LOOKING AHEAD TO MORE EARNINGS OUT OF AUSTRALIA AT WEEK. LET’'S BEGIN THE HEAD OF AUSTRIA EQUITY RESEARCH JP MORGAN. WE HAVE A QUARTER OF THE A SX REPORTING THIS WEEK. WE HAVE GOT INFLATION MODERATING BUT STILL ELEVATED. CHINA HAS GOT SOME DIFFICULTIES WE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING IN DEPTH THIS MORNING AND ALL LAST WEEK, BUT ARE YOU EXPECTING STOCKS TO PRIZE -- SURPRISE TO THE UPSIDE OR DOWNSIDE? > > THE KEYWORD IS DIVERGENCE. THE RESILIENT SURPRISES OF THE UPSIDE, WHICH IS THE CONSUMER IS YET TO CRACK, AND THAT WAS THE BIGGEST FEAR IN THE MARKET THAT WE WILL SEE REAL SIGNS THAT THE CONSUMER IS UNDER EXTREME PRESSURE. THERE IS NO DOUBT THE CONSUMER IS STARTING TO FADE, BUT THE CONSUMER IS HOLDING IN THERE QUITE WELL. INTEREST CARDS ARE STARTING TO EXERT DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON SEGMENTS OF THE MARKET. AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO THE REST OF THE SEASON, SO FAR IT IS IN LINE WITH WHAT WE WOULD'VE EXPECTED, 1/3 OF COMPANIES BEATING OUR EXPECTATIONS. WE THINK THE SEASON SO FAR, SO GOOD. PAUL: TUESDAY WE HAVE GOT A BIG COMPANY REPORTING, BHP, AND IN THE CONTEXT OF WHAT IS GOING ON IN CHINA IN TERMS OF THE SEEMINGLY ENDLESS PILEUP OF CONCERNS IN TERMS OF SHADOW BANKING. > > CHINA IS IN A MORE PRECARIOUS POSITION THAN EVEN A MONTH AGO, AND THAT IS A BIG FACTOR NOT ONLY FOR > > BHP BUT IF WERE GLOBAL MARKETS AS A WHOLE. WHAT IS INTERESTING AS WE ARE SEEING THE IRON OR PRICE HOLD UP QUITE WELL, STEAL NORTH OF $100 U.S. A TON DRIVEN BY THIS EXPECTATION THAT SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE DONE IN CHINA TO STIMULATE THE ECONOMY, STIMULATE THE CONSUMER, AND I THINK THE LIKELIHOOD IS SOME OF THAT WILL HAVE TO COME THROUGH THE INFRASTRUCTURE CHANNEL, WHICH IS WHERE WE ARE SEEING IRON OR PRICE IS HOLD UP REASONABLY WELL AND FOR THE LIKES OF BHP AND THE BROADER RESOURCES INDUSTRY. THAT IS PRETTY SUPPORTIVE. VONNIE: WHAT ABOUT ENERGY MORE BROADLY, ENERGY AND COMMODITIES MORE BROADLY? WE GET WOODSIDE FOR EXAMPLE. > > IN BROAD TERMS, JP MORGAN HAS A GLOBAL VIEW. WE ARE COMMODITY ON COMMODITIES WHEN IT COMES TO HOW MUCH PROSPECT OF RECESSION HAS BEEN PRICED IN. THE ONE ASSET CLASS WHERE IT HAS BEEN OVERPRICED IS COMMODITIES AND PERHAPS TO AN EXTENT BEING UNDERPRICED IN EQUITIES, SO WE ARE RELATIVELY POSITIVE IN THAT REGARD ACROSS THE COMMODITIES COMPLEX. ENERGY DOES STAND OUT TO US AS A PARTICULAR AREA OF APPEAL. VONNIE: AND YET WE SEE SO MANY CALLS FOR LOWER PRICES OVER SUPPLIES OF LNG, CRUDE OIL. HOW DOES THAT JIVE WITH WHAT YOU WERE SAYING? WE MAY SEE STRIKES IN THE COMING WEEKS. > > I THINK THE STRIKES WILL HAVE AN EFFECTIVE CURBING SUPPLY, WHICH WILL PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON PRICES. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE PICTURE, IT IS THE SHORT-TERM EFFECTS, GEOPOLITICS LOOMING LARGE. A SECOND TO THAT IS THE SUPPLY PICTURE IN EUROPE AND HOW IS EUROPE MANAGING THROUGH OBVIOUSLY A CURBING OFF SUPPLY FROM RUSSIA, SO YOU HAVE GOT THOSE SHORT-TERM GEO-CLINICAL ISSUES, BUT LONGER TERM YOU CAN SEE THE STRUCTURAL FACTORS THAT UNDERPIN WHAT WE THINK IS A POSITIVE CYCLE FOR COMMODITIES WITH A VERY BIG? THAT WE ARE ALL TRYING TO GRAPPLE WITH AT THE MOMENT, WHICH IS WHAT HAPPENS IN CHINA? HOW DOES THE GOVERNMENT DEAL WITH THE ISSUES THAT ARE CLEARLY GROWING IN CONCERN FOR PROPERTY DEVELOPERS AND MORE BROADLY IN TERMS OF CONSUMER CONFIDENCE. PAUL: YOU POINT OUT DIVIDENDS SO FAR SKEWED TO THE DOWNSIDE, BUT IS THAT TRUE OF THE ENTIRE MARKET WHICH IS PARTS? ARE THERE AREAS WERE RECEIVED A PICTURE IMPROVING? > > THERE IS ONE AREA FEELING THE PRESSURE, AND IT SHOULD NOT SURPRISE US, BUT THE EXTENT TO WHICH OF THESE HIGHER RATES. HIGHER INTEREST COSTS FLOW THROUGH. OTHER PARTS OF THE MARKET, TAKE RETAIL, SUPER RETAIL CAME OUT ANNOUNCING A SPECIAL DIVIDEND. THEY HAVE GOT A NEW CASH BALANCE, SO WHERE COMPANIES HAVE MANAGE THEIR GEARING EFFECTIVELY WHERE FREE CASH FLOWS ARE QUITE STRONG, WHERE THEY HAVE HEDGED EFFECTIVELY THEIR INTEREST RATE RISK, THEY ARE COMING UP QUITE POSITIVELY ETHOS FAR. IT IS THE BIFURCATION, THE DIVERGENCE BETWEEN THOSE COMPANIES THAT ARE SEEING DEMAND HOLD UP IN THOSE COMPANIES THAT ARE FAILING TO PRESSURE OF HIGHER RATES. PAUL: YOU POINTED OUT A MINUTE AGO ABOUT THE CONSUMER HOLDING UP REASONABLY WELL. ONE STOCK TAKE CAME ROARING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC WAS QAN -- WAS QANTAS. CHINESE TOURISTS SEEM INTERESTED IN STAYING AT HOME. IS THE BEST OF THE RECOVERY BEHIND THEM? > > WE HAVE GOT THE LOCAL ENTHUSIASM OR TRAVEL THAT DOES NOT SEEM TO BE WANING. THE GROUP OF CONSUMERS PROBABLY IN THE OLDER DEMOGRAPHIC AS CBA SHOWED US THE RESULTS STILL WANTING TO TRAVEL AND STILL ACTING AS A VERY IMPORTANT DEMAND SUPPORT FOR QANTAS. AT THE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ISSUE IN CHINA IS WITHOUT A DOUBT GOING TO BE A FACTOR IN TIME. WHEN WE LOOK AT IT, WHAT MATTERS IS THE DOMESTIC MARKET FOR QANTAS, AND, YES, WE WILL SEE QUESTION MARKS AROUND CHINA, BUT DOMESTIC IS SO