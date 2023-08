00:00

NO CHANGE EXPECTED, BUT WE HAVE SOMETHING ELSE THAT IS NOT REALLY CHANGING IN NEW ZEALAND AS WELL AND THAT IS INFLATION. IF WE TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CHART ON THE BLOOMBERG WE CAN SEE IT REMAINS VERY STICKY. HOW CONFIDENT THING WE BE THAT THE RBNZ STAYS ON HOLD TODAY THAT THIS REALLY IS THE END OF THE TIGHTENING CYCLE? MARY JO: THAT IS OUR EXPECTATION, THAT THE RESERVE BANK IS DONE AT 550. WE'RE NOW PAST THE PEAK IN INFLATION. THAT SHARP DECELERATION AND IMPORTED INFLATION SHOULD START TO CARRY THE HEADLINE RATE LOWER. IT FAVORS BASE EFFECTS AND PLAY WITH LAST YEAR'S SPIKE IN ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES BEGINNING TO FALL OUT OF ANNUAL CALCULATION. WE DO SEE MOMENTUM. WE COULD SEE THE INFLATION RATE HERE WITH A 4% HANDLE BY THE END OF THE YEAR. IT IS JUST GETTING TO THAT 2% RATE, THAT FINAL MILE THAT IS THE TRICKY PART. BUT WE DO THINK DOMESTIC PRICE PRESSURES WILL COOL AT THE END OF THIS YEAR WITH A FORECAST SESSION TO COME AND A LOOSENING IN THE LABOR MARKET. PAUL: IN TERMS OF THAT RECESSION AND THE RISING UNEMPLOYMENT RATE, CAN WE ANTICIPATE RATE CUTS SOMETIME IN 2024? HAVE YOU MADE ANY CHANGE TO YOUR CASH RATE TRACK? MARY JO: NO, WE ARE STILL OF THE FIRM BELIEF WILL CUT RATES EARLY NEXT YEAR. FEBRUARY IS WHEN WE HAVE PENCILED IT IN. WE LOOK AT PREVIOUS TIGHTENING CYCLES IT USUALLY TAKES EIGHT TO 10 MONTHS BETWEEN THE LAST HIKE AND THE FIRST CUT. CUTTING IN FEBRUARY LAST YEAR WOULD SET THAT PRECEDENT. THEY WILL BE IN A POSITION EARLY NEXT YEAR WHERE THEY CAN BEGIN THE EASING CYCLE IN THE ECONOMY WILL BE IN A MUCH WEAKER STATE UNEMPLOYMENT WILL BE RISING AND INFLATION IS HOPEFULLY MUCH CLOSER TO THAT 1%, 3% TARGET. THEY WILL BE IN A POSITION TO BEGIN CUTTING RATES. I THINK THEY WILL BE ON HOLD FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR, KEEP THE CASH RATE AT 550, WAIT AS THE PREVIOUS RATE HIKES WATCH TO THE ECONOMY BUT THEN BE IN A POSITION TO BEGIN CUTTING RATES. SHERY: ARE WE EXPECTING ANY OTHER TWEAKS WHEN IT COMES TO THE NEW ZEALAND OUTLOOK? MARY JO: NOT MUCH. CONSIDERING THE DATA SINCE THE MAY STATEMENT THE ECONOMY IS TRACKING BROADLY IN LINE WITH PROJECTIONS. IF ANYTHING THE PROJECTIONS HAD BEEN SLIGHTLY ON THE WEAKER SIDE SO THE ECONOMIC STARTING POINT IS A LITTLE WEAKER. THE LABOR MARKET IS A LITTLE LOOSER. THE INFLATION RATE CAME IN A LITTLE BIT BELOW THE FORECAST. I THINK WE WILL SEE TWEAKS HERE AND THERE. THERE CENTRAL SCENARIO REALLY IS BROADLY UNCHANGED. IT IS JUST THE REST AROUND AT THAT HAS BECOME MORE PRONOUNCED. SHERY: WHEN IT COMES TO THE CHINESE ECONOMY WE KNOW THAT MANY ASIAN COUNTRIES ARE EXPOSED TO THE SLUMP HAPPENING. BUT AT THE SAME TIME WE ARE HEARING FROM MORE ANALYSTS THAT PERHAPS CHINA IS ACTUALLY EXPORTING DISINFLATION. OVERALL WHEN IT COMES TO THE NEW ZEALAND ECONOMY IS THIS A NET POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE? MARY JO: IT IS HARD TO SAY BECAUSE ON THE INFLATION SIDE WITH DEFLATION IT HELPS US IMPORT DEFLATION AS WELL. BUT WE AREN'T EXPORT ORIENTED ECONOMY AND IT MEANS OUR EXPORT GROWTH WILL COME UNDER PRESSURE. WE ARE SEEING THAT WITH GARY PRICES, THE CURRENCY IS COMING UNDER PRESSURE. WE ARE VERY EXPOSED TO THE CHINESE ECONOMY. WHEN THEY ARE IN WEEK GROWTH IT IS NOT A VERY GOOD LOOK FOR US AS WELL. PAUL: I WANT TO CIRCLE BACK TO WHERE WE BEGAN WITH THE NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR. UNDER $.60 U.S. NOW OF COURSE WE HAVE HAD HAWKISH REMARKS FROM THE FED'S NEEL KASHKARI. WHAT IS THE PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE FOR THE KIWI HERE? MARY JO: THERE IS NOT MUCH GOING FOR THE KIWI DOLLAR. WE EXPECT A YEAR END KIWI DOLLAR AROUND $.55. PAUL: WE HAVE SEEN PROPERTY PRICES EASING IN NEW ZEALAND AS RATES RISE. MUCH EVIDENCE OF MORTGAGE STRESS? MARY JO: NOT YET. THAT JUST TELLS YOU HOW STRONG OUR LABOR MARKET CONTINUES TO BE. WE DID SEE A BIT OF LOOSENING OVER THE JUNE QUARTER. BUT IT'S STILL INCREDIBLY TIGHT. WE STILL HAVE UNEMPLOYMENT AT VERY LOW LEVELS AND PARTICIPATION IN THE LABOR MARKET IS STILL VERY HIGH. PEOPLE ARE STILL IN THEIR JOBS AND GETTING PAID. WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY MORTGAGEE SALES YET.