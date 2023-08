00:00

Two questions. There is this us no landing, soft landing China To what extent and timing of the recovery. Your assumptions in both? Well, I think that we've certainly moved from a hard landing scenario just a few months ago that investors were expecting to kind of this no landing scenario. I'm still in the middle of we'll see a few bumps. And I think that that's because we haven't seen the full impact from the aggressive and Fed hikes that we've seen over the past year. And I think that we'll continue to have this transmission mechanism where commercial activity should start to slow in the US. Okay. And assuming that's the case and inflation remains elevated, but following the investment advice as well, I think that investment grade debt right now looks very attractive just because it's expensive, though. But I think that with yields at these levels, we haven't seen such interest rates, such yields for a very long time. Equity valuations in the US, especially tech valuations, are very frothy at this point. Yeah. And it seems like. Right, David all the, all the sort of assets that outperformed the first half, it was the US stocks. Japan I. That's all seems to be fading here right now. Are you seeing signs of, you know, of this trade sort of cracking in some ways. Can those still continue? I don't you know, I'm a little more skeptical given where US stocks are at. I think in order for them to trudge upwards, we either have to see an interest rate cut or. Earnings to improve meaningfully or for geopolitics, geopolitical tensions to ease. I don't think that we'll get those those components for the second half of this year. What about when it comes to how to do what to do with Treasurys? Right. There's this ongoing debate. You know, if you're in the middle of this camp of, you know, not really hard landing, but not really a soft landing, can you buy treasuries here right now? Was last week selloff a bit overdone? Yeah, I think last week's sell off might be a little overdone. I think that there continues to be worries that the Fed is going to restrict monetary policy significantly more. I'm actually in the camp that I think that the Fed is pretty much done. We're at the peak of rates at these levels. I think that picking up treasuries around 4% is attractive. We're also getting, as we were just mentioning there, the support out of the PBOC today on to fix about 550 pips stronger than estimates here. What that gives me a segue way to China right now. What kind of exposure to China do I want at this point in time? Well, I think that investors are really clamoring for broad based stimulus. I don't think that we're going to get that. I think that we'll continue to see kind of piecemeal measures to really support kind of consumption and private investment growth in China. So maybe we get a pop in in Chinese equities later on this year. But but what's really attractive, I think, right now or some kind of a controversial call is the Internet platform companies which have been out of favor for so long. They they valuations look quite attractive here. And as we know, Internet company earnings tend to outgrow consumption of growth in China. So I think that this could be a time that investors may start to look at this unloved sector. Okay. So we're up about 30% on the tech index, though. You say chase that rally even further wine into that. Well, I think that we lean into that. I think that both in terms of valuations are still significantly trading at much lower valuations than US tech companies. And I think that we we are exiting the regulatory woods in China for for these tech companies. David, you've been talking about still staying a bit defensive. I'm wondering, you mentioned infrastructure in Asia, best investment play in some ways when it comes to elevated inflation. Walk us through that call a bit. Well, I think that infrastructure investments or alternative investments makes sense right now, given that we think that inflation is going to be persistent in the US for a while and that rates could be higher for longer. And so we think about investments that could do well over this period of time. And I think that infrastructure investments such as our waste management, toll roads, airports, sectors that are that that benefit from price increases from their contracts. So I think that these investments could do well over the next couple of years. Outside of the obvious candidates. On risk, is there anything that we should be paying attention to that the market is seemingly relaxed about? Well, I think that geopolitical risk is certainly something that we keep an eye on. But I think we're in this period where it could be kind of the calm before the storm, the storm being US domestic politics that could really kind of flame up the geopolitical tensions between these two countries. But I think it's I think it's very encouraging to see that talk at the high level between the US and China have been going pretty well. And also, I want to point out that, you know, China is taking a much larger there are much more important player at the global geopolitical stage, both in terms of the recent talks in Ukraine and also negotiating the Saudi Arabia and Iran bilateral relations. So I think that geopolitical tensions can also be a benefit as well.