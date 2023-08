00:00

Under. You literally wrote the book on Shadow Banks and they've reared their heads now. How bad is it going to get? Do we need to see how bad things get in the property sector before we know how bad it's going to be for the shadow banks? Well, that's exactly the point. I mean, there's going to be a kind of a dangerous dance going on between the shadow banks and the banks themselves. And that's going to play out in the second half of this year. And it's going to be very messy. It'll be messier for the small regional banks. There's about 1600 of those than it is for the big state owned banks. Obviously, they're much larger. But I expect to see contracting margins in all of the banking sector and probably an increase in defaults among some of the smaller banks or at least mergers to cover up the defaults. We've seen banking crises happen at rapid speeds when they've happened in the past. How long do you think this one will take to play out? Well, there's a big difference because in the United States, with the financial crisis, you had a lot of that money coming from Wall Street, which was very market oriented. And the minute people mark things to market, the whole market crashed. China capital is mainly delivered through the banking system and the government has some control over the degree and the pace of slowdown. So I expect it to be a long, messy negotiation between the regulators, the central government in Beijing, and to a great extent, the provincial officials that are really in charge of the whole deleveraging process for the property sector. Andrew, where would you place the odds of a Lehman moment in China? I mean, that's that's well, that's you know, we're kind of there already. I mean, if country the evergrande default is was huge two years ago and now we've got country garden and yet we're not facing a Lehman moment. So obviously Lehman was a bank and not a property developer. But nonetheless, you have these huge property companies that nobody ever thought three years ago would collapse and they've collapsed. And yet the system is not failing. Similarly, for the banks, I don't think the banks themselves will collapse. The problem we're facing are these off balance sheet shadow banks, these local government financing vehicles. They're not really bank banks are more like investment companies that have borrowed from the banks, but they've been fueling a lot of the bubble in the property sector. And there's, you know, several hundred of these. I've wrote about these extensively and I have visited a number of them over the last decade or two. And they're the ones that are very risky and they're sitting on the balance sheet of a lot of the regional banks because of the lending. And that's what I'm really worried about. But because they're not very transparent, it's not going to be the same as Lehman. Is the PBC going to end up having to backstop all of this? And if so, when do you see that happening? The BBC really doesn't want to do that. They've been very strict about deleveraging in the property sector for the past three years, since the three red lines policy came through and a recent collapse of a lgfa called Zuni Road and Bridge. Zuni Road and Bridge. They managed to negotiate a 20 year extension on their loans, and the PBOC has quietly told the market that that is an unusual event. They're not going to allow the banks to give 20 year extensions, so there's going to be a haircut somewhere between the banks and the provincial officials who have to come up with some cash to try to refund investors and savings people with savings in the banks. I mean, ultimately, might it be those investors, those savers that have to take the haircut under? Well, they're already taking a haircut because the banks keeps lowering the returns they get on their deposits. So there's been a real squeeze going on the last couple of years because the Beijing is worried about the financial system. And of course, if you can lean on the poor people with no power, that's the easiest way to pull it off. And now we're also getting a squeeze on the banks with lower net interest margins. So, yes, both sides will get hurt and the economy is is going to slow. So basically the pain is going to be felt by a lot. The PBOC will certainly step in if some large entities get hurt and if there's protests, but failing that, they won't step in. You know, it felt like and it feels like still that President Xi doesn't mind if there's a little bit of a housing crisis. Right. That perhaps that's maybe too mild of an expression of what's happening. But he's certainly, you know, knows that maybe it's necessary. What is the similarity between that and a shadow banking crisis? Because it feels like that's something very different and it could ultimately even be very humiliating for President Xi Jinping. Well, remember the shadow banking crisis in the United States? A lot of the money for the property market came from shadow banks that were insurance companies and Wall Street firms and the rest of it. They were doing shadow banking, basically off balance sheet stuff. So most of the capital, as I said, is really in the banking system in China. So it's a little different. The problem is that the government treats the banks without much clarity. They do a lot of stuff that's not very transparent to investors. And so that is but it's a different animal. It's actually fundamental to the entire economy. They've been subsidizing the property market through shadow banking and a bubble, a leveraged bubble for 20 years. And now it's coming home to roost of the whole economy is suffering, not just individual parts of it. When we had the rental crew available, the rental property crisis in the US and the banking crisis which followed at the precipitated the GFC, we did see contagion risk collapse turning up in all sorts of unexpected places. If this continues to deteriorate in China, can you anticipate any international contagion? Well, obviously if the Chinese economy starts slowing and moving into negative growth, that's going to impact demand for commodities globally. So that's going to be a problem for much of the economy of the world. There are issues of global geopolitical instability that could occur, although I'm less more skeptical of that, because I think China has been a relatively rational actor despite some of their militaristic tendencies. And then there's the question of exports Will there be enough capital for the industrial machine to continue to churn out exports for the global market? So I expect that to be have an impact on world trade and global instability, but probably not disastrously so because we'll be slow to work out.