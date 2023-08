00:00

How should we look at this number now? Now that we have seen deflation confirmed? Yeah, absolutely. So CPA CPI, rather a little better than expected P little worse than expected. But as you say, firmly in deflation territory and certainly when you take it in the round with the triple whammy of data that we had yesterday, contraction of exports and imports too, there is a really sort of quite a strong headwind now for China. And unlike when we saw these data falling a year ago, which was a result of sort of falling port prices, the problem now is much more persistent. Ultimately, it's about consumption and demand. And there are a couple of elements and part that is China's unwillingness so far to really launch a broad scale stimulus. So that remains to be an issue. The other issue is that even if we do see more stimulus, that implementation is going to take quite some time to play through the system. And when you still have these property worries, just look at Country garden. This is China's sixth largest firm. It's still a major player struggling to potentially survive. I mean, you can see why confidence in China is so thin at the moment.