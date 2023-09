00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] India's longest sea bridge has been some 20 years in the making. It's expected to open to traffic between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai sometime later this year. The connectivity will redistribute the burden and opportunities of rapid urbanization. Infrastructure building has gathered speed across cities and villages. With the government spending record amounts on transportation, power and housing projects to meet urbanization needs, boost jobs and growth, and to cut logistics costs. India needs trillions of dollars in infrastructure spends, currently supplied by government and multilateral institutions. The opportunity to move, house, power, connect and transact with 1.4 billion people has drawn corporate investments from local giants Ambani and Adani to international majors Brookfield and Macquarie. But private participation at less than a third overall has varied based on sector, policy and risk. Telecommunications and aviation are mostly private-owned, but with many financial failures. Airports, ports, power and now new energy are both under public and private ownership. Railways are mostly government-owned, whereas in roads and highways, past bankruptcies have prompted the government to take on construction risk. Lack of long term financing, difficulties in land acquisition and even a shortage of civil engineers in a software obsessed country are all reasons for chronic delays and cost overruns. Half the projects under construction right now are behind time and over cost. Then there are the challenges of quality, safety and sustainability. India has the world's second largest road network, fifth largest metro network and third largest construction market. Yet over three quarters of the India of 2050 is yet to be built, says McKinsey. That will likely provide opportunities, but many challenges as well.