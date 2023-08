00:00

There was a lot in there that seemed to suggest that inflation is being tamed. There were also a few elements in that report that I guess provided somewhat of a red flag there that we could see a reacceleration and some of those same measures. Well, one of the biggest red flags, of course, is the 30% almost drop in health care cost in health care insurance from a year ago. We know that's a residual of how they calculate that in the CPI, which is a bit quirky and was distorted in October of last year because they look at profits of health insurers, which plummeted as people went back to their routine visits and elective surgeries. And so it looks like there's disinflation in health insurance when that's actually not what's occurring at the moment. And that reverses course in October. And that's a big it's over 6% of the CPI. And that's something very important to understand, that that's being distorted in a way. No one in their right mind thinks health insurance has gone down and cause or their health costs have gone down 30% from a year ago. But the Fed knows that. They know that that's going to go back the other way. They're also watching very closely what's going on in shelter costs. It's great that they're cooling off their highs and rents are rolling over. But we're starting to see, you know, we saw the rebound in home values after they came down and that could create a rebound effect along with higher energy prices and some more supply chain problems due to extreme weather events around the world. As we get into the latter part of the year and early part of 2024, which is why the Fed is hesitant to declare victory. I think they're done on rate hikes, but I think the higher for a longer narrative is now what they're going to be leaning into very hard. And we've already heard that from a few key members of the FOMC. I am curious, Diane, with particularly when it comes to food and energy and with the caveat that we know that the Fed kind of backs that out. But for everyday folks, this is kind of their read on inflation rate. It's basically what you see at the grocery store, what you see at the gas pump. There's already concerns that energy prices are going back up. And anyone who's been at the grocery store knows prices are still elevated and they have not come down in any material way, at least not based on what they're paying. Exactly. And actually, beef prices spiked because of some droughts in South America. So, you know, we are seeing some of these effects out there as well. And what's really interesting on the food budget is this is totally unique, what we've seen right now. We saw a huge surge in spending on everything from food at home to food away from home since the onset of reopening and during the pandemic. Some of that was hoarding at the initial stage of the pandemic. But we've seen a decline in inflation adjusted spending on food since August of 21, and that's when inflation was taking off. Now, it's the longest downward trend on inflation, on food spending that we've seen inflation adjusted on record, and that's a 70 year record. However, in June, it hit the 70 year trend. So if you want to know where those extra pounds came from, we know we spent a lot of money on food both at home and away from home. But there's clearly some pushback by consumers now that we're seen in these categories. And we already know what was going on in terms of people making tradeoffs on buying the store brands instead of the name brands going to fast food instead of full service restaurants. But I think these are very important things. And you got to have a clear point about the idea that the level of prices when wages have only just exceeded inflation, the level of prices have eroded purchasing power, and they're still too high for too many.