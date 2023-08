00:00

Are coming to China at a very busy week. We've got plenty of economic numbers out and so far they've been pretty disappointing with this backdrop. What is DBS as growth targets for Greater China? Good morning, Heidi. Good morning, Sherry. Thank you for having me here today. Well, indeed, after the reopening, we are very excited to be able to have our first debate conference after almost three and a half years hiatus. We are quite optimistic that the government is doing everything they can to stimulate the economy, considering the slow starts after COVID. There are some pockets of of areas and industries that are very interesting to follow. For example, electric vehicles and batteries and and new energy. And also the huge investment that is taking place in China on the semiconductor industry. So we are very positive that GBS specifically will outpace the growth of the general growth in China. And once the savings rate, which is a strictly high today, is is returns to spending. I believe that the economy will rebalance and we will see some growth in the latter part of the year and in 2024. So there's no reason not to be optimistic about the future and the long term prospects of China. After all, if you see an $18 trillion economy, the second largest in the world, growing at a pace of 5% this year and four and a half percent expected next year provides almost a trillion U.S. dollars of incremental growth. So that is something to be excited about. Does that mean that will propel DBS growth? Because in the first half, it seems greater China accounted for about 20% of your total income. But correct me if I'm wrong and where are we going for the rest of the year and perhaps a little bit more long term in the next five years, the contribution of China to your business. Well, we see China not only on our business in domestic mainland China, but by we see China business holistically around Asia, because we support not only Chinese companies and Chinese affluent segment in mainland China, but also we have a substantial important business offshore in Hong Kong, Singapore and the rest of ASEAN countries. We accompany Chinese companies that grow in the rest of Asia, in the world, through our offshore arm and relationships. So the way we see China is comprehensively we are very optimistic. And if you see that, for example, the track record of DBS, Hong Kong and DBS as Singapore are related to China businesses, is double digit growth in the last two, three years. And and there's no reason not to be optimistic about the continuance of these growth and pace of growth. Of course, we do recognize that there are some challenges now that the interest rate differential between US rates, $1 rates and R & B rates is substantial. And that's why we have seen a lot of loans shifting from offshore to onshore. Nonetheless, on the liability side, we have a windfall of opportunities because exactly that interest rates increase as offshore. What about the competition? How do you, I guess, position yourself in a market that has players like HSBC? What's the strategy there? Well, we have been very clear about our strategic positioning. We are a truly Asian bank established to serve our Asian customers wherever they are. And and we have been in Asia for it for the longest time. We have a very long term view, and therefore, we accompany our customers even through thick and thin. And as we have seen in the last three years, especially during which you see how we have progressed inorganically as well with the acquisition of some businesses in the last few years, especially European banks, we have also acquired the consumer bank business of ANZ. Now we are about to integrate the acquisition of Citibank, our retail business in Taiwan. I think that the prospect of our strategic positioning as well as our international credit rating, coupled with our product capabilities and long standing for customers, make us quite different. I would say.