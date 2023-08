00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] How do you feel about China this morning? I think yeah, the sentiment certain is pretty bad and I think the people overseas rhetoric, I think this is pretty much it's really tried to be with combatants. But the real thing I think China is this really is I think we talk about a deleveraging process here in this program and that started in the United 16 to continue. And I think what we have to look at the two is from two angles. One is on the liquidity. I mean, people will see we provide liquidity, but solvency issues for a lot that actually love for borrowers, the issue is more solvency. So so the government need to actually I think what they will try to do that they still need to do a restructuring. And it's very interesting. I mean, they shadow banking, property developers and local government that they are all the problem and actually all the way started in in in 1996 actually even earlier 1214. So that project is still continuing. And and then when the Chinese government came down on those shadow banking and so did the property, developers cannot get money from the shadow banking sector. They moved to do the P sale so they can get money actually borrowing fund for the home buyer. Right. And that is now is that potentially the investment B of its loans and and complete the project. Right. So they sold that project first and they but they they have to know that capital that is actually those things need to be restructured that the pan and the to be write down some of the long longest of lending the new money they are right down sell the asset sale the them long and then the government will be structured together with you know what with those construction company and so on the home buyer and to to get those project in the capital so the government to complete those project and but but what I don't know is that just lending more money, dumping more money into the property sector to be more money to destroy the banking sector is not going to help. So you're basically laying out this is going to take a lot of time to do this process to really play out what happens in the short term, in the in between to the central banks to provide liquidity to to to avoid systemic risk. But for solvency issue, you need the bank to be willing to write down the length and the restructure all those problem assets. And one key thing in China, because it's a lot of time, you know, is that those are state owned band, right? So in order for them to restructure, they need to find a buyer of those loans and package from Canada. So this is very difficult for them to do a haircut and write it down and sell it to private investors like even for domestic investors. Yeah. So, so what they would do usually they did to restructure the debt. So take a haircut, take the loss to the bad from opposite to the buyers. The loss also the local government also take it and then they they sell it to somebody. So which you have the resource that the government can fund those. So to actually restructure all those that complete the project. Yeah. And then we talk about productivity here in the past. I mean, productivity is not just innovation and technology is a capital allocation. So if you have to keep allocating resources to capital, to the to the sectors actually are not really so efficient and wasting money, I mean, is is a downward spiral. So actually restructuring and direct the money, the capital to really something more productive sectors read Redmond Not that everything you've mentioned is not interesting because it is it's just a lot of detail. And you know, if I'm a foreign investor, I can't be bothered with all this. You know, if I you know, if I'm choosing between allocations, China just doesn't seem to. I even do the due diligence, Right. Yeah. Yeah. The risk appetite. Well, what's what's your sense of what it's going to take for China to convince investors that, you know, this is a longer term, the story is still the same. Yeah, it's difficult. I mean the process but the structure this it's a growth rate has now be lower. But at the same time there are some sectors that will be benefit some industry benefiting from the industrial policy of the government side of the property sector. I cited that said that that shadow banking on industrial tech hot tap you know is that those these are stupid interesting.