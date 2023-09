00:00

No surprise that we're seeing further investment from Beijing when it comes to their chip and broader tech ambitions. Were you surprised by the developments that we saw with the Huawei tech and what it potentially says about China trying to close that gap? I'm not surprised, given that the Senate has become very clear that semiconductor industry is very strategic to virtually every nation in the world, and that given the geopolitical tensions and each country is trying to do its best to try to stabilize their own operation and enhance their own operation. So, no, I'm not surprised that China has been actually working on this for years. So. So answer is no. The rest? Not surprised. But is it evidence that the US needs to do more to tighten restrictions even further? Do you expect that sort of reaction from Washington? Well, I think it's very critical to really talk about the U.S. alone or any other country, because this is a not a this is not an effort which can be done by one country unilaterally. I think this has to be really done multilaterally in understanding one of the risks to the industry. Now, that's when some is concerned. Our philosophy is we will continue to learn and continue to we grow global supply chain through industry. But our approach is to really take the industry wise to the policy makers around the globe and always advise them what is good for the industry. Of course, we never support any any issue which will which will have implications on national security. We always work with the companies or countries to make sure that we secure our national security and IP security topics, but rest on the policies. I generally don't comment on it. But I know that for historically, U.S. has been trying to give China two generations away from the leading edge. And obviously with the constraints and the restrictions, China is trying to do what is good for China. And so I'm not surprised with the news that happened. Rather, it appears to me they are ready with the seven nanometer. How do your members see China's efforts? Well, it's a mixed mode. I mean, if these are unilateral actions, then the countries, the companies which are more affected with the export control restriction, they are always unhappy. And if it is done multilaterally, then generally the members are very happy about it. But so long as it is not a national security issue, I don't think people complain. It was a national security issue. People will not complain. So this these are not very clear to to to many people that how these restrictions are ensuring national security. So that's the kind of common concern most companies have. So. I think the people are really supportive of the policy makers, you know. Mm. Do chipmaking. Moving away from Taiwan is not even feasible. Well, for those trying it, it's going to take years. I don't think it'll go away from Taiwan, but the other countries will also strengthen. Why I'm saying this. The power industry, I see sales. Last year we ended with roughly $600 billion and it took us 60 some years to get to $600 billion. Do you want the the developers, given the new disruption, given the new applications, or unless you're going to double to 1 trillion in next six or seven years, you want the growth coming up almost double in the next 6000 years. There's room for other countries to grow. There's room for other hubs to become stronger. So to stabilize our supply chain disruptions. So I think this is a good sign. So Taiwan is is definitely has done a very, very good job. They've become the the super powerhouse of semiconductor industry and they continue to grow and doing very well. So I think other countries also need to step up. Some of your outlook would depend on China bouncing back a little bit. Right. Many have been disappointed by how lackluster the growth has been so far. Does that need to come from China, that demand in order to grow your industry the way you talk? We are very interdependent on multiple countries. You know, if we look at when a chip is made, it substrates come from three different countries. Design is mostly U.S. manufacturing is mostly in Asia, Taiwan and South Korea. Assembly is in Southeast Asia, then testing back in the U.S.. So generally a chip before it is ready travels more than 25,000 miles. And we are so interdependent on multiple countries. And this is really a big problem that these kind of geopolitical tensions can really disrupt the supply chain and disrupt the the whole industry and actually the whole society. And we learned our lesson from doing that, the pandemic and how this disruption led to chip shortages. And almost every industry came to virtual hardware. So we are very dependent on many countries, including China. I'm wondering amongst your membership, are you seeing more decisions made when it comes to supply chain level concerns, of course, with post COVID, but still the geopolitical tensions still persist? Are you seeing that is becoming a bigger issue for your membership? Yes, it is. So luckily there is. So our supply chain will be working on one philosophy just in time. And now with the disruptions, not only because the geopolitical tensions and also climate issues, the Russia, Ukraine war and a few other disruptions, these just in time philosophy doesn't work anymore. So Semi is actually working closely with members to redesign the supply chain movement. We are going into the philosophy of just in case now, just in case tooling means a little bit more cost. But supply chain disruption is much more cost centric than the just UKIP's philosophy. So Semi is working closely with members. Also, this is a global issue, as I said before, when interdependent and many companies in many countries. So good thinking there semi has really semi's the platform brings folks together to collaborate on redesigning the supply chain and that's therefore going on very actively within semi.