Looking at and digesting this data. Robin Xiang from Morgan Stanley, China economists, your take on these numbers so far? Well, China, you're seeing deflation for sure. The question is how long? And I think it's up to the policy makers, Larry, whether you react with the coordinated fiscal and monetary easing so far. Monetary easing has been on track. China, the real interest rates below is the real GDP. That put a better position to then Japan in early 1990. So they didn't make the mistake by keeping rates too high. But if we if you look at the fiscal side, it's a very motivated the other. In fact, in the first six months of the year, they did their fiscal consolidation in China with the declining landfills, the augmenting the government deficit to shrink. I think they need to accelerate all these government spending rather than government debt to do accordingly. It's the monetary and the fiscal you then to break these that that deflation trap. How do you look at history to suggest, you know, how long we could stay in this sort of deflationary mode in China? I mean, what do you turn to in some ways? Well, it's interesting you asked this question because this is not the first time China had this debt deflation trap. Right. Last time was from 2012 to 2015, four and a half years, pig deflation plus almost to two years, CPI, disinflation. Eventually they break this trap by doing according to the you then both how then physical, monetary and also structural reform like the supply side, the consolidation, cutting overcapacity. So China had such experience before. However, comparing to ten years ago China to produce order now the potential growth is slower and the the debt level have moved even higher. It was 80% in 2013 now to 80% of GDP, that GDP ratio. So I think even a more challenging than ten years ago, they have to make the right policy choice, you know? Yeah. Robyn David here. So you just put out this report and you mentioned it a little bit already, debt deflation and demographics, for example, right? And you know, this, this, this conversation around, you know, is China exhibiting signs of a balance sheet recession I guess is want to get to. There are some similarities with Japan. Can you help us distinguish what looks the same as Japan going into that bubble bursting and what is different this time around for China? And do they have the tools and time to deal with it? Well, I think people are very familiar with the similarities, the demographics, population not getting older. This slower economy, growth and deflation. But these similarities does not make China, you know, in the same camp as Japan, because there are more differences. China's per capita income is much lower than all OECD countries. And you can see urbanization is still happening. Upgrading manufacturing like EVs is still happening. So that implies a higher potential growth in China than most of the country of Japan. And by the way, China is at the bubble in terms of how extreme the price went was not as extreme as Japan early 1990. If you look at China as a housing stock, as a percent of GDP, stock market cap, as a percent of GDP is not that extreme. Finally, it's currency with a manager taking a more flexible way. There has not been a plan that, according to China, leading to very long term appreciation of the currency in studying the last the years currency with a largely flexible. Having said that, you know, while China is in a better position than Japan in dealing with this debt deflation issue, it is more challenging than China's only experience ten years ago. And even the policy makers arguing the mindset of we need to do the hard things like we need to correct all these misallocation. We can't do a stimulus because the refloating of stimulus means more overcapacity or leverage. Yeah, I think unfortunately that mindset could delay the recovery, could put the economy at the risk of a sustained deflation. So, I mean, you're seeing the private sector, local governments, they don't seem to have the room to level up. So these are also constrained by the reforms that are underway. What parts of the economy can still be leveraged up then? Well, I would say if they do fiscal you then in a different way, for example, a fiscal transfer to the private sector to consumers. Yeah. In the name of a handout or consumer vouchers, that's definitely addressing the weak link of the economy right now. Or even if they do public compact, they try to focus on facilitating the green transition like a smart grid power storage system for wind and solar rather than the old expressway. There is still a lot of room to do growing compacts in China, but that, you know, time method here, they have to accelerate to the spending and doing this accordingly to the free and the monetary easing as soon as possible. And Robert, you've been talking about how, you know, policymakers are placing housing and the rescue of the property sector as a top priority. You're saying that they're going to follow through pretty soon? Yes. I mean, there are two problems with the relief entity for the north. One is, well, people buy homes again. The second one is where they buy home from the the private developers. That's a confidence the issue. If they are worried about that before the bankruptcy of some developers. So we think number one on demand side, you see clear signs they are using top 40 tier one city. I think they are going to cut down payment and the mortgage rates and the provincial capital to two or three if it's going to follow through like didn't Jodi the way the more meaningful measures like giving you subsidy and tax breaks for buying homes. Yeah, but that takes time for passive. Meanwhile, there is a confidence issue. Even the largest the developer had the problem. People were stop buying from other private developers. So is it too little too late then? Right. If. If one of the largest private developers in China can struggle like this. Well, any sort of measures that we're getting in the next coming weeks or months be enough? Well, I think back to these proposals we mentioned covering the housing, issuing love, the 6 to 9 months. Maybe it's time China should step up. The government, you know, intervention like a top program like government distrust the fund to buy the equity the from these distressed the developers so that could restore the confidence from homebuyers on the developers. So on both demand side which is using these restrictions cutting down payment and the mortgage while on the supply side some difference the fund to help these developers are both needed at this moment. Robin Yeah, just to follow up on that, your your peers at Goldman Sachs put out a recent report and I think they've outlined their estimates for what the credit losses might look like. And they also say it might take several years for supply and demand, the equilibrium there to find a reasonable floor. I guess my question there is this is trying to lessen control of the property market than we make it out to be. Well, when things are going south, they usually overshoot. But from an economy perspective, we look at how these accessing the housing market is relative to GDP, Right? So before taking out the housing de-leveraging housing sector with about 12% of China's GDP, housing investment is about a 12%. That's way higher than global average. In Japan, you saw seven and a half percent of GDP in terms of housing CapEx. In the US, it's a five and a half percent. But after three years of deleveraging, correction today housing investment is only 7% of China's GDP. So from an economic perspective, I think most of these the correction is largely done like if impact on upstream downstream on economic activities. And if you take a broader definition you heard from, okay, we need to look at the indirect effect. It's not just the housing himself back in 2020 that with 30% of China, the GDP, if you include everything related to housing today, is about 22% to 23%, not far above global average of 20%, and the U.S. is about 18 to 19%. So my view is that the correction in terms of impact to economic activity is largely down. Now, we are seeing the aftermath like that before the news, like the local data fallibility, that's the aftermath. China need to restructure all these debt with the reforms, with the central local government, the debt swap, with the systemic approach. But if impact on economic activity are largely behind that. We talked about the structural rebalancing of this economy. Can we look at other pillars then? Advanced technology, green economy? Can those sort of parts of the economy sort of offset or even replace property as a driver in growth? Well, I think over the years, China had a lot of emerging sector. In 20 1516, while the reason the went from deflation to reflation, not just because monetary fiscal easing, but also the emergence of tech sector, all these consumer tech has suddenly become more dominant and very innovative. And this time you mentioned growing sectors. They are booming. But I think meanwhile, they need to give them some time because this is still a relatively smaller 8% of GDP. So you still need to stabilize the housing market, the old economy with cordiality, the needing to give the new emerging sector some time. Great to have you back.