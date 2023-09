00:00

When you look at the weather patterns, I mean, they're actually unbelievable and especially in the last eight months, are they just going to get worse and worse? And what does it mean for insurance premiums? Yeah, I'm I'm afraid to say so, but I think we're at the beginning. You know, I think we have initiated a path that would be hard to stop now. And we can only prevent and mitigate along this path and help the people managing this. But yes, I do think this is going to get worse even quickly. And we need to be used to that. You know, we're in there are different ways in which you can look at I mean, warm weather would become very hot weather. You know, rainy days will become flooding days and cold days will become high some days. And so there is a lot to do to help the society preventing and preparing for that and then mitigating the consequences. But how do you mitigate something as big and as formidable as some of the fires that we've seen over the summer? Prepare, prepare, prepare. I mean, once the fire starts, you just have to, you know, put water on it. But it's late, so you have to prepare, you have to anticipate. And we've been working, even with cities in Europe, to prevent the effect of warming on these cities. This is the things you have to prepare and do. And, you know, many years before they happen or many months before they happen when they happen. Yeah, I mean, you just it's it's emergency care and you do whatever you can. But does it mean that there are some things that you won't insure anymore? Yeah. I don't think climate will ever become uninsurable. It can become expensive. But no, I think, you know, we will continue to provide and the customers need that. And both our retail customers, the individuals and the companies need that. So we will continue to provide coverage, but the coverage will become expensive.