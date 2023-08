00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] How is Australia juggling improving ties with China while maintaining defence links with the US? It's a delicate balance, Absolutely. We've got this proposal waiting for Wang Yi to come to Australia and obviously Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to go to Beijing either later this year or early next year, perhaps depending how the diplomatic winds are blowing. At the same time, obviously we're seeing these as high up in the Australia US military relationship. So it's a it's a very delicate balance, but so far it seems to be one that Australia is managing to pull off. We've seen those tariffs on barley lifted and there are reports that there might be similar potential advances in the future for wine as well, and of course rock lobsters. So it appears so far that the balance has worked out rock lobster and then the US has announced plans to sell rocket systems to Australia and a $975 million deal. Is this purchase part of a larger strategic rethink by the Australian Government? Yeah, absolutely. This is part of what the Defence Strategic Review recommended earlier this year, which was that Australia move away from a conventional military defence strategy and towards something that's a bit more focused on denial of access. So it's something that focuses on long range ability to deter any potential aggressors at the entry points to Australia's waters. So things close to the the western, western Indonesia and Indonesia, things along those lines and trade routes especially. So this purchase of the missiles is part of that strategy which is designed to move Australia into a space where it can protect its trade routes in the event of a war in the Indo-Pacific.