHTENING CYCLE. BY THE TIME NOVEMBER ROLLS AROUND, IT IS LIKELY WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE INFLATION SOFTENING. ECONOMIC DATA POINTS TO AN END TO THE TIGHTENING CYCLE. WHEN WE LOOK AT BONDS, I KNOW YOU'LL TO HAVE BEEN VERY VOLATILE, BUT WHEN WE LOOK AT GUILDS, WE BELIEVE IT MAKES SENSE TO LOCK THOSE IN RIGHT NOW BECAUSE WE DO SEE THEM COME DOWN IN THE GEARS TO, AND THAT WILL ONLY BE A TAILWIND FOR BONDS. ONE STATISTICS I FIND VERY INTERESTING IS THAT IF YOU LOOK AT FIVE-YEAR. SINCE 1977, 97% OF THOSE THAT STARTED WITH AN INVERTED YIELD CURVE, VERY MUCH LIKE WE SEE RIGHT NOW, 97%, WE SAW BONDS OUTPERFORM CASH, SO WE SEE AN ARGUMENT, YES YOU ARE EARNING MONEY ON CASH, BUT START TO DIVERSIFY AND LOCK IN. > > DOES THAT MEAN YOU THINK WE HAVE PEAKED WHEN IT COMES TO YIELDS? ARE THE EQUITY MARKETS ESCAPE IN THE WORST OR ARE THEY PRICED IN AND ABLE TO BE RESILIENT WHEN IT COMES TO HIGH HEELS GOING FORWARD? > > BY THE END OF THE GEAR IT IS LIKELY WE WILL SEE YIELDS LOWER THAN WHERE THEY ARE RIGHT NOW. THEY ARE BACK TO NEAR THE HIGHS OF 2023. EVERYBODY EXPECTED THAT AS WE SAW YIELDS MOVE HIGHER, THAT WE WOULD SEE THE EQUITY MARKETS COME UNDER MORE PRESSURE. BUT WE ARE LOOKING AT AN S & P 500 UP IN 2023. THE MARKET IS LOOKING AHEAD AT THE ECONOMIC DATA AND SAYING MAYBE WE WILL SEE THIS SOFT DISH LANDING -- SIFT-ISH LANDING. WE WOULD SAY LOOK AT THE BALANCED POSITIONING BETWEEN LAGGARDS, VALUE AND DEFENSES. KEEP IN MIND THAT ONLY 26% OF S & P 500 CONSTITUENTS HAVE OUTPERFORMED THE INDEX THIS YEAR. IT HAS BEEN A DIFFICULT YEAR FOR STOCK PICKERS. WE BELIEVE MORE SO IN PASSIVE INDEX INVESTING WHEN IT COMES TO LARGE-CAP BECAUSE IT IS DIFFICULT TO OUTPERFORM THE MARKET SOMETIMES. HAIDI: HOW ARE YOU FEELING ABOUT ENERGY IN TERMS OF THE LEADERSHIP WE HAVE SEEN IN ENERGY STOCKS? AND THE UPWARDS MOMENTUM GAUGE SHOWING THERE COULD BE STRENGTH AND RESILIENCE IN THIS RALLY. > > ABSOLUTELY. OUR CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICE HAS BEEN POSITIVE ON ENERGY. THAT WAS A CALL THAT WORKED OUT WELL BECAUSE WE HAVE NOT ONLY SEEN OIL PRICES RISE, WE HAVE ALSO SEEN ENERGY RIGHTS AS WELL. ENERGY STOCKS HAVE REALLY LET THE PACK WHEN WE LOOK AT INDUSTRIES WITHIN THE S & P 500. WE BELIEVE THIS IS SOMETHING THAT CAN CONTINUE. ENERGY ABSOLUTELY FALLS WITHIN THE BUCKET. IT COMES DOWN TO THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND STORY FOR OIL. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SAYING ARE WE SEEING OIL PRICES RISE DUE TO DEMAND OR SUPPLY? IT IS BOTH. WE HAVE SEEN A RECORD TRAVEL SEASON. AT THE SAME TIME, WE ARE ALSO SEEING PRODUCTION CUTS WHEN IT COMES TO OPEC AND OTHER OIL PRODUCING ENTITIES. VONNIE: WHERE IN THE TOP FIVE QUESTIONS DOES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COME? IT FEELS LIKE WE HAVE SEEN A HUGE RALLY IN SOME OF THESE AI STOCKS. > > YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN SOMETHING IS A BUBBLE UNTIL AFTER THE BUBBLE HAS POPPED UNFORTUNATELY. SOME PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CALLING FOR A BUBBLE IN MEGA-CAP TECH STOCKS FOR YEARS NOW. WE SAW A CRACK LAST YEAR WITH THE MESS THAT DOWN. BUT THEY JUST COME BACK. WHEN YOU LOOK AT AI IN GENERAL, IT IS LIKELY THAT SOME OF THESE INDIVIDUAL STOCKS THAT ARE UP TRIPLE DIGITS IN 20, SOME MAY HAVE RUN A LITTLE BIT TOO FAR AHEAD, BUT AI IS NOT JUST A THEME. IT IS ACTUALLY A TECHNOLOGY THAT COMPANIES ARE INVESTING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN. IT IS LIKELY WE WILL SEE THIS CONTINUE IN THE YEARS AHEAD. WE BELIEVE AI IS NOT JUST A HYPE STORY. IT IS SOMEWHERE WHERE YOU PROBABLY HAVE EXPOSURE TO IN YOUR PORTFOLIO, BUT YOU WANT TO BE SELECTIVE. HAIDI: WE ARE SEEING STRENGTH RETURNING WHEN IT COMES TO THE U.S. DOLLAR. IF WE SEE ANOTHER WEEK OF GAINS, WILL BE THE LONGEST STRETCH IN DATA GOING BACK TO 2005. > > WE HAVE TO KEEP IN MIND THE EFFECT THE DOLLAR HAS ON MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES, THE EFFECT IT HAS ON COMPANIES THAT ARE GENERATED PROFITS OVERSEAS, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, I KNOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CALLING FOR INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO PERFORM WELL. WE SAW I HATE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR -- A HINT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. AT SOME POINT WHEN WE LOOK AT VALUATIONS OF UNITED STATES VERSUS THE REST OF THE WORLD, IT IS LIKELY THAT AT SOME POINT, WE WILL SEE THE VALUATION STORY TAKE OVER. BUT RIGHT NOW, IT IS STILL