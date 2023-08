00:00

So we do have that lifting of the China travel ban. But Chinese travelers interested in traveling abroad right now, or is there more demand on the domestic side? Right and currently because of the limitation of the capacity internationally. So it's pretty much on the domestic side at this moment. But really the demand is is painting up. So obviously the new policy will bring the big market, the big market as a travellers, because travellers may experience language barriers and catch a difference when traveling abroad. So do travel does help in that sense. So that's good news. But we may we may not see immediately the positive impact it. So you mentioned capacity problems. Can you give us a more detailed description of of the sorts of issues on the capacity side and when we might expect to see capacity get back to pre-pandemic levels? Sure. Yes, because Tourism festival, all tourism travel agencies experienced a major disruptions over the last couple of years. So it takes time to re-establish the supply chain, including getting new power and manpower, looking for new partners in the destination market and packaging their products. That will take time. And also the biggest problem is a visa process. The capacity to process visa for by Foreign council consulate in China is limited compared to the demand at this moment. And also from the airline supply side, it is perhaps easier for Chinese airlines, but it takes time for foreign carriers as they need to refloat their capacity, aircraft and capacity back to China. Well, when they dealing with the recovery of other markets, I believe a more realistic expectation is to see more meaningful recovery starting from a next year. So is this more of a time issue that we just need time for all of these supply chain issues to fall into place, including what airlines can do? And what about the interest Is there interest to really bring all of these Chinese travelers abroad? Yeah. So capacity wise, it's actually and it will take time. And also, it's not just a China thing. It's a global issue at this moment. After the pandemic, the supply chains all disrupted. It all takes time for aircraft manufacturers, Apple Airlines to establish their supply chain. But also from interest aside, I see off the pandemic that the passenger market travellers market their new started to explore new destinations and the travellers being cautious to choose the destinations, making sure they covered to expect the changes. And also airlines started to explore new destinations to make sure they're there, that the cost efficiency of the flight. So it would be quite useful too for airlines to deep got the lifestyle demand from the target market and plan their product package properly. When it comes to the Chinese tourists, their spending power may have been diminished given the weakness of the yuan that we're talking about every day against the US dollar and other currencies. Are you seeing those signs already? And do you expect Chinese consumers and tourists to take a hit because of that weak yuan? Yes. Overall, it's it's a weak market at this moment. But because of the pent pent up demand, it has been quite strong. People hasn't been able to travel for a couple of years. So there is still demand there. And then it depends on which which destination they want to explore. You mentioned that Japan and Japan is somewhat similarly to China. Album Travel from Japan is also not recovered. It's currently 30% down compared to 2019, so currently mainly driven by the shortfalls at both China and Japan. Japan for the international travel. But and Japan's connection to us is recovered to almost 95% of the 2019 level. But overall this is a market more relying on inbound. The tropics do and Japan China market is currently nearly 60% down according to our data and in seat capacity terms. But we will see quarter three from our shared use data to expect a 65% growth in Tokyo seats between China and Japan compared to 42. So that's a major growth to which it will be led by Chinese carriers. Apparently, Shanghai is the city driving the growth and we could see China, Eastern Airlines and spring Airlines double or triple their capacity in what, three? Joanna, can you give us some insights into ticket prices? Because some routes are still very expensive compared to where they were before the pandemic? And how much is this got to do with inflation or some of those capacity problems that you described? Exactly. I guess the high price will continuously will be will be that that the problem will be there. And the issue because the inflation the cost of the the overall cost for airlines to run the routes as well as the supply side is supply shortage. So that will play up as as a part.