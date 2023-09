00:00

How does this help jumpstart the process towards reaching the $250 million? And how do you plan to get there? So we've come a long way. We obviously announce it as an anchor. And Russell, last year, that has made a significant investment and we have a few more in the pipeline. So we're very much way well along that way. You've deployed once so far in a Petco company. I was fascinated to see that. So we're all wondering, salivating, excuse the pun. Yeah, we're next. Where is going to be the focus for you? Where will be the dominant part of your allocation? So we focus on we're industry agnostic. We focus on mid-market companies in the Gulf area, and they could be in any sector. But what we look for is profitable companies with strong management teams that are operating in growing sectors where we see a strong opportunity for digital transformation. So the fund is making investments within Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is kind of the GCC focus. How do you find the geographic distinction here? Are you I mean, are you agnostic or do you have a preference for Saudi Arabia? Is that is that sort of the bulk of the opportunity? I think the size of the opportunity is driven by the size of the economies. The obviously, the biggest economies within the Gulf are UAE and Saudi. So we do see most of our pipeline coming from there. But obviously that we see opportunities in other markets as well. Now, you used a very important phrase, which are those companies, mid-sized companies that can take on a digitization where they can be enhanced by digitization. Now, that sort of strikes a curious note is that traditional family companies that haven't yet come to market that can step change with the use of digitization. Is there a pattern that you're going to see as you allocate with digital transformation? So I think all companies of all sizes, regardless of their level of digital mature maturity, will need a level of tech enablement because this constant change and we just assess during ADT process what level of digital maturity they have, identify the technical roadmap for them. And it's not only digital transformation is the other typical private equity value add tools as well organization, building governance, strategy, guidance and the rest. The region got a really bad hit when a brush fell apart. The private equity suffered and the reputation is probably still being rebuilt. Talk to me about what you're seeing and what you're hearing in terms of that reinstatement of confidence and where we are in that journey. So I think obviously it's one bad actor and it's it's been some time. I think people when it first happened, there was a lot of difficulty and it did that the private equity asset class back quite a bit. I think people are realizing that there was a, you know, a few bad actors and it does not represent the industry. The industry doesn't have enough history, to be honest. It's not. It's very nascent. I think there's a push and I that's where I think the role of the governments comes in, the realization from governments that private equity is a good conduit of capital into the economy, has made them support private equity funds and provide capital. We've also seen international private equities come in that, you know, speak to the opportunity that is there in the market. What do you get from the PIF? What have they promised you? What have you got to deliver to get more money? I returns. What kind of returns can you deliver for them with private equity returns? So do you have a range around that? How would you look at it? In a typical private equity growth strategy, you will be making 20 to 25% off for your investors. I mean, just a brief a brief follow up just in terms of how the region stacks up to the rest of the world with the volumes of private equity. We've been going through some of the Bloomberg data. And what stood out is that, you know, the region regional focused funds are you know, they're tiny. It's a tiny and we have the chart here in comparison to North America and some of the Europe focused funds as well. How much more can that grow and how fast in the next 2 to 3 years? So I think, as you said, that it has had a setback. And we it's and as I said, it's a nascent industry, so we need to see more capital come into the market. We also need to see more returns get realized from people who get encouraged to put capital. Today, there's a there's a focus from some family offices and governments to put money in. But as you show more returns, there will be international institutions and other funds that put money into it as well. We have a deluge of companies arriving at AGM and here in Dubai in the DFC. Is the competition heating up from overseas? Private equity firms opening shops, opening doors here? Not really for a few reasons. There are few private equity shops that come from outside that we speak to and talk to them about co-investing together because they like to have that local insight into the markets. But for a lot of them they focus on buyout and larger tickets, whereas we're writing smaller tickets on a relative basis. We saw the Brent crude oil contract cross $90 a barrel. We haven't seen this since November of 2020 to much of the region's activity economically depends on the oil price. Still, how important is it from a private equity perspective? Is that something where you wake up this morning and say, hey, you know, we might. Get a few more deals across the line in the next couple of months. It's all quite a simplistic A-Z, but obviously it is important. I think what's the most important thing is the commitment to the diversification initiatives that the governments have and that has enabled the development of the investment landscape. So we see the public investment and policy change driving opportunity and the oil price obviously provides the liquidity to do that. But I think that the commitment is much bigger than we've ever seen it in the past. What about the higher interest rates? Because that's something private equity has been struggling with as well in terms of cost of capital, in terms of valuations. Do think the Fed is going to stay higher for longer and is that going to be a headwind? So I think from a public global private equity people, usually you talk about leveraged buyout funds that, you know, finance a big portion of their price or they're the price they bid for assets with debt. We are in the growth segment, which means that we don't rely on leverage and we're putting capital into companies and the interest rate doesn't directly affect us. You know, obviously the the the overall interest rate environment does affect companies in general, but the SME sector that we focus on the most, debt funds are not available to them. So we are less affected by that.