CGBs the rate cut was bigger than than people would have expected. Hence you had the five basis point move in the in the bond yields. The thing about the bonds is that they've been trending this way for some time. The yields have been falling. If you look at the last five years, with the exception of the Covid period, it's been a steady grind down. And that speaks to the longer term theme about what's going on here. To a foreign investor, say, a dollar based investor on a hedged basis, those segments can look quite interesting. So don't forget, the short rate differential is two and a half points. So it's not two, it's not two points. Something you're buying, trying to buy. You're actually going to get that enhanced yield from the hedge. So there's a good reason for it. Also, domestically, money that's coming out of riskier areas will go into the safe haven of the government bonds. And so so it's natural that the government bonds are doing well when others other sectors are not. So. And do you think that role as a as an anchor in Haven, because the correlations between KGB's and their global bond peers and global equities, I mean, that's just the opposite thing. Do you think that that's something we can assume? Well, moving forward, if you're looking for first of all, you need either no correlation or a negative correlation, and you've got the latter. So you do get the diversification when you buy Chinese government bonds. So that does it. It's completely explainable why the yields have fallen. And unless there is some massive fiscal boost that completely disrupts expectations, the yields aren't going to go up dramatically. And so it seems like a relatively safe place to be sitting. Treasuries, Yeah. Was that safe? Well, what's it Congress? What's happening? Well, that they're still safe. And what's happening to me is fairly consistent with the top of the range for the ten year. Yeah, we were we were last here in October last year. We've been up and down about five times. The difference between now and all the other occasions we've been up and down is that the policy rate is 225 basis points higher than it was last November. So if you take that into account, we've absorbed a huge amount of tightening with the yield at the same level as it was last year. To me, the real yield is the key. You've got that. You've got 2%. In the longer run, real yields, that's above trend GDP. So trend GDP, not the last quarter of GDP. If people extrapolate what happened last quarter into the next few years, well, then good luck, because that last quarter was bought with fiscal largesse, which is not going to be continue. You know, they could even go into reverse. So so to me, the fundamental valuation is that the real yield in the spot in the forwards is now above the trend GDP. The technical argument is that we're at the top of the range and it might go a few basis points above. It doesn't really matter. The point is you're entering ten year bonds, so the yield is competitive with equities and and credit. Don't forget credits on the tight on the tight end of the range. Right. PM has had a fantastic year. Total return on local currency bonds, 18 to 20% in the last year. So some money could be taken off the table and has done well. But there's a few areas of of trouble brewing here. So. So for treasuries, it's quite well set up for the rest of the year. Now, I've been bullish for some time and the yields go down, they go up. But with we're still at the top of the range, I think is a good entry point. Right, Because we've had people come on and talk about, you know, AIG still the way to go. You know, high yield has been very, very well. And the point you're making is the value is actually in treasuries. And look, I look at a real yield there. Yeah, Well, the call on credit, especially looking at IG and know that your call is on rates. Okay. So when when the spread is compressed, you're making a call on the treasury market for your total return. And I've got I've got a theory that the the the nominal yield you're getting in credit is largely capped around these levels, say in the sort of 5 to 6 range. And as the Treasury yield goes up, it's been compressing the spread. So so let's not confuse the spread compression with a wonderful credit outlook. And in fact, this could be distorting some of the models because the Fed's own view on financial stability, financial conditions, the financial conditions index and the projections, they're saying they're relatively loose. That's because credit has done so well. But it's dangerous to look at the spread without considering why is that spread so tight. A large explanation is in the high Treasury yield.