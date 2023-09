00:00

Eric, is that right? Are we going to see the yield curve, this invert, and why are we going to see a recession? Well, you know, it's certainly the Fed's been working very hard. Central banks have been working very hard around the world to try to mitigate demand. And if you look at the fact that there's still low approval ratings for the administration here in the United States, the Dollar general earnings report last week was abysmal. The low income consumer in very large demographic United States, unfortunately, is voting with his wallet. Same store sales were down despite nominal increase prices. And so what that's telling you is that there's still a tremendous amount of pressure on the Fed to maintain lower kind of price appreciation. And so I think that's higher for a longer interest rate environment is going to last. And the only way to kind of crack this core inflation above 4% and now we've got oil coming back is to continue slowing down the economy. Well, interestingly, you actually want out of the United States in terms of investment because of all of those reasons that you just mentioned. So give us some of your geographic and individual company names then that you are interested in. Sure. And, you know, when we talk about opportunities a lot, it's all always relative, right? And so here you've got this single factor return and kind of worldwide where these mega-cap I kind of I.T. stocks, the growth factor have been have been really leading. Nasdaq is up 42%. U.S. value benchmark Russell 1000 is up five. And so international, too, you've got this big spread between valuations. And so while the rest of the world is probably over indexed to manufacturing exports, particularly Asia, as we all know, those economies look worse off in the U.S. There are ways to get kind of the differential valuation outside of United States that's cheap for companies that are actually kind of indexed to the revenge spend post-pandemic. So things like elective surgery resumption for Smith and nephew based in the U.K. or the consumption of alcohol with your friends worldwide, like with Netherlands, you know, Heineken. So those are things that are priced at 14 times forward earnings. And guess what they actually are modeling out or consensus is estimating mid-teens earnings growth. So it's not like there's a scarcity of growth out there. You can get growth. You can get it for a lot less than a 27 times forward multiple on the infotech sector. Eric, you're also not discounting, you know, sort of shutting out China exposure overall. And, you know, it's interesting you talk about revenge spending because when you take a look at results from, say, Trip.com, it seems like there's still some momentum there, even if the broader economy is not looking so great. That's right. You know, if you look at the history of kind of it's just called bubble or bubble, like, you know, experience is the further you get away from the epicenter, you know, investors can still make money on a risk adjusted return basis. That's pretty attractive. And so if it was back in 2000 after the nineties bubble building, you actually made money outside of tech really? Well, actually. So it was really for China. Same thing. You know, you've got some interesting opportunities there with the bounce back of the post-COVID kind of resumption of normalized consumer behavior. And so things like Baidu that saw their kind of education, health care travel type advertising businesses plummet during the pandemic, those are returning. And because the stock is really discounting significant Chinese economic and regulatory risk price of just 14 times earnings versus, let's say, Apple's 29 times forward earnings, but is actually growing its earnings this year. And next, we're modeling out above 20%, Apple's flat. And so that's kind of a weird disconnect in the market where the China risk is going to be too great. But there is always pockets of opportunities to make money and that's one we think is particularly attractive. Baidu's got 25% of its market cap just in cash and short term investments net of debt. And it's got this pre-op free option for the investor with this Chinese regulatory approval of the commercialization that came out just the last few days, the outlook for further dollar strength seems to be pretty strong at this point. Or the argument, I should say, is that a factor that you consider when you take a look at companies that might benefit or may suffer with a stronger dollar? Yeah, you always have to factor that into your analysis As an investor. I would say it's usually secondary because long run, if you're investing in kind of globalized companies, businesses, to the extent you're buying the best businesses, which is what we try to do. They've got supply chains and revenue footprints that it's not that they equal each other out, but there are a lot of puts and takes. And what's more important than currency exposure is really just the fundamental strength of the business, its competitive positioning. So, yes, it's important to answer your question. Oftentimes we see Wall Street sell side, for example, modeling things kind of late to the game. So we do take a careful look at it, but more importantly is the normalized earnings power. And that's really a company's competitive position.