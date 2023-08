00:00

HOW MUCH IS THIS AN OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST THE PULLBACK IN U.S. STOCKS, AND ARE YOU PUTTING MORE MONEY INTO THE MARKET? JAMES: YOU KNOW, THIS IS AN OVERDUE PULLBACK WITHOUT QUESTION. WE THINK IT TURNS INTO AT LEAST A NORMAL CORRECTION. 8% TO 12% KIND WE SAW IN MARCH OR DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR AND WE THINK IT WILL BE A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY NOT ONLY WILL VALUATIONS COME DOWN TO A MORE REASONABLE LEVEL PARTICULARLY IN TECHNOLOGY. BUT ALSO YOU SAW IN THAT LAST RALLY BEFORE THAT THE CLIENT A LITTLE MORE PARTICIPATION. A BROADENING IN THE MARKET WHICH IS VERY HEALTHY WE WERE VERY TECHNICALLY OVERBOUGHT. WE HAD A LOT OF COMPLACENCY IN JULY AND THAT USUALLY LEADS TO SOME NATURAL PULLBACK. AS INVESTORS START TO RECOGNIZE INFLATION IS DEFINITELY COME DOWN A LOT AND THE FED IS GETTING CLOSER TO BEING FINISHED , THIS WILL BE MAYBE ONE OF THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES TO REALLY PUSH IN HERE NOT JUST IN THAT GREAT TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES THAT ARE COMING BACK PRETTY NICELY, BUT ALSO IN THE REST OF THE MARKET. SHERY: YOU ARE NOT CONCERNED ABOUT THE FED DOING MUCH AND POTENTIALLY WE COULD SEE A PULLBACK IN THE U.S. ECONOMY? WE ARE GETTING HOME DEPOT BEATING EXPECTATIONS WHEN IT COMES TO EARNINGS. WE ARE GOING TO GET TARGET AND WALMART. BUT I WONDER FOR HOW LONG WE ARE GOING TO SEE A STRONG CONSUMER HERE IN THE U.S. JAMES: I THINK THAT IS A GREAT POINT. THE COMMENTS WE JUST SAW ABOUT THE FED MAYBE HAVING TO BE MORE ADAMANT AND GO A LITTLE LONGER THAN PEOPLE EXPECTED, I THINK INVESTORS SHOULD BE CAREFUL ABOUT THAT BEING IN IMPEDIMENT TO BUYING STOCK IN GREAT BUSINESSES WITH GREAT BRANDS AND TRADE AT GOOD VALUATIONS. WE ARE ALSO RUNNING TOWARDS A SEASONALLY WEAK VOLATILE PERIOD. WHAT I AM CONCERNED ABOUT THE AVERAGE INVESTOR DOING HERE IS SAYING I AM NOT GOING TO INVEST BECAUSE THE FED WILL GO TOO FAR. I THINK THAT IS A MISTAKE. THE FED IS PRETTY AWARE THAT WHAT THEY HAVE ALREADY DONE IS BAKED IN AND WILL STILL PUSH INFLATION DOWN. THEIR CONCERN NOW IS THIS ECONOMY IS SO DARN RESILIENT AND SO ROBUST. I THINK THEY HAVE THE LATITUDE TO GO A LITTLE FURTHER THAN THEY MIGHT HAVE EXPECTED. I REMEMBER IT BECAUSE I HAVE BEEN DOING THIS FOR THREE DECADES. YOU CAN HAVE VERY BIG BULL MARKETS WITH INFLATION AT 3% OR EVEN 4% AND ECONOMIC GROWTH IN PERFECTLY FINE AND EQUITIES DO WELL. HERE IS WHERE I THINK INVESTORS WANT TO BE CAREFUL ABOUT LETTING SEASONALITY OR VOLATILITY STOP THEM FROM OWNING GREAT BUSINESSES. PAUL: YOU MENTIONED THE RESILIENCY OF MARKETS BUT INFLATION IS ALSO RESILIENT. WENDY YOU SEE THAT RETURNING TO BE FED'S TARGET BANNED? JAMES: PAUL, THAT IS THE CONCERN WE HAVE AIDED -- AS A TMP THE FED IS WANTING TO GET TO 2%. OUR CONCERN AND OUR VIEW IS THEY MAY JUST NOT GET THERE. THEY MAY JUST HAVE TO SAY GOSH, WE GOT TO 3%. IF WE GO FURTHER ALL PEOPLE TAKE IS UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS COMING UP. I THINK THAT WILL LIKELY STOP THEM. AT THIS POINT I THINK THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT INFLATION OBVIOUSLY GETTING BACK DOWN TO THAT LEVEL OF A LOWER LEVEL. IT IS CERTAINLY MORE MANAGEABLE NOW. I AM NOT SO SURE THEY ARE GOING TO GET TO 2% AND I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED TO SEE THEM COMPROMISE THAT MAYBE 3% OR LESS THAN THAT. AGAIN, YOU CAN HAVE A VERY ROBUST ECONOMY. THIS IS A VERY RESILIENT ONE COMING ALONG WITH THAT KIND OF INFLATION FIGURE. PAUL: THE U.S. DOLLAR ALSO ROBUST AND RESILIENT. WE HAVE A CHART HERE THAT ILLUSTRATES JUST HOW ROBUST. NOW TESTING THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. HOW LONG DO YOU SEE THIS ENVIRONMENT OF DOLLAR STRENGTH PERSISTING? JAMES: DOLLAR STRENGTH IS VERY CORRELATED TO RATES. YOU GET HIGHER RATES AS WE DID THROUGHOUT THE LAST 18 MONTHS AND IT WAS VERY DOLLAR CORRELATED THEY STRONG DOLLAR. WE WOULD SUGGEST THE RECENT STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR IS ABSOLUTELY CORRELATED TO THE RISE IN THE 10 YEAR. CLOSE TO THE OLD HIGH WE SAW IN MARCH WHICH IS NOT SURPRISING TO SEE EQUITIES GIVE BACK SOME STEAM. BUT I DON'T KNOW IF THE FED WILL EVENTUALLY PUT THE GUN DOWN ABOUT RAISING RATES. IF YOU ARE A DOLLAR BULL YOU HAVE TO BE CAREFUL HERE BECAUSE IF THE FED WILL BE ABLE TO SLOW RATE DOWN OR MAYBE STOP, THE DOLLAR WOULD BECOME OR BE NOT EVENT. NOT A BULLISH CASE OR SHORT. I THINK IT JUST SORT OF BECOMES A NONEVENT. SHERY: WE CONTINUE TO SEE ECONOMIC DATA MISSING ESTIMATES IN CHINA. WE ARE SEEING THAT SLUMP CONTINUE AND EXPECTATIONS PERHAPS POLICYMAKERS WILL DO MORE. WE HAVE SEEN THAT ON THE MONETARY POLICY SIDE OF THINGS. IS IT WORTH BEING EXPOSED TO CHINA WHETHER THROUGH THE U.S. COMPANIES THAT DO BUSINESS THEY ARE OR JUST DIRECTLY INTO CHINESE ASSETS WITH THE EXPECTATION THEY WILL ACTUALLY COME TO THE FOREFRONT WITH MORE? JAMES: WE ARE GLOBAL INVESTORS SO WE LOOK ALL OVER THE WORLD. WE HAVE BEEN AVOIDING CHINA. BUT BOY, WHEN YOU START TO THINK WHEN ANY ECONOMY GETS SO WEAK THAT IT BECOMES OBVIOUS AND THE CENTRAL BANK START LOWERING RATES, THROWING ALL THIS POLICY AT IT, AT SOME POINT YOU HAVE TO USE TO THAT YOU HAVE TO SAY TO YOURSELF THERE IS VALUE THERE. WE JUST DO NOT SEE IT YET. WE CERTAINLY DO NOT SEE IT IN SENTIMENT. IT JUST DOES NOT ACT WELL. WE BY INDIVIDUAL COMPANIES. THERE ARE INDIVIDUAL COMPANIES HERE AND THERE LIKE ALIBABA THAT HAVE GREAT NUMBERS. I THINK IF YOU ARE REALLY SELECTIVE BUBBLY COULD HAVE SOME PRESENCE.