00:00

> > YOU ARE WATCHING DAYBREAK ASIA. ANNABELLE: WE ARE COUNTING DOWN TO ASIA'S MAJOR MARKET OPEN SPIT PAUL: THE TOP STORIES, ASIAN STOCKS SET TO FOLLOW WALL STREET LOWER AS STRONG RETAIL SALES SIGNAL RATES MAY BE HIGHER FOR LONGER. DOLLAR STRENGTH SINKING. DECISION DAY FOR THE RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND WITH COOLER INFLATION AND HIGHER UNEMPLOYMENT SUPPORTING ANOTHER HOLD. CHINA SAID TOMBALL CUTTING STAMP DUTY ON STOCK CHANGE AS A DEFENSIVE REACTION TO THE SURPRISE RATE CUT SHOWS PRESIDENT XI FACING MORE TOUGH CHOICES. KATHLEEN: U.S. FUTURES, THE STOCK MARKET HAD A TOUGH DAY TODAY. STILL PRETTY MUCH UNCHANGED. WHY WASN'T THAT GOOD FOR STOCKS? NEEL KASHKARI SAID HE DOESN'T THINK THE FED HAS DONE ENOUGH TO BRING DOWN INFLATION. IF THE CONSUMER IS SO RESILIENT, HOW WILL THE FED STOP HIKING RATES? IN TERMS OF THE TREASURY MARKET THE TWO-YEAR GAINED AMID A GLOBAL BONDS SELLOFF. THERE IS MOWER CONCERN ABOUT RATES HAVING TO STAY HIGHER FOR LONGER. UNCERTAINTY ABOUT CHINA AND ITS SLOWDOWN. THAT SURPRISE RATE CUT IN CHINA OVERNIGHT. OIL, IT IS VERY SIMPLE. IF THERE WILL BE LESS DEMAND IN CHINA AND A REAL UNCERTAINTY ABOUT RATES, NOT DOING MUCH NOW BUT A BIT OF A WAIT. LET'S MOVE ON THIS BIG FED STORY. TOP FED RESERVE SAYING HE IS NOT YET CONVINCED ENOUGH HAS BEEN DONE TO CURB INFLATION. ROBUST SPENDING NUMBERS SHOWING RATE HAVE NOT DONE TOO MUCH TO SLOW DOWN THE CONSUMER. LET'S BRING IN PAUL DOBSON. IT IS SO INTERESTING WHEN YOU GET A STRONG SPENDING NUMBER AND THAT LOOKS LIKE THE ECONOMY IS HOLDING UP BUT NOT GOOD AT ALL FOR STOCKS. BUT LET'S START WITH LINKING THAT TO NEEL KASHKARI AND HIS COMMENTS ABOUT HAVING NOT DONE ENOUGH YET TO BRING DOWN INFLATION. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THAT? PAUL D: YEAH. WELL, THE FED BOARD SEEMS PRETTY SPLIT AT THE MOMENT ABOUT WHETHER THERE IS A NEED TO CARRY ONGOING, FOR AT LEAST HANG THAT PROSPECT OUT THERE, OR WHETHER NOW IS THE TIME TO SIT ON THEIR HANDS AND LET THAT SEEP THROUGH INTO THE REST OF THE ECONOMY AND WATCH THE EFFECTS ROLL-ON. INCOME, WE WILL PROBABLY HEAR QUITE A LOT IN THE BUILDUP TO JACKSON HOLE AND THAT WILL GIVE US MORE OF A SENSE OF WHETHER WE CAN STILL TIGHTEN EVEN FURTHER OR WHETHER AT THE VERY LEAST WE ARE GOING TO SEE THAT KIND OF MESSAGE COMING THAT INTEREST RATES ARE GOING TO STAY HIGHER FOR LONGER WITH THE FED GUIDING THE WAY. THE WAY THAT SEEPING THROUGH INTO MARKETS IS NOT JUST ON HIGHER OUTRIGHT YIELDS BUT ON HIGHER REAL YIELDS. ONCE YOU STRIP OUT THE INFLATION ELEMENT WE ARE SEEING INCREASING RISK PREMIUM INTO THE MARKET AS PEOPLE EXPECT THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE THAT INTEREST RATE RISK FEEDING THROUGH FOR LONGER. THAT IS PROBABLY WHY THE RETAIL SALES FIGURES ARE SEEN AS PARTICULARLY NEGATIVE FOR THE EQUITIES MARKET TODAY. PAUL A: STRONG SET OF RETAIL NUMBERS. THE CONSUMER HOLDING UP PRETTY WELL. BUT CAN IT LAST? PAUL D: THAT HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE QUESTION. MANY OF US PROBABLY EXPECTED WE WOULD BE HEADING INTO A RECESSION BY NOW. THAT HAS NOT BEEN THE CASE. THE LABOR MARKET STILL LOOKS PRETTY GOOD BY MOST METRICS. THE ECONOMIC DATA LIKE RETAIL SALES, ALSO GOOD. THIS ONE SEEMED TO HAVE MORE OF A TILT TOWARDS GOODS RATHER THAN SERVICES BUT ALL THE SAME, SPENDING IS STILL GOING. SO IF THAT CONTINUES THEN IT IS VERY HARD TO BE CONVINCED YOU HAVE MANAGED TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL ALREADY AND INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE SMALL. WHICH IS WHY THE FED NEEDS TO KEEP ON PUSHING IN ORDER TO JUST COOL -- JUST BRING EVERYTHING RIGHT BACK INTO THE BALLPARK AND UNDER ITS FIRMER GRIP. KATHLEEN: PEOPLE TALK A LOT ABOUT JACKSON HOLE AND IT IS TRUE THE FED CHAIR AT THIS ANNUAL GATHERING, THE KANSAS CITY FED'S SYMPOSIUM, THE FED CHAIR CAN CHOOSE TO SEND A STRONG MESSAGE. WHAT DO YOU THINK PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING OR HOPING TO HEAR FROM FED CHAIR JAY POWELL IN JUST ABOUT 1.5 WEEKS NOW? PAUL D.: I THINK THE CONSENSUS EXPECTATION WILL BE VERY MUCH HE WILL WANT TO STICK TO HIS GUNS, THAT HE WILL WANT TO SAY WE MAY BE NEAR THE END OF THE HIKING CYCLE BUT WE ARE NOT NEAR THE BEGINNING OF THE CUTTING CYCLE. THAT WOULD BE THE STANDARD EXPECTATION. IF IT IS POSSIBLE TO PUT ANY KIND OF TIME MARKER OR USE SOME KIND OF NUANCED LANGUAGE TO SUGGEST JUST HOW LONG IT MIGHT BE THAT INTEREST RATES WILL NEED TO STAY HIGH, THEN MAYBE THAT WILL GIVE THE MARKET MORE OF A SENSE OF WHERE WE ARE GOING. SO IT DEPENDS REALLY WHETHER HE WANTS TO PUT THAT FOR GUIDANCE OUT THERE OR NOT. PROBABLY NOT BECAUSE THE FED IS TELLING US IT IS MORE DATA DEPENDENT NOW AND IT NEEDS TO SEE THE EVIDENCE COMING THROUGH IN THE INFLATIONARY IN PARTICULAR. THE INFLATION EXPECTATIONS AND THE LABOR MARKET DATA FOR THAT MATTER, IN ORDER TO BE CONVINCED THAT HE CAN TAKE THE FOOT OFF THE GAS A LITTLE BIT AND ALLOW A LITTLE BIT OF EASING BACK INTO THE ECONOMY. PAUL A.: ALL RIGHT. BLOOMBERG'S EXECUTIVE EDITOR FOR ASIAN MARKETS PAUL DOBSON. THE RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND IS EXPECTED TO KEEP POLICY ON HOLD FOR A SECOND STRAIGHT MONTH. FOR MORE LET'S BRING IN JAMES MCINTYRE. NO CHANGE EXPECTED TODAY BUT INFLATION IS STILL ABOVE THE -- IS THE LAGGING GOING TO BE ENOUGH? JAMES: WE THINK THERE IS NO CHANGE TODAY AND WE THINK IT IS GOING TO BE COMING THROUGH AND IT WILL COME THROUGH IN A BIG WAY. WE HAVE SEEN NEW ZEALAND'S ECONOMY TIP INTO RECESSION BUT IT IS NOT THE REAL RECESSION THAT WILL HIT NEW ZEALAND. THAT IS COMING SOON. THESE MORTGAGE RATES IN NEW ZEALAND WILL BE RESET OR RE-FIXING ROUNDABOUT 30% OF THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING MORTGAGES OVER THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. THEY WILL HAVE DRAMATICALLY HIGHER RATES AND THAT WILL SEE THE CONSUMER RECESSION WE HAVE ALREADY GOT DEEPENED OVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXT YEAR AND PULL THAT INFLATION DOWN DOMESTICALLY. WE THINK THEY HAVE A CHANCE OF GETTING THERE WITH WHAT THEY HAVE DONE. KATHLEEN: HOW DO YOU THINK ADRIAN ORR AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE IS GOING TO PLAY THIS? SOME PEOPLE THINK HE IS GOING TO WANT TO LEAVE A LITTLE BIT OF A HAWKISH NOTE. INFLATION IS STILL AT 6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AFTER ALL. IT IS ALSO THE FACT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS HAVE RISEN A BIT VERSUS QUESTIONS ABOUT RECESSION, QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT YOU JUST SAID. ISN'T IT LIKELY, ISN'T IT POSSIBLE THAT ALL THIS RESETTING OF MORTGAGES IS GOING TO PUSH THE ECONOMY A LOT HARDER IN THAT DOWNWARD DIRECTION? JAMES: THAT'S RIGHT. WE THINK THAT IS WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TERMS OF THE ECONOMY. BUT WHAT WILL ADRIAN ORR SAY TODAY IS THE BIG QUESTION. WE HAVE SEEN THOSE INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, AS YOU SAID, ON THE BUSINESS SURVEY TAKE UP A BIT. TODAY'S HOUSEHOLD SURVEY HAVE SEEN FALL DOWN. BUT THEY ARE STILL SHORT OF WHERE THEY NEED TO BE. THEY STILL NEED TO COME DOWN FURTHER FOR THE RBNZ TO TRULY BE COMFORTABLE. THE OTHER THING THAT HAS BEEN COMING DOWN THAT MIGHT BE THE RBNZ A LITTLE UNCOMFORTABLE, REALLY BOLSTER ADRIAN ORR'S HAWKISHNESS TODAY, IS THE CURRENCY. WE HAVE SEEN THE NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR DIPPED BELOW 60%. THAT WOULD GET THE -- $.60. THAT WOULD GET THE RBNZ AT A LITTLE WORRIED. I GUESS PUTTING A BIT OF SAND AND THE WHEELS OF THAT INFLATION DECLINE THAT THE DOMESTIC ECONOMY, THE RECESSION SHOULD BE DELIVERING. BUT IF WE DO GET THAT THROUGH, MAKING THE PROCESS LOWER. REALLY TRYING TO TALK THINGS UP, MAINTAIN HAWKISHNESS IN ORDER TO KEEP INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FALLING BUT ALSO TO MAKE SURE THE CURRENCY DOESN'T GO TOO FAR AND GIVE THEM TOO MUCH OF THE INFLATION IMPULSE. THAT WILL BE ONE OF THE KEY THINGS ON ADRIAN ORR'S PERSPECTIVE. KATHLEEN: WE WILL HEAR IN JUST A COUPLE OF HOURS. VERY TRICKY TO NAVIGATE AT THESE TURNING POINTS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, JAMES MCINTYRE, GETTING US READY FOR THE RBNZ DECISION COMING UP. MOVING ONTO A DELUSION -- A DELUGE OF DISAPPOINTMENT FROM CHINA. WE SEE BARCLAYS, J.P. MORGAN, MI ZUHO ALL SLASHED THEIR FORECAST. JOINING US NOW IS JOHN LIU. IT IS TOUGH TO KNOW WHERE TO START. WE HAVE HAD THE SURPRISE RATE CUT, THE DATA DUMP, ECONOMIC ACTIVITY NUMBERS COMING IN LESS STRONG THAN EXPECTED. THESE DOWNGRADES ARE NOT MUCH OF A SURPRISE. WHERE IS THE CHINESE ECONOMY NOW? IS IT DECELERATING? ARE PEOPLE OVERREACTING? HOW DO YOU SEE IT? JOHN: THE ECONOMY IS OBVIOUSLY DECELERATING. GROWTH IS SLOWING. IT IS NOT WHERE WE HAD EXPECTED IT WOULD BE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. I THINK IT IS REALLY INTERESTING THE CUTS THAT WE GOT FROM BARCLAYS AND J.P. MORGAN. IT TAKES THE RATE OF GROWTH LOW 5% AND THAT IS THE OFFICIAL TARGET FOR 2023 FROM THE GOVERNMENT. AS WE GO BELOW THAT 5% TARGET FOR THE YEAR, I DO THINK WE WILL SEE THE GOVERNMENT TAKING MORE STEPS. ALREADY AFTER THAT SURPRISE RATE CUT FROM THE PBOC YESTERDAY WE HAVE SEEN CALLS BY OTHER ANALYSTS FOR MORE ACTION BY THE PBOC. MORE RATE CUTS, CUTS TO THE RESERVE REQUIREMENT. SO WE DO EXPECT MORE ACTION NOT ONLY ON THE MONETARY SIDE BUT ALSO THE FISCAL SIDE. AND THE GOVERNMENT TAKING A MUCH MORE PROACTIVE APPROACH TO TRY AND MAKE SURE IT HITS THAT 5% MARK FOR THE YEAR. PAUL: WE SPENT A LOT OF TIME TALKING ABOUT THE YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEM IN CHINA. BUT THE GOVERNMENT HAS AN ELEGANT SOLUTION TO THAT. JUST STOP REPORTING THE NUMBERS. PROBLEM SOLVED, RIGHT? JOHN: WELL, WHAT WE KNOW IS THAT THE STATISTICS BUREAU SAID THEY NEEDED TO QUOTE-UNQUOTE OPTIMIZE STATISTICS ON YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT BEFORE THEY COULD PUT THE NUMBERS OUT AGAIN. WHATEVER THE MOTIVATION IS, THE PERCEPTION THAT IS FUELING HIS CHINA IS REDUCING ACCESS TO DATA AT A TIME WHEN THAT DATA MAKES THE ECONOMY LOOK NOT VERY GOOD. AND SO THAT IS MAKING ESPECIALLY MARKETS AND INVESTORS MORE JITTERY ABOUT HOW INVESTABLE CHINA IS AND HOW MUCH THEY CAN RELY ON THE INFORMATION THEY ARE GETTING. KATHLEEN: TELL US ABOUT THE FACT CHINESE AUTHORITIES ARE CONSIDERING CUTTING THE STAMP DUTY ON STOCK TRADES? I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE OUTSIDE CHINA ARE NOT FOCUSED ON THIS, BUT IT IS POTENTIALLY A BIG DEAL. ARE THEY GOING TO DO IT, AND WHAT WOULD IT DO TO THE ECONOMY? JOHN: A CUT IN THE STAMP TAX ON STOCK TRADING IS SOMETHING THE BROKERAGES HERE IN CHINA HAVE ASKED FOR. WE UNDERSTAND THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT IS CONSIDERING SUCH A PLAN. SOME OF THE MINISTRIES INCLUDING THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE HAVE BEEN ASKED TO DRAFT A PROPOSAL TO DO THAT. IT DOES NOT MEAN BEIJING WILL NECESSARILY DECIDE TO TAKE THAT ACTION BUT IT IS SOMETHING BEING CONSIDERED. THE MOTIVATION FOR DOING THAT WOULD BE TO INSTILL AN AMOUNT OF CONFIDENCE NOT ONLY IN MARKETS BUT IN THE CONSUMER. WHEN STOCKS GO UP, PEOPLE FEEL A LITTLE WEALTHIER AND POTENTIALLY WILL SPEND MORE AND POTENTIALLY THAT WILL HELP THIS ECONOMY GET BACK ON ITS FEET. PAUL: THAT WAS BLOOMBERG'S GREATER CHINA SENIOR EXECUTIVE EDITOR JOHN LIU THERE. WE'RE COUNTING DOWN TO OPENS IN AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN. ANNABELLE IS HERE WITH A LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE MARKETS. ANNABELLE: A LOT OF OUTFLOW IN THE SESSION GOING TO BE WHAT HAPPENS IN CHINA. GIVEN AS WHAT YOU WERE JUST DISCUSSING THAT SCOOP WE HAD AROUND POSSIBLY CUTTING ITS STAMP ON STOCK TRADES. THAT WOULD BE SOMETHING TO REALLY BOOST TRADING ACTIVITY. INDEED WE SEE THE CSI 300 STILL ENDING THE DAY IN THE RED BUT CERTAINLY IMPROVING OFF THE LOWS OF THE DAY. THIS CHART HERE SHOWING HOW MUCH TRADING ACTIVITY HAS SLUMPED. TURNOVER HAS BEEN BELOW THAT ONE TRILLION MARK SINCE AROUND MAY OF THIS YEAR. CERTAINLY TRYING TO BOOST THAT HINGES ON MORE REFORM COMING THROUGH. A SCOOP WE WILL BE WATCHING CLOSELY. LET'S CHANGE BECAUSE IT IS NOT JUST A FOCUS ON CHINA. LOTS OF DIFFERENT CURRENCIES WE ARE WATCHING. THE AUSSIE DOLLAR, KIWI DOLLAR, OFFSHORE YOU WANT, AND JAPANESE YEN TRADING AROUND THE WEAKEST LEVELS OF THE YEAR. THIS CHART TAKING A LOOK AT DOLLAR YEN VOLATILITY. THAT IS SITTING AROUND A YEAR TO DATE LOW. WHAT THAT TELLS US IS TRADERS OUT THERE AND NOT REALLY THAT PHASED BY THIS RISK OF INTERVENTION FROM JAPANESE OFFICIALS. YESTERDAY WE HEARD FROM THE JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER SUZUKI SAYING HE IS WATCHING THE FX MOVES CLOSELY. THEY ARE PREPARED TO ACT. BUT THEY ARE SAYING THERE RATING AROUND A FOUR OUT OF SEVEN ON THEIR SCALE OF INTERVENTION. WE ARE NOT SEEING TOO MUCH OF A REACTION JUST YET. THE YEN RIGHT NOW TRADING VERY CLOSE TO THE LEVELS AT WHICH OFFICIALS FIRST STARTED TO INTERVENE IN THE CURRENCY IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR. PAUL: STILL TO COME, MORE ANALYSIS ON CHINA'S ECONOMY WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE OR, AND THE DIRECTION OF THE YUAN LATER THIS HOUR. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > RIGHT NOW INFLATION IS COMING DOWN. WE HAVE MADE GOOD PROGRESS. I FEEL GOOD ABOUT THAT. IT IS STILL TOO HIGH. THE GOOD NEWS IS THE LABOR MARKET HAS REMAINED VERY STRONG. BUT IT IS A LITTLE BIT OF A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD BECAUSE THE QUESTION IN MY MIND IS, HAVE WE DONE ENOUGH TO ACTUALLY GET INFLATION ALL THE WAY BACK DOWN TO OUR 2% MARK, OR DO WE HAVE TO DO MORE? KATHLEEN: MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NEEL KASHKARI ON THE CURRENT STATE OF U.S. INFLATION. CERTAINLY CATCH IN THE MARKET ATTENTION TODAY PARTICULARLY AFTER THE RETAIL SALES NUMBERS IN THE LATEST MONTH PAYMENT STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED, SUGGESTING MORE THAN 500 -- YOU CAN SEE AFTER A LATE DAY SLIDE IN STOCKS IS HAVE STEADIED. WE WAIT FOR THE OPENING TO SEE HOW THAT WILL FEED OVER INTO THE ASIAN TRADE. RIGHT NOW EVERYTHING, A LITTLE BIT OF GREEN BUT QUITE FLAT. LET'S GET TO OUR NEXT GUEST SEEING THE RISKING SIGNALS ACROSS INDUSTRIES IN THE U.S. ERIN GIBBS IS PRESIDENT AND CIO AT GIBBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT. WE ARE SO HAPPY TO HAVE YOU BACK IN STUDIO WITH US AS ALWAYS. ERIN, BEFORE WE GET TO THE RISK SIGNALS, WHAT KIND OF SIGNAL IS IT WHEN YOU SEE RETAIL SALES HOLDING UP? NEEL KASHKARI SAYING INFLATION IS STILL HIGH. HOW DO YOU ADD THAT TO YOUR LIST? IS IT A BIG RISK, A NO RISK? ERIN: WHEN I AM TALKING ABOUT THE RISKING I'M REALLY TALKING ABOUT HOW THE EQUITY MARKETS ARE PULLING BACK AND JUST SORT OF HAVING A COUNTERTREND MOMENT. FROM THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR. SO THE FACT U.S. CONSUMER IS STILL SPENDING SO WELL OBVIOUSLY ADDS A LOT OF FEARS TO THE FED CONTINUING TO RAISE RATES. AND THAT MORE SOBERING EFFECT OF, WOW, WE'RE GOING TO KEEP GETTING MORE HIKES FOR QUITE SOME TIME. THE U.S. CONSUMER JUST WILL NOT STOP. WHICH IS WONDERFUL, BUT IT IS ONE OF THOSE GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS TYPE OF THINGS. FOR THE PAST SIX WEEKS OR SO WE HAVE REALLY SEEN A SHIFT IN HOW THE EQUITY MARKETS ARE CHANGING. WE HAVE SEEN A SHIFT IN LEADERSHIP AND WE HAVE REALLY SEEN A LOT OF DEFENSIVE PLAYS THE PAST TWO WEEKS. THIS TODAY WAS JUST A BIG SELLOFF. EVERYWHERE ACROSS THE BOARD. THERE IS NO SAFETY. THERE WAS NO DEFENSE TODAY. I THINK IT JUST SPELLS THE FEARS ABOUT HAVING INTEREST RATES MUCH LONGER THAN WE PREVIOUSLY HOPED FOR. KATHLEEN: DOES THAT MEAN WHEN WE TAKE THE SUM OF ALL YOUR RISKS, THE S & P 500, TECHNOLOGY PEAKING, PRICE VALUATION, BROADER SELLING -- IS THIS IT FOR AWHILE, OR IT ONE OF THOSE PULLBACKS THAT REFRESHES? YOU GET INTO DEFENSIVE PLAYS FOR A WHILE, YOU SIT BACK, THEN BUY AGAIN? ERIN: I BELIEVE THIS WOULD BE -- RIGHT NOW I BELIEVE IT LOOKS MORE OF A SHORT-TERM COUNTERTREND. ONE OF THE REASONS IS BECAUSE WE ARE REALLY NOT SEEING A TON OF FEAR IN THE MARKET. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THINGS LIKE THE VIX AND FUTURES, WE HAVE NOT SEEN THAT SPIKE THAT WE WOULD SEE LOOKING AT A MORE DEEP TYPE OF BEAR MARKET. IN FACT, THE VIX, ANYTHING LOW 20'S MEANS WE ARE SAFE. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF CONSUMERS CONFIDENCE. THIS IS SOMETHING WHERE YOU COULD POTENTIALLY USE IT AS A ONE TO TWO MONTH SHORT-TERM TRADE, OR IF YOU REALLY DO HAVE STOCKS YOU STRONGLY BELIEVE -- AND I AM NOT GOING INTO MEGACAPS. I AM NOT SAYING GO BACK INTO ALL OF YOUR MEGACAPS. THOSE VALUATIONS WERE EXTRAORDINARILY HIGH, ESPECIALLY CONSIDERING MULTIPLE RATE INCREASES. STILL BE VERY SELECTIVE. I THINK WE ARE STILL GOING TO SEE A CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP. IT JUST MIGHT NOT BE QUITE AS DEFENSIVE AS THE PAST TWO WEEKS. SHORT-TERM TRADES, MANAGE HEALTH CARE, ENERGY STOCKS. YOU CAN USE IT FOR THE NEXT FOUR WEEKS BUT WE WILL SEE HOW IT PLAYS OFF PAST SUMMER, BACK-TO-SCHOOL. PAUL: ANOTHER THING YOU ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON IS RISING BANKRUPTCIES. WHEN YOU KEEP THAT IN MIND THE POTENTIAL OF RECESSION RISK, WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE YOU IN TERMS OF FORECASTING POTENTIAL RATE CUTS FROM THE FED? ERIN: I THINK WHEN WE ARE LOOKING AT BANKRUPTCY, ANOTHER INDICATOR IS ALSO MUCH LATER -- MUCH LOWER M & A ACTIVITY. THAT REALLY FOR NOW IS STILL A SMALL AMOUNT. WE ARE SEEING A BIG JUMP IN BANKRUPTCIES. PERCENTAGEWISE ON THE PRIVATE EQUITY SIDE. IT IS STILL A VERY SMALL PERCENTAGE ON THE PUBLIC CORPORATE SIDE. SO I DO NOT THINK THAT WILL PLAY A BIG FACTOR WHEN IT COMES TO THE FED. AS WE KNOW, THEY ARE VERY FOCUSED ON INFLATION AND UNEMPLOYMENT. I THINK THAT WILL REALLY BE MORE OF A PLAY ON HOW COMPANIES DO SOME CAPITAL SPENDING, HOW IT WILL IMPACT FINANCIALS, PARTICULARLY SOME OF THE BIGGER BANKS IF THEY ARE SEEING LESS CAPITAL ACTIVITY. SO IT MIGHT BE A SECTOR THAT YOU REALLY WANT TO AVOID UNTIL WE SEE STRONGER ECONOMIC NEWS. PAUL: WE HAVE BEEN FOCUSING PRETTY CLOSELY ON THE DISAPPOINTING DATA WE HAD OUT OF CHINA. I'M WONDERING TO WHAT DEGREE YOU SEE CHINA EXPORTING ITS PROBLEMS. DEFLATION BEING ONE OF THEM IS PROBABLY HELPING DEVELOP CENTRAL BANKS. WHAT ABOUT SOME OTHER PROBLEMS IN TERMS OF WEAK DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES? ERIN: RIGHT. IT IS AN INTERESTING PHENOMENON RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF COURSE WE ARE HAPPY TO SEE WEAKNESS IN COMMODITIES IF THAT MIGHT MEAN THE FED WILL NOT RAISE RATES. AND CERTAINLY A LAWYER OIL PRICE. WE KNOW EVEN WHEN WE ARE LOOKING AT CORE PRICES BE PAT -- THE COST OF OIL GETS PRICED THROUGH ANYTHING. THAT WOULD BE A BENEFIT LOOKING AT THE U.S. MARKET. SLOWING GROWTH PARTICULARLY REALLY DETRIMENTAL, NEGATIVE GROWTH FROM CHINA WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON LOCAL GROWTH. AND OBVIOUSLY LARGE CORPORATIONS. THAT MIGHT BE A REAL BENEFIT WHERE A SLOWING CHINA WOULD BE MORE DETRIMENTAL TO OUR VERY MEGACAP COMPANIES BUT MORE OF A BONUS FOR SMALLER CAP COMPANIES BECAUSE ONE, WE WILL NOT GET RATE INCREASES, TWO, THEY HAVE LESS EXPOSURE TO CHINA. SO I THINK THAT IS ONE WAY TO PLAY IT IF WE SEE THIS AS A LONGER TERM TREND. KATHLEEN: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE CERTAINLY EXCITED ABOUT AI AND EV'S. DO ANY OF THOSE ENTER INTO YOUR DEFENSIVE PULLBACK? WAIT AND SEE HOW THAT PLAYS OUT, THEN SEE IF YOU WANT TO GET INTO THOSE MORE HEAVILY? ERIN: BE REALLY CAUTIOUS ABOUT YOUR ENTRY POINT. WITH SOME HIGHER PRICED STOCKS IT IS REALLY ABOUT WHERE YOU BUY. THAT WILL BE WHETHER YOU CAN MAKE MONEY. I WANT TO SEE REASONABLE VALUATIONS IN SOME OF THESE STOCKS. NOT TRADING AT 100 TIMES EARNINGS. LOOKING AT SCALED-BACK EXPECTATIONS INTO 2024. AND THERE ARE SOME -- YOU KNOW, NVIDIA, IF THAT -- I THINK THAT COULD BE A GREAT PLAY. OBVIOUSLY A VERY STABLE COMPANY. BUT IT IS A SEMI. YOU HAVE TO MOVE AND GET IN AT THE RIGHT TIME. KATHLEEN: THAT IS COMFORTING TO A LOT OF PEOPLE. WEIGHT -- THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH. ERIN GIBBS, PRESIDENT AND CIO AT GIBBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT. PLENTY MORE TO COME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > TIMELESSNESS AND SUSTAINABILITY GO TOGETHER. YOU CANNOT EXPECT TO BE TIMELESS IF YOU RUN OUT OF RESOURCES. FOR ME, SUSTAINABILITY IS NOT A SIDE ACTIVITY. IT'S NOT A REACTION TO EXTERNAL PRESSURE. IT IS CORE TO WHO YOU ARE AND WHAT WE STAND FOR. TWO A VERY STRONG EXTENT IT IS ABOUT FUTURE PROOFING OUR BUSINESS. YOU NEED TO FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY TO RECRUIT THE YOUNGER CONSUMER WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. THEY WANT TO WORK FOR COMPANIES THAT CARE ABOUT THE PLANET AND DO MORE THAN JUST SHARING RATE REVENUE AND PROFIT. WE NEED SUSTAINABILITY TO ATTRACT CONSUMERS. THE YOUNGER CONSUMER CARE DEEPLY ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE DOING DIFFERENTLY. INVESTORS PARTICULAR IN EUROPE MORE AND MORE PUT VALUE ON SUSTAINABILITY. MANY OF OUR PARTNERS HAVE EXPECTATIONS ON SUSTAINABILITY. PAUL: THE RALPH LORENZ CEO SPEAKING TO BLOOMBERG. YOU CAN SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW ON LEADERS WITH ABU AKLEH AT NINE: -- QUICK LOOK AT FUTURES AROUND THE REGION. LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE A RISK OFF IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC. MORE IN A MOMENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THIS IS DAYBREAK ASIA, AND WE HAVE COUNTDOWN TO THE MARKET OPENS IN SYDNEY, AND WE CAN SEE FROM THE LOOK OF THIS FUTURES BOARD BEHIND ME WE ARE SETTING UP FOR RISK OF TRADING ACROSS THE REGION IN ASIA TODAY, EVEN THOUGH U.S. FEATURES ARE DOWN TRADING FAIRLY FLAT. WHAT IS GOING TO BE DRIVING THAT, THERE IS MOMENTUM BUT ALSO WHAT CAME THROUGH IN THE WALL STREET SESSION OVERNIGHT. KEY HEADLINE WAS AROUND RETAIL SALES WHICH CAME IN BETTER THAN EXPECTED, REINFORCING WHY THE FED MIGHT NEED TO HOLD HIGHER FOR LONGER. ALSO, WE HEARD FROM THE MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT SAYING WORDS TO THAT EFFECT. THIS IS THE STATE OF PLAY AS WE HEAD INTO THE OPEN. THE NIKKEI DOWN TO THE DOWNSIDE. WE DO SEE THAT 50 DAY MOVING AVERAGE FOR THE S & P 500 AND WHEN YOU LOOK AT THAT WITH -- WE HAVE BROKEN BELOW IT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MARCH. I KEY INDICATOR OF BEARISH SENTIMENT -- A KEY INDICATOR ABOUT SENTIMENT BEGINNING TO TAKE HOLD. AND WE SEE LOWER TURNOVER IN CHINA, MORE SUPPORT MEASURES COMING THROUGH IN THE FORM OF RATE CUTS, NOT SUBSTANTIALLY TO LIFT MARKET SENTIMENT. > > THAT'S RIGHT. FOR A SECOND STRAIGHT MONTH, SUPPORTING ECONOMIC DATA FROM CHINA WHICH HAS SPURRED INVESTMENT BANKS TO CUT THEIR 2023 GROWTH OUTLOOKS. THIS DESPITE SURPRISE INTEREST RATE CUTS FROM THE PBOC. LET'S DISCUSS THIS WITH THE CHIEF OF CHINA ECONOMISTS AT AGRICOLE. > > -- I JUST WANT TO TALK ABOUT THAT RATE CUT THAT WE HAD TO THE SEVEN DAY, IS THAT REALLY ANSWER THE RIGHT QUESTION, IS THE DEMAND EVEN THERE WHO -- FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT TO INVEST BUT FIND IT TOO EXTENSIVE? > > THIS IS AN IMPORTANT QUESTION. INDEED, THE PBOC REPO COMES AS A SURPRISE WITH OTHER EXPECT THE TIMING AND AND LARGE AND UNUSUAL SCALE OF THE CUT. I THINK THIS IS AN IMPORTANT SIGNAL TO THE MARKET THAT BEIJING IS FEELING THE URGENCY TO DO MORE. THAT SAID, CERTAINLY, THIS RATE CUT IS NOT ENOUGH. IF WE LOOK AT THE LATEST POLICY USING ANNOUNCEMENT, THEIR COMING WITH A SLEW OF MEASURES, BUT THEY ARE NOT SUFFICIENT TO PUT AN INSTANT FLOOR ON THE DATA. SO DEFINITELY, THEY ARE LOOKING OUT FOR MORE -- THE MARKET IS LOOKING OUT FOR MORE. WE WILL SEE MORE OF THE MONETARY POLICY EASING COMING THROUGH, INCLUDING A TRIPLE CUT LIKELY IN SEPTEMBER, AND ANOTHER LF RATE CUT IN THE REST OF THE YEAR. BUT FISCAL POLICY WILL HAVE TO STEP UP AGAIN AND THE GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE TO ADDRESS THE LOW CONFIDENCE LEVEL BY INTRODUCING MORE SUPPORTING MEASURES TO BREAK THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL THAT IS CAUSED BY THE PROPERTY SECTOR IN PARTICULAR. THOSE MEASURES WILL CERTAINLY BE MORE IMPORTANT COMPARED TO THE RATE CUT ITSELF. > > WE HAVE SEEN ANOTHER -- NUMBER OF DOWNGRADES TO CHINA'S OUTLOOK. YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED -- DOWNGRADED THEM TO 2.5%, AND WE HAVE JP MORGAN WITH A 4% FOR CHINA GROWTH, GIVEN THE PIECEMEAL APPROACH TO STIMULUS SO FAR, WOULD YOU RULE OUT FURTHER DOWNGRADES THIS YEAR? I THINK THAT IS POSSIBLE, FOR NOW, I THINK 5.1% IN THAT WEEK TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT THEY ARE WILLING TO TO DECOUPLE MORE OF THE POLICY MEASURES AND BOOST CONFIDENCE. WE ARE SEEING CHINA HAS THE WILLINGNESS AND COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE THE 5% GROWTH. THAT SAID, IN THE NEAR TERM, THE UNCERTAINTY STILL LOOMS LARGE, WITH THE PROPERTY SECTORS -- SECTOR SLUMP CONTINUING AND THAT COULD HAVE A NEGATIVE CONTAGION RISK ONTO OTHER AREAS IF CHINA DOES NOT HAVE OR INTRODUCE MORE MEASURES TO BREAK SUCH AN ACTIVE FEEDBACK LOOP. WE ARE STILL HOPEFUL THAT CHINA WILL BE TAKING MORE SWIFT ACTION TO ACCOUNT FOR THAT RISK. IN THE NEAR TERM, UNCERTAINTY IS LARGE, BUT CHINA IS STILL HAVING THE CULPABILITY TO DOOM -- CAPABILITY TO DO MORE. > > THE YUAN IS WEAKENING AGAINST THE DOLLAR AND ON THE DOLLAR SIDE WE SEE RETAIL SALES, BUT STILL, INVESTORS SEEM TO BE TAKING A RATHER -- THEY ARE TAKING THIS TO HEART, SLOWING DOWN, THERE MIGHT BE STIMULUS BUT IT SEEMS LATE, STILL NOT ENOUGH. IS THE CHINESE CURRENCY GOING TO CONTINUE TO WEAKEN? > > I THINK IN THE NEAR TERM, THERE COULD BE MORE UPWARD PRESSURE IN TERMS OF U.S. DOLLARS ON THE SPOT RATE AT THIS LEVEL OF 7.3%, AND WE WILL STILL BE QUITE CAUTIOUS OR SIGNIFICANT UPSIDES TO THE DOLLAR SEE NY SPOT ITSELF. WE DO SEE THE PBOC TAKING MORE ACTIONS TO MANAGE THE EFFECTS AND EXPECTATIONS AND TO SLOW DOWN THE DEPRECIATION PACE OF THE DCNY. OF COURSE, THIS IS VERY WEAK DATA, DISAPPOINTING, POLICY EASING PACE AND MAGNITUDE, AND RELATIVELY LOW RISK APPETITE AROUND CHINA, THAT'S PUTTING MORE PRESSURE FOR THE SEE NY. --CNY. I EXPECT THEM TO SHOOT -- INTRODUCE MORE MEASURES TO MANAGE FX VOLATILITIES. WE HAVE SEEN THEM CONTINUING TO FIX THEM MEET RATE WITH BIAS, AND THERE COULD BE MORE TOOLS COMING OUT OF THE TOOLBOX IF THE UPWARD MOVE CANNOT BE SLOWED. THAT COULD INCLUDE, FOR EXAMPLE, HIKING RRR FOR FX DEPOSITS, LOWERING THE DEPOSIT RATE FOR ON SHORT FX DEPOSITS AND GIVING MORE WINDOW GUY -- GUIDANCE TO BANKS IN TERMS OF U.S. DOLLAR PURCHASE AND THE CNY SELLING AMONG OTHER MEASURES, LIKE OFFSHORE MARKETS WITH LIQUIDITY. THESE ARE ALL POSSIBLE CONSIDERATIONS. > > OUR BLOOMBERG NEWS TEAM IS FOLLOWING SOME THINGS GOING ON IN FX MARKETS, THE OFFSHORE YUAN FORWARDS IMPLYING YIELD JUST 1% OVERNIGHT, THE BIGGEST SINCE APRIL 2022. POTENTIALLY THEY ARE SAYING THIS COULD BE A SIGN OF CAPITAL FLIGHT, SPECULATION AGAINST THE YUAN. ARE YOU SAYING THAT AND COULD THAT BECOME A PROBLEM? > > I THINK IN THE PAST TWO YEARS, THEY HAVE ACCUMULATED MANY MEASURES TO MANAGE CAPITAL OUTFLOW RISKS AND THEY HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL. I THINK THAT THIS CAPITAL OUTFLOW RISK IS DEFINITELY AT THE TOP OF THEIR CONSIDERATIONS WHEN THEY INTRODUCE MORE OF THE MONETARY POLICY EASING MEASURES AND DEALING WITH INFLATION IN THE FX MARKET. I WOULD NOT BE TOO WORRIED ABOUT CAPITAL FLIGHT WITH THE MACRO PRUDENTIAL MEASURES AND THE PBOC TOOLS AVAILABLE. BUT THE MOST OF ALL IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR THE POLICYMAKERS TO TAKE VARIOUS MEASURES TO ESTABLISH THE EXPECTATION OF GROWTH AND BOOST CONFIDENCE FROM THE CURRENT VERY LOW LEVEL. > > WELLPOINT. TAKES FUNDAMENTAL LONG-TERM STEPS TO PUT THE YUAN, THEIR CURRENCY WHERE THEY WANTED TO BE. THANK YOU. THAT CHIEF CHINA ECONOMIST AT CREDIT AGRICOLE. CHINA'S ECONOMY IS BEING CITED AS PART OF THE DOWNTURN IN OIL PRICES. U.S. FUTURES AT A TWO-WEEK LOW AND LITTLE CHANGE IN ASIA TRADING, SU KEENAN IS FOLLOWING THE STORY NOW. THE OTHER EXPECT IT RATE CUT OVERNIGHT, IT JUST LOOKED LIKE EVERYBODY THOUGHT THEY WERE GOING TO CUT THE RATES, AND DO THESE TARGETED FISCAL STACKS STEPS. -- STEPS. > > IT'S JUST ONE MORE LAYERING OF SURPRISE FACTORS BECAUSE THE CHINESE DEMAND, THEY ARE THE LARGEST IMPORTERS OF OIL IN THE WORLD, THAT HAS BEEN A KEY FACTOR IN THE BOUQUETS FOR OIL AND NOW IT APPEARS TO BE DETERIORATING. THE CONCERNS ABOUT CHINA DEMAND ARE OFFSETTING THE TIGHT MARKET SUPPLIES SO WE ARE SEEING AND IN ASIA TRADING WE ARE PRE-MUCH UNCHANGED FROM THE PULLBACK THAT WE SAW TO A TWO-WEEK LOW AS MENTIONED IN THE U.S. SESSION, ALSO SEEING A PULLBACK IN BRENT CRUDE, AND OIL MARKETS ARE SUFFERING FROM ECONOMIC GLOBAL CONCERNS. ONE UBS ANALYST POINTS OUT THAT CHINA'S ECONOMIC DATA CONTINUES TO DISAPPOINT WHILE IN THE U.S. WE HAVE DATA LIKE RETAIL SALES WHICH CAME IN STRONGER THAN EXPECTED, AND THAT IS QUITTING CONCERNED THAT THE FED MIGHT HAVE TO HIKE YET AGAIN. SO YOU HAVE ALL OF THIS DESPITE THE FACT THAT THE PHYSICAL MARKETS OF OIL CONTINUE TO SHOW SIGNS OF STRENGTH BECAUSE OF THE TIGHTENING, WE NOT ONLY HAVE THE LOWER OUTPUT BY OPEC-PLUS NATIONS LED BY SAUDI ARABIA, WE ARE SEEING CRUDE SUPPLIES IN CUSHING, OKLAHOMA, AT THE LOWEST SINCE APRIL, AND ASIAN REFINERIES, ACCORDING TO STATISTICS, CONTINUE TO RAMP UP IMPORTS. WE HAVE FRESH DATA FROM A DATA INTELLIGENCE FIRM THAT THE CHINESE ARE BUYING THE MOST IRANIAN OIL IN A DECADE BECAUSE OF THE SURGE IN PRINTMAKING THE SANCTION CRUDE OIL MORE ATTRACTIVE. PUT IT ALTOGETHER, HOW DOES MAKE SENSE? THE RALLY INCLUDE THAT WE HAVE SEEN IS REALLY FIZZLING ON CONCERN THAT THE CHINESE DEMAND QUOTIENT REALLY IS NOT THERE AND THAT DEMAND HAS LIKELY PEAKED FOR THE YEAR. > > AT THE SAME TIME WE HAVE EUROPEAN GAS PRICES SPIKING. > > IT HAS TO DO WITH WHAT IS GOING ON IN AUSTRALIA. NATURAL GAS SPIKING FOR THE SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN A WEEK. A LOT OF MARKET CONTENTION -- TENSIONS CONTINUE TO RISE OVER THE POSSIBILITY OF STRIKES. IN FACT, THERE HAS BEEN NO PROGRESS IN THE EARLY DISCUSSIONS THAT TOOK PLACE BETWEEN UNION OFFICIALS AND WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP, ONE OF TWO COMPANIES OPERATING THOSE AFFECTED LNG FACILITIES IN AUSTRALIA, AND TRADERS ARE MONITORING THE STOCKS, THEY SAY THAT A WALKOUT COULD PUT 10% OF LIQUID NATURAL GAS, LNG EXPORTS, AT RISK. WHAT WE SAW WITH THE BENCHMARK DUTCH CONTRACT THAT YOU JUST SAW IS THAT IT WILL BE 13% HIGHER AFTER SPIKING AS MUCH AS 18%, AND FUTURES SURGED 28% ON AUGUST 9. THERE IS A CONCERN THAT UNLESS THERE IS MORE CLARITY ON WHERE THIS POTENTIAL STRIKE IS GOING THAT THERE WILL BE A SHORT-TERM BALL RUN IN PRICES. -- BALL RUN IN PRICES. > > THAT'S OUR SU KEENAN THERE, THANK YOU SO MUCH, PLENTY MORE TO COME ON DAYBREAK ASIA. THIS IS UBER. -- BLOOMBERG. > > THE END OF CHINA'S REGULATORY CRACKDOWN IS EXPECTED TO LIFT EARNINGS FOR CHECK GIANTS LIKE TENCENT AND JD.COM, BUT COMPETITIONS MIGHT SLOW THEIR REVENUE GROWTH. OUR CHIEF ASIAN CORRESPONDENT JOINS US FROM HONG KONG WITH A PREVIEW. LET'S START WITH TENCENT. WHAT DO WE EXPECT? > > THAT BIG WET BLANKET THAT WAS THE REGULATORY CRACKDOWN ON THE BIG TECH PLATFORMS HAS BEEN LIFTED AND THAT IS GOING TO IMPROVE REVENUE OUTLOOKS FOR THE LIKES OF TENCENT, WHERE BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE AND OTHER ECONOMISTS ARE LOOKING AT THE FASTEST PACE OF REVENUE GROWTH IN THE JUNE QUARTER THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET LATER TODAY, THE FASTEST IN MORE THAN A YEAR. THE CONSENSUS IS FOR 13.4% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE, AFTER AN 11% RISE YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN THE CALENDAR FIRST QUARTER. BUT AGAIN, THE RISING MACRO ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, WHICH WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT QUITE A BIT IN CHINA IS GOING TO KIND OF LIMIT THE PACE AND THAT MOMENTUM OF REVENUE GROWTH, ACCORDING TO ANALYSTS THAT WE HAVE SPOKEN TO. THAT IS GOING TO BE THE KEY FOCUS NOW AS ADVERTISING SPENDING WILL LIKELY BE MUTED AND ALSO RISING COSTS IN A I AND ALSO IN GAMING AND UNCERTAINTY IN THE GAMING SECTOR WHICH IS THE BREAD AND BUTTER OF TENCENT. HONOR OF KINGS IS THEIR LEGACY TITLE GETTING A BIT LONG IN THE TOOTH AND REVENUE PROJECTIONS ARE UNCERTAIN FOR THOSE KEY GAMES. THERE ARE HEADWINDS FOR TENCENT, BUT THIS CALENDAR QUARTER, SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS, SHOULD BE THE TOP -- BEACH THE TOP LINE PRETTY GOOD. BUT GOING FORWARD THAT WILL WEIGH ON THE PROSPECTS. > > THAT'S INTERESTING, I LOVE THAT WET BLANKET METAPHOR. A NEW WET BLANKET, ALL OF THE SLOWDOWN IS ON. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR JD.COM? > > THAT'S INTERESTING AS WELL, BECAUSE ALIBABA DID OUTPERFORM AND WE SEE JD.COM IS THE KEY RIVAL, ALSO SEEING A REVENUE UPTICK AND SPENDING ON BIG-TICKET ITEMS. THE REVENUE NUMBER THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET LATER TODAY IS NOT GOING TO BE A BLOWOUT NUMBER, THE CONSENSUS ESTIMATE FOR SALES INCREASING ABOUT 4.3% IN THE SECOND QUARTER. AFTER JUST 1.4% IN THE FIRST QUARTER, DEMAND FOR PHYSICAL GOODS RECOVERED LAST QUARTER, AND SHOULD SUPPORT HIGH SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN GROSS MERCHANDISE SALES THAT, ACCORDING TO BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. AGAIN, THE CONSUMER IS FAIRLY WEAK AND THAT MACQUARIE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND THE PROPERTY SECTOR, PAPER WELL FOR HOUSEHOLDS, IS GOING TO BE DAMPENING EFFECTS ON ONE OF THE KEY BELLWETHERS IN THE RETAIL SPACE IN CHINA. > > OUR CHIEF NORTH ASIA CORRESPONDENT STEPHEN ENGLE GETTING AS READY FOR JD.COM AND MORE. LET'S GO TO JAPANESE COMPANIES. THEY HAVE BEEN POSTING BLOCKBUSTER EARNINGS, A SIGN THAT INFLATION IS HAVING A POSITIVE IMPACT ON CORPORATE BOTTOM LINES. IT'S BRING IN OUR SENIOR'S DOCK -- ASIA STOCK REPORTER. KEEP US UP TO SPEED, AND I HOPE THAT PEOPLE ARE LISTENING TO YOUR STORY THAT INFLATION CAN HAVE A BENEFICIAL IMPACT AND MAYBE TURN INTO SOMETHING LASTING FOR COMPANIES. > > EITHER THERE, YES, EXACTLY. -- HI THERE, YES EXACTLY. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE NUMBERS, JAPANESE PROFITS HAVE DONE PRETTY WELL DURING THE LAST QUARTER, AND ONE OVERARCHING THEME IS THE INFLATION SEEMING TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THEIR EARNINGS. NOW THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT AND US GDP DATA YESTERDAY, AND WE SAW A NOMINAL GROWTH OF 12%, THAT IS AN ANNUALIZED FIGURE, BUT THAT IS A PRETTY STRONG FIGURE IF YOU CONSIDER THAT JAPAN HAS BEEN MIRED IN INFLATION FOR A LONG TIME. AND THAT IS HELPING COMPANIES BASICALLY MAKING MORE PROFITS BECAUSE IN THE PAST, COMPANIES HAVE MADE THE ASSUMPTION, THE ALMOST RELIGIOUS BELIEF THAT CONSUMERS WILL NOT UPSET PRICE HIKES. THAT IS CHANGING. BASICALLY, THAT IS A GOOD SIGN FOR JAPANESE STOCK MARKETS. > > WHAT HAS BEEN THE DRIVER OF PROFIT CURVES IN JAPAN? > > IF YOU LOOK AT INDIVIDUAL SECTORS, EXPORT WAS PRETTY GOOD, AND THAT IS HELPING CARMAKERS, FOR INSTANCE. AND ANOTHER INTERESTING EXAMPLE IS UTILITIES WHICH DID FAIRLY WELL, AND THAT IS HELPED BY FALLING COMMODITY AND OTHER COSTS. AS I SAID BEFORE, BASICALLY, THE THEME HERE IS INFLATION AND I WOULD SAY THAT THE JURY IS STILL OUT ON WHETHER THIS IS GOING TO BE A SUSTAINABLE OR NOT. I DON'T THINK THAT ANYBODY THINKS THAT JAPAN'S ECONOMY IS GOING TO GROW 12% FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER'S, -- QUARTERS, BUT IT SUGGESTS THAT SOMETHING MIGHT HAVE CHANGE FUNDAMENTALLY IN THE JAPANESE ECONOMY AND IF WE THINK ABOUT WHETHER JAPAN CAN ACHIEVE THE VIRTUOUS CYCLE OF HIGHER INFLATION AND HIGHER WAGES AND HIGHER GROWTH, THEN ONE KEY ELEMENT IS OBVIOUSLY CORPORATE EARNINGS. SO FAR AT LEAST, CORPORATE EARNINGS SEEM TO BE DOING WELL AND THAT BODES WELL FOR THE JAPANESE STOCK MARKET. > > ARE SEEING ASIA STOCK REPORTER THERE. -- SENIOR ASIA STOCK REPORTER THERE. SURE TO TUNE INTO BLOOMBERG RADIO FOR THE DAYS NUMEROUS -- NEWSMAKERS, AND YOU CAN GET ANALYSIS FROM THE DAYBREAK TEAM BROADCASTING FROM HONG KONG. YOU CAN LISTEN BY THE APP, RADIO PLUS MORE BLOOMBERG RADIO.COM. BUT TOMORROW HAD, STAY WITH US. -- PLENTY MORE AHEAD, STAY WITH US. > > UKRAINE'S ENERGY MINISTER SAYS THAT HIS COUNTRY IS PREPARING FOR ANOTHER HARD WINTER AS THE WAR WITH RUSSIA GRINDS ON. AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH HIM, TELLING US THAT KYIV IS INSPECTING MORE GAS FROM ITS EUROPEAN PARTNERS. -- EXPECTING MORE GAS FROM ITS EUROPEAN PARTNERS. > > IT'S ALREADY ON THE GROUND, 600 MILLION UNITS OF GAS, GAS FROM EUROPEAN COMPANIES. AND THAT IS ALSO IMPORTANT FOR THE SECURITY OF SUPPLY, DUE TO THE LEVEL OF STORAGES IN EUROPE NOW BECAUSE IT IS VERY HIGH. I THINK THAT IS A GOOD SOLUTION FOR BUSINESS AND EUROPEAN SECURITY. > > DO EXPECT MORE FROM EUROPE? > > WE EXPECT MORE COMIC, SO WE EXPECT ANYWHERE FROM 500-600. WE COULD OFFER MORE, WE NEED 15 BCM FOR UKRAINE, FOR THE NEXT SEASON, AND SO 15% IS OPEN FOR STORING UKRAINE. > > WHAT DO YOU EXPECT TO HAPPEN THIS WINTER, IN TERMS OF THE SITUATION IN UKRAINE AND WHAT YOU THINK THE ENERGY SITUATION WILL LOOK LIKE IN EUROPE? > > I THINK THAT IS IMPORTANT, WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE GAS, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT WHAT INSTRUMENTS, WHICH ALREADY STARTED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION, THIS PLATFORM WHICH WOULD ALLOW US NOT TO SPECULATE THE PRICES. I THINK THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT. I THINK SELLING THE UKRAINE ENERGY SYSTEM, WE HAVE BEEN PREPARING FOR ANOTHER HARD WINTER, AND I RECALL THAT THE PREVIOUS WINTER WE WERE LIVING UNDER EVERYDAY MASSIVE ATTACKS RUSSIA, AND IT STARTED FROM OCTOBER AND ALL WENT ALL THE WAY TO MARCH. EVERYTHING, IN ALL KINDS OF WEATHER. WE ARE PREPARING FOR THE NEXT WINTER, AND WE ARE NOT EXPECTING THAT YOU SHOULD -- THEY WILL SHELL OUR ENERGY SYSTEM. > > UKRAINE'S ENERGY MINISTERS SPEAKING TO ALIX STEEL AND GUY JOHNSON. WE ARE FIVE MINUTES AWAY FROM THE MARKET OPEN HERE IN SYDNEY AND TOKYO AND SEOUL, FUTURES SHIPPING UP FOR DISTINCTLY RISK OFF DAYS, WE HAVE NIKKEI FUTURES CURRENTLY WEAKER BY 1%, SIMILAR IN AUSTRALIA, IT WAS A RISK OFF SESSION FOR U.S. MARKETS AS WELL. WE ALSO HAVE A VERY WEAK YEN FOLLOWING INTO THE SESSION. THE MARKET OPEN UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > CHARLIE DENT ASIA'S MAJOR MARKET OPENS AND WE NEED TO SEE HOW ACROSS-THE-BOARD HOW 1% DECLINES IN THE U.S. AFTER STALE STARTING THAN EXPECTED, RATES ON SLOWING THEM DOWN, WILL THE FED HAVE TO HIKE MORE, WE WONDER HOW IT WILL HIT ASIA TRADE, AND IT DOES NOT LOOK GOOD. > > IT'S GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO WATCH AND WE HAVE SOUTH KOREA COMING BACK ONLINE AFTER A PUBLIC HOLIDAY, A POTENTIAL FOR A BIT OF A CATCH, AND A RATE DECISION OUT OF NEW ZEALAND. A BUSY DAY. > > NO CHANGE EXPECTED FROM THE RBNZ, BUT NOW WE ARE LOOKING AT THE OPEN SOURCE INDY, SOUL AND TOKYO, AND WE WILL BE WATCHING AS THEY TRADE, AND GIVEN THAT NEW HIGH WE HAD YESTERDAY, IT WAS WILL BE HEARD FROM NEEL KASHKARI, TOUTING PROGRESS ON THE FED CONTROLLING INFLATION BUT SAYING IT IS TOO HIGH AND HE IS NOT READY TO CALL AN END TO RATE HIKES. FURTHER REINFORCED BY THE RETAIL SALES WHICH CAME IN STRONGER THAN EXPECTED, AND REALLY THAT NARRATIVE NOW SHIFTING FROM HOW HIGH RATES MAY GO TO HOW LONG THEY SHOULD BE STAYING ELEVATED. THAT IS THE STATE OF PLAY FOR TREASURIES HAS BECOME ONLINE HERE. BUT THAT YIELDS GAP BETWEEN JAPAN AND THE U.S. IS STILL IN FOCUS AND WE ARE WATCHING THAT JAPANESE YEN AS A RESULT. WE DID HAVE A VERBAL INTERVENTION YESTERDAY FROM THE JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER SUZUKI SAYING THAT HE IS WATCHING FX MOVES CLOSELY AND THEY ARE PREPARED TO ACT, BUT THE MARKET REACTION TO THAT WHAT WE ARE NOT SEEING IS MUCH OF A CHANGE IN IMPLIED VOLATILITY AND YOU HAVE THE LIKES OF CREDIT AGRICOLE SAYING THAT SUZUKI'S VERBAL INTERVENTION RATING AT FOUR OUT OF SEVEN, AND THE RISK OF INTERVENTION COULD BE IMMINENT. STILL QUITE AWAY FROM THAT AND WE ARE WATCHING THAT YEN TODAY, AND WE SEE THE NIKKEI DROPPING DOWN 1% AS WE GET TRADING UNDERWAY. LET'S CHANGE ON AND LOOK AT THE OPEN FOR KOREA, BECAUSE WE ARE COMING BACK FROM A PUBLIC HOLIDAY AND THE MARKET HERE IS CATCHING DOWN, THE CAUSE IS THEM OUTPACING BROADER LOSSES AND WE WILL BE WATCHING TECH STOCKS, THEY HAD A BETTER DAY YESTERDAY GIVEN UPBEAT COMMENTARY ON NVIDIA NOT SHOWING THROUGH AS WE COME ONLINE. THE KOREAN WON IS UNDER PRESSURE, IT THAT STORY OF DOLLAR STRENGTH THAT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE PAST FOUR WEEKS. THAT IS REALLY WEIGHING DOWN AIPAC FX BROADLY. WE ARE ALSO SEEING THE AUSSIE DOLLAR AND THE KIWI DOLLAR TRADING AROUND THEIR LOWEST LEVELS THIS YEAR AGAINST THE GREENBACK, AND WE WILL BE WATCHING THE RBNZ RATE DECISION CLOSELY, NO CHANGE EXPECTED BUT STILL THE KIWI DOLLAR IN FOCUS ON THAT. I'LL SEE STOCKS ONLINE TO THE DOWNSIDE AND WE'RE WATCHING BRENT CRUDE FRACTIONALLY HIGHER BUT TRADE IS REALLY CAUGHT, THAT STORY OF SHRINKING INVENTORIES BUT ON THE OTHER SIDE YOU HAVE CHINA DEMAND WE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING ACROSS THESE HOURS, HOW MUCH MALAISE IS SEEPING INTO THE ECONOMY, JUST FROM LOW DEMAND AND TRICKY EXPORTS, THE FACT IS THAT ACTIVITY DATA YESTERDAY LEADS TO A LOT OF WEIGHT AS WELL. > > OUR NEXT GUEST SAYS HE IS UNDERWEIGHT ON JAPANESE EQUITIES AND OVERWEIGHT ON U.S. STOCKS. THE HEAD OF EQUITY RESEARCH AT UBP. THIS IS BIG NEWS IN THE LAST 34 HOURS AND ALL WEEK THERE HAS BEEN BIG NEWS, U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE STRONGER THAN EXPECTED, THE FED OFFICIAL SAYS IT STILL WHO HI. -- TWO HIGH. THEY MIGHT NOT BE DONE, THERE MIGHT BE MORE RATE HIKES, WHY DOES THAT MAKE YOU SAY THAT THE U.S. IS OVERWEIGHT? > > GOOD EVENING GOOD MORNING. SO FIRST, THERE ARE NO ACCIDENTAL MESSAGES OUT OF THE FED. WHEN THEY ARE SAYING THEY MAY NOT BE DONE, I THINK IT IS A REFLECTION OF THE OBVIOUS THAT INFLATION IS STILL TOO HIGH, AND IF YOU LOOK AT THE GUIDANCE BASED ON THE DOTS, THERE ARE 25 BASIS POINTS LET -- LEFT. BUT WE ARE GOING TO GET GUIDANCE IN SEPTEMBER WITH SOME SCOPE THERE. I THINK OVERALL WE NEED TO FOCUS ON THAT WE ARE GETTING TO THE CLOSE OF THE END OF THE HIKE CYCLE. -- CLOSE TO THE END OF THE HIKE CYCLE. IT FOLLOWS THAT, AND TYPICALLY ESPECIALLY AFTER A AGGRESSIVE HEIGHT CYCLE, IS 6-9 MONTHS AT THE TERMINAL RATE. SO THAT'S PROBABLY WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR TWO. IT MAY HAVE STARTED IN JULY IN SEPTEMBER, BUT THAT IS WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR AND WE SHOULD NOT EXPECT A RATE CUT UNTIL THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR AT THE EARLIEST. HOW DOES THAT FEED INTO OUR SORT OF GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY? WITHIN U.S. MARKETS AFTER THE LAST RATE HIKE, YOU TENDED TO SEE MARKETS IN SHIRE, BUT IT HAS BEEN VALUED AS THE SECTOR YOU WANT TO BE AND, SPECIFICALLY FINANCIALS. AS WE GET TO THE END OF THE RATE HIKE CYCLE, THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME OVERWEIGHT OR AT LEAST NOT UNDERWEIGHT IN FINANCIALS ACE ON THAT. -- BASED ON THAT. > > WITH UNDERWEIGHT JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS, DO YOU THINK THAT THE BIG RALLY IS THROUGH? WE'RE LOOKING AT INFLATION HIGHER, THAT STRONG GDP NUMBER, AND EMERGING MARKETS YOU FIGURE THEY ARE STARTING TO CUT. WHY ARE YOU UNDERWEIGHT? > > WE ARE NOW AFTER THE 20 PLUS PERCENT RALLY THIS YEAR, JAPAN IS BASICALLY AT A LONG-TERM FAIR VALUE IN TERMS OF VALUATION. BUT THERE ARE A LOT OF DYNAMICS AND THE BACKDROP IS JAPAN IS A MARKET WHERE YOU TYPICALLY GET LONG PERIODS OF NOTHING REALLY HAPPENING AND THEN SHORT SHARP PERIODS OF OUTPERFORMANCE. FOR THAT TO OUT CONTINUE -- WE NEED TO SEE THAT THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT, THEY HAVE BEEN A COUPLE OF CATALYSTS THAT PUSHED COMPANIES TO LIFT EVALUATIONS WHICH RESULTED IN A LOT OF BIG ONE-TIME BUYBACKS, WHICH HAS HELPED. WE HAD WARREN BUFFETT IN JAPAN WHICH GOT A LOT OF PRESS AND WONDER WHAT ELSE HE WAS GOING TO BUY BESIDES TRADING COMPANIES, ALIBABA WAS INVESTED, AND WHAT WE REALLY NEED FROM HERE IS PROBABLY DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLDS TO START INVESTING IN THE MARKET, THAT IS ONE THING ON THE RETAIL SIDE. AND THERE IS A CASE TO BE MADE THAT OUTFLOWS FROM CHINA AND JAPAN HAS PROBABLY BEEN A BENEFICIARY OF SOME OF THAT AS WELL. THERE IS QUITE A LOT GOING ON IN JAPAN AGAINST A MARKET TRADING AT LONG-TERM AVERAGE VALUATIONS NOW. > > I JUST WANT TO GET SOMETHING ACROSS WITH YOU, I NOTICED SOMETHING ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL, THE KOREAN WON DEPRECIATING .8 PERCENT, HEADING BELOW 1338.76 AGAINST THE GREENBACK. CAN YOU UNPACK WHAT IS GOING ON HERE, IS THIS A STORY OF DOLLAR STRENGTH OR IS IT A CASE OF CHINA CASTING A VERY LONG SHADOW OVER THE REGION OR IS IT A BIT OF BOTH? CHRIST I THINK IT IS A BIT OF BOTH. -- > > I THINK IT IS A BIT OF BOTH. WITH THEIR PROXIMATE TO CHINA, THAT'S NOT HELPING. PEOPLE TEND TO LOOK AT THE YUAN AND THE YEN TOGETHER, AND STRENGTH AGAINST THOSE IS NOT HELPING EITHER ONE. I THINK THOSE OF THE DYNAMICS AT PLAY IN KOREA, A BIT STUCK IN THE MIDDLE BETWEEN CHINA AND JAPAN. > > IN TERMS OF CHINA, THE MARKET WAITING ON SOMETHING MORE THAN PIECEMEAL ODYSSEY APPROACHES TO THE PROBLEMS, BUT TO WHAT DEGREE IS THIS A CASE OF POLITICS? > > I THINK IT IS ALL ABOUT POLITICS. A LOT OF WHAT IS GOING ON IS SELF-INFLICTED AND THEREFORE A LITTLE BIT HARD, GIVEN THE STRUCTURE OF POLITICS IN CHINA, HARD TO REVERSE COURSE. THANKS HAVE MAY HAVE GONE -- MAY HAVE GOTTEN OUT OF CONTROL. THEY ARE CURRENTLY INWARD FOCUSED AND IN CHINA THE MARKET IS WAITING FOR A STIMULUS BUT THE GOVERNMENT DOES NOT SEE THAT IS THE WAY, PIECEMEAL IS MORE OF THE APPROACH AT THE MOMENT. INVESTORS ARE BECOMING MUCH LESS DEXTEROUS DESPITE THE FACT THAT IT IS EXTREMELY CHEAP AND JAPAN HAS BEEN A BENEFICIARY. > > YOU SAY THAT WE SHOULD FOCUS ON DIVIDEND CONSISTENCY AT THIS POINT IN THE CYCLE. DIVIDENDS ALWAYS SEEM LIKE THEY ARE SAFE AND THEY ARE SOLID, WHAT DO YOU SEE THERE AND WHAT IS GOOD FOR INVESTORS TO LOOK AT THERE? > > WE TALKED EARLIER ABOUT FINANCIALS IS A SECTOR THAT PERFORMS WELL AT THE END OF THE CYCLE, BUT ANOTHER STYLE WHICH TENDS TO PERFORM AT THIS STAGE BETWEEN 12 AND 18 MONTHS AFTER LIFT OFF HIS CONSISTENT DIVIDEND PLAYERS. SO, YOU KNOW, WE ARE TALKING NOT ABOUT DIVIDEND YIELDS BUT ABOUT COMPANIES THAT CONSISTENTLY PAY OR INCREASE DIVIDENDS. THERE ARE INDEXES AROUND THIS WHERE THE CRITERIA IS THAT YOU NEED TO HAVE STABLE OR INCREASING DIVIDENDS FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS, THESE ARE THE KINDS OF NAMES WHICH TEND TO DO WELL IN THE RIGHT CYCLE. IT'S INCREDIBLY UNCERTAIN WHERE WE ARE GOING FROM HERE. THEY'RE STILL A POSSIBILITY OF RECESSION AND THE MARKET HAS BEEN EDGING TOWARDS A SOFT LANDING, BUT YOU CAN SAY RIGHT NOW THAT'S NOT -- WE ARE ARRANGING MORE THE OTHER WAY. AGAINST THAT KIND OF UNCERTAINTY, IT IS THE CERTAINTY OF CONSISTENT DIVIDEND PARIS THAT TENDS TO PERFORM WELL. > > THE HEAD OF EQUITY RESEARCH FOR ASIA AT YOU DB THANK YOU SO MUCH -- UPB, THINK MUCH. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT MARKETS, AND ONE COLOR APPEARS TO DOMINATE AT THE MOMENT. > > IT'S ABSOLUTELY RED AND WE ARE BUILDING INTO A FOURTH STRAIGHT DAY OF LOSSES FOR THE BOARD BENCHMARK. ONE OF THE SECTORS IS -- IN FOCUS IS FINANCIALS LAGGING TODAY, AND THAT'S REFLECTED IN THE BIGGEST BANKS IN ASIA, FOLLOWING THE TREND THAT CAME THROUGH WALL STREET AND WE HAD A REPORT OUT THAT A FITCH RATING ANALYST SAYS THE FIRM MAY NEED TO RECONSIDER ITS RATINGS ON INDIVIDUAL BANKS IF IT DOWNGRADES THE INDUSTRY SCORE AGAIN. WE SAW THE K WB BANKS INDEX DOWN 3%, APPEALING TO THE LOWEST INTRADAY LEVEL WE HAVE SEEN SINCE JULY 17. THAT IS THE STATE OF PLAY HERE, THE INDUSTRY HELPED DOWNGRADE TO A-PLUS FROM AA WOULD TRANSLATE TO NEGATIVE RATINGS ACTIONS, IT'S WHAT THEY TOLD CNBC. THE OTHER SECTOR IN FOCUS TODAY ARE THE TOOL MAKERS HERE IN ASIA, WE SEE THESE MOSTLY TILTED TO THE BEDSIDE. -- DOWNSIDE. WE DO HAVE HOME DEPOT, THAT COMPANY REPORTING EARNINGS WHICH EXCEEDED THE AVERAGE ANALYST ESTIMATE AND THAT SUGGESTS TO US THAT U.S. HOME-IMPROVEMENT IS PERFORMING BETTER THAN EXPECTED, KATHLEEN, THERE IS SOMETHING ELSE THAT PLAYED OUT WHAT THAT RETAIL EARNINGS COMING THROUGH, AND U.S. CONSUMERS ARE HOLDING OUT FOR NOW. > > FOR NOW WE WILL SEE. STILL AHEAD, BEIJING CLASS TAIWAN'S VICE PRESIDENT FOR COMMENTS IN A BLUEBIRD INTERVIEW SAYING THAT HE IS BRINGING -- TELLING LIES THAT BRING RISKS OF WAR. MORE FROM OUR EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > A DELUGE OF DISAPPOINTING DATA FROM CHINA HAS SPURRED INVESTMENT BANKS AROUND THE WORLD TO CUT THEIR GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR 2023. BARCLAYS, J.P. MORGAN, MIZUHO, SLASHING THEIR FORECAST AND SIGNALING A FRESH ROUND OF DOWNGRADES. DAVID, THESE DOWNGRADES OCCURRED IN THE SAME 24 HOURS AS THE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY, THEY'RE NOT NEGATIVE OR ANYTHING, BUT THEY STILL LOSING STEAM. HOW BADLY IS THE CHINESE ECONOMY DECELERATING? HOW MUCH FURTHER IS THIS GOING TO GO? > > I THINK THE DOWNGRADE WAS FOLLOWING THE JULY DATA, WHICH CAME YESTERDAY, SO THAT WE HAVE TO SAY THAT THE ECONOMY HAS BEEN LOSING STEAM OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS AND WE CAN SEE IT. WHAT WE THINK IS THAT IN OUR MIND, ABOUT 5% IDEAL GROWTH RATE IS STILL OUR BASELINE SCENARIO, BUT WE HAVE SEEN MORE DOWN THE SIDE RISK SINCE LAST MONTH ACTUALLY. WHAT WE THINK IS THAT THE ECONOMY IS STRUGGLING BECAUSE AND A KEY REASON IS THE WEEK CONFIDENCE AMID THE ECONOMY AND WE THINK THAT THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO DO MORE TO HELP THE ECONOMY AND STABILIZE IT. > > AS OTHERS MENTIONED, THERE WERE DOWNGRADES IN TERMS OF GROWTH, WE ALSO HEARD THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS NO LONGER GOING TO BE REPORTING YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS. DOES THAT MEAN FOR TRANSPARENCY AND MORE ACCURATE FUTURE GROWTH FORECASTS? > > ACTUALLY, THAT WAS NOT A GOOD PRACTICE, IN OUR VIEW, BECAUSE THE NATIONAL STATUS BUREAU DID NOT GIVE MUCH EXPLANATION. AND IT CREATES CONCERNS ABOUT TRANSPARENCY. WHAT WE CAN SAY IS THAT THE YOUNG PEOPLE JOBLESS RATE HAS BEEN HIGH AND WE DID NOT SEE ANY CHANCE FOR THAT NUMBER TO GET LOWER IN THE NEAR FUTURE, ALTHOUGH THEY DON'T PUBLISH IT. WHAT I WOULD SAY IS THAT BECAUSE THE YOUTH JOBLESS RATE IS HIGHLY CORRELATED WITH THE SERVICES SECTOR, ESPECIALLY FOR SMALL BUSINESSES, WE CAN SAY THAT THE HIGH NUMBER MEANS THAT THE PRIVATE SECTOR, THE SMALLER BUSINESSES, ARE FACING A STRUGGLING AND DIFFICULT SITUATION. SO THIS TELLS US THAT THE ECONOMY IS NOT SO GOOD AS IT IS READ FROM THE HEADLINE NUMBERS AND PAST UP TO QUARTERS, WHICH WAS LARGELY BASED ON THE BASELINE FACTS. LOOKING FORWARD, WE THINK THAT WE WILL SEE MORE AND MORE WEAKNESS IN THE ECONOMY BECAUSE THE BASE EFFECT IS REMOVED. ON THE OTHER HAND WE HAVE SEEN THE GOVERNMENT IS TAKING MORE MEASURES TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY, SUCH AS THE PBOC CUTTING THE RATE BY 15 PERCENTAGE POINTS. OR RATHER 15 BASIS POINTS YESTERDAY. YOU CAN SEE THAT THEY ARE DOING SOMETHING. > > THAT WAS OUR REPORTING ECONOMIST THERE. LET'S LOOK AT THE U.S. AND SOME FUTURES, IT WAS NOT A GREAT DAY FOR U.S. MARKETS, AND WE HAVE THE S & P EVENING FUTURES VERY POSITIVELY -- MODERATELY AND POSITIVE TERRITORY. S & P AND DOW JONES FUTURES VERY SIMILAR, VERY FLAT, BUT A TURNAROUND FROM THE SELLING THAT WE SAW TODAY. LET'S GET SOME MORE ANALYSIS WITH BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST GINA MARTIN ADAMS. > > THINGS LIKE INFLATION AND THE LABOR FORCE ARE A HOT TOPIC IN THE U.S., BUT BURNING AWAY IN THE BACKGROUND IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, U.S. CORPORATE'S ARE INCREASINGLY DISCUSSING THIS AND WHAT DID THEY SPECIFICALLY SAY IN TERMS OF APPLICATIONS AND IMPLICATIONS? > > THAT IS A REALLY GOOD QUESTION. WE DID A BROAD ANALYSIS OF TRANSCRIPTS FOR THESE COMPANIES AND ARE BIG TAKEAWAY WAS THE MACRO ISSUES THAT DOMINATED 20 2022 DISCUSSIONS -- 2022 DISCUSSIONS LIKE SUPPLY CHAINS AND LABOR CONTINUED TO LOSE PROMINENCE IN TRANSCRIPTS OF EARNINGS CALLS WHICH INCLUDES MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY AS WELL AS ANALYST QUESTIONS. WHAT IS STARTING TO GET A LOT OF MOMENTUM OUR CONVERSATION AROUND AI AND CAPEX. IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTION ABOUT HOW THESE THINGS WILL BE APPLIED, WHAT WE DO DETECT IN THOSE TRANSCRIPT ANALYSES IS THAT COMPANIES ARE GETTING MORE OPTIMISTIC. THE COMMENTARY AROUND AI AS WELL AS AT LARGE IS STARTING TO SURPASS THE COMMENTARY AROUND MACRO CONDITIONS. WHICH SAYS A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE SHIFT IN THE OUTLOOK TOWARDS THE END OF OPTIMISM AS OPPOSED TO THE PESSIMISM WHICH REALLY DOMINATED MOST OF THE LAST SIX QUARTERS. > > LET'S LOOK AT JAPAN'S STOCK MARKET, A BIG RALLY, WE HAD A GUEST FROM UBP. HE NOW HAS JAPAN AS UNDERWEIGHT, AND HE HAS NOTED THERE HAS BEEN A BIG RALLY AND JAPAN TENDS TO GO IN LONG PERIODS OF NOT DOING MUCH AND THEN DOING A LOT. WHERE DO YOU SEE THEM NOW? > > WE ACTUALLY RUN A COUNTRY ALLOCATION MODEL AND THAT MODEL HAS POINTED TO JAPAN TO THE LAST TWO QUARTERS AND CONTINUES TO PICK UP ON THE FACT JAPAN HAS STRONG PRICE MOMENTUM AND ALSO VERY STRONG REVISION MOMENTUM'S AND EARNINGS TRENDS. THE JAPANESE BELLWETHER'S ARE THE BIGGEST COMPANIES IN JAPAN BY SECTOR, GENETICALLY OUTPERFORMING EXPECTATIONS, WITH 70% OF THOSE COMPANIES BEATING SECOND QUARTER FORECASTS, AND EARNINGS GROWTH RELATIVE TO THE REST OF THE WORLD. THAT MOMENTUM APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING INTO THE THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTER AT LEAST WITH ANALYST REVISIONS ALSO BEING POSITIVE FOR THE NATION. THESE ARE TOUGH TO WORK AGAINST, AND PMI'S ARE ALSO GENERALLY DOING RELATIVELY WELL IN COMPARISON TO OTHER DEVELOPED MARKET NATIONS, THERE IS JUST NOT A LOT OF REASON TO FADE BE ON THE IDEA THAT WE HAVE HAD A REP, AND IT MAY BE A BIT OVERBOUGHT, WE ARE QUITE'S -- AND IT IS QUITE SUPPORTIVE OF THIS TRIP RELATIVE TO THE REST OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMIES. > > LET'S TALK ABOUT BIG TECH, PARTICULARLY IN THE U.S., ON A REAL TEAR, HOW SUSTAINABLE ARE THESE VALUATIONS AND WHAT IS THE RISK OF A CORRECTION? > > TEXT VALUATIONS HAVE BEEN A PROBLEM ALL YEAR. IT IS ONE OF THE THINGS HOLDING THEM BACK IN THE BROADER SECTOR CARD FOR THE UNITED STATES. WE SEE TECH STOCKS TOWARDS THE TOP OF THE CARD WILL ATTEMPT TO DEFENSIVE SECTORS, THEY ARE STILL IN A PROBLEM -- RUNNING EARNINGS CYCLE. PRICE MOMENTUM HAS BEEN VERY STRONG UP UNTIL THE LAST FEW WEEKS, WHICH I WOULD CONSIDER MORE OF A CONSOLIDATION OF GAINS THAN ANY MATERIAL SELLOFF SO FAR. BUT VALUATIONS ARE ENORMOUS AND IN FACT THE PREMIUM FOR TECH STOCKS IS BACK TO ITS ALL-TIME HIGH RELATIVE TO THE S & P 500. EVEN WHEN YOU EXCLUDE THE IS TECH STOCKS, APPLE AND MICROSOFT, FIND THAT THE S & P 500 TECHNOLOGY SECTOR IS TRADING AT AN ENORMOUS PREMIUM TO THE REST OF THE INDEX. SO THIS COULD BECOME A PROBLEM IF THE COMPANIES CANNOT SATISFY EXPECTATIONS. TECH HAS A GREAT HISTORY OF GOING INTO A MULTIPLE, AND USUALLY IT'S IN ANTICIPATION OF AN EARNINGS RECOVERY THAT WILL LIKELY SURPASS EXPECTATIONS AND THAT DOESN'T SEEM TO BE THE CASE RIGHT NOW WITH TECH STOCKS BEATING EXPECTATIONS IN THE FIRST AND THIRD QUARTER AND ANALYSTS REVISING THOSE ESTIMATES HIGHER. BUT WE WANT TO BE ON GUARD. VALUATIONS ARE SO HIGH THAT THEY IMPLY EXPECTATIONS ARE VERY HIGH AT THE MARKET AT -- IN THE MARKET AT LARGE AND WE WILL NEED TO KEEP SEEING THEM BEATING THOSE EXPECTATIONS. > > VERY INTERESTING. GIVES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, VERY CAUTIOUS AND WARY OF THESE BIG BIG TECH STOCKS. THAT WAS OUR CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST GINA MARTIN ADAMS. BUT YOU MORE TO COME ON DAYBREAK ASIA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CHRIST CHINA HAS SLAMMED TAIWAN'S VICE PRESIDENT, CALLING HIM A TROUBLEMAKER WHO SEEKS THE ISLAND'S INDEPENDENCE. THE COMMENT LIES WITH AN EXCLUSIVE INTO WITH BLOOMBERG. LET'S GET MORE FROM THE DEPUTY -- THE DEPUTY TAIPEI CHIEF CINDY WONG. WHAT DID HE SAY THAT UPSET THEM SO MUCH, BECAUSE HE WAS SO NICE, LET'S OPEN THE DOORS, LET'S WORK TOGETHER, ETC.. I'M PUTTING MY TONGUE-IN-CHEEK A LITTLE BIT, BECAUSE I DON'T THINK THEY LIKE TO HEAR -- HIM TALKING ABOUT DEMOCRACY AND JOINING IN THAT. > > YES, THE VICE PRESIDENT IS NOW VISITING PARAGUAY AND HE WILL MAKE A STOP IN SAN FRANCISCO. HE HAS BEEN VERY LOW PROFILE ABOUT HIS TRIP THIS TIME AND CHINA HAS SHOWED HIS DISPLEASURE ABOUT HIS U.S. VISIT. CHINA HAS CRITICIZED THE U.S. FOR VIOLATING THE ONE CHINA PRINCIPLE BY ALLOWING HIM TO MAKE TRANSIT TO THE U.S., EVEN THOUGH THE U.S. HAS REPEATEDLY SAID THAT THERE HAS BEEN URGING PRACTICE FOR THEM TO DO SO. THERE IS NO POINT FOR CHINA TO MAKE THIS AS AN ACCUSATION FOR ANY STRONG REACTION. AND LIKE TUESDAY, CHINA'S TAIWAN AFFAIRS OFFICE ISSUED A STATEMENT CRITICIZING THE VICE PRESIDENT'S COMMENTS WHEN HE TALKED ABOUT -- TWO BLOOMBERG AND REVEALED THAT THEY WILL WORK TO MAINTAIN A PEACEFUL STATUS QUO, AND THEY CRITICIZED THE STATEMENTS THAT HIS COMMENTS WERE TOTAL LIES, AND PEOPLE LIKE HIM BRING RISK OF WAR. IT IS YET TO BE SEEN WHETHER CHINA WILL HAVE ANY STRONG REACTIONS OR MILITARY EXERCISES FOLLOWING HIS TRIP. ONE DAY BEFORE THE VICE PRESIDENT LEFT FOR THE TRIP, CHINA ANNOUNCED THE MILITARY EXERCISES IN THE EAST CHINA SEA, AND IT IS WHY THE SPECULATIVE THAT CHINA MIGHT HAVE MORE REACTIONS AFTER HE GOES BACK TO TAIWAN. > > AND HE IS CURRENTLY IN PARAGUAY, ONE OF 13 COUNTRIES THAT TAIWAN CAN COUNT AS A DIFFERENT MEDIC PARTNER. WHAT IS THE LATEST ON THAT? > > HE ARRIVED IN PARAGUAY ON MONDAY AND ON TUESDAY HE ATTENDED AN INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF THE PARAGUAY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. -- PRESIDENT-ELECT. THEIR ONLY ONE OF 13 TO MEDIC ALLIES TAIWAN HAS, AND THE LAST ONE IN SOUTH AMERICA. THEY HAVE THAT CHINA HAS FLIPPED MILLION THEM. THE MAIN IDEA IS TO DEEPEN THE TIES BETWEEN TAIWAN AND PARAGUAY , WHICH HAVE LASTED OVER 66 YEARS AND PARAGUAY'S PRESIDENT-ELECT ALSO PROMISED THAT HIS ADMINISTRATION WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THE BILATERAL TIES AND ALSO CREATE A GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO MEET WITH LEADERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. CHRIST CINDY WONG THERE, AND YOU CAN READ MORE ABOUT TAIWAN'S VICE PRESIDENT AND HIS VIEWS IN THE COVER STORY OF THE LATEST BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK. MORE TO COME, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CHRIST JUST GOT BREAKING NEWS FOR YOU ACROSS THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL, THIS IS AN INDEX OF NINE MACRO INDICATORS, A COMP OF THAT OF CONSUMER HOUSING RATES, MOVING INTO NEGATIVE TERRITORY, BUT ONLY JUST. 5.03% IN THE MONTH OF JULY, THE JUNE READING WAS ALSO REVISED DOWN 2.08, PRETTY FLAT, WHICH IS A REASONABLE INDICATOR OF SENTIMENT IN THE COUNTRY AT THE MOMENT. AS WE BELIEVE THAT THE RBA MIGHT POSSIBLY HAVE REACHED THE END OF ITS TIGHTENING CYCLE, THE LAST STATEMENT MADE TO PARLIAMENT THAT THERE CAN BE MORE TIGHTENING TO COME. THE RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND IS EXPECTED TO KEEP POLICY ON HOLD FOR A SECOND STRAIGHT MONTH WHEN IT DOES MAKE THAT CALL IN A FEW HOURS TIME. FOR MORE, LET'S BRING IN OUR BLOOMBERG ECONOMIST FOR AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND, JAMES MCINTYRE. THEY ARE ON A HAWKISH HOLE, RIGHT? -- HOLD, RIGHT? CHRIST THAT'S RIGHT. DEFINITELY NO EXPECTATIONS THIS TIME AROUND, WE THINK THEY AREN'T DONE FOR -- THAT THEY ARE DONE FOR HIKING BUT THEY WILL REMAIN HAWKISH. INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE STILL A CHALLENGE OUT THERE IN NEW ZEALAND, BOTH AROUND PROFESSIONAL FORECASTERS, WE DID SEE SOME DECLINING HOUSEHOLDS, AND THIS IS A THRIFT THAT THEY CAN HIKE FURTHER, AND THEY ARE DOING A LOT OF HARM ON THE ECONOMY AT THE MOMENT. IT’'S ALREADY A RECESSION THAT IS GOING TO EXTENT, BUT AT THE MOMENT, I'M MAKING SURE THAT WE KEEP THE LITTLE ONE FOR THOSE EXPECTATIONS AND HELP SUPPORT THE CURRENCY WHICH HAS BEEN SOFTENING AND COULD BE A CHALLENGE. > > IF THE ECONOMY -- IT'S WEAKER, BUT A LOT OF HARD LINE ECONOMISTS WOULD SAY THAT I'M SORRY, YOU HAVE TO GET IT TO SLOW DOWN IN ORDER TO BRING DOWN INFLATION. IT IS STILL AT 6%. WHAT MESSAGE ARE THEY GOING TO GIVE US? THEY THINK IT MIGHT BE MORE LIKELY TO SAY YES IT IS HAPPENING, BUT WE ARE GOING TO KEEP RATES HIGH FOR LONGER, DO YOU THINK THAT THIS CONCERN ABOUT A RECESSION COULD TILTING MORE HAWKISH AND MORE TOWARDS DEBORAH SHACKLE --? CRACKS THAT IS POSSIBLY WHAT IS COMING, AND WHAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE IS THAT THEY ARE STILL GOING TO BE HOLDING THE COURSE AND EXPRESSING THE APPEAL THAT WE ARE AWARE THERE IS SOFTENING IN PLACE AND THERE IS A LOT OF TIGHTENING IN THEIR AND THAT IS GOING TO HAVE A MUCH BIGGER IMPACT TO THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR THAT WE ARE IN NOW, IN THE EARLY PARTS OF 2024, PARTICULARLY AS THOSE MORTGAGES IN NEW ZEALAND, THERE AT -- THEY ARE AT FIXED RATES, AND THEY ENTERED INTO THOSE WHEN THEY WERE LOW DURING THE PANDEMIC WHICH ARE STARTING TO ROLL OFF AND THEY ARE GETTING BIG INTEREST-RATE HEADS COMING THROUGH THE ECONOMY. I THINK THAT IF WE WERE TO FAST-FORWARD IN THREE MONTHS OR SIX MONTHS WE WILL SEE THAT SOFTENING, BUT AS IT STANDS TODAY, THERE ARE STILL A FEW PIECES OUT THERE WITH THAT INFLATION STILL HIGH AT 6%, INFLATION'S NOT WHERE THEY WANTED IT TO BE. WE WILL STILL BE BANGING THE DRUM THAT THEY NEED TO STAY WHERE THEY ARE. > > I ALWAYS HOPE FOR SOME KIND OF SURPRISE. WE WILL SEE. JAMES MCINTYRE JOINING US. MOVING ONTO THE FEDERAL RESERVE, AN OFFICIAL SAYING HE IS NOT CONVINCED ENOUGH HAS BEEN DONE TO CURB INFLATION WE SAW A ROBUST U.S. RETAIL SALES SHOWING THAT RAY PARK -- RATE HIKES SO FAR, HAVE NOT BEEN ENOUGH TO SLOW DOWN THE CONSUMER. LET'S BRING IN OUR CONTRIBUTOR GARFIELD REYNOLDS. WHEN HE SAW THOSE NUMBERS AND YOU HEARD NEEL KASHKARI SAYING THAT INFLATION IS TOO HIGH BUT HE IS A HAWK, MORE TO DO, WHAT DID YOU THINK? > > I THOUGHT THIS WAS DÉJÀ VU ALL OVER AGAIN WHEN IT COMES TO U.S. ECONOMIC DATA. THE U.S. ECONOMY IS DOING FAR, FAR BETTER THAN ANYBODY, INCLUDING FED POLICYMAKERS THOUGHT IT WOULD DO AFTER THE RATE HIKES. NO ECONOMIST, SO I'M NOT ABOUT TO DELVE INTO THE EXPIRATIONS AS TO WHY THAT MIGHT BE THE CASE, BUT AS FAR AS MARKETS ARE CONCERNED, IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT THESE RATE HIKES WILL HAVE THE SAME SORT OF IMPACT THEY USUALLY HAVE, WHICH IS THAT THEY SLOW INFLATION AND THEY DO THAT BY ACCEPTING AGGREGATE DEMAND AND YOU RISK TIPPING THE ECONOMY INTO RECESSION. EVERY TIME INFLATION HAS GOTTEN TO THESE SORT OF LEVELS, YOU ONLY GET IT DOWN FROM THE TARGET RANGE VIA A RECESSION. SO, THAT IS THE STRONG EXPECTATION THAT THERE WILL BE A RECESSION AND THERE MAY WELL BE ONE, AND IF THERE IS, IT'S GOING TO BE MUCH LATER THAN WAS THOUGHT. AND TRADERS HAVE BEEN BIDDING SINCE ABOUT JUNE LAST YEAR ON THE IDEA THAT THE PED -- THE FED WOULD BE CUTTING RATES GOING FORWARD. THOSE BETS HAVE, EACH TIME, BEEN PUSHED BACK AND PUSHED BACK AND PUSHBACK. AND THIS SORT OF DATA AND UNDERSTANDABLE RESPONSE UNDERSCORES THE POTENTIAL OF THIS GOING ON CONTINUALLY. > > IN H2 THAT IS U.S. DOLLAR STRENGTH GOING TO GO ON? > > THAT'S LIKELY TO BE A YES, ESPECIALLY BECAUSE PART OF WHAT IS HAPPENING IS THAT AS WE GET -- GET RATES STAYING HIGHER, WE GET INFLATION LEVELS COMING DOWN WHILE STILL HIGHER THAN WE LIKE, WHICH MAKES THE REAL YIELD, THE YIELD THAT INVESTORS GET ACCOUNTING FOR INFLATION, THAT KEEPS GOING HIGHER IN THE U.S.. IT'S AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL IT HAS BEEN FOR SOME TIME. THAT IS A KEY INPUT FOR WHERE CURRENCIES GO, AND ALSO THE FED RATE IS AMONG THE HIGHEST ACROSS DEVELOPED NATIONS, IF IT IS GOING TO TAKE THAT HIGHER OR SIMPLY HOLD IT THERE FOR LONGER, THAT FEEDS INTO U.S. DOLLAR STRENGTH. THAT IS ANOTHER STRONG EXPECTATION THAT AS THE FED, AND THEY HAVE SAID THEY ARE CLOSE TO THE END OF THE HIKING CYCLE, ONCE THEY REACH THE END, THAT IS WHEN THE U.S. DOLLAR WILL BREAK THROUGH. IT IS CONSIDERABLY WEAKER THAN IT WAS AT THE HEIGHT OF THE FED TIGHTENING POLICY SHIFT, WHEN IT WAS TAKING RATES UP BY 75 BASIS POINTS AT A TIME, IT IS DOWN FROM THERE, BUT JUST LIKE INFLATION, THE U.S. DOLLAR HAS PROVED STICKY. > > HOUR SHE CORRESPONDENT FOR ASIA AND LIKE IN GARFIELD REYNOLDS AND. LET'S LOOK AT HOW MARKETS TRACK AT THE MOMENT, AND ABOUT, WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING? > > IT'S INTERESTING, THERE HAS BEEN THAT SHIFT IN THE NARRATIVE TO HIRE FOR LONGER, BUT IT'S REALLY THAT DURATION THAT WE ARE FOCUSING IN ON GIVEN THAT IT DOES APPEAR THAT IT WILL BE QUITE SOME TIME BEFORE RATES START TO COME DOWN, HIGHS ALONG THE HIGH, RATES, STRONGER DOLLAR, ALL NEGATIVES FOR ASIAN STOCKS IN THE SESSION TODAY, AND YOU SEE THAT WEAKNESS COMING THROUGH DOWN -- WITH THE INDEX DOWN 8%. AND TECHNICALS ARE AT RISK OF BREAKING THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE, IF WE MOVE THAT DOWN IT OPENS IT UP FOR THE LOWS THAT WE HAD BACK IN JUNE. THAT IS THE STATE OF PLAY AS WE GET TRAINING UNDERWAY, BUT LET'S DRILL DOWN INTO SECTORS AND WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE IMAP FUNCTION, IT IS THAT BROAD WEEKEND, -- WEAKENING, LOTS OF SECTORS IN THE RED. MATERIAL STOCKS ARE LEADING THE DROP. THIS IS NOT JUST AN EXPRESSION OF WHAT CAME THROUGH IN THE U.S. ECONOMY, WITH STRONGER RETAIL SALES AND LINES FROM KASHKARI, CERTAINLY ONE FACTOR THAT TRADERS ARE FOCUSING IN ON, BUT THE OTHER IDEA IS CHINESE CAP -- THE CHINESE ECONOMY WITH DEFLATION AND EXPORTS, AND WEAKENING ACTIVITY DATA. THAT IS REALLY PLAYING OUT IN THE MATERIALS SECTOR, THE AUSSIE MINERS ARE THE BIG FOCUS AND THAT IS THE DROP WE HAVE THAT SET THE INDEX DOWN 1.7%. KATHLEEN, THAT'S OUTPACING BROADER LOSSES. BUT STILL VERY MUCH RISKY AS WE GET UNDERWAY. > > PLENTY MORE TO COME ON DAYBREAK ASIA PEERED THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > ANALYSTS ARE EXPECTING A FAST GROWTH OF REVENUE FROM TENCENT, AND ANALYSTS EXPECT 13% SALES JOBS FOR THE JUNE QUARTER. LET'S GET MORE ON WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE TENCENT. WE ARE JOINED BY THE SENIOR EQUITY ANALYSTS AT MORNINGSTAR. WE HAVE A TURNAROUND EXPECT FOR TENCENT, A CHART ESTIMATING REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, BUT HISTORICALLY SPEAKING THIS IS ENCOURAGING, BUT IT'S A LONG WAY TO GO FOR TENCENT TO GET BACK TO WHERE IT WAS. > > IT IS, BUT WE ARE BOTTOM UP STOCK PICKERS AND WE HAVE A LONG-TERM INVESTMENT HORIZON WHEN WE ADVISED ARE INVESTORS. IN THAT SENSE, WE THINK THAT TENCENT TRADING AT CURRENT 15 TIMES EARNINGS MULTIPLIERS ARE VERY ATTRACTIVE STOCKS TO BUY FOR LONG-TERM INVESTORS. > > IN TERMS OF THAT STOCK PRICE, WE HAVE ANOTHER CHART TO SHOW YOU AS WELL, TENCENT UP 5% YEAR-TO-DATE TO DATE, REALLY LAGGING BEHIND IN THE HANG SENG, WHICH IS NOT SAYING MUCH, BUT AFTER THAT BIG JUMP IT HAD AT THE START OF THE YEAR, WHERE DO YOU SEE THEM ENDING IN 2023? > > WE DON'T GIVE PRICE TARGETS PER SE, WE DON'T MAKE SHORT-TERM PRICE PRODUCTIONS, WHAT WE DO HAVE A 700 -- 7500 PLUS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE ON THE STOCK WHICH SUGGESTS THAT WE ARE PRETTY BULLISH ON THEIR LONG-TERM POTENTIAL. AND WE DO FIND CURRENT SHARE PRICES TO BE EXTREMELY ATTRACTIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS WHO ARE PATIENT. > > I WANT TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE COMPANIES GAME PIPELINE IN THE SECOND HALF. ARE THERE ANY BLOCKBUSTERS, GIVEN THAT ITS RIVAL NET EASE IS DOING QUITE WELL AND IT'S THEIR GAME HAS TO -- OVERTAKEN HONOR OF KINGS. > > IN TERMS OF PIPELINE, LOOKING INTO THE REST OF THE YEAR, WE DO THINK THAT NET EASE HAS A SLIGHTLY STRONGER PIPELINE, SLIGHTLY HIGHER POTENTIAL TO DELIVER ABOVE INDUSTRIAL REVENUE GROWTH COMPARED TO DEBTS -- TENCENT. I THINK TENCENT IS WEAKER IN TERMS OF PIPELINE, BUT GOING INTO 2024I EXPECT THE COMPANY TO COME OUT WITH SOME OF THE MORE BLOCKBUSTER POTENTIAL GAMES THAT WILL DRIVE REVENUE GROWTH. > > AND EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW ABOUT AI, AND I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW ABOUT THEIR AI MODEL UPDATE, THE MONETIZATION PROCESS, THE PROGRESS MADE, THE VIDEO COUNTS, AND THE OVERSEAS MARKET PLANS. EACH ONE OF THOSE, HOW IS IT GOING WOULD YOU EXPECT? > > RUDY LIKES TO TALK ABOUT AI, BUT IN TERMS OF TENCENT, IT HAS, RELATIVELY SPEAKING, BEEN A LAGGARD IN TERMS OF DEVELOPMENT RATE. IN TERMS OF ITS PEERS LIKE BAIDU AND ALIBABA, THOSE ARE SOME OF THE MORE FORERUNNERS, AND IT'S PROBABLY A BIT TOO EARLY AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME TO JUDGE WHAT THE LONG-TERM FINANCIAL IMPACTS ARE, AND THE REGULATORY APPLICATIONS ARE, AND WHAT SOME OF THE PUBLIC USE CASES CAN BE FOR AI IN CHINA. WE HAVE NOT REALLY BAKED IN ANY AI REVENUE, FOR OUR FORECAST AT THIS POINT. > > HOW IMPORTANT IS FINANCIAL CHECK GOING TO BE FOR CHINA AS REGULATORS THESE PRESSURE? > > FINANCIAL TECH IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR TENCENT, AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME, THE MAIN WAY THEY HAVE BEEN MONETIZING IT IS THEIR PAYMENT RATES WHERE THEY CHARGE A VERY LOW TECH RATE, ON AN AVERAGE TRANSACTION THAT GOES THROUGH ITS FORM -- PLATFORM. AFTER YOU GO THROUGH THE PAST TWO OF EARNINGS, THEY START TO REALLY MENTIONED OR LABEL FINTECH AS A GROWTH DRIVER FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE CRACKDOWN. I SUSPECT WHAT WILL HAPPEN IS NOT GOING FORWARD, AND TENCENT WILL START TO LAUNCH MORE PRODUCTS UNDER ITS FINTECH OFFERINGS SUCH AS INSURANCE OFFERINGS AND CONSUMER LOANS AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT. I EXPECT THESE PRODUCTS TO BE BROUGHT ONTO THE FINTECH PLATFORM AND PRESOLD TO 1.3 BILLION USERS. AND THE POTENTIAL OF THAT CAN TRANSLATE TO SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE COUNTRY. > > THANK YOU VERY MUCH. IN DEPTH EVEN OPTIMISTIC VIEWS ON TENCENT FROM THE SENIOR EQUITY ANALYST AT MORNINGSTAR. AND TENCENT IS JUST ONE OF THE EARNINGS STORIES WE ARE WATCHING WITH JD.COM AND OTHERS DO FOR RESULTS. LET'S BRING IN OUR ASIAN MANAGING -- MANAGING EDITOR. WHAT CAN RESPECT FROM JD LATER? > > WE EXPECT A RELATIVELY POSITIVE EARNINGS REPORT CARD FROM JD, WHICH IS CHINA'S SECOND LARGEST E-COMMERCE PLATFORM AFTER ALIBABA, WE KNOW ALIBABA REPORTED A 13% JUMP IN SALES GROWTH AND PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING 4.3% FOR JD.COM. THAT IS ACTUALLY NOT A LOT COMPARED WITH ALIBABA OR COMPARED WITH ITS OWN PAST, WHICH WE SAW DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. I THINK ANALYST ATTRIBUTE IT -- ANALYSTS ATTRIBUTE IT TO THE JUNE 18 CONSUMER FESTIVAL HOSTED BY JBS A GOOD CONTRIBUTOR TO ITS EARNINGS IN THE SECOND QUARTER. HAVING ANALYSTS ARE STILL EXPECTING A LOT OF PROMOTIONAL SPENDING BY JD TO LURE CONSUMERS TO ITS PLATFORM TO EXPAND AND THERE IS ALSO AN AND ALL -- ONGOING PRICE WERE GOING ON BETWEEN E-COMMERCE PLATFORMS LIKE MATES WANT, ALIBABA AND JD, AND THOSE HAVE BEEN EATING INTO ITS PROFIT MARGINS. AND CONSUMERS ARE SPENDING MORE ON EXPENSES INSTEAD OF PHYSICAL GOODS. IF ANYTHING THEY ARE TRADING DOWN WHEN IT COMES TO SPENDING ON PHYSICAL GOODS. THE LONGER TERM PICTURE IS NOT RIGHT FOR THEM. > > AND CHINA IS CONSIDERING CUTTING ON STOCK TRADES FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2008. IT IS NOT A HUGE CUT, IS THIS GOING TO BOOST STOCK TRADING? > > WE DID SEE A KNEE-JERK REACTION YESTERDAY WITH BROKERS LEADING THE CSI 300 GAINS, BUT HISTORICALLY THERE IS NO EVIDENCE TO SHOW THAT DUTY CUTS HAVE ANY LONG-LASTING EFFECTS ON PERFORMANCE. WE DID SOME DATA CRUNCHING AND THE PAST SIX TIMES WHEN THEY CUT DOWN ON DUTY, THE COMPOUNDS IT ONLY RALLY FOR ONE DAY AND IN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS, THE INDEX LANGUISHED. IT IS BASICALLY COMING DOWN TO THE SHARE PRICE, THAT IS THE MAIN FACTOR FOR PEOPLE TO TRADE, AND SHARE PRICES ARE, GIVEN THIS ECONOMIC BACKGROUND, NOT GOING UP ANYTIME SOON IT LOOKS LIKE. AND WE ALSO SPOKE TO THE HONG KONG REGULATORS THIS WEEK, WHO HAVE ALSO SAID THAT BASED ON THEIR EXPERIENCE, THE STAMP DUTY CUTS ACTUALLY DID NOT HAVE A SUSTAINABLE IMPACT ON THE MARKET TURNOVER. > > THE ASIA STOCKS MANAGING EDITOR THERE. BE SURE TO TUNE INTO BLOOMBERG RADIO TO HEAR MORE FROM NEWSMAKERS AND GET IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS FOR THE DAYBREAK TEAM BROADCASTING LIVE FROM OUR STUDIO IN HONG KONG. YOU CAN LISTEN BY THE APP, RADIO PLUS, OR BLOOMBERGRADIO.COM. PLENTY MORE TO COME, STAY WITH US. > > IN THIS WEDNESDAY MORNING, A LOT OF RED ON-SCREEN NOW, THE ASX OFF BY 1.3%, THE KOSPI NIPPING AT AUSTRALIA'S HEELS WHEN IT COMES TO THE LAST PLACE, ALSO UP BY ABOUT 1.3%. AWARE EXCEPTION IS IN JAPAN WITH UTILITIES IN POSITIVE TERRITORY, BUT ALSO THE BROADER NIKKEI ALSO OFF BY MORE THAN 1%, AND THIS AFTER WE SAW A PRETTY WEAK SESSION FOR EQUITIES IN THE U.S. AS WELL. > > LET'S MOVE ONTO A VIETNAMESE ELECTRICAL MAKER, SOARING AFTER ITS FIRST DATE IN TRADING. SHARES GAINED 200 55%, GIVING THEM A BIGGER MARKET CAP THAN GM, FORD, OR BMW. HOWEVER, JUST 1.3 MILLION SHARES ARE AVAILABLE FOR TRAINING, WITH MOST LOCKED UP BY THE COMPANY'S FOUNDER AND FAMILY. THE CEO TOLD US ABOUT SOME OF THE FEEDBACK THAT THEY ARE GETTING IN THE U.S. MARKET. > > IF YOU LOOK AT THE REVIEWS, THE PUBLICITY ABOUT US, MOST OF THEM ARE POSITIVE OR AT LEAST NEUTRAL, LET'S WAIT AND SEE. THERE HAVE BEEN SOME NEGATIVE REVIEWS, AND WE TAKE THEM CLOSE TO HEART. WE REFLECT ON THE FEEDBACK OF THOSE REVIEWS AND WE MAKE OUR VEHICLES BETTER, WE WANT TO MAKE THEM BETTER. WE ACTUALLY REALLY APPRECIATE THE FEEDBACK FROM THE PUBLIC AND THE CONSUMERS, THIS IS A WAY FOR US TO COME BETTER. > > AND IT AFFECTS YOUR WORKFORCE. TALK ABOUT THE U.S. WORKFORCE. YOU HAVE CONSOLIDATED IT, CERTAIN INDIVIDUALS HAVE PUT TOGETHER IN NORTH AMERICA, ARE YOU GOING TO EXPAND? > > I THINK THAT WE ARE ALWAYS CONTINUING TO OPTIMIZE ON OUR RESOURCES. AND THE RESTRUCTURING OF NORTH AMERICA WAS JUST PART OF THE OPTIMIZATION OF THE RESOURCES. WE ALSO -- ALWAYS TRY TO BECOME BETTER. IN THE U.S., WITH NORTH CAROLINA , WE STARTED EXPANDING AND HIRING PEOPLE, BUT AT THE EARLY STAGE OF BUILDING THE PLANT, WE SEE IT GETTING CLOSER TO OPENING, AND WE START BRINGING IN MORE PEOPLE. > > YOUR FOUNDER COMMITTED TO BILLION DOLLARS OF HIS OWN CAPITAL TO THE COMPANY. WILL THE FOUNDER HAVE TO PUT MORE MONEY IN? I WANT TO GET BACK TO THIS IDEA OF SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS, IN TERMS OF A CAPITAL NEED, WHERE ARE YOUR PRIORITIES? WE HAVE A COMMITMENT FROM SHAREHOLDER CHAIRMAN UP TO $5 MILLION SO THAT WE CAN CONTINUE ON OUR PATH. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING, AS PART OF THE TRADITIONAL IPO, WE WERE TALKING A LOT TO INVESTORS, AND AFTER GOING PUBLIC TODAY, WE WILL CONTINUE THE DIALOGUE WITH THE INVESTORS, AND SEVERAL WEALTH FUNDS. MANY OTHER INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AS WELL. WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR ANOTHER TRANSACTION AND FOR THE TRANSACTION TO BRING IN SIGNIFICANT FUNDING FROM THE COMPANY WE WILL DO SO. MEANTIME, WE HAVE VERY REGULAR CONVERSATIONS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS. > > THE CEO SPEAKING WITH ED LUDLOW AND CAROLINE HYDE, AND JUST TWO HOURS FROM NOW, THE RBNZ IS GOING TO HOPEFULLY GIVE US A POLICY DECISION, THEY ARE EXPECTED TO HOLD, THEY SAID 5.5% WOULD BE THE PEAK IN MAY, THEY PAUSED IN JULY AND WITH INFLATION STILL HIGH SOME RECESSIONARY SIGNALS, THEY ARE EXPECTED TO KEEP IT ON PAUSE AGAIN. > > THAT'S RIGHT. THAT DECISION JUST ONE HOUR AND FIVE MINUTES AWAY, AND IT IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS DOWN THE TRACK. AS ONE OF OUR GUESTS SAID, NOT A LOT OF MORTGAGES IN NEW ZEALAND, AND PEOPLE ARE HOLDING OFF OK. THERE WAS A CONCERN THAT THERE COULD BE A DEEPER RECESSION ON THE HORIZON FOR NEW ZEALAND AND FOR ANOTHER THING INTO THE NEXT, IT'S GOING TO BE IN OCTOBER IN THE MIDDLE OF AN ELECTION. > > I HAVE TO SAY, ADRIAN IS KNOWN FOR GIVING US SURPRISES SO I HAVE MY FINGERS CROSSED. SO THAT WE DON'T JUST EXPECT IN AN HOUR. > > THAT IS IT FOR DAYBREAK ASIA, MARKET COVERAGE CONTINUES AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO THE START OF TRADE IN CHINA. BLOOMBERG MARKETS IS NEXT. THIS IS NUMBER.