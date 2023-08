00:00

So Asia is obviously front and center along with Jackson Hole this week, Alethea. After last week, the sort of gathering storm of china clouds, the latest being that there may have been pressure put on banks to loan out more and to do things with mortgage rates in order to incentivise you can incentivise people, but will they borrow and will it be enough to gin up GDP? Well, indeed. I mean, of course, these rate cuts are going to come on on on loan rates because they're just following the MLF. And and that's that's not a news. The news here is whether there's going to be demand for that cheaper borrowing. And that's where I believe we are slowly but steadily getting into a liquidity trap in China. There's no demand for borrowing and and the cuts won't be enough to create that demand. We need to see some structural news here. So I don't think the market will react very positively to the cuts that we're expecting today. Surely officials can see that coming. I mean, liquidity traps have certain signs to them. And if that's what's going to happen here, sure, there's some way they can avoid that. Why choose that path? Well, the cuts are necessary in the sense that that's the most immediate signal that China can do on the fiscal front. It is so much harder. Public debt already has reached 100% of GDP. So for them to make space for some fiscal stimulus, in my view, on the consumption front, they need to cut elsewhere. They need to perhaps cut subsidies, which they're not doing, especially on EVs. If anything, they're actually expanding the subsidies so they don't have that room. Cuts are easy because interest rates are still high compared to where the West or Japan, for that matter, went all the way yet to QE. So that space is what determines these this cut in a cycle that that we've already started. But that doesn't mean it will be the solution. At least you traditionally in moments like this, when we see a lot of selling on equities markets as well, the national team often arrives to put a floor under things. Do you anticipate that happening this time or. Or is it a bit pointless? Would that just provide a more attractive exit point for people looking to get out of these markets? Well, we've seen periods we need to remember 2015, early 2016, until China indeed again announced stimulus at the sidelines of the G20 at the time. We had the national team. We even had a kind of pre-announced bottom, I think it was 3000 or so. So that's something that we tend to see. And I don't think this time will be different. I actually think it has already happened and it will continue to happen. The floor will be there, in my view. I just want to pivot to Japan, if we can, because, of course, we are expecting Tokyo CPI numbers out a little bit later on. And inflation in Japan continuing to be outside the target band. The consensus is, though, that inflation is not enduring in Japan. Would you agree with that? Yes, I would for the time being. And this is the beauty about Japan. It's changing. So I do think BPI is going to come down. Hovering around 4% inflation and CPI 3% coming down a little bit. But the thing is, even if it comes down, that persistence of that level above target to me is already a signal that indeed it is coming thanks to wage increases. The problem, though, is that wage increases in Japan are very asymmetric. Actually, we look at small and medium enterprises. It isn't really happening. So what I think Japan is going to face is more of a segmented inflation, which means that a big chunk of the economy is not productive enough to have stricter monetary conditions. Basically moving out of of negative rates actually at the end of the of the curve. And the other part of the economy is becoming much more productive. Bigger firms in Japan. We just need to look at the other results which could cope with that. So that segmentation of the economy, I think is what the central bank the BOJ, it will have a hard time dealing with. How does the DOJ continue with its yield curve control policy? When do we hear more about it and how concerned is it about the yen right now? Well, I'm sure the BOJ is concerned about the yen, but as we will see, slightly less CPI increases. Slightly less, yeah, because one of the problems is indeed that it was feeding that inflation, eating up on households disposable income. So I would say that a little bit less than before, but knowing that this is a problem they need to deal with and they've started dealing with it and I think quite successfully, because we all fear that move away from from 0.5 at the BOJ ten year yield and they are starting to move, I think, in in a reasonable way. So I'm quite, quite impressed by the fact that it's not a lot, you know, and which will fear. So I would say that just bear in mind to end that it's not going to go to three or five. I mean that that yield curve that that yield ten year yield for Japan can go beyond one and half. The market knows that because of that sustainability issues in Japan. So I think so far it'll be slow but steady, steadily getting to a rate around one and a half at most, maybe an overshoot in 2%. That's what's going to happen. At least you just want to get your thoughts on one of the big central bank decisions this week. It is the Bank of Korea. We are expecting to see a hawkish hold there. Do you see inflation regaining traction in Korea or on the other hand. One of its biggest trading partners, China, is in deflation. How finely balanced does this decision? Well, you know, if I thought the Bank of Korea would think twice before they hike again, because the level of inflation is actually not so high compared to where we are globally, number one. Number two, we thought we would have a kind of a an improvement in the semiconductor cycle in the second half of 2023, but we're not there. Actually, we have our own in index of pressures and optics pressures in the stock in the in the stockage of semiconductors in the world. And it is actually increasing. The oversupply is increasing, not decreasing. So for for Korea, I think the second half of the year export wise won't be any better. Plus China. So in that regard, I think they need to be very careful with their move this week.