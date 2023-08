00:00

When I think of arcades, I think, well, that's a very much a late 20th century phenomenon. How are you competing with online and console gambling? Thank you for having me today. Gender. Gender was a has grown through money in amusement park industry over the past five years since its establishment. And money is what we want to do to further expand our business and amusement park business in Japan is growing at a rate of about 5% and top five players only consist of 40% of the market and it's still fragmented. So there are opportunities for us to aggregate small players to create into a bigger platform. So you also note that sales of prize winning games, the crane type games, are increasing as well. What's driving this? How do you attract people to the arcade? On the background. There is a huge, huge uplift in the the the popularity of anime Japanese anime. And there are so many new customers coming to our stores to get the price of their favorite anime characters. What's the outlook for growth? Are you anticipating more acquisitions? Are there decent things to acquire out there? Actually, there are no other players actively engaged in this amusement arcade industry, and there are many players who were founded in 1970s and are facing the timing of business succession. So I have high expectation for many of these small players. So you're saying that you might be interested in acquiring some of those or that they will sort of cannibalize each other? We want to acquire these small players to aggregate then into a bigger platform. So are you working on any new games and ideas and what sort of expansion plans do you have outside of Japan? Outside of Japan. We are currently operating in mainland China, Taiwan and the United States. And in particular, the United States has a large white space for amusement arcades. So we want to focus on the United States in the near future. How is yen weakness impacting your business right now? May. So what was the weakness that we're seeing in the yen? How is that impacting your business? Is it helping or hurting? It's mixed, but we have so many falling for travel to Japan, so we expect a positive side of weakening yen. My. Before we let you go, I just want to ask you, what change do you feel Japan needs the most right now? At the society. I know that a country wide change would you like to see? We are. We have opened our country to foreign travelers and we have we don't have enough economic accommodation for then. So there is there's huge growth. Capacity for then. So we want to invest in that area. As a society, I think.