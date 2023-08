00:00

I want to start by looking ahead to one of the big macro events this week. It is, of course, the Fed get together at Jackson Hole. A lot of central bank is going to be there. And this is a bit of a contrarian view. Now that you admit yourself, you are worried about recession risk. Do you feel the Fed might have overdone it? I think there's a really good chance that they have overhyped. And on top of that, there's a real chance that they overstay their welcome with rates at the current levels. It's really seems increasingly obvious that the economy is slowing. Inflation is really collapsing in the US. We're seeing revisions to the labor market data that look strong but now don't look so resilient. So really right now I think the Fed is probably at the end of their rate hikes. There may be no more to come, but they've probably already gone too far and sowed the seeds for a recession in 2024. Now I know that you like short duration treasuries, but also on the same hand, if you think the Fed is done, how long do you expect the US dollar to remain so strong? Well, I think we could see the dollar continue to maintain its strength and even add a little bit over the next 6 to 9 months. And there's a couple of reasons for that. One is that rates are elevated at the short end of the curve, and that's pretty attractive just on the rate perspective. But the Fed has got this desire to hold them up there for a long time. And I think those rate differentials might just start to play out and put a little bit more upward pressure on the US dollar. But more importantly than that, if we do see a recession, if we do see the economy begin to turn, I think you will see a massive safe haven flows coming back into US treasuries. I think that will put significant upward pressure on the US dollar and it's the risk currencies that are going to get belted. I think the Aussie dollar could could have fall further, the Canadian dollar could fall further. So some real some real opportunity for upside strength to the US dollar over the next nine months or so, we think. So your call is a bold one, Isaac It's one shared by many, including Bob Michael of Jp morgan and Columbia Threadneedle. Plenty of housing still forecasting recession and saying it might be a good time to actually buy bonds, but you would have been badly bruised if you had done that up to now. So what what starts to reverse that? Yeah. I mean that that's right. That long into the curve in particular is where the pain has been. And that push from 4% up to four and a quarter has has been painful. But from but from here we've now got real yields at levels that are just really painful for the real economy, up around 3% of the tens, if that is going to impart some genuine pain on economic growth. And I think the Fed will acknowledge that over over coming months, we'll see that the rate hike cycle is ended and that will begin to be a catalyst for yields to well and truly top out and start to move lower. And I think what we'll see over that those next few months is the beginning of a bull state in the yield curve with the two year in particular rallying and the ten year rallying, but perhaps underperforming. And what you have there is this real, real opportunity to make significant returns from the from the Treasury market. So I was also reading earlier about the fact that and it's quite clear from the markets that no longer is it the case that when equities rise, you know, bonds rise and vice versa. We've seen three weeks now of equity declines. So what happens to the equities universe? I think it could be in for some further pain. Volatility, for sure is going to be a hallmark over over the coming months because we will have we're at an inflection point potentially in the yield in the market, and that will cause some volatility in equities. And I think we're starting to see the start of that over the last couple of weeks and particularly a bit of an unwind in the tech and growth stocks, which have been the real leaders this year, that that back up in real yields in particular has been a pressure on those over the last few weeks. But if we look forward if if the Fed has got rates to very restrictive levels, if they do stay there for a long period of time, you are going to see genuine economic pain and that is going to be difficult for earnings over the next six months. That is going to be difficult for investors to digest. And it leaves some real downside for for the equity markets. And it's perhaps a good time to reflect after after some significant gains and consider moving to a more underweight position, we think. What's your cash allocation at the moment, Isaac? We've been adding a little bit of cash recently, but not massively overweight because you can push out a little further into bills. You can push out to the one year part of the curve, out to the two and three year part of the curve. And while there has been a little bit of pain with yields pushing higher, you're getting good income out there and and some real downside protection. So, yes, it's probably it's been appropriate to add a little bit of cash. But moving out the curve just a little bit is is additive, we think, and a real opportunity for investors right now. Isaac, we're just getting a line in from UBS calling its 2023 China GDP growth forecast to 4.8% from 5.2%. So that's a point 4% drop in UBS forecast for China, 2023 growth yet another. How's that as China grows below the target of 5%? What can China achieve this year given that we're seeing crises that we weren't even sure were there, like the shadow banking crisis, that there has been some risks uncovered in in China's economy, as you say, and that is putting downside risk that they can achieve their 5% growth target. That said, it's not the end of the year yet. And we're seeing willingness on behalf of China's authorities to cut rates. We're seeing monetary policy action. And the next steps, we think over over coming weeks will be some fiscal support. Now, that may not be direct handouts to consumers. That doesn't seem a bridge that China's authorities are willing to cross yet, but we could see other fiscal support really helping to boost consumer spending. And that does mean that that 5% is attainable. And if it isn't achieved, then, as UBS has said, that perhaps it falls in just a little below that. But from here, I think we'll see action really begin to begin to pick up because there is still time to hit that growth target and carry a little bit of momentum into 2024, particularly if the rest of the world is slowing at that time.