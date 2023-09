00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What exactly did the court's findings say, Bruce? Well, this was the Court of Final Appeal, which is the highest court in Hong Kong, and it provided a bit of a mixed verdict. On the one hand, it said that there is no constitutional right to same sex marriage. It said that there's nothing in the Hong Kong basic law, which is the equivalent of the Constitution that prevents there being a same sex marriage. But the court said that that is really up to the government and the legislature to deal with that issue. The court did say, though, that the failure to provide any sort of legal recognition for same sex partnerships for same sex couples is a breach of the Hong Kong government's obligation under the Hong Kong Bill of Rights. And so the court said that the government needs to provide some sort of a legal framework. It didn't specify what that would be. We do know that in other places where there isn't full fledged marriage equality, there are governments that have things like civil unions, civil partnerships. The court gave the government two years to come up with a solution. When the clock starts ticking on that two year time frame is unclear, though it depends on when the court issues its final order. So there's still some some uncertainty there. There's also uncertainty about just what the government will do when it comes to the form of the partnership or what sort of rights will be guaranteed as a result of them. So a lot still to be decided. That said, though, advocates for LGBT rights, LGBTQ rights here in Hong Kong have hailed this as as a victory, even though it's not the full victory that many of them had hoped for. This comes as a wider push across the region for more recognition, right? We've seen from India to Nepal to Japan progress being made. Does Hong Kong being risked, you know, even looking at it from a corporate level or reputational level being left behind in this respect? Well, currently there really are very few places in this part of the world where there is full marriage equality. There's Taiwan. And then once you get past Taiwan, there's really nowhere of the Supreme Court in Nepal a few months ago ordered the government to allow people to register their marriages. There's still uncertainty about what's going to happen there. Elsewhere in Asia, there's no place with marriage equality. As you said, there are some cases pending, most notably in India, where the Supreme Court has heard arguments on marriage equality case and is expected to rule at some point this year. Japan, there are some lower courts that have ruled that it's unconstitutional to not have marriage equality. However, the legal process is still ongoing. It's unclear when that will happen. So Hong Kong is not really very far behind the rest of the region and in some ways will be ahead by at least having some sort of legal recognition for same sex partners, same sex unions of some sort.