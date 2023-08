00:00

Been talking about this. So many crosscurrents at the moment that investors have to contend with. What do you make of it all? Well, I think the key here is that a lot of the key themes that we had in the first half of the year has yet to play out. For example, the slowdown in the US economy, the recovery in the Chinese economy, and also the the peak of the interest rate cycle, which we do think that we are approaching the end, whether it's the Fed or even some of the more developed markets. I think we've reached that point for Asian central banks. So I think there's a bit more patience for the economic data to roll over, both in terms of the U.S. for more moderation and hopefully we see a bit more specific stimulus coming through from China that not only help the Chinese markets, but also the broader Asian markets who are dependent on the Chinese economy. Yeah, particularly when it comes to that point of trade post, Right. So if you're patiently positioning your portfolio for some of that to finally come to fruition, what does that look like? Well, I think we still put quite a bit of emphasis on fixed income, partly because you do generate income while you wait. If you look at equities, we do think that a globally diversified portfolio in both developed markets and emerging markets makes sense. But I think from a equity fixed income allocation perspective, we still think that fixed income has a lot to offer, especially with a recent correction in the Treasury market and use gone up a little bit. I think as we approach the peak of the hiking cycle, this does call for a really good opportunity to lock in some of those high rates, whether it's in government bonds or even further down the credit rating, whether it's investment grade, even into the high yield market in the U.S.. So I think we'll start with the fixed income markets and then we can look into equities by markets as well as by different sectors. Japanese equities have been favoured by investors lately, but what does it mean when you have that tweak in the Bank of Japan's yield curve control program? Well, I think the impact from the U.K. financial program is quite limited for the Japanese market as of now, because a lot of the rally that we've seen in Japan is for two reasons. One is the macro economic recovery that we've seen in the Japanese economy as a result of the coming out of the COVID pandemic, but also, more importantly, some of the corporate governance changes that we've seen accelerated in the past six, 12 months have add to that momentum. So I think if you look at the the style we've seen in Japan this year, it's more of a value rally rather than a growth rally. So even if the BOJ does tweak is a much policy, I don't think that's going to curb enthusiasm on the Japanese market for now. But obviously, you know, as and when the Japanese economy continues to gather momentum, we and also the global economy as well, we might want to start to focus a bit more on the growth sectors where a lot of Japanese companies have very strong international competitiveness, very strong intellectual properties that can benefit from the eventual recovery of the global economy perhaps in 2024.