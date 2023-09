00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] How surprising is that that they're trying to raise this much money as opposed to much, much more than that? I think that right now is a sentiment of expectation management. Probably it might go further, but at the moment they are trying to actually kind of give a bit more incentive for people, a lot of discount on the indicative price range at the moment. But who knows? Like depending on the roadshow, they may be able to actually raise the price and price above the range later on. So we're still not sure exactly when the where their last valuation is going to be, given how highly anticipated this listing really is. Does it have broader implications? Is seen as a bellwether for the take up years. I think yes and no. So aam is actually really big in the grand scheme of things so it's going with the valuation right now is up to 54 billion so it's too big to be indicative of this smaller group of growth technology companies that are going to test the new listing market at the moment. We definitely know especially from the reporting that 15% of the base deal is actually already taken by strategic. So there's a good base, good support to the IPO. So definitely is going to go ahead. It's just a matter of where is going to be priced and how the after market is going to be. But at the end of the day, the smaller group of growth technology companies, they are of a much broader range of technology kind of operations. So like aam is actually kind of leaning towards AI but the others are kind of more access as in like software as a service which the whole sector has been hampered so much during the 2020 2021 kind of correction in the market. So the valuation gap was the multiple was down from like 1670 times to right now it's just seven times. So I think it's good that it has a feel good factor. But then like the test is really the smaller group of technology companies to come.