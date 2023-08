00:00

Kathleen, your take on it? Fingers crossed. Here we go. It's those gremlins. They do it to me all the time. But no, seriously. Yes. This is what was expected, that they, quote unquote, wouldn't do anything. But the more it's always been about the messaging at this meeting. Right. Because how hawkish would they tell? I would say this is reasonably hawkish. The fact that he they repeat what they've said, big measures of core inflation made to high, echoing Neel Kashkari in the United States. And when you say measures, Joe is still too high. That means you they have to come down. So if they don't come down enough on their own, you central bank are going to have to do something. And you both did notice that there's a small chance, according their own forecast, of another small hike. I think it's also interesting that they do see recession starting. Was it third quarter of next year? I'm looking at all these headlines now, but they're again, the important that they're focusing on the core inflation rate. We have a tendency always to look at the headline, write the headlines at 6%. But the core inflation, that's the one that can be sticky. So, again, yes, I think maybe Adrian Auggie was a little bit of a surprise, just the extent to which he's not sounding very confident yet about inflation. He's not promising. He's not signaling they're going to hike rates are going to be data dependent. I'm sure that's what he'll say. And when you when we talk about the slowdown, you guys were mentioning that, you know, in the land of adjustable rate mortgages, when central banks start hiking rates a lot, you're going to get hurt. You're certainly going to have your pocketbook hurt. And as someone was saying earlier, a lot of the just what mortgages in New Zealand are 2 to 3 years. Right. So in this in this period of time, the ones who haven't had it adjusted up yet are going to get it up. Just add up more. That's going to be more pressure on the consumer. So again, this is going to make the presser all the more interesting, isn't it?