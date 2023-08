00:00

John, I guess before we get into the nuts and bolts of this, maybe give us a background of what this company has for viewers. So Ginger isn't wrong is a very, very large Chinese trust company. What they do is they they sell products. They pull together wealth from high net worth individuals here in China, and then they use that money to invest. A lot of that money has gone into real estate in the last week. On Friday, last week, we had three of their corporate clients say in exchange filings that products they had invested in were overdue payments that they were expecting were not made. That has resulted in a lot of concern about the state of this company and whether they will be able to pay the debts that they have outstanding. They have about ¥1,000,000,000,000 of products outstanding, ¥1,000,000,000,000 of money they're managing at the moment. John, it does seem like the troubles are deeper than most expected. You got to wonder, will there be others in the same situation? Hmm. Well, so what we what we've understood now is that as many as 30 products issued sold by June to have are overdue are in some sort of payment conundrum. And the company has no plans as of now to make clients whole. They're saying that there is a liquidity problem. They have some long term assets they can offload now to get money to pay off these debts. And so they're asking people to be patient. And this is an issue that we've seen in the trust industry. There have been tens of billions of dollars of products that have defaulted already. It's likely that there will be more because there was so much lending by trusts in China to property. And with the real estate situation as it is, there is a great chance that there will be more of this in the future.