00:00

Getting the AMAs. Well done. Thank you. Get I got worth much. If they're not worth that much. Get out there and sell that. That's the mantra. Look, before we delve into the India fund, we just want to get your sense A live sense of risk appetite in China, a currency that's battling a housing market that is teetering on default and shadow banking in crisis. How bad is it? And our clients pulling money out of China and redeploying? I believe they should. It is. It's not. Look, there is there is a speculative element right now that there's going to be a lot of market support and therefore, things are obviously popping a little at this at this stage. But I think it should be one should look at it from a slightly longer term perspective. It is a work in progress in China. Right. This is going to get. It's not it's going to stay messy, Let's say. It's not going to get messier, but it's going to stay messy for a while. Right. So it's not really friendly from an investment point of view. I'm not commenting on the national building side of it, but from a investor's point of view. I think I think one needs to be careful. I would I would take the opportunity to take money out. Well, to what extent could the currency weakness make a difference here? There's a dollar yuan and 7.3. How much of a pushback are we going to get from the PBOC? And would a weaker a weaker China get you to think about it again? Because as valuations come down, theoretically the entry point is lower. Valuations was never the problem. Valuations are quite cheap and I think that you put a reason always get cheaper. They can get cheaper and cheaper either. And I think the yen is is weakened. But I think there's it's also going to be rangebound. So I guess if I'm betting on a currency, I would just better yen rather than than the yuan. Don't don't do battle with the Bank of Japan. You've walked in on the past and you know what's on you know what our big take is for for this morning it is Modi wants a rising India to reshape the global order. You see timing for you. Now, that's more about geopolitics and Modi, but you're here to talk about the opportunity in India. Tim Cook, as you know, in India, talking about the vibrancy and the dynamism of the population, we're at a tipping point in India. Is it fair to say that it's going to be messy in China, but a tipping point in India? You know, I don't think it's a tipping point in India. I think it's a structural continuation of a structural growth story in India. You know, India's always done very well. Yeah, it's because of the slightly closed nature of the market, the slight, the access problems that people have had. Those are the things that why he doesn't come into the limelight as much as it should. But historical performance just suggests that it trudges along and it grows well. And I think that's what we're going to continue seeing. So in a way, it's not a new magic show. It's the existing magic show I wouldn't agree with. Always done one, at least not from an equities or bonds perspective over the years. But let's break down some of your conviction views. So within the fund, you are overweight in some of the financials and you're a little bit lighter on the staples. Run me through why you've chosen that spectrum of sector allocation. So one is to begin with, let me just say we talk about the fund, but it's really for, you know, accredited and really professional investors. Okay. So it's not for everyone, but that's a start point. But also, I would say, you know, the focus is basically on what we call as compounders, you know, people who we think will at least compound for the foreseeable future. We call it as at least a five year window, if not longer. Okay. But we think there are there are thematics that play out every 3 to 5 years. Right. Some longer. But there are only a handful of names that do that. And therefore, this tends to be a little bit of a focus. And that's why we've chosen the sectors that you chosen, which is also where we think the value is right now. Okay. For example, banking, there's been so much clean up that's happened. Right. I think and it's the best way to participate in the in the broad growth in the economy. Right. And I think that's why one of the reasons why we have that retail similarly. So we we were looking at the performance of MSCI India relative to China and relative to the all world. And you're right, it's absolutely resplendent. And you can sort of see that magnificent outperformance on a relative basis. What caught my eye is, yeah, I understand financials at the top of the distribution in this, but I was really surprised that the consumer, you know, with the consumer exposure rise and this will they will the health and real estate exposures rise up, do you think, over the next five years, given the demographics and given the structural shifts in India? I think for sure consumer consumption and consumption themes will. Yes, absolutely. Yes. Right. I think real estate, I would I would be a little bit more careful about how much of my enthusiasm is. Yes. I mean, you know, owning a physical property, investing in property stocks do different things. So I would say I would say it would be a bit more careful there. But I think in every other aspect, yes. I mean, this this consumption thing is going to continue growing on. Health care, as you said, is going to be an important part. This matrix. What is the one variable of risk that worries you the most that could derail the enthusiasm and some of these assets in India? Is it actually maybe some of the moves we're seeing in energy prices? No. You know, India is importing on it oil. You know, this is this is why I said it's a continuation of magic. Look at the kind of oil price. Continue with no magic. You're out of your satin. Beautiful dreams, aren't you? No, but look at look at this. We've seen currency depreciate every year. It hasn't held up the performance of of of the India Inc or the other markets. Oil prices have gone only up, rarely gone down and it's still managed. So, yes, I mean, I think there are headwinds, but I think despite the headwinds, we are saying the story is great, right. If any of those headwinds were to recede, yeah, it's even better.