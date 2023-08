00:00

It's really a busy week in terms of earnings. We also got Li Auto reporting better than expected quarterly results. What are we expecting from this company going forward? Yeah. Usually auto is the best of the three big EV upstarts in China. So they delivered a beat on on revenue and net income. They also raised their revenue expectations. They expected to deliver potentially up to ¥33 billion in the third quarter in revenue deliveries. So they expect to see up to 100 free thousand units to be delivered in the third quarter. However, this is a thing that has disappointed analysts the most for them being the strongest of the Big three. They've been consistently growing month on month in sales, but they've still delivered a very, very conservative sales estimate and that is what has caused their ads in New York overnight to fall almost 11% or around by 11%. So for a company which is standing, seeing this as one of the strongest competitors to Tesla in China, particularly with its higher value, higher range, high spec EVs, it seems a bit of a disappointment for for investors. However, let's just point out the shares are still double where they are at the start of the year.