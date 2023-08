00:00

So, Erin, let's before we get to the risk signals, I mean, I guess what kind of signal is that when you see retail sales holding up Neel Kashkari saying inflation's still high, we see some progress. I mean, how do you add that to your list? Is it is it a big risk? Is it a no risk? So I think what I'm talking about de-risking and really talking about how the equity markets are pulling back and just sort of pulling through, having a counter trend moment as we from the first half of the year. And so the fact that the US consumer is still spending spending so well obviously adds a lot of fears to the Fed continue to raise rates and that that more sobering effect of wow, we're going to keep getting more hikes for quite some period of time, The US consumer just won't stop. Which is which is wonderful. But you know, it's one of those good news is bad news type of thing. So for the past six weeks or so, we've really seen a shift in how the equity markets are changing. We've seen a shift in leadership and we've really seen a lot of the defensive plays just become the leaders in the past two weeks. And this today was just a big sell off. I mean. Everywhere, across the board. There is no safety. There is no defense today. So I think that it dispels sort of the fears about having interest rates much longer than we previously hoped for. So what does that mean then, when we take the sum of all your risk? The S & P 500 technology peaking and price and valuation. S & P 500 growth following broader selling. It is this is this it for a while or is it one of those pause, those pullbacks that refreshes? You get into defensive plays for a while, you sit back, wait for the dust to settle, then go, go buy again. Yeah, I believe that this would be more of a counter right now. I believe it looks more of a short term counter trend. One of the reasons is because we're really not seeing a ton of fear in the market. When you look at things like the VIX and futures, we haven't seen that spike that we would see where we're looking at a really more deep type of bear market. In fact, the VIX is, you know, 16. Anything below 20 means we're safe. There's still a lot of consumer confidence out there, just like as we see in spending. So I think this is something where you could potentially use it as just a 1 to 2 month short term trade, or if you really do have stocks that you strongly believe and I still am not going into mega caps, I'm not saying, okay, go back into all your mega caps, go into those high growth names. Those valuations were extraordinarily high, especially when markets are considering multiple rate increases, I think still be very selective. I think we're still going to see a change in leadership, but just not maybe quite as defensive of what we've just seen in the past two weeks. So short term trades manage health care, energy stocks. You can use it for the next four weeks, but we'll see how that plays out for when we're getting past summer back to school. Aaron, I know another thing you're keeping an eye on is rising bankruptcies. And would you sort of keep that in mind with the potential of recession risk? Where does that leave you in terms of forecasting potential rate cuts from the Fed? Right. So I think we're more looking at bankruptcies. Also another indicator is, you know, much lower M & A activity. I think that really for now is still a small amount. We're seeing a big jump in bankruptcies, more on the or that percentage wise on the private equity side versus on, it's still a very small percentage on the public corporate side. And so I don't think that's going to play a big factor when it comes to the Fed. As we know, they're very focused on inflation and unemployment. I think that's really going to be more a play on how companies do some of the capital spending, how it's going to impact financials, particularly some of the bigger banks, if they're seeing less M & A activity, less capital activity. And so it might be a sector that you really want to avoid until we see stronger economic news. We've been focusing pretty closely on the disappointing data that we had out of China. I'm just wondering to what degree you see China exporting its problems. I mean, deflation being one of them, that's probably helping develop central banks. But what about some of the other problems in terms of weak demand for commodities? Right. So it's it's a it's an interesting phenomenon right now because, of course, we're happy to see weakness in commodities, if that might mean that the Fed won't raise rates and certainly a lower oil price. We know that, you know, even when we're looking at core prices, the price of oil gets passed down through through everything. And so that would be a benefit when we're just looking at the US market. But obviously we are always tied. And so slowing growth, particularly really detrimental negative growth from China, will have a negative impact on global growth and obviously large corporations. So I think that might be a real benefit where a slowing China would be more detrimental to our very mega-cap or large multinational companies, but more of a bonus for those smaller cap companies because one, we won't get the rate increases that helps the benefits and mid-caps too. They have a less exposure to China. And so I think that's one way to play it. If we see this as a longer term trend, you know, a lot of people are so excited about it. I certainly EVs electric vehicles, etc.. Do any of those enter into your defensive pull back, go there for a while. You say, Wait, see how that all plays out and then see if you want to really get into those more heavily. I'm looking at we are really being cautious about your entry point because I think with some of these higher priced stocks, it's really about where you buy it and that's going to be whether you can really make money. So you're looking for a big pullback. And I want to see reasonable valuations in some of these stocks. So not trading at 100 times earnings, looking at some scaled back expectations into 2024 and there are some few quality in video still. Look, if that comes down to resistance, I think that could be a great play. Obviously a very stable company. It's a semi, though. You've got to be able to move and get in right at the exact time.