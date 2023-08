00:00

ROMAINE: OUT OF STOCKS AND BACK INTO BONDS. LIVE A BLOOMBERG HEADQUARTERS, I'M ROMAINE BOSTICK. KATIE: AND I KATIE GREIFELD. IT IS A MUCH DIFFERENT DYNAMIC THAN WHAT WE'RE LOOKING AT 24 HOURS AGO. AN S & P 500 OFF 0.8%. HAD BEEN DOWN OFF 1% BUT CLEARLY DEEPLY IN THE RED. NASDAQ 100 THE TECH IS TAKING THE BRUNT OF THE SELLING PRESSURE. A BID INTO BONDS. THE 10-YEAR ABOVE 4%. IT WAS BELOW THAT EARLIER AND CURRENTLY DOWN SEVEN BASIS POINTS. WE GOT DISAPPOINTING TRADE FIGURES OUT OF CHINA OVERNIGHT. WE GOT THE MOODY'S DOWNGRADE OF 10 MIDSIZE AND SMALL LENDERS. THE DOLLAR SEEING A HAVEN. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX UP 0.4%. ROMAINE: WE STACK IT ALL TOGETHER BECAUSE INVESTOR SENTIMENT WAS WEAK COMING INTO TODAY ON THE BACK OF THE CHINA DATA. EXPORTS PLUNGING, THE MOST SINCE EARLY 2020. THAT PUSHED COMMODITY PRICES DOWN FOR A SECOND DATE. COPPER, WHICH RALLIED PERCENT IN JULY, ERASING ALL GAINS -- RALLIED 6% IN JULY, ERASING ALL GAINS. SOMETHING TO KEEP AN EYE ON CONSIDERING THE DOWNDRAFT. ALL OF THAT AMID THE DOWNGRADES WE SAW BY MOODY'S. 10 SMALL AND MIDSIZED BANKS GETTING DOWNGRADED. 10 DOWNGRADES THAT CAME WITH WARNINGS THAT AS MANY AS 17 OTHER BANKS COULD FACE NEGATIVE RATINGS. THE FALLOUT FROM THE REGIONAL BANKS STOCKS STILL HAS NOT FULLY RUN THE COURSE. THAT IS CAUSING A BIG RE-THINK OF GOLDILOCKS AND RECESSION, WHATEVER OTHER EUPHEMISM YOU WANT TO THINK ABOUT. THAT BRINGS US BACK TO THE RISK OFF ROTATION OUT OF EQUITIES AND BACK INTO THE RELATIVE SAFETY OF TREASURIES. DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON GLOBAL BOND YIELDS AND SOME OF THAT BEING EXACERBATED BY WHAT WILL BE A HUGE DELUGE OF TREASURY SUPPLY THIS WEEK. KATIE: WE GOT THE FIRST TODAY AT 1:00 P.M. THE $42 BILLION OFFERING. WE SAW STRONG DEMAND. THE AUCTION WITH THE BIG ONES TO GIVE AN EYE ON TOMORROW AND THE DAY AFTER. WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WE GET 10-AND THE 30-YEAR. THAT WILL BE GREAT AFTER THE SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT LAST WEEK THAT THOSE AUCTION SIZES WOULD BE BIGGER THAN MOST HAD FORECAST. THE REASON WE CARE IS WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE LONG END OF THE CURVE AND WHAT THAT MEANS FOR THE INVERSION OF THE YIELD CURVES. REALLY BEEN INVERTED FOR QUITE A WHILE. THE FIVES-THIRTYS IS STILL PRETTY NEGATIVE. JUST IN THE PAST MONTH OR SO THAT DYNAMIC HAS SHIFTED MEANINGFULLY AND WE ARE LOOKING AT A RE-STEEPENING. ROMAINE: JAY BARRY JOINING US, CO-HEAD OF STRATEGY AT JP MORGAN. IS THERE ANYTHING OUT THERE THAT YOU SEE THAT COULD SLOW OR REVERSE THIS? JAY: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. WE THINK WE ARE AT THE END OF THE FED TIGHTENING. IF THAT IS THE CASE, CHAIR POWELL TALKED ABOUT THE FIVE DATA POINTS THAT WERE KEY BETWEEN JULY AND SEPTEMBER MEETINGS. WE ARE THROUGH TWO SO FAR, WHICH SEEM TO BE SUPPORTIVE OF THE FED ON HOLD, AND WE THINK THE CPI REPORT WILL BE. IF THE FED GOES ON HOLD THAT IS SUPPORTIVE OF STEEPENING, PARTICULARLY AT THE LONG END. THAT IS THE PART OF THE CURVE THAT MOVES FIRST. WE THINK THE QT PROCESS IS IMPORTANT. THE CHAIR A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO TALKED ABOUT NORMALIZING THE BALANCE SHEET AS HE NORMALIZES RATES BECAUSE THE BALANCE SHEET IS TOO BIG. THE REASON THAT MATTERS IS THE FED SHARE OF THE TREASURY MARKET MATTERS FOR THE CURVE SLOPE. AS THAT UNWINDS THAT SHOULD STEEPEN THE YIELD CURVE. ROMAINE: HOW MUCH DO THE PERCEPTION OF ECONOMIC CONDITIONS PLAY INTO THAT? JAY: I THINK IT IS GOING TO BE A KEY FACTOR. IF WE GET A SENSE THAT LABOR MARKETS ARE SLOWING FROM WHERE THEY WERE EARLIER THIS YEAR, INFLATION IS MODERATING -- EVEN IF IT IS A GOLDILOCKS STORY, AND WE ARE NOT FORECASTING RECESSION -- IT IS POSSIBLE THAT SUPPORT THE FED GOING ON HOLD. BUT NOT NECESSARILY DIS INVERSION. KATIE: YOU ALSO WROTE -- I BELIEVE THIS WEEK -- IT IS MORE COMPELLING TO ADD DURATION. BUT IF YOU SCRAPPED YOUR RECESSION CALL AND YOU THINK THE CURVE WILL RE-STEEPEN, WALK ME THROUGH THAT. JAY: IT IS A TACTICAL CALL AND I THINK A COUPLE OF THINGS DRIVING IT. THE FIRST IS FOR THE BETTER PART OF THE LAST FIVE MONTHS THE TREASURY MARKET HAS BEEN DISPLAYING A PRETTY LARGE PREMIUM. THE BEARISH STEEPENING WE HAD LAST WEEK UNWOUND AND WE ARE BACK TO FAIR VALUE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MARCH. SECOND, WE TALK ABOUT BEING AT THE END OF THE FED CYCLE AND HOW THAT IS SUPPORTIVE OF LOWER YIELDS. IT SEEMS THE INVESTOR FRANCHISE HAS BEEN POSITIONED FOR IT FOR MANY MONTHS. THE DURATION CAN BE A CONTRARIAN SIGNAL. MORE RECENTLY OUR OWN TREASURY CLIENTS ARE COMING BACK TO NEUTRAL LEVELS AND THAT IS NOT NECESSARILY THE SAME HEADWIND TO LOWER RATES AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE PAST. WE THINK CPI IS SUPPORTIVE OF THE FED BEING ON HOLD AND THAT IS SUPPORTIVE OF LOWER YIELDS. KATIE: I WANT TO GET INTO A PART OF THE DURATION CURVE WE DO NOT OFTEN TALK ABOUT WHICH IS THE 20-YEAR. IT SEEMS LIKE NO ONE REALLY LIKES 20-YEAR TREASURIES. ROMAINE: I LIKE THEM. KATIE: MAYBE YOU SHOULD BUY THEM. RIGHT NOW THEY ARE YIELDING 15 BASIS POINTS MORE THAN 30-YEAR TREASURY. WHY HAS THAT DYNAMIC PERSISTED SINCE WE HAVE SEEN THIS BE REINTRODUCED IN 2020? WILL WE EVER SEE THAT COLLAPSE? JAY: THE 20-YEAR SECTOR HAS BEEN A FLASHPOINT SINCE THE BOND WAS RESURRECTED 3.5 YEARS AGO. I THINK IN PART BECAUSE INVESTORS. WHEN TREASURY ROLLED THE 20-YEAR BACKOUT IN 2020 IT DISREGARDED THE ADVICE FROM THE PRIMARY DEALER AND INVESTOR COMMUNITY ON HOW LARGE THE 20-YEAR SHOULD BE SIZED. IT UNDERPERFORMED AND HAS BEEN CHRONICALLY CHEAP RELATIVELY. IT HAS BEEN RIGHT SIDE SINCE AND WE THINK IT IS RIGHT WHERE IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE RELATIVE TO THE SLOPE OF THE LONG END. BUT IF THE FED IS ON HOLD, IT IS THE PEAK OF THE YIELD CURVE AND WILL PROBABLY BE WELL SUPPORTED. EVEN AS THESE INCREASED AUCTION SIZES YOU TALKED ABOUT GO ON THE TREASURY WILL INCREASE THE 20-YEAR SIZE. KATIE: TACTICALLY, DOES IT MAKE SENSE IN THE SAME WAY YOU ARE TACTICALLY ALONG THE FIVE-YEAR? DOES IT MAKE SENSE TO FOCUS ON THE 20-YEAR? JAY: I THINK IT COULD. I FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE SHORTER IN THE CURVE WHERE I HAVE LESS SENSITIVITY TO IDIOSYNCRATIC DEMAND. BUT FOR A TACTICAL TRADE IN THE SUPPLY DYNAMICS THAT COULD MAKE SENSE. ROMAINE: WHAT DOES THAT PORTEND LATER THIS WEEK AND ON THURSDAY? THE THREE-YEAR TALKING SHORT END BUT WE SAW THE DEALERS DROP OUT. ARE YOU GOING TO SEE A SIMILAR DYNAMIC WITH LONGER DURATION? JAY: I THINK THE STRENGTH OF TODAY'S AUCTION WAS BECAUSE FRONT END YIELDS ARE STILL NEAR HIGHS. THAT IS MORE ABOUT REAL INVESTOR DEMAND IN ABSENCE OF DEALERS. THE REST OF THE WEEK IT MIGHT BE A DEALER STORY AND I THINK THAT IS THE REASON WHY EVEN IN THE RALLY TODAY, IF IT IS DRIVEN BY WEEK GROWTH STORIES -- WEAK GROWTH STORIES, THE U.S. HAS UNDERPERFORMED THEIR COUNTERPARTS. KATIE: BEFORE WE LET YOU GO I WANT TO RETURN TO A POINT YOU MADE ABOUT QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING. MOST OF OUR CONVERSATIONS ARE AROUND RATE HIKES. WHEN WE LOOK INTO NEXT YEAR COULD WE SEE A SITUATION WHERE MAYBE THE FED IS TRYING TO RETURN TO NEUTRAL ON THE RATE LEVEL? JAY: WE THINK THAT IS THE CASE. EVEN AS INFLATION MODERATES BECAUSE WE ARE NOT FORCING ACTUAL CONTRACTION, WE THINK THE RATES WILL BE NORMALIZING. IF THAT IS THE CASE, IT COULD BE CONTINUING TO NORMALIZE THE BALANCE SHEET. THE BALANCE SHEET IS LARGER THAN WHAT IT WAS PRE-COVID. IN OUR FORECASTS EVEN THOUGH THE FED IS EASING WE HAVE QT GOING ON THROUGHOUT 2024. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: U.S. BANK STOCKS WERE AFFECTED BY THE DOWNGRADE, BUT SO TOO WERE EUROPEAN BANK STOCKS, PARTICULARLY IN ITALY. THIS AFTER A PROVISION WAS SLIPPED INTO LEGISLATION THAT WOULD RAISE THE TAXES THESE BANKS HAVE TO PAY. THE LATEST HEADLINE CROSSING THE WIRE IS ITALY CLARIFYING THAT THE BANK TAX CANNOT EXCEED 0.1% OF ASSETS. THIS WAS THE MAIN CONCERN COMING INTO TODAY. NOT JUST THAT THE BANK TAX WAS THERE BUT HOW MUCH IT WOULD BE, AND NOW LEARNING THERE WILL BE A CAP OF 0.1% OF ASSETS. THIS ONLY APPLIES TO BANKS IN ITALY. KATIE: ONE OF SEVERAL STORIES AROUND THE GLOBAL BANKS TODAY. LET'S TURN STATESIDE BECAUSE BANK STOCK'S LEADING LOSSES AFTER MOODY'S DOWNGRADED 10 SMALL AND MIDSIZED AMERICAN LENDERS. IT WARNED IT MAY DO THE SAME WITH MAJOR FIRMS. JOINING US IS THE CHIEF FINANCIAL STRATEGIST AT ODM CAPITAL. HE COVERS M & T. GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. WERE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE THIS RATINGS ACTION? DICK: NO, I ACTUALLY THINK IT CAME LATE. WHEN THE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CAME OUT IT WAS EVIDENT THE BANKING INDUSTRY WAS SUFFERING. AS INTEREST RATES GO UP -- AND THIS SOUNDS STUPID -- THE VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS GO DOWN. IF YOU LOOK AT THE BALANCE SHEET OF EACH ONE OF THESE BANKS, THE VALUE OF THEIR ASSETS WERE GOING DOWN SHARPLY. THAT MEANT THE INDUSTRY WAS IN TROUBLE. IT WAS IN TROUBLE ON ONE SIDE BECAUSE THE HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE ALLOWING MONEY MARKET FUNDS TO TAKE FUNDS OUT. ON THE OTHERS THE VALUE OF THE ASSETS WERE GOING DOWN. MOODY'S SHOULD HAVE REACTED SOONER. KATIE: WE ARE LEARNING HOW PERNICIOUS THAT NARRATIVE IS WHEN IT COMES TO THESE SMALL LENDERS. GIVEN THAT BACKDROP, IT LOOKS LIKE SIX FIRMS ARE FACING POTENTIAL CUTS. ARE YOU VIEWING THAT AS MORE OF A CERTAINTY? DICK: I BELIEVE THAT THE BANKS UNDERSTANDING THE DILEMMA STARTED TO RESHAPE THEIR BUSINESSES. THEY BEGAN TO UNDERSTAND IT MADE NO SENSE TO EXPAND THE SIZE OF THEIR COMPANIES BECAUSE TO DO SO MEANT THEY WOULD HAVE TO PAY EVEN HIGHER COSTS FOR DEPOSITS, AND THEY DID NOT HAVE THE MONEY TO DO THAT. THE SECOND THING IT MEANT WAS THOSE DEPOSITS WOULD GO INTO LOANS. IF THEY WENT INTO LOANS, THE GOVERNMENT WAS GOING TO ASK FOR HIGHER AMOUNTS OF EQUITY. FOR THE RATIONAL BANKER THE ONLY ANSWER WAS TO REDUCE THE SIZE OF YOUR BANK. I THINK M & T IS FOLLOWING THAT POLICY. I THINK TRUIST AND U.S. BANK MADE THAT DECISION. ONE THAT YOU DID NOT MENTION, FIFTH THIRD, WAS ALSO ON THE LIST. THEY ARE MOVING TO REDUCING THE SIZE OF THEIR BALANCE SHEET. NOW YOU HAVE A PROBLEM BECAUSE OF ALL OF THESE BANKS UNDERSTAND IT IS IN THEIR BEST INTEREST TO LET THE DEPOSITS FLOW OUT, TO MAKE FEWER LOANS, TO PUT WHAT FREE CASH THEY HAVE INTO FEDERAL FUNDS WHEN THEY CAN GET 500%, ALL OF A SUDDEN, THE LOANS HAVE GOT TO BE MADE BY NON-BANKS. WHAT YOU HAVE DONE -- YOU HAVE NOT DONE IT -- BUT IF THE GOVERNMENT GOES THROUGH WITH THIS, THEY ARE FORCING MORE FINANCIAL RISK INTO THE SYSTEM. THE NON-BANKS ARE NOT AUDITING. THESE LOANS THAT WILL NOW FLOW OVER TO THE NON-BANKS SIDE, BECAUSE THE BANKS ARE NOT GOING TO GROW, THEY ARE GOING TO BE HIGHER RISK AND THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM WILL BE AT HIGHER RISK. I THINK ECONOMIC GROWTH IS AT HIGHER RISK. THIS IS ACTUALLY PRETTY BIG STUFF. ROMAINE: ONE OF THE OTHER ELEMENTS THAT WAS PART OF THE MOODY'S DOWNGRADE IN TERMS OF THE WAY THEY CHARACTERIZED IT WAS THE WEAKNESS IN THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE. I KNOW NOT ALL OF THESE BANKS HAVE SOME OUTSIZED EXPOSURE. I AM CURIOUS AS TO HOW MUCH OF THAT BECOMES A FACTOR IN TERMS OF RISK ASSESSMENT. DICK: IT IS A FACTOR IN SPECIFIC BANKS, LIKE M & T. THEY HAVE A LARGE COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO OF HOTELS AND OFFICE BUILDINGS IN NEW YORK CITY. THAT IS NOT THE BEST PLACE TO BE WITH THAT KIND OF PORTFOLIO BUT THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING ON THAT PORTFOLIO FOR A YEAR AND A HALF BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN PRESSURING THEM TO REDUCE THE SIZE OF THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO. THE OTHER THING YOU HAVE TO THINK ABOUT -- I WILL GIVE YOU AN EXAMPLE. A NUMBER OF YEARS AGO I WAS WALKING DOWN WALL STREET WHERE I WAS WORKING AT A LADY WALKED BY WITH HER BABY CARRIAGE. SHE SAID, WHAT IS GOING ON? I BEGAN TO UNDERSTAND THESE OFFICE BUILDINGS WERE BEING CONVERTED INTO CONDOMINIUMS. IF WE HAVE A HOUSING SHORTAGE AND WE HAVE EXCESS SPACE IN OFFICE BUILDINGS, THE LOGICAL CONCLUSION IS THAT THEY WILL BE CONVERTED INTO CONDOMINIUMS. I AM CONVINCED THAT WILL HAPPEN. THE LOSSES WILL BE BIG IN SELECTIVE BANKS BUT IT WILL NOT BE ANYWHERE NEAR WHAT HAS BEEN RAISED FOR THE INDUSTRY AS A WHOLE. AND THE BIG BANKS LEARNED COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE IS AN IFFY BUSINESS. ROMAINE: WE HAVE THE 10 ACTUAL DOWNGRADES AND SIX WERE ON REVIEW. AND THEN YOU HAVE THE REMAINDER ON THIS NEGATIVE WATCH. ARE THERE ANY NAMES YOU SAW THAT MAYBE YOU DO NOT THINK SHOULD BE ON THERE? DICK: ACTUALLY NOT. [LAUGHTER] IN THE LIST THEY PUT OUT THEY HAVE A COUPLE OF BANKS AROUND CAPITAL ONE. THEY HAVE A FEW BANKS THAT WE HAVE HOLD RATINGS ON. I REALLY DO BELIEVE THAT THE BANKING INDUSTRY IS NOT OUT OF THE CRISIS CREATED BY THE INCREASE IN INTEREST RATES. I DISAGREE WITH YOUR EARLIER GUEST THAT I BELIEVE THE FED WILL RAISE INTEREST RATES BECAUSE THE CPI COULD BE HIGHER IN A COUPLE OF DAYS. BUT THE BOTTOM LINE IS THE BANKS HAVE BEEN LOSING MARKET SHARE CONSISTENTLY SINCE DODD-FRANK. THESE NEW RULES PUT IN PLACE MEAN THE BANKS WILL LOSE FURTHER MARKET SHARE AND THE BANKS HAVE TO RESTRUCTURE THEIR BUSINESS MODELS. THEY ARE DOING IT WHICH IS TO THEIR CREDIT. THEY ARE DOING IT. THEY HAVE TO DO IT. ROMAINE: ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. I DON'T KNOW IF YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH THE FINANCIAL DISTRICT, BUT A LOT MORE BABY STROLLERS AND DOGS. DICK BOVE AT ODM CAPITAL. A LOOK AT THE DOWNGRADE AT MOODY'S. WE WILL BE RIGHT BACK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS AT WITH THE LATEST EARNINGS RESULTS. SHARES UP FOR A SECOND DAY. BEST DAY SINCE MAY. ADJUSTED EARNINGS-PER-SHARE BEATING ESTIMATES AND THE DIVIDEND RAISED 10%. THE CEO JOINING US RIGHT NOW, TIM GOKEY. LET'S START WITH THE NUMBERS. 321 ON THE ADJUSTED EPS. .84 BILLION RIGHT NOW. BUT THERE ARE STILL QUESTIONS ABOUT THE OUTLOOK GOING FORWARD WHEN IT COMES TO GROWTH. WHERE DOES THAT GROWTH COME FROM? TIM: THANKS. IT IS GREAT TO BE HERE. ALWAYS GREAT TO SEE YOU. WE ARE A $20 BILLION MARKET CAP FINTECH. IT WAS A GOOD YEAR FOR US. BOTH THE CURRENT REVENUE AND ORGANIC UP 9%. EARNINGS OF 9% FOR THE YEAR. WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THE FACTORS UNDERLYING THAT GROWTH THERE ARE TWO TRENDS THAT WE ARE SEEING. FIRST OF ALL, THE CONTINUED DEMOCRATIZATION OF INVESTING. THAT MEANS MORE INVESTORS HAVING ACCESS TO MORE INVESTMENTS AT LOWER COSTS. WE SAW THE NUMBER OF INVESTOR POSITIONS GROW 9% IN FISCAL 2023 AND GROWTH ABOUT THE SAME FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. THE NEXT IS DIGITIZATION. WE HEARD YOUR PREVIOUS GUEST TALKING ABOUT THE BANKS NEEDING TO CHANGE THEIR BUSINESS MODELS AND EVOLVE. WE SERVE A LOT OF THOSE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. WE ARE CONTINUING TO SEE STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW SOLUTIONS TO DIGITIZE THE FRONT AND BACK OFFICE, AS WELL AS HOW THEY COMMUNICATE WITH THEIR CLIENTS THROUGH DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS, WHICH IS ANOTHER BIG GROWTH AREA. KATIE: YOU TALK ABOUT THE DEMOCRATIZATION OF INVESTING. IF WE THINK BACK THE LAST THREE YEARS THAT HAS BEEN SHORTHAND FOR RETAIL INVESTORS. MORE OF THESE SELF-DIRECTED TYPES COMING IN AND MAKING THEIR OWN CHOICES. IS THAT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING AT BROADRIDGE? TIM: WHEN YOU LOOK AT THAT NUMBER POSITION I TALKED ABOUT, THAT TENS TO BE DRIVEN BY RETAIL INVESTING -- TENDS TO BE DRIVEN BY RETAIL INVESTING. THE MARKET IS UP NOW BUT FOR MOST OF THE YEAR THE MARKET WAS DOWN. DESPITE THAT WE SAW THIS CONTINUED GROWTH IN POSITIONS. IF YOU DRILL INTO THAT, WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IS CONTINUED REAL DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN MANAGER ACCOUNTS, WHICH IS HALF OF POSITIONS, AND A LITTLE LOWER GROWTH IN SELF-DIRECTED ACCOUNTS. AS PEOPLE CONTINUE TO DIVERSIFY ESPECIALLY. ROMAINE: I WANT TO ASK ABOUT YOUR ROLE WHEN IT COMES TO PROXIES AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. WE CAME THROUGH THE LAST PROXY SEASON AND THERE WAS TALK ABOUT THE BIG INVESTOR PROPOSALS AND THE TREND AS TO WHETHER THEY WERE BEING PUSHED THROUGH, OR COMPANIES WERE FRONT RUNNING. HOW DID THAT AFFECT YOUR BUSINESS, IF AT ALL? TIM: THANKS FOR THAT. GIVEN OUR UNIQUE POSITION WE CAN SEE WHAT IS GOING ON IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. AS YOU KNOW, THE MAIN SEASON WAS JUST ENDING AND THERE WERE INTERESTING DEVELOPMENTS. FIRST OF ALL, THE NUMBERS OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS CONTINUED TO GROW. IT WAS UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR. BUT VERY INTERESTINGLY THE LEVEL OF AGGREGATE SUPPORT -- IF YOU ADD UP ALL OF THE PROPOSALS -- THE AGGREGATE LEVEL SUPPORT HAS DECLINED. TWO YEARS AGO IT WAS 40%. THE YEAR THAT JUST FINISHED IT WAS 25%. YOU ARE SEEING LOWER SUPPORT FOR ESG PROPOSALS. THERE IS BACKLASH GOING ON SO WE HAVE SEEN LOWER SUPPORT. ROMAINE: GOING TO HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. TIM GOKEY, CEO AT BROADRIDGE. BROADRIDGE ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMERS IN THE S & P 500 ON THIS TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON A DAY WHERE THE BROADER MARKET HAS TAKEN IN HARD. OFF THE LOWS OF THE DAY BUT STILL RED. CONCERNS ABOUT THE WORLD OF BANKING AND WITH THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. FOR COVERAGE, COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE". LET'S LOOK AT THE COMMODITIES SPACE. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE STANDING BY. ABIGAIL: UNDER LESS PRESSURE THAN IT HAD BEEN. THIS CHART IS INTERESTING BECAUSE THIS IS A CLASSIC DEFINITION OF A ROUND-TRIP. OVERNIGHT DURING THE ASIAN SESSION THE INDEX WAS FLAT AND THEN DOWN. ALSO, THE DOLLAR INDEX HAD BEEN DOWN MORE THAN 0.6%. AT THAT POINT COMMODITIES WAS DOWN MORE THAN 1.5%. NOW DOWN EVER SO SLIGHTLY. LET'S LOOK AT WHAT IS BENEATH THE SURFACE. OIL HIGHER. EARLIER IT HAD BEEN LOWER. UP 1.2%. NATURAL GAS, THERE IS STILL SUPPLY CONCERNS DRIVING NATURAL GAS HIGHER UP 1.9%. THE DOLLAR IS STILL HIGHER, UP 0.4%. THAT IS REALLY WEIGHING ON METALS, COPPER, AND SILVER. A LITTLE BIT OF A COMEBACK FOR THE COMMODITIES SPACE. ROMAINE: THAT FIRST CHART SURPRISED ME. INTERESTING REBOUND. COPPER AND SOME OF THE OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS THE DAMAGE MIGHT ACTUALLY BE DONE. THAT HAS TO DO WITH CHINA AND ITS ECONOMIC RECOVERY TAKING ANOTHER HIT. THE TRADE PLUNGING IN JULY. TRADE DOWN 12.4% AND THE EXPORTS HAVING THE WORST DAY SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC. SHERY AHN IS JOINING US. I DO NOT KNOW WHAT IS MORE SURPRISING, THAT EXPORTS ARE DOWN OR IMPORTS ARE ALSO DOWN. SHERY: I AM MORE INTERESTED IN THE IMPORT NUMBER. EXPORTS HAVE BEEN DOWN BUT IMPORTS FALLING 12.5%, WE ARE TALKING 12.4%. FIVE CONSECUTIVE MONTHS OF DECLINE AND THAT IS THE ISSUE. WE WERE EXPECTING THIS RECOVERY IN CONSUMPTION IN CHINA. IT STARTED TO HAPPEN AFTER THE PANDEMIC REOPENING AND THAT IS STALLED. THE PROPERTY SLUMP IS NOT HELPING CONSUMPTION. PERHAPS ALSO THE FACT THAT FALLING COMMODITY PRICES AFFECTED THOSE IMPORT NUMBERS. FOR EXAMPLE, THE VALUE OF CRUDE OIL IMPORTS WAS DOWN BUT THE VOLUME JUMPED. THERE IS A LITTLE CAVEAT THERE BUT WE WILL GET INDICATION OF WHERE THOSE NUMBERS ARE GOING IN TERMS OF DOMESTIC DEMAND BECAUSE WE HAVE INFLATION NUMBERS TONIGHT. PRODUCTION PRICES EXPECTED TO FALL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2020. THE PROBLEM WITH ALL OF THIS IS THAT BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS THINGS IF THE SECOND HALF IS AS WEAK AS THE FIRST, THEY MIGHT NOT ACHIEVE THEIR COVETED 5% GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR. KATIE: WE WILL LEARN MORE TONIGHT WITH THAT ADDITIONAL DATA THAT WILL COME THROUGH. YOU MENTIONED THE PROPERTY MARKET. LET'S TALK ABOUT COUNTRY GARDEN. WHAT IS HAPPENING? SHERY: WE HAVE SEEN SO MANY PROPERTY DEVELOPERS IN CHINA DEFAULT. WE HAD SEEN THESE EXPECTATIONS THAT POLICYMAKERS WOULD DO MORE. YES, WE HAVE GOTTEN SOME INDICATIONS THEY WILL EASE THOSE PROPERTY RESTRICTIONS, BUT THAT DOES NOT SEEM TO BE HELPING COMPANIES LIKE COUNTRY GARDEN. THIS WAS ONE OF THE BIGGEST, STRONGEST PLAYERS. NOW IT HAS FALLEN TO SIXTH PLACE IN TERMS OF SALES VOLUMES AND WE ARE HEARING FROM BONDHOLDERS THAT THEY HAVE NOT RECEIVED COUPON PAYMENTS DUE MONDAY. THEIR STOCKS AND BONDS FALLING TO THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE NOVEMBER. THE FACT -- DESPITE THE MISSED COUPON PAYMENTS WE HAVE A 30-GRACE PERIOD BUT WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? CAN THEY BE ONE OF THOSE RARE DEVELOPERS THAT AVOID DEFAULT? THAT IS THE KEY QUESTION. THEY HAVE ALREADY SAID THAT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023 THEY ARE GOING TO SWING TOWARD NET LOSS. THE INDICATIONS OF HOW THEY ARE DEALING WITH THE GOVERNMENT MAY NOT BE THAT GREAT. WE HAVE A NEW GOVERNOR FOR THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA. HE WAS MEETING ALL OF THESE BUSINESS PEOPLE. THERE WAS A LIST. COUNTRY GARDEN WAS NOT ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE THEY WERE MEETING. WHEN THEY ACTUALLY IMPLEMENT ALL OF THESE POLICIES TO SUPPORT THESE COMPANIES WILL THEY BENEFIT? ROMAINE: BEFORE WE LET YOU GO I WANT TO GO THROUGH THE OTHER NUMBERS WE GOT, INCLUDING FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT. WE ARE LOOKING AT OVER 01 BILLION A YEAR AGO IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022. IT WAS $5 BILLION, AM I READING THAT CORRECTLY? SHERY: $4.9 BILLION FROM APRIL TO JUNE, A SLUMP OF 87%. ROMAINE: ARE THEY JUST NOT TAKING MONEY ANYMORE? SHERY: RIGHT NOW IT SEEMS, ACCORDING TO ANALYSTS, PERHAPS THE SUPPLY CHAIN DIVERSIFICATION IS WORKING AGAINST CHINA. LAST NIGHT I HAD AN EMERGING MARKETS ANALYST FROM DELTA SAYING, YOU KNOW WHAT? MEXICO IS MORE INTERESTING. THE REALIGNMENT OF SUPPLY CHAINS IS ALREADY HAPPENING, ESPECIALLY WITH GEOPOLITICS BEING AN ISSUE. ROMAINE: YOU SAW THE STORY ABOUT MEXICO AND THESE OTHER COUNTRIES DOING MORE TRADE WITH THE U.S. THAN THE U.S. IS DOING WITH CHINA. THAT IS AN ALARMING NUMBER AND ILLUSTRATES THE STRESS. SHERY: LAST NIGHT I WAS ASKING WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO THE SUPER? THE ANALYST FROM DELTA TELLING ME THAT WILL CONTINUE BECAUSE THERE IS NO REASON FOR IT TO FALL, ESPECIALLY WITH THE DOWNGRADE OF THE U.S. CREDIT RATING. U.S. DOLLAR INVESTORS HAVE GONE THIS WAKE-UP CALL. THEY ARE GOING TO THE PESO. ROMAINE: WE HAVE GOT TO HEAR FROM YOU AGAIN. HOW DO I REACH YOU? [LAUGHTER] SHERY: CALL, TEXT, INSTAGRAM. KATIE: SHOUT LOUDLY AND WE WILL FIGURE IT OUT. OUR THANKS TO SHERRY AHN. UPS CUTTING FORECASTS IN THE WAKE OF THE TENTATIVE LABOR DEAL WITH ITS DRIVERS. WE WILL TAKE A DEEPER LOOK AT RESULTS, NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: LET'S GET RIGHT TO THE TOP CALLS, THE BIG MOVERS ON THE BACK OF ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS. HOME DEPOT SEES A SOFT HOUSING MARKET. CUTTING TO MARKET PERFORM AS CONSUMERS SHOW MORE CAUTION IN HOW MUCH THEY SPEND ON HOME-IMPROVEMENT. ANALYSTS CITING U.S. HOUSING PRICE GROWTH SLIPPING INTO NEGATIVE TERRITORY ON THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS, A TREND THAT IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO NEXT YEAR. HOME DEPOT SHARES DOWN FRACTIONALLY. LET'S LOOK AT MORTGAGE UNDERWRITER UWM. CUT OVER PERFORM AT JMB AHEAD OF TOMORROW'S EARNINGS REPORT. MAIN CONCERNS BEING THE IMPACT ON MORTGAGE DEMAND GIVEN HIGHER INTEREST RATES. THEY ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH 2024. SHARES DOWN 7%. DRAFTKINGS LIFTED TO BUY WITH THE FIRM CALLING THE SPORTS BETTING COMPANY THE BEST TOPLINE STORY IN GAME TODAY. ANALYSTS SAY THE PATH TO PROFITABILITY HAS BECOME CLEAR IN THEIR ABILITY TO NAVIGATE THE RISKS. DRAFTKINGS UP 0.6% ON THE DAY. THOSE ARE OUR TOP CALLS. WE WANT TO STAY IN THE SALES SIDE AND STICK WITH UPS. THE COMPANY SAYS IT WILL RESORT TO COST-CUTTING AS IT FINALIZES LABOR DISPUTES WITH ITS WORKERS. LET'S GET A BROADER VIEW AS TO WHAT OTHERS EXPECT FOR THIS COMPANY AND THE STOCK. JONATHAN CHAPPELL JOINING US, SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AT EVERCORE ISI. LET'S START WITH THE EARNINGS REPORT. CLEARLY, THERE WAS IMPACT FROM THE TEAMSTERS STRIKE, OR STRIKE AVERTED, BUT THE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH AVERTING THAT STRIKE. JONATHAN: IN THE SECOND QUARTER, WHICH IS BACKWARD LOOKING, IT WAS A TOPLINE IMPACT. MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES LOST ABOUT ONE MILLION PACKAGES A DAY AT SOME OF THEIR SHEPHERDS HAD TO TAKE -- SHIPPERS HAD TO DO TAKE BUSINESS TO THEIR COMPETITORS. THE COST IMPACT IS GOING TO BE MORE FORWARD-LOOKING. THE NEW TEAMSTERS CONTRACT IS FINALIZED AND THE VOTE IS GOING ON NOW THROUGH AUGUST 22. THE MARGIN GUIDANCE GOT SLOWER FROM MANAGEMENT ABOUT OVER 100 BASIS POINTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 AND WILL ASSOCIATE COSTS WITH THE DEAL. ROMAINE: WE SHOULD NOT LET THEM OFF SOLELY ON THE LABOR COSTS. THERE WERE OTHER ISSUES CHALLENGING THIS COMPANY PRIOR TO THE LABOR DISPUTE WITH REGARDS TO CONSUMER SPENDING TRENDS, AND FRANKLY, THE AGGRESSIVENESS UPS HAD IN RAISING PRICES. JONATHAN: I THINK THE MACRO POINT IS THE MOST RELEVANT. CLEARLY, THERE WAS A BIG SHIFT TO GOODS SPENDING COMING OUT OF THE LOCKDOWN AND THEN THE PENDULUM SHIFTED BACK TO SERVICES. ALL OF THE TRANSPORT COMPANIES I COVER FROM FEDEX AND UPS TO RAILROADS TO TRUCKING HAVE BEEN HIT BY THE SHIFT AWAY FROM GOODS AND THE D STOCKING OF RETAILER AND COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIES. YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT CHINA. THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET FROM UPS WAS WEAK AS WELL DOWN EXPERTS 16%. A LOT OF THAT IS EUROPE WEAKNESS. THERE IS A BIG GLOBAL MACRO HEADWIND THAT IS STILL INVOLVED IN THE ENTIRE TRANSPORTATION SPACE. IT IS JUST THAT THE TEAMSTERS AGREEMENT EXACERBATED THOSE FOR UPS AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO. KATIE: FOCUSING ON THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE THIS SHIFT TO SERVICES RATHER THAN THAT RAMP UP INTO GOODS THAT WE SAW DURING THE PANDEMIC, HOW DOES UPS COMPARED TO ITS PEERS? IF THIS IS AN INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUE, WHO IS WILL POSITIONED TO HANDLE THAT? JONATHAN: I'M NOT SURE ANYONE IS WELL-POSITIONED TO HANDLE THE SHRINKING PRICE. UPS AND FEDEX HAVE HAD THE SAME TYPE OF VOLUME HEADWINDS. THE DIFFERENCE IS UPS HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING THIS CONTRACT. THE COST INFLATION FROM THE CONTRACT IS QUITE HIGH. WE ARE ESTIMATING MIDDLE HIGH SINGLE DIGITS. FEDEX IS RESTRUCTURING THEIR GROUND AND EXPRESS BUSINESSES AND COSTS ARE MOVING THE OTHER WAY AROUND. BUT WHETHER IT IS TRUCKING COMPANIES WHO CUT GUIDANCE 50%, VOLUME HAS BEEN IN THE MIDTEENS ALL YEAR LONG, RAIL VOLUMES HAVE BEEN DISAPPOINTING. WHAT WE NEED IS FOR THE DE- STOCKING PROCESS TO END AND THE CONSUMER TO BECOME MORE AGGRESSIVE ON THE GOODS SIDES. I THINK WE WILL GET A SENSE OF THAT WHEN THE WALMARTS IN THE TARGETS AND HOME DEPOTS OF THE WORLD REPORT NEXT WEEK. KATIE: INTERESTING TO HEAR YOUR COMMENTS AND WEIGH THAT AGAINST YOU ARE AN IN-LINE ON THE STOCK. NOW THAT WE HAVE MORE VISIBILITY OVER THE LABOR DEAL, IN ADDITION TO SOME COLOR THAT WE WILL HEAR FROM WALMART AND TARGET, WHAT WOULD YOU NEED TO SEE TO BUMP THAT UP TO BUY? JONATHAN: LET ME ADDRESS THE FIRST PART. WE DO NOT HAVE FULL VISIBILITY YET. WITH THE RANK-AND-FILE VOTING THROUGH AUGUST WE SECOND UPS MANAGEMENT DID NOT REVEAL THE ENTIRE TERMS OF THE DEAL. THE ESTIMATE REDUCTIONS WE MADE TODAY INCORPORATED THE GUIDANCE CUT FOR 2023 AND THE LOWER BASE FOR 2024. WOULD CUT THE 2023 ESTIMATE TO 9.65%. FOR NEXT YEAR FROM 1 TO 0. 25. BELINDA CONTRACT IS -- BUT WHEN THE CONTRACT IS DELIVERED THEY WILL COME OUT WITH ANOTHER CALL DETAILING LINE BY LINE THE COST IMPACT AND TIMING AND HOW THEY WILL OFFSET THAT COST INFLATION THROUGH PRODUCTIVITY AND PRICING. ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO "BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE". TIME FOR THE "WALL STREET WEEK" DAILY SEGMENT WITH DAVID WESTIN, WHO JOINS US EVERY DAY AROUND THIS TIME. THERE IS A SAYING CALLED QUIET LUXURY. DAVID: I KNOW. ROMAINE: PEOPLE ARE WEARING NICE CLOSE BUT THEY DO NOT HAVE THE FLASHY LOGOS. DAVID: YOU ARE SO FAR AHEAD IN FASHION. I DID NOT KNOW WHAT IT WAS BUT YOU ARE RIGHT, IT IS ALL THE RAGE. WE ACTUALLY HAVE ONE OF THE PIONEERS, MICHAEL BERKOWITZ, FOUNDER AND CEO OF NORWEGIAN WOOL. WOULD LIKE TO TALK TO CEO'S RUNNING REAL COMPANIES. EXPLAIN WHERE THIS CAME FROM. HE STARTED AS A COMMODITIES TRADER, NOT A FASHION GUY. MICHAEL: THAT'S RIGHT. GREAT TO BE HERE. WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT QUIET LUXURY, I DO NOT THINK THAT IS ALL THAT NEW. MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN THE AUDIENCE WHO HAVE THEIR OWN STORY TO TELL WANT THEIR BRAND TO BE THE ONE BEING WORN, NOT ANOTHER COMPANY'S BRAND. WHEN IT CAME TO THE WORLD OF OUTERWEAR THE LINE I LIKE TO SAY WAS "EVERY YEAR WINTER, ROUND AND MY WARM COATS WERE NOT NICE." I DID NOT WANT SOMETHING BIG AND PUFFY WITH BRANDING YOU CAN SEE FROM THE MOON AND I LOOKED LIKE THE MICHELIN MAN. I DID NOT WANT TO WEAR MY ITALIAN COAT THAT LOOKED GREAT, BUT IF IT DROPPED BELOW 45, YOU WERE FREEZING. THE POCKETS WERE AWKWARD AND YOU COULD NEVER PUT YOUR HANDS IN. IT WAS LIKE MERGING TWO WORLDS TOGETHER OF COMFORT AND LUXURY. IT STARTED AS A HOBBY AND I SAW OTHER PEOPLE WANTED THE SAME THING AND QUIT MY JOB AND HERE I AM. DAVID: YOU ARE DESIGNING AND PRODUCING CLOTHES FOR PEOPLE LIKE YOU AND PEOPLE USED TO WORK WITH, AS WELL AS THE PEOPLE ON "SUCCESSION." HOW DO YOU DECIDE WHAT THEY NEED AND WANT? IT IS DIFFERENT TODAY THAN WHEN I WAS COMING INTO PROFESSION WHEN WE WENT TO BROOKS BROTHERS. MICHAEL: WE ACTUALLY TRY TO LISTEN TO WHAT THE CUSTOMER WANTS. I LIKE TO TELL MY OWN TEAM WE ARE NOT IN SOME FANCY OFFICE AWAY FROM THE PEOPLE. WE WANT AN OFFICE WITH WINDOWS. WE WANT TO SEE WHAT PEOPLE ARE DOING. WE TAKE FEEDBACK SERIOUSLY. EVEN BEFORE WE LAUNCHED OUR FIRST LINE WE DID MARKET RESEARCH AND ASKED PEOPLE WHAT WAS MISSING IN THEIR COATS? EVERYTHING FROM BETTER NET CLOSURE, BETTER POCKETS, IN HER POCKETS, AND WE PUT THAT INTO A COAT. SOME OF IT WAS LIKE THE DESIGNERS JUST WERE NOT THINKING ALONG THOSE WAYS. CERTAIN THINGS WERE HARDER. WE HAD TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO DO THAT WITHOUT MAKING IT BULKY OR HEAVY AND WE ADAPT. NOW EVERYONE IS A LITTLE BIT MORE CASUAL. YOU AND I WERE TALKING ABOUT HOW PEOPLE WANT MORE COMFORT AND STRETCH. IT IS THE SAME CONCEPT WE STARTED WITH NINE YEARS AGO BUT ADAPTING TO POST-COVID, MORE HYBRID COMFORT. ROMAINE: HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO CREATE AWARENESS? WE HAVE BEEN SHOWING ON REPEAT "SUCCESSION" AND THAT BROUGHT ATTENTION TO IT BUT THERE HAD TO BE SOMETHING MORE. MICHAEL: HAVE YOU EVER WATCHED "MONEYBALL"? ROMAINE: OF COURSE. MICHAEL: BRAD PITT IS TELLING EVERYONE ELSE IF YOU ARE GOING TO PLAY LIKE THE YANKEES, YOU ARE GOING TO LOSE LIKE THE YANKEES. IF YOU TRY TO GET PLAYERS THE SAME WAY THEY DO IF THEIR BUDGET IS 30 TIMES BIGGER, YOU ARE GOING TO LOSE ON THE FIELD. WE HAD TO THINK CREATIVELY AS A STARTUP COMPETING AGAINST LUXURY LEGACY BRANDS HOW TO GET AWARENESS. THE FIRST STRATEGY WAS NOT TO GO THE CLASSIC INFLUENCER ROUTE AND PAY PEOPLE TO WHERE IT -- WEAR IT. WE FIGURED PEOPLE WOULD PAY US AND THEN JUST RUN WITH IT. LOTS OF PEOPLE WERE WEARING COATS AT DAVOS. THAT GOT ITS OWN STORY AND PEOPLE WERE MORE INTERESTED IN WHAT WAS BEING WORN TO DAVOS THAN THE SATURATED AREA ON THE RED CARPET. ROMAINE: THERE WAS A WHOLE STORY WRITTEN ABOUT IT. YOU WERE AT DAVOS. DAVID: I WAS. ROMAINE: I DID NOT SEE YOU WITH THE CODE. [LAUGHTER] IT GETS TO THE IDEA OF BRAND IDENTITY. THE FIRST I BOUGHT WITH MY OWN MONEY WAS FROM BROOKS BROTHERS. BUT FASHION TRENDS COME AND GO AND WHAT PEOPLE GRAVITATE TO CAN CHANGE WITH THE TIMES. HOW DO YOU MAKE SURE WHAT YOU BUILT OVER NINE YEARS WE ARE STILL GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT 20 YEARS FROM NOW? MICHAEL: IF I LOOK AT THE OTHER BRAND GREATS THAT I LOOK UP TO, I THINK THEY HAVE STAYED TRUE TO THEIR MISSION. THEY HAVE STAYED TRUE TO WHAT THEY DO BUT ADAPT. THE ONES THAT DO A COMPLETE 180 OFTEN DO NOT. IN OUR CASE, WE ARE STAYING TRUE TO OUR MISSION, WHICH IS LUXURY FABRICS, MOSTLY WOOLS AND CASHMERES, INFUSED WITH PERFORMANCE. THAT MEANS IF PEOPLE ARE GOING MORE CASUAL, LIGHTWEIGHT, IF WE GET INTO NEW MARKETS, WE ARE SELLING TO MID CLIMATE MARKETS THAT DO NOT HAVE FULL WINTER. THAT IS HOW WE ADAPT AND EXPAND, BUT STAYING TRUE TO WHAT WE DO. WE KNOW WHAT WE KNOW AND WE STAY IN OUR LANE. I THINK THAT HAS A LOT OF BANDWIDTH. I THINK THAT COULD GO FOR MANY YEARS. DAVID: YOU HAVE A SOLID START IN THE BUSINESS. HOW DO YOU GROW FROM HERE? IS IT TAKING MARKET SHARE FROM OTHERS? IS IT NEW TERRITORIES LIKE CHINA? MICHAEL: THE FIRST BIG AREA OF GROWTH WAS THE WOMEN'S MARKET. I DID NOT THINK I WAS GOING TO DO A WOMEN'S LINE. I FELT NOT COMING FROM A FASHION BACKGROUND THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO WITH EVERY SAMPLE WAS PUT IT ON MYSELF. I COULD NOT DO THAT FOR WOMEN'S WHERE BAM. I WAS SCARED TO DO IT BUT WE WERE GETTING SO MANY INQUIRIES FROM WIVES, GIRLFRIENDS, DAUGHTERS, MOTHERS SAYING WHEN WILL HE HAVE A WOMEN'S LINE? WE WANTED TO GET A NICE SILHOUETTE WITH ALL OF THAT WARMTH. YOU ARE GOING TO SEE MORE BRAND EXTENSION INTO ACCESSORIES LIKE WATERPROOF CASHMERE BEANIES. WE TESTED THAT OUT. YOU WILL SEE MORE OF THOSE. THESE SPORT JACKETS, THAT WAS AN EXTENSION. BUT ALL OF THAT GROWTH, NEW MARKETS, THE WOMENSWEAR, NEW ACCESSORIES, BUT STILL WITHIN OUR EXPERTISE. DAVID: DO YOU HAVE PROBLEMS WITH SUPPLY? YOU MAKE THESE THINGS IN TUSCANY. MICHAEL: SUPPLY? NO. A LOT OF THESE FABRIC MILLS ARE NOT INTERESTED WITH WORKING WITH A NEW AMERICAN COMPANY. YOU HAVE TO PROVE YOU ARE FOR REAL AND WILL BE THERE YEAR AFTER YEAR. ONCE YOU GET IN SUDDENLY, YOU GET ALL THESE OTHER INTRODUCTIONS AND SUPPLY HAS BEEN OK. DAVID: GREAT TO HAVE YOU. MICHAEL: MY PLEASURE. DAVID: FOUNDER AND CEO OF NORWEGIAN WOOL. TOMORROW WE ARE GOING TO HEAR FROM THE FORMER WOOL PRESIDENT, DAVID MALPASS. ON FRIDAY WE ARE GOING TO HEAR FROM RICK RIEDER OF BLACKROCK ABOUT THE BOND MARKET, AS WELL AS TALK WITH A REAL SPORTS EXPERT ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE PAC-12. THERE IS NO MORE PAC-12. ROMAINE: IT IS LIKELY PAC-SIX. LET'S GO BACK TO KATIE WITH BREAKING NEWS. KATIE: FFTX EXECUTIVE RYAN SALEM IS TALKING TO PROSECUTORS ABOUT A POTENTIAL PLEA DEAL. RYAN SALEM WAS THE FORMER CO-CHAIR OF FFTX DIGITAL MARKETS. THE REPUBLICAN MEGA DONOR MAY ENTER A PLEA DEAL AS SOON AS NEXT MONTH RELATED TO OFFENSES INCLUDING CAMPAIGN-FINANCE LAW VIOLATIONS. IT IS UNCLEAR WHETHER HE WOULD ENTER INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH PROSECUTORS AND EVENTUALLY TESTIFY AGAINST FTX CO-FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED. IF THIS GOES FORWARD, SALEM WOULD BE THE FOURTH EXECUTIVE TO PLEAD GUILTY. WE WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP AN EYE ON THAT AS WE DO ON THE MARKETS. CURRENTLY OFF ABOUT 0.6%. KATIE: I'M KATIE GREIFELD. LET'S TURN TO THE BREAKING NEWS BLOOMBERG LEARNED THAT THE FAUX -- FORMER CO-CHIEF OF FTX IS FLEEING GUILTY TO THE IMPLOSION OF CRYPTO EXCHANGE DEAL. WE HAVE THE STORY. TELL US ABOUT WHO THIS PERSON IS AND WHO -- WHAT THESE POTENTIAL CHARGES COULD LOOK LIKE. > > HE WAS A CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FTX MARKET. THAT IS THE PARENT COMPANY FTX. HE STARTED WORKING AT ALAMEDA IN 2019 AND ROSE THROUGH THE RANKS AND BECAME ONE OF THE TOP EXECUTIVES OF THE CRYPTO COMPANY THERE. HE WAS WORKING, LIVING IN THE BAHAMAS AT THE TIME FTX COLLAPSED. THE BIG QUESTION WAS WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO HIM IN REGARD TO CHARGES AND A COOPERATION AGREEMENT IT WAS HE WAS INVOLVED IN DISCUSSION WITH THE PROSECUTOR IN MANHATTAN TO POSSIBLY PLEAD GUILTY TO CRIMINAL CHARGES WITH THE COLLAPSE OF FTX. ROMAINE: WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG TO GET TO THIS POINT? AVA: I THINK IT HAS BEEN A COMPLICATED AND LONG INVESTIGATION. PROSECUTORS CHARGED SAM BANKMAN-FRIED PRETTY QUICKLY AND THEN THEY HAD MONTHS OF BOAT -- BOLSTERING THEIR CASE AND SPEAKING WITH FORMER EXECUTIVES AS WELL. THEY HAD THREE FORMER EXECUTIVES. BUT RYAN SALEM DID NOT HAVE SITE INTO THE POLITICAL DONATION SIDE OF FTX. IT TOOK HIM A LONG TIME TO GET INFORMATION ABOUT WHAT HE WAS INVOLVED IN AN CROSSCHECK THAT WITH OTHER PEOPLE AS WELL. KATIE: TELL US MORE ABOUT THAT BECAUSE IT IS WELL-KNOWN THAT FTX MADE A LOT OF POLITICAL DONATIONS BUT HOW BIG WAS THAT MACHINE AND WHAT ROLE DOES HE PLAY IN THAT? AVA: ACCORDING TO PROSECUTORS IT IS HUGE. THEY ALLEGE THAT FTX WAS RUNNING A POLITICAL DONATION MACHINE. THEY DONATED THE YUAN'S OF DOLLARS TO REPUBLICAN CAMPAIGN -- MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO REPUBLICAN CAMPAIGNS. IT IS ONE OF THE KEY ALLEGATIONS -- PART OF THE CASE IS THAT SAM BANKMAN-FRIED -- MADE CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE PARTY. IT DID LOOK LIKE THEY WERE FAVORING ONE OVER THE OTHER. THE END GOAL WAS TO HAVE CRYPTOCURRENCY, SORRY CRYPTO REGULATION WITH AT THE REPUBLICAN PARTY DONOR. ROMAINE: ALRIGHT GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. AND SHE IS THERE WITH BREAKING NEWS CROSSING THE WIRE A LITTLE WHILE AGO LEARN THAT ISLAND SALEM THE FORMER CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE AT FTX IS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH FEDERAL PROSECUTORS TO PLEAD LT TO CRIMINAL CHARGES FOLLOWING THE IMPLOSION OF THE CRYPTO PLATFORM LAST YEAR. WE ARE ONE HOUR AWAY FROM THE CLOSING BELL. SICK WITH US OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. > > COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE, CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE KATIE GREIFELD. WE ARE JOINED BY OUR COLLEAGUES TIM STENOVEC AND DEMISE DECEIVED ME, CAROL MASSAR FINALLY BACK HERE FOR A THREE DAY WORK WEEK. WE WELCOME OUR AUDIENCES ACROSS TV, RADIO, YOUTUBE AND BLOOMBERG ORIGINALS. AND WELCOME BACK TO CAROL MASSAR. YOU PICKED A GREAT DAY TO COME BACK. CAROL: WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE MARKETS AND WHAT DID YOU DO WHILE I WAS GONE? ART OF THE WACKY DAY TODAY. TIM: WE WERE DOWN WHILE YOU WERE GONE. CAROL: WE HAVE THE BANKING SECTOR DEFINITELY TANKING. ALSO THE LOWS, BUT THE NEWS, WE CAME INTO CONCERNS ABOUT ITALIAN BANKS. AND THEN WE HAD MOVIES COMING OUT AND LOWERING ITS RATING FOR 10 SMALL AND MIDSIZE LENDERS NAMED THEY MAY DOWNGRADE LENDERS MAJOR NAMES THAT YOU KNOW. THE KBW BANK INDEX. 24 NAMES WERE DOWN AND I THINK THEY ARE STILL NOW DOWN TODAY. TIM: A QUESTION A LOT OF INVESTORS AND OBSERVERS HAD AFTER THE CRISIS IN MARCH WHEN THE BANKS FAILED IN CALIFORNIA AND NEW YORK WAS WHAT IS THE NEXT SHOE THAT WILL DROP? WHAT WILL BE THE EFFECT OF THE FED RAISING INTEREST RATES ON THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM? I THINK WE GOT A LITTLE BIT OF AN ANSWER IN MARCH AND MORE OF AN ANSWER NOW. ROMAINE: BASICALLY A PULLBACK IN BUSINESS AND LENDING AND A SHRINKING OF THE WHOLE SECTOR. WE SPOKE -- WITH OUR GUEST EARLIER AND THEY SAID THE BANKING CRISIS NEVER ENDED. MAYBE THE EFFECT ABOUT SUBSIDED, BUT IT DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN EVERYTHING BEEN RESOLVED. MOODY'S DOWNGRADE TODAY NOT JUST THE DOWNGRADES, BUT REMEMBER THERE IS THE OTHER 17 BANKS THAT THEY HAD ON THE LIST THAT ARE NOW BASICALLY UNDERWATER. TIM: RIGHT. KATIE, THIS QUESTION IS FOR YOU, WHAT CALL PEOPLE SO OFF GUARD WITH THE DOWNGRADE? WE KNEW THE BANKS WERE UNDER STRESS AND WE KNEW THIS WAS GOING ON WE KNEW THE BALANCE SHEETS WERE BEING DEVALUED BECAUSE OF HIGHER INTEREST RATES, WHY WERE INVESTORS SURPRISED? KATIE: IT'S A REMINDER THAT THIS IS A SLOW-MOTION STORY IT WILL NOT PLAY OUT IN A COUPLE MONTH. ON K RE, IT IS OFF BY 1.5% BUT THE LOSS WAS AS MUCH AS 4.5% EARLIER TODAY. CAROL: RIGHT. KATIE: IT IS AMAZING THAT THEY ARE ABLE TO CLAW BACK THIS MUCH. I DO NOT KNOW WHAT HAPPENED. CAROL: RIGHT WELL OFF OF THE LOWS. IT FEELS LIKE A SLOW BLEED WHEN IT GOES TO THE BANKING SECTOR. IT IS A REMINDER WE ARE NOT OUT OF THE WOODS. KATIE: IT IS ALSO A CPI LEAK. THERE WAS AN INTERESTING STORY ON THE TERMINAL. ONLINE U.S. PRICES FOR ADOBE SHOW THAT THE COST OF GOODS SOLD ONLINE IN THE U.S. FELL ON .6% IN JULY FROM A YEAR EARLIER. THAT IS THE 11TH STRAIGHT DECLINE -- 1.6% IN JULY FROM A YEAR EARLIER. THAT IS 11 STRAIGHT DECLINE. ROMAINE: THIS IS BEEN THE TREND FOR QUITE SOME TIME. THIS HAS TO DO WITH SUPPLY AND DEMAND. YOU MENTION APPLIANCES AND CONSUMER DURABLES YOU DO NOT NECESSARILY NEED TO BUY AGAIN IF YOU BOUGHT A WASHING MACHINE TWO YEARS AGO YOU WILL NOT MARKET FOR ANOTHER ONE NOW UNLESS YOU BOUGHT A REALLY BAD ONE. TIM: YOU NEEDED THE EXTENDED WARRANTY THEY WERE TRYING TO SELL YOU. ROMAINE: IT IS SO GREAT TO SEE CAROL SMILING AND RELAXED. KATIE: IT IS GOOD TO SEE CAROL. ROMAINE: I DID WATCH. CAROL: I HEARD NOTHING. TIM: TUESDAY IS A GOOD DAY TO COME BACK FROM A LONG VACATION. CAROL: WITH GROCERIES EVERYONE -- EVERYTHING IS LIKE 0 OR 2. I FEEL THAT BECAUSE WHEN YOU CHECK OUT THINGS ARE EXPENSIVE. ROMAINE, THANK YOU. YOU ARE WELCOME. WE WILL SEE YOU BACK IN AN HOUR'S TIME FOR OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE ON RADIO, TV, AND YOUTUBE. GOING IS AT 4:00 P.M. WALL STREET TIME FOR BEYOND THE BELL. WE CONTINUE OUR MARKETS COVERAGE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE LITTLE MORE THAN 50 MINUTES TO GO INTO WE GET THERE. THE GOOD NEWS FOR STOCKS IS THEY ARE WELL OFF OF THE LOW FOR THE DAY. RED ACROSS THE SCREEN AND THE MOVE IN THE YIELD SPACE MORE THAN WHAT WE SAW EARLIER IN THE DAY. -- MORE MUTED THAN WHAT WE SAW EARLIER IN THE DAY. AND WE HAVE A DIRECTOR OF FIXED INCOME OVER AT RICHARD BERNSTEIN IN VISORS -- ADVISORS JOINING US IN STUDIO. HOW ABOUT THE TREASURIES? IT HAS BEEN WILD COUPLE OF DAYS. IT IS NOT TOO SURPRISING, WE KNEW THERE WOULD BE A LOT OF VOLATILITY AS WE GET TO MOST PEOPLE WOODS ASSUMING IS THE END OF A RATE TIGHTENING CYCLE BUT THE BEGINNING OF AN ECONOMIC CYCLE THAT WILL NOT BE AS FAVORABLE. > > IRA JERSEY WAS COMMENTING TODAY THAT IT IS NOT THAT DIFFERENT THAN IT WAS PRE-GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS. BUT WE ARE OBVIOUSLY NOT QUITE USED TO THIS VOLATILITY WITH RATES ARTIFICIALLY LOW FOR SO LONG. YOU HAVE ANOTHER OF EVENT -- A NUMBER OF EVENTS CONSPIRE IN THE U.S. TREASURIES IN THE LAST 1-2 WEEKS AND THERE'S A HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT ON ISSUANCE AND THE START OF THE ISSUANCE AND TODAY WITH THE UPTICK WAS GOOD. YOU HAD JAPAN MODIFYING THE YIELD CURVE CONTROL. YOU -- THE FUNDAMENTAL STILL SUPPORT THE MARKET. THAT IS WHAT WE SEE TODAY. YOU HAVE A HUGE NET SHORT POSITIONING OUT THERE. ANY HINT OF ECONOMIC DATA OR FLIGHT TO SAFETY WILL CAUSE ECONOMIC TREASURY YIELD TO RALLY. I THINK THE UPSIDE ON TREASURY YIELDS IS NOT THAT MUCH FURTHER THAN WHAT WE SAW AT THE END OF LAST WEEK. ROMAINE: I'M CURIOUS ON THE ISSUE OF ISSUANCE, NO PUN INTENDED. WE ARE IN A WEEK WHERE EVERYONE IS PULLING THEIR HAIR OUT WE ARE GETTING THIS BIG 103 BILLION OR WHATEVER IT IS AND THEN WE HAD THE RESULT TODAY NOT DOING WELL WITH THE DEALERS BUT EVERYWHERE ELSE IT DID WHICH IS I GUESS A GOOD SIGN. WILL WE SEE A CHANGE ON THURSDAY? MIKE: I EXPECT TO SEE A LITTLE PRESSURE. BUT THIS IS WELL KNOWN NOW. THE MARKET TENDS TO PRICE AND THE TECHNICALS BEFORE YOU GET THE ISSUANCE. YOU MAY BE ABLE TO SEE A LITTLE WEAKNESS, BUT IT WILL NOT BE 10-15, 20 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN WHERE WE ARE TODAY. THERE IS STILL AN APPETITE YIELDS. AND OF COURSE THE GOVERNMENT WAS DOWNGRADED BUT THERE IS INSATIABLE APPETITE FOR THAT YIELD AND THEY WILL GET THAT THIS WEEK. KATIE: SHOULD I ASK ABOUT THE 10 YEAR? ROMAINE: SURE, WHY NOT? DOES HE KNOW THE TWENTY-YEAR EXISTS? KATIE: COULD YOU TELL ME ABOUT THAT BECAUSE IT IS TRADING 15 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN THE 30 YEAR YIELD. MIKE: WE ACTUALLY LOVE THE TWENTY-YEAR YIELD OF THE CURVE. WHEN WE BUILD A PORTFOLIO BETWEEN SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OR FLOATING-RATE DEBT, YOU SHOULD DO THAT WITH THE TWENTY-YEAR PART OF THE CURVE. THAT IS A NEW INSTRUMENT FOR THE TREASURY AND IT DOES NOT HAVE A NATURAL HONING. ASSET MANAGERS LOVE 10 YEAR PART OF THE CURVE BECAUSE IT IS THE MOST LIQUID. PENSION FUND AND INSURANCE COMPANIES LOVE THE 30 YEAR OF THE CAR BECAUSE THAT IS WHERE THEY MATCH THEIR LIABILITY. BUT THE TWENTY-YEAR IS AN UNLOVED INSTRUMENT. BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF QUICK -- LIQUIDITY IT TRADES HIGHER THAN THE 30 YEAR. THERE IS A STEEPNESS TO THE CURB BETWEEN THE 10 AND TWENTY-YEAR PART OF THE CURVE THAT DOES NOT EXIST BETWEEN THE 20 AND 30. OUR VIEW IS AS YOU GET A RUSH TO SAFETY, YOU WILL SEE THE YIELD GAP BETWEEN THE TWENTY-YEAR AND THE 30 YEAR. THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY WILL ACTUALLY WORK IN THE INVESTOR BENEFIT BECAUSE OF A RUSH INTO AN ASSET THAT NOT EVERYBODY LOVES CURRENTLY. ON TOP OF THAT, THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT DOES NOT WANT TO GIVE UP ON THE TWENTY-YEAR SO THEY ARE ISSUING LESS OF THAT. YOU WILL HAVE A SCARCITY OF THE ASSET WITH NOT AS LIQUIDITY WHERE IF YOU GET A RUN IN IT COULD CAUSE IT TO COLLAPSE MEANINGFULLY. KATIE: WHEN DOES OPPORTUNITY GO TO -- GO AWAY AND WE SEE THAT COMPRESSION? MIKE: I THINK YOU WILL LIKELY SEE THAT COMPRESSION ONCE YOU GET A LANDING. I HATE SAYING HARD LANDING BECAUSE EVERYBODY HAS A DIFFERENT DEFINITION, BUT THAT ULTIMATELY WILL CAUSE A RALLY. A BIG RALLY IN TREASURIES WHERE YOU SEE THE YIELD GAP CONVERGE. ROMAINE: I WILL CUT KATIE OFF THEY ARE. THAT IS ENOUGH ON THE TWENTY-YEAR. IN ALL SERIOUSNESS WHAT IS GOING ON IN CORPORATE CREDIT. THERE IS LESS ATTENTION ON THAT. WE SEE THAT SECTOR BEING GIVEN A PASS BECAUSE WE DID NOT SEE THEY BLOWOUT THAT THEY THOUGHT THERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN. BUT IS THERE STILL A PESSIMISTIC CASE TO BE MADE FOR THIS? MIKE: THERE IS. FOR ME, IT IS NOT THAT WE DO NOT LIKE CORPORATE CREDIT AS AN ASSET CLASS, IN FACT, IF YOU THINK INFLATION WILL BE ELEVATED FROM THE NEXT 3, 5, 7, 10 YEARS. YOU'RE MOVING FROM HIGH INTEREST RATES TO QUANTITATIVE EASING TO QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING, THE POWER WILL SHIFT FROM THE BORROWER FROM THE LAST 10 YEARS TO THE LENDER. THAT -- BUT ON A CYCLICAL BASIS, IT DOES NOT MAKE SENSE. YOU HAVE MORE DOWNGRADE OF TRADES. THAT IS BAD. THE LANDING CONDITIONS ARE TIGHT WHICH IS ALSO BAD. 50% OF THE MARKET IS TRIPLE B'S AND IT IS VERY LOW-QUALITY. FLOATING RATE DEBT -- THERE'S ABOUT THREE CHILEAN DOLLARS -- $3 TRILLION. THEY CAN GO IN FINANCE THEMSELVES WITH A 3% COUPON TODAY THAT IS TIM OVER 11% -- 10 OR 11%. 2023, THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR HAD THE MOST DEFAULT SINCE THE FIRST HALF OF 2010 FOLLOWING THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS. WHEN WE LOOK AT CORPORATE CREDIT, IT IS HARD TO PAY A LOT OF SCENARIOS FOR INVESTMENT GRADE. WE THINK THE TOTAL RETURN IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE OK FOR IG CORPORATE, IT IS NOT TO SCARE PEOPLE ON THAT FRONT, BUT YOU GET A BETTER VALUE PROPOSITION FROM TREASURIES ON RISK-FREE ASSET. YOU ARE NOT GETTING PAID TO TAKE THE CREDIT RISK OUT THERE. KATIE: BY TWENTY-YEAR TREASURIES. NO-BRAINER. WE ENJOYED THIS. THAT IS MY DOUGLAS DIRECTOR OF FIXED INCOME AT RICHARD BERNSTEIN IN VISORS. COMING UP -- OPTIMISM ON THE DIABETES AND WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS. WE TAKE A CLOSER LOOK. ROMAINE: AND WE GET MORE EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL. MORE COMPANIES REPORTING AND IF THE RIDE-HAILING COMPANY IS LURING CUSTOMERS BACK. THOSE RESULTS COMING UP. KATIE: AND WHY CARS ARE GETTING HEAVIER THEY WAIT ABOUT 1000 POUNDS MORE COMPARED TO 1980. ROMAINE: REALLY? KATIE: APPARENTLY ALL THAT AND MORE STAY TUNED. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: DOES IT HAVE ROMAINE: VOLATILITY AND EQUITY MARKETS AND THE BOND MARKET. AND VOLATILITY WHEN IT COMES TO INVESTORS SENTIMENT. 42 MINUTES UNTIL THE CLOSING BELL. SOME NAMES HIGHER ON THE DAY LIKE ELI LILLY AND APPLE. BUT TESLA IS DOWN, META-PLATFORMS, MICROSOFT. THAT IS THE NET EFFECT OF THE WATER MARKET IN THE RED. WE ARE WELL OFF OF THE LOWS TODAY AND WE ARE AROUND THE HIGHS TODAY EVEN THOUGH WE ARE IN THE RED. S & P 500 WE ARE LOWER. PROSPERITY BANCSHARES DOWN A COUPLE PERCENTAGE POINTS. YOU'RE STARTING TO SEE SOME OF THE WORST COULD -- WORSE SCENARIO PRICING BEING MOVED OUT THIS MORNING NOW PER -- POKING INTO THE GRAIN DESPITE BEING ON THE WATCHLIST THAT MOODY'S PUT OUT LATE YESTERDAY. A LOT MORE EARNINGS COMING OUT AFTER THE BELL TODAY. WE HAVE LYFT EARNINGS AND OTHERS. A LOT OF CATALYSTS CONTINUE TO BACK THIS MARKET AND TODAY IT IS TO THE DOWNSIDE. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE JOINS US AS YOU DO EVERY DAY AT THIS TIME FOR OUR OPTIONS INSIGHT SEGMENT. EVEN LOOKING AT MY OPTIONS HAVE BEEN GETTING SOLD AND ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE NOT TALKED ABOUT IS THE POSSIBILITY OF SEASONALITY. ABIGAIL: ABSOLUTELY AS WE GO INTO THE NEXT FEW MONTHS A LOT OF SELLOFFS IN HISTORY HAVE BEEN DURING THIS TIME PERIOD. AUGUST NOT AN EASY MONTH FOR STOCKS AT ALL. AND OPPENHEIMER HEAD OF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS IS JOINING US. YOU MADE A TERRIFIC CHART NOT JUST ABOUT THE SEASONALITY OF AUGUST, SEPTEMBER, AND OCTOBER EVEN THOUGH I WOULD LIKE TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THAT BUT PRE-ELECTION YEARS. IT LOOKS LIKE THE S & P 500 OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS IN REELECTION YEARS IS A LITTLE BIT AHEAD OF IT SELF. > > THAT IS RIGHT. THERE HAVE BEEN SIGNS OF NEAR-TERM FOR TEA -- FATIGUE IN THE MARKET. AND RESISTANCE. ON TOP OF THAT MOM MARKET IS ENTERING A WEEK SEASONAL PERIOD. THE S & P 500 CURRENT TRAJECTORY WITHIN THE AVERAGE COMPOSITE OF HOW IT IS PERFORMED IN THE LAST 10 A PRE-ELECTION YEARS GOING BACK TO 1983, WHAT WE ARE SHOWING IS THAT ON AVERAGE IN THE PRE-ELECTION YEAR THE S & P 500 TYPICALLY HAS A TEMPORARY AROUND LATE JULY. HE WILL TYPICALLY SEE WEAKNESS THAT EXTENDS INTO LATE AUGUST AND STABILIZATION IN SEPTEMBER, ANOTHER Q4 RALLY. WE FOLLOW THIS SO CLOSELY, THE MARKET HAS, THAT I THINK THIS IS SOMETHING THAT MAKES SENSE TO US FOR WHAT WE SHOULD SEE AN YOU WANT TO CONTINUE TO UNDERSCORE THE LONG-TERM POSITIVE AT PLAY THAT WOULD LEAD US TO BELIEVE THAT ANY SUCH SETBACK IS TEMPORARY AND A PROVEN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY ABLE CYCLE THAT WE BELIEVE HAS MIDDLE READINGS. ABIGAIL: THAT LOOKS LIKE A 10% SPREAD RIGHT NOW. THE S & P 500 MAY POTENTIALLY HAVE A DROP AHEAD. I AM GLAD YOU MADE THE CORRECTION THAT IT IS NOT THE LAST 10 YEARS BUT THE LAST 10 PRE-ELECTION YEARS. THE MARKETS ARE BEING BULLISH, THIS IS ONE OF THE FIRST TIMES IN RECENT HISTORY WHERE I REMEMBER YOU HAVING A BEARISH TILT. WHAT IS THE NUMBER ONE OR TWO DRIVERS THAT YOU AND OPPENHEIMER ARE WATCHING? ARI: YEAH, AGAIN, WE STRESS TO OUR CLIENTS THAT THE LONG-TERM POSITIVE OUTWEIGHS THE NEAR-TERM CONCERNS. WE ARE BRINGING THIS AS A NEW YORK TERM -- NEAR-TERM SEASONAL CORRECTION WE START WITH THE JULY 27 BEARISH PATTERN. -- WE KEEP IT SIMPLE AT 4600. AND AGAIN, ENTERING THIS WEEK SEASONAL PERIOD BUT WE ARE STILL FOLLOWING THIS ROADMAP FULL CYCLE. WE ARE NOT EXPECTING A 10% CORRECTION BUT WE START IT MOVING FROM 4402 4200 AND I THINK MIDPOINT RANGE OF 4300 WOULD BE A TACTICAL RANGE TO BUY STOCKS. ABIGAIL: VERY QUICKLY I WOULD LOVE TO BRING THE VIX INTO THIS BECAUSE YOU WORK SUGGEST THAT THE VIX MAY SPIKE ABOUT 50% FROM CURRENT LEVELS WHICH WOULD BE A 30 HANDLE OR SO. AT THAT POINT WOULD YOU CAN IT OR IT TO BE A GOOD BUYING OPPORTUNITY FOR THE LONG-TERM BULLISH TREND YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT? ARI: YES YOU WOULD PULL INTO SUPPORT, AND THERE WOULD BE A SPIKE IN THE VIX. THAT IS A CONTRARIAN BUY SIGNAL. WHEN THE S & P 500 IS ABOVE ITS 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE, YOU GET A 50% SPIKE IN THE VIX FROM THE LOW THAT IS MORE CONSISTENT FROM THE 20 SIX WHICH IS NOT THAT MUCH FURTHER IN WHERE WE ARE. I THINK THERE IS MAY BE SOME DURATION REQUIRED IN THE COMING WEEKS. ABIGAIL: GREAT INFORMATION ON YOUR LONG-TERM BULLISH THESIS AND NEAR-TERM TECHNICALS. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FOR OPTIONS INSIGHT. KATIE: ALL RIGHT. BIG NEWS. THE AVERAGE CARS THAT WERE SOLD IN LAST YEAR WERE 4329 POUNDS OVER 1000 POUNDS HEAVIER THAN 1980. THIS TREND IS NOW BEING EXACERBATED BY THE SWITCH TO ELECTRIC MODELS. I UNDERSTAND THAT THEY COME WITH HEAVY BATTERIES. ROMAINE: I DIDN'T KNOW THAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT EV? I WAS LOOKING AT THE BIG TRUCKS, AND DIESELS, NOT ONLY DO THEY WEIGH A LOT, BUT THEY HAVE GOTTEN TALLER TO ME. AM I CRAZY? PICK UP TRUCKS WHEN I WAS A KID OR BIG BUT THEY WERE NOT THAT BIG. NOW IF I WANT TO BUY ONE OF THESE THINGS I AM LOOKING AT THE LICENSE PLATE. KATIE: HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK THE CHEVY SILVERADO WAYS? 8000 POUNDS. ROMAINE: THAT IS HEAVIER THAN I THOUGHT. I WAS GOING THROUGH THE LIST SAYING WHAT IS THE LIGHTEST VEHICLE OUT. KATIE: YEAH WHAT IS THAT? ROMAINE: IT IS HYUNDAI AND KIA. I THINK. KATIE: IT LOOKS LIKE IT. ROMAINE: SOME OF THIS HAS TO DO WITH THE MARKET THAT THESE CARMAKERS ARE SERVING. KATIE: THAT IS TRUE WE LIKE BIG THINGS. ROMAINE: WE CERTAINLY DO. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE ABOUT 30 MINUTES LEFT TO GO IN THE TRADING DAY. KATIE: AT THIS POINT YESTERDAY YOU HAD MOST OF THE SECTORS IN THE GREEN A TOTALLY DIFFERENT SET UP TODAY. THERE IS A LOT OF RED ON THE BOARD. WE HAVE BRIGHT SPOTS WITH HEALTH CARE, ENERGY AND UTILITIES, BUT YOU LOOK TOWARD THE BOTTOM YOU HAVE CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY, MATERIALS, AND TECHNOLOGY WEIGHING US DOWN. FINANCIALS DOWN BY .9%. THAT WAS OVER 2% EARLIER IN THE DAY. ROMAINE: I WAS THINKING OF LOOKING AT SOME OF THE BIG INDIVIDUAL MOVERS. -- HAVING ITS WORST DAY SINCE THE 1980'S, THE COMPANY THAT MAKES THE ADAGES AND SWEETENERS AND MULTIPLIERS THAT GO INTO THE FOOD. THEY SUGGEST THAT A LOT OF THE CUSTOMERS HAVE A HUGE STOCKPILE OF THIS. BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT SELLING AS MUCH OF THAT, THEY DO NOT NEED TO HOARD MORE THAT IS WHY YOU SEE THE SHARES DOWN ABOUT 19%. THAT GIVES US A READ ON CONSUMER SPENDING AND BUSINESS SPENDING WHEN IT COMES TO SOFTWARE AND I.T. SERVICES AS WELL WITH DATA DOG DOWN 16% TODAY. THEN YOU GET LIFT RESULTS AFTER THE BELL, SHARES HIGHER ON THE DAY BY ABOUT 4%. THAT IS ON THE BACK OF A POSITIVE RESULTS WE GOT OUT OF UBER. BUT THE STORY OF UBER AND LYS FT VERY DIFFERENT. WE GET THERE REPORTING AFTER THE BELL. AND MOST OF THE STOCKS OPEN OF THE DAY DOWN ON THE BACK OF THE DOWNGRADE BY MOODY'S. 10 BANK STOCKS WERE DOWNGRADED. THERE WERE ABOUT 17 OTHER STOCKS PUT ON A NEGATIVE REVIEW OR A WATCH FOR POTENTIAL DOWNGRADE. THE IDEA THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT THE REGULATORY OVER TANG NASH OVERHANG AND THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE. THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM THAT WE OF WANT TO -- OVERHANG AND THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE. THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM OF -- WHAT THEY SEE IS A WORSE CASE SCENARIO PLAYING OUT. KATIE: AND 10 BANKS IN TOTAL, SMALL AND MIDSIZE U.S. LENDERS, THAT THEY MAY DO THE SAME WITH OTHER BANKS WITH THE DOWNGRADE. WE HAVE DAVID CONRAD JOINING US MANAGING DIRECTOR AND ANALYST COVERING LARGE-CAP U.S. BANK SAID KBW. WHEN WE LOOK AT WHAT MOODY'S DEAD, THEY BASICALLY SAID FOR A NUMBER OF U.S. BANK WITH WHAT WE SAW IN MARCH, THESE DEVELOPMENTS HAVE BEEN AFFECTING THEM BUT NOT ALL OF THE BANKS EQUALLY. WHAT IS THE PROFILE OF THE BANKS THAT ARE GOING TO STRUGGLE FROM HERE VERSUS THOSE THAT MIGHT BREAK AWAY AND BENEFIT FROM THIS ENVIRONMENT? DAVID: FIRST OF ALL, THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. I THINK SOME OF THE KEY ISSUES HERE AROUND THE EXPOSURE. SOME OF THE BANKS THAT MAY LAG HERE ARE ONES THAT REACH FOR EARNINGS IN A PRIOR YEAR AND GREW THE BOND PORTFOLIO TO LARGE THAT THEY HAVE MARKET TO MARKET RISK RATHER THAN PEERS. I THINK HAVING MORE CRE EXPOSURE THAN PEERS, I GUESS THEY WOULD SAY OFFICES -- BUT OFFICE IS THE MAIN CONCERN FOR US. MOST REGIONAL BANKS HAVE BUILT HEALTHY RESERVE AROUND OFFICE, BUT IT IS A GROWTH ISSUE. LASTLY, DEPOSIT MIGRATION. WE SEE A DECLINE IN THOSE DEPOSITS AND A REMIX OF THAT LOW PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL FUNDING. I THINK THE BANKS MORE AT RISK MAY BE MORE ELEVATED RELATIVE TO 2008 OR FREE QUANTITATIVE EASING. KATIE: AND IS THE RISK OF MODERATION THAT I FIND INTERESTING HERE, WHERE ARE THE DEPOSITS GOING? DID THEY GO TO LARGER BANKS? HOW MUCH OF A COMPETITION IS MONEY MARKET FUND RATES RIGHT NOW? DAVID: THE REVERSE REPO FACILITY AT THE FED HAS AGGRAVATED ALL OF THIS AND IT GAVE THE MONEY MARKETS BOTH UNLIMITED LIQUIDITY AND IT IS ADVANTAGEOUS ON RATES. SOME DEPOSITS ARE GOING TO THE MONEY MARKET FUNDS. THAT IS A BIG FLIGHT INTO U.S. TREASURIES, BUT IT IS ALSO TO: CDS. EVEN IF THEY ARE HELD WITHIN THE BANKS, BANK DEPOSITS MIGHT BE FLAT, BUT IF IT IS NEGATIVE NON-INTEREST RATE DEPOSIT, THEY GO TO A 5% CD, YOU CAN SEE HOW THAT WOULD PRESSURE REVENUE. ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS. I THOUGHT SOME OF THE REGIONAL BANKS SAID OK, WE NEED TO HOLD ONTO THE DEPOSIT EVEN IF IT MEANS A SHORT TURN PAIN. IS THERE ANY EVIDENCE THAT THEY WERE WILLING TO DO THAT AND RAISING DEPOSIT RATES? DAVID: WE CALL THAT THE CUMULATIVE DEPOSIT RATE. THAT HAS BEEN ACCELERATING. -- THE LAST STAGES OF THE FED TIGHTENING CYCLE IS THE PAIN BECAUSE THAT IS WHERE YOU GET THE ABNORMALLY HIGH CATCH-UP PERIOD IN TERMS OF THE DEPOSIT COST. ROMAINE: AND WITH THE MOODY'S DOWNGRADE IN RELATION TO THEIR DIRECT CONCERNS ABOUT DEPOSITS, LENDING, AND REGULATORY OVERHANG, IT IS ALSO ECONOMIC CONDITIONS THEMSELVES. THAT CAN BE A BIG DOWNSIDE CATALYST IF YOU WILL. DAVID: YEAH. I THINK TO PUSH BACK A LITTLE BIT, A LOT OF THAT IS ON A ATTIC BASIS. -- A STATIC BASIS. WHEN THEY ARE REMIXING THEIR BALANCE SHEET, THEY ARE GROWING THEIR MORE PROFITABLE LOAN WHILE KEEPING THE BALANCE SHEET FLAT. IN THE BOND PORTFOLIO HAS A LIMITED DURATION SO THERE IS A RECAPTURE OF THE NEGATIVE MARKS. FRANKLY, WHAT WE SEE HEADED INTO TODAY WAS THE SUPER REGIONAL BANKS WERE UP ABOUT 15% SINCE EARNINGS DUE TO BETTER CAPITAL LEVELS AND BETTER ANTICIPATION OF CREATING NET CAPITAL BACK. I THINK THE BIGGEST CONCERN I HAVE WITH THE BANKING GROUP IS NOT AS MUCH OFFICE CRE, BUT IT IS THE POTENTIAL OF RISING LONG-TERM RATES. IRONICALLY, A SOFT LANDING WHERE WE HAVE GOOD ECONOMY BUT LOW INCOME -- INFLATION THE FED MAY NOT CUT RATES BUT THAT COULD CAUSE A STEEPENING CURVE WHICH FOOD PUT MORE PRESSURE ON CAPITAL. KATIE: IT IS INTERESTING TO WATCH THAT ONE. I WANT TO TAKE A STEP BACK. FEELS LIKE FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE THE DOWNGRADE FROM MOODY'S IS A REMINDER THAT THIS IS A LONG-TERM NARRATIVE. THIS IS NOT SOMETHING THAT IS GOING TO BE RESOLVED OVERNIGHT. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE ISSUES THAT ARE FACING THE SMALLER AND MID SIZE LENDERS ON THE TIMELINE OF WORKING THROUGH IT, WOULD YOU EXPECT TO SEE MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG THE RANKS? DAVID: WE DEFINITELY DO. IT MAY TAKE A BIT, WE NEED TO ABSORB SOME OF THE RATE SHOCKED THAT WE HAVE ALREADY EXPERIENCED. THE NEGATIVE TO MARKET OF THE BALANCE SHEET IS A HEADWIND FOR SOME OF THE DEALS. AS WE LOOK OUT HERE AND SOME OF THAT IS ADJUSTED, SOME OF THE CAPITAL STRUGGLES AND SOME OF THE BUSINESS MODEL STRUGGLES. WHAT WE USED TO LIVE ABOUT REGIONAL BANKS AND SMALLER BANKS IS A NICHE MODEL WITH A HIGHER GROWTH MODEL. RIGHT NOW THE FED IS SAYING THEY DO NOT WANT THAT AUTO. THERE WILL BE A LOT OF NEED FOR DIVERSIFICATION AND SCALE AMONG THE BIG CAP BANKS. WE EXPECT OVER 33-YEAR PERIOD A LOT OF CONSOLIDATION. KATIE: WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME THAT IS DAVID CONRAD OF KBW. COMING UP IT IS A BIG DAY FOR HEALTH CARE COMPANIES SURGING AFTER AN IMPORTANT STUDY OUT. MORE OF THE STOCKS OF OUR UP NEXT. ROMAINE: TIME NOW FOR OUR STOCK OF THE HOUR. A LOOK AT ELON OUT THERE ON THE U.S. SIDE. AND THE SHARES -- ELI LILLY HAVE SHARES SURGING AFTER AN IMPORTANT STUDY. AND THAT IS ALSO ADDING TO THAT RESULT. JOINING US TO TALK MORE ABOUT THAT IS SIMONE. I UNDERSTAND THAT THEY CAME OUT WITH THEIR EARNINGS. SIMONE: SPECTACULAR EARNINGS. ROMAINE: AND THEY HAVE A DIABETES DRUG THAT WAS APPROVED JUST A YEAR AGO. AND THE EXPECTATION IS THAT THE DRUG GET THE ADDITIONAL APPROVAL TO BE USED FOR WEIGHT LOSS. SIMONE: IT IS SEEN TO BE THE MOST EFFECTIVE GOP ONE RECEPTOR THAT IS A CLASS OF THE DIABETES DRUGS. ROMAINE: I KNOW WHAT ALL OF THE LETTERS MEAN INDIVIDUALLY BUT NOT WHAT THEY MEAN TOGETHER. SIMONE: THEY REGULATE YOUR TABLETS AND AND DIGESTIVE SYSTEM. THEY REGULATE SUGAR AND THAT IS WHY THEY ARE IMPORTANT FOR DIABETES DRUGS BUT THEY ALSO HAVE IMPORTANT WEIGHT-LOSS EFFECTS. THIS MEDICINE WAS APPROVED FOR TYPE TWO DIABETES. IT HAD HUGE SALES AND THEY HAD FDA -- AWAITING FDA APPROVAL FOR WEIGHT LOSS AND IT MAY BE THE BEST OF CUTTING WEIGHT OF THE HANDFUL OF DRUGS THAT ARE OUT THERE RIGHT NOW. THAT IS THE ELI LILLY STORY RIGHT NOW WHICH IS WHY SHARES ARE SOARING. AND THERE IS A STUDY OUT TODAY THAT IS PART OF WHAT IS AT PLAY. KATIE: TELL US ABOUT THAT STORY AND YOU LOOK ACROSS THE PEER GROUP AND IT SEEMS LIKE EVERYONE IS UP. SIMONE: THIS IS WITH THE DRUG WE -- IT IS ONE OF THE DRUGS APPROVED FOR WEIGHT LOSS. IT LINKED HEART DISEASE AND HEART RISKS, REDUCED RISKS WITH A DECLINE IN OBESITY. YOU LOSE WEIGHT AND YOU STAND A TINNY -- 20% LESS RISK OF HAVING HEART ATTACKS OR STROKES. THAT IS A LOT MORE THAN ANALYSTS ANTICIPATED THEY WERE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING LIKE 15%. THE DEAL HERE IS IF THERE IS A CONNECTION BETWEEN WEIGHT LOSS FOR PEOPLE WITHOUT DIABETES AND THE REDUCED RISK OF CARDIOVASCULAR ATTACKS, THAT IS ENORMOUS. THAT MEANS THERE IS A LOT OF INCENTIVE FOR EMPLOYERS TO COVER IT. KATIE: WHAT HAS A RESPONSE BEEN FROM INSURANCE COMPANIES/ I KNOW IT IS EARLY BUT HAVE WE HEARD ANYTHING? SIMONE: SOME COMPANIES LIKE CIGNA BELIEVE THESE DRUGS WILL ULTIMATELY BENEFIT THEIR SALES. THERE IS HESITANCY TO COVER THIS FOR WEIGHT LOSS PURPOSES SO WHEN YOU DO NOT HAVE DIABETES BUT YOU WANT TO LOSE WEIGHT. ROMAINE: THAT IS WHAT I'M CURIOUS ABOUT BECAUSE A LOT OF THE DRUGS ARE USED IN THIS MANNER THERE'S A LOT OF ANECDOTAL EVIDENCE OF THAT. AND IT IS PEOPLE THAT NEED THE DRUGS FOR DIABETES. THAT IS MORE LIFE-THREATENING THAN BEING OVERWEIGHT. IS THERE A SENSE OF HOW ELI LILLY WILL BALANCE OUT THE TWO COMPETING? SIMONE: THEY ARE JUST TRYING TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION AS QUICKLY AS THEY CAN. THERE'S 130 MILLION ADULTS IN THE U.S. ALONE THAT WOULD ESSENTIALLY BE ELIGIBLE TO TAKE THE DRUGS. THEY KNOW THE MARKET IS ABSOLUTELY IN NORMA'S. WE SAW -- HUGE. RESELL THE DESIRE FROM DOCTORS AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS THAT DO NOT PRESCRIBE THIS OFF LABEL FOR WEIGHT LOSS FOR PEOPLE WHO DO NOT NEED IT. BUT THE PEOPLE WITH DIABETES REALLY NEED IT. IT WILL TAKE A WHILE TO BALANCE OUT THE RISK IN TERMS OF SUPPLY. IT IS IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTAND THAT THIS REDUCE IN CARDIOVASCULAR RISK IS GOING TO BROADEN THE MARKET OUT MORE SUBSTANTIALLY. ROMAINE: THE SHARES ARE UP 17% AND NOVO UP BY A SIMILAR AMOUNT. TO THE U.S. MARKET. SIMONE FOXMAN HAS BEEN ALL OVER THE STORY LOOKING AT ENCOURAGING DEVELOPMENTS WHEN IT COMES TO THE FIGHT AGAINST OBESITY. WE CAN'T YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE I'M ROMAINE BOSTICK JOINED NOW BY SCARLET FU ON THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSED 10 MINUTES TO GO. THE TRADING SESSION STARTED OUT ON THE BACK FOOT BECAUSE OF THE MOODY'S DOWNGRADE FROM LAST NIGHT. AND THREE BIG PILLARS WE ARE FOCUSING ON. SCARLET: RATES ON SAVINGS ACCOUNTS ARE HIGHER THAN MOST U.S. MORTGAGES. ROMAINE: YES, BECAUSE I'VE BEEN PAYING ATTENTION TO MY SAVINGS ACCOUNT. SCARLET: CONSUMER SPENDING HAS BEEN MOVING UP THAT BANKS ARE PAYING TO KEEP THE POSITIVE IS THAT IS WHY THE KBW BANK INDEX HAS BEEN DOWN ALL SESSION LONG. IT HAS FARED ITS LOSSES WITH THE BROADER MARKET BUT IT'S A BIGGER PRESSURE POINT FOR THE MARKET TODAY. ROMAINE: YOU WONDER HOW IT ALL BALANCES OUT BECAUSE THAT IS GOOD FOR US BUT NOT NECESSARILY GOOD FOR THE BANK. SCARLET: THEY WILL EXTEND LESS CREDIT SO IT SENDS THE ECONOMY DOWN. IT IS A BIG CIRCLE. AGAIN, WE HAVE COME OFF OF THE LOWS OF THE SESSION. ANOTHER STORY TODAY IS THE DISAPPOINTING TRADE DATA OUT OF CHINA. THE CHINESE ECONOMY IS NOT PERFORMING AS EXPECTED. WE SEE PRESSURE ON COMMODITIES COPPER FUTURES DOWN 1.5%. BUT CRUDE OIL HAS MADE A TURNAROUND. ROMAINE: A REMARKABLE TURNAROUND. SOME OF THE DAMAGE IS DONE IN OTHER AREAS AND THERE ARE QUESTIONS AS TO THE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. A LOT -- ELLEN LEE JOINING US RIGHT NOW MANAGER AT CAUSEWAY. WHETHER YOU TALK ABOUT THE BANKING SECTOR IN THE U.S., WHAT IS GOING ON THEN THE SECOND LARGEST ECONOMY IN CHINA, THERE'S A LOT OF SIGNS THAT THE GREASE OF OUR ECONOMIC ENGINE IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS NOT QUITE THERE. ELLEN: TOTALLY. WITH RATES HAVING GONE UP IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME, IT IS NOT THAT GLOBAL TO THINK THAT IT WILL NOT HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY. CONSUMERS TALK ABOUT BEING RELATIVELY RESILIENT. WE DO BELIEVE THAT HIGH RATES WILL HIT CONSUMERS WITH MORE -- MORTGAGE PAYMENTS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES AND THERE WILL BE A DEMAND SLOW. WE EXPECT THAT IN THE NEAR FUTURE. ROMAINE: SLOWDOWN, IS THAT GOING TO BE A MATERIAL SLOWDOWN? I DON'T NOT MEAN TO NITPICK, BUT THERE IS A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SAYING THINGS WILL BE SOFTER AND THINGS WILL COLLAPSE. ELLEN: THAT IS THE TRILLION DOLLAR QUESTION, RIGHT? DIRECTIONALLY WHAT I AM SAYING IS IT IS INCREMENTALLY GOING TO BE WORSE. THE SECOND DERIVATIVE IS GOING TO BE WORSE AND WHEN YOU LOOK PAST THE HISTORICAL CYCLE, WHEN YOU ANALYZE THE TIMES THE RATES HAVE GONE UP SIGNIFICANTLY IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME IT USUALLY COMES WITH THE RATE DECLINE DUE TO THE FACT THAT THERE IS EITHER A SEVERE SLOWDOWN OR A CORRECTION IN THE MARKET. I AM NOT THINKING THAT WILL HAVE A TFC KIND OF LEVEL OF CRISES WHEN A LOOK AT THE BANKS. MORE IN EUROPE, THEY ARE HEALTHIER. WE ARE INCLINED TO BE MORE FAVORABLY EXPOSED TO SOME OF THE EUROPEAN BANKS, BUT I THINK THERE WILL BE A SLOWDOWN. WE ARE MORE CAUTIOUS ON THE ECONOMY THAN WHAT A SOFT LANDING WOULD IMPLY. SCARLET: A LOT OF THAT INFLATION -- FED OFFICIALS ARE CAUTIOUS AS WELL. THE SPEECHES SEEM TO BE THAT THEY ARE DECIDING WHETHER OR NOT A RATE HIKE IS NECESSARY BUT RATES NEED TO STAY HIGHER FOR LONGER. DOES THE WORD LONGER MEAN TO YOU? ELLEN: WE AT CAUSEWAY ARE NOT EXPERTS AT CALLING THE RATE CYCLE, BUT I THINK EVEN KEEPING IT AT THE CURRENT LEVEL WILL DO THE JOB IN TERMS OF DEMAND SLOWDOWN. I DO BELIEVE AT LEAST 6-12 MONTH IS NECESSARY, BUT THE GOOD THING IS CENTRAL BANKS ARE REALLY ACTIVELY LOOKING AT THIS AND REALLY FIGHTING INFLATION IN A MORE SYNCHRONIZED MANNER. HENCE, I DO NOT THINK THERE WILL BE A COMPLETE LOW UP, BUT INFLATION LEVELS ARE HIGH. YOU LOOK AT THE U.K., IT IS AT ELEVATED LEVELS AND CENTRAL BANKS ARE DOING THE RIGHT THING. AND WITH THE STOCK MARKET ANYTHING THE DOMESTIC ECONOMY HAS FALLEN WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR BARGAINS THEY ARE BECAUSE THEY ARE DOING THE RIGHT THING AND THE ECONOMY IS CYCLICAL AND THEY HAVE -- SOME OF THE CYCLICALS WILL RECOVER EVEN IF THEY FALL FIRST. SCARLET: YOU MENTION USING THE EUROPEAN BANK MAY BE IN A BETTER POSITION THAN U.S. BANKS, OVERALL DO YOU BELIEVE OUR NATIONAL STOCKS ARE IN BETTER POSITION THAN U.S. STOCKS THAT HAVE BEEN OVERBOUGHT FOR A WILD. WITH ITALY'S TAX ON: PROFIT AND CHINA DISAPPOINTING DATA A REMINDER OF THE RISKS OF INVESTING OVERSEAS. IS YOUR FAVORING IN INTERNATIONAL STOCKS BECAUSE OF THE RELATIVE UNDERPERFORMANCE OR BECAUSE OF UNDER MINERALS? ELLEN: BOTH. THERE IS A VALUATION GAP THAT WARRANTS US TO LOOK AT THE PREMIUM AND TO QUESTION THE PREMIUM THAT U.S. STOCKS ARE TRADING AT. AND SECONDLY, YOU ARE RIGHT, ITALY -- HAS DOWNFALL TABS, BUT FOR US INVESTING INTERNATIONALLY AND HAVING SEEN THIS MANY TIMES, WE PUT THAT IN OUR ASSUMPTION TO MAKE SURE THE TARGET PRICES ARE CONSERVATIVE. THE SECOND THING I WOULD SAY IS MORE FUNDAMENTAL IS YOU SEE RESTORING IN ENERGY TRANSITION AS THE TOP OF THE AGENDA ESPECIALLY IN PLACES LIKE EUROPE. INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT THAT WILL HAPPEN IN EUROPE IS UNLIKE WHAT YOU HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST COUPLE DECADES. WE THINK THAT IS THE REASON FOR GROWTH. ROMAINE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE INDIVIDUAL NAMES AND WHITE GETS YOU THERE BASED ON YOUR THESIS. GIVE US A SENSE OF WHAT YOU FIND ATTRACTIVE SPECIFICALLY. ELLEN: CARRIE IS A FRENCH -- CKERING IS HUGELY IMPACTED BY CHINA, BUT WE ARE INTERESTED IN THE NAME. THE COMPANY IS TRADING AT SEVEN TERMS BELOW LVMH AND OTHER SIMILAR COMPANIES. SECONDLY, IN THE PAST FIVE YEARS THEY BEEN UNDERPERFORMING. LUXURY GOODS COMPANIES WHEN THEY GO THROUGH THEIR OWN CYCLE, THEY HAVE ANNOUNCED MULTIPLE MANAGEMENT CHANGES AS WELL AS A CHANGE IN CREATIVE DIRECTOR. THE COMPANY IS RESHARPENING ITS PENCIL. WE SEE RESTRUCTURING AT GUCCI TWICE IN 2014 AND IT MAY TAKE A LITTLE BIT, BUT THEY HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL.IT IS A HIGH CONVICTION CALL FOR US AND WE LIKE THE FACT THAT IT IS LOW RIGHT NOW BECAUSE THEY BEEN UNDERPERFORMING THE PAST FOUR YEARS. ROMAINE: INTERESTING TO SEE IF THEY TURN IT AROUND WE KNOW THE BRANDS ARE TIMELESS HERE BUT AS YOU MENTION THE MANAGEMENT AND INDIVIDUAL BRAND, THEY NEED TO GET THAT UNDER CONTROL. I WISH WE HAD MORE TIME. IT WAS GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. ELLEN AT CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. HELPING US COUNT DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. IT SEEMS LIKE SHE HAS FAVORITISM TOWARD THE NON-US BOX. THERE IS A CASE TO BE MADE THAT THINGS IN THE U.S. ARE A LITTLE MORE OVERVALUED. SCARLET: OF AROUND 30% I BELIEVE. ROMAINE: HAVING A PHENOMENAL START TO BE YEAR. MEANWHILE THE U.S. STOCK HAVING A PHENOMENAL START TO BE YEAR BUT NOT A PHENOMENAL DART TO THIS MONTH -- START TO THIS MONTH. OFF OF THE LOWS OF THE DAY IT COULD BE WORSE WE WILL EXPLAIN WHAT COULD HAPPEN AND WHAT COMES NEXT WE WILL TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. > > BEYOND THE BELL, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE, CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: RIGHT NOW WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY, ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE SCARLET FU COUNTY GET DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. HERE TO TAKE US BEYOND THE BELL IS A GLOBAL SIMULCAST WITH OUR PARTNERS. > > BELIEVE IT OR NOT, WE LIKE EACH OTHER. > > WE WELCOME ALL OF OUR BLOOMBERG AUDIENCES. AS WE WERE TALKING ABOUT ON TV THAT COULD HAVE BEEN A LOT WORSE, THIS COULD HAVE BEEN AN UGLY DAY, YOU HAD SIGNIFICANT DECLINES ACROSS THE BOARD, STILL IN THE RED BUT ONLY A FRACTION OF A PERCENT. > > WE WERE TALKING ABOUT FUTURES BEING DOWN AND THEY WERE A LOT MORE NEGATIVE EARLIER IN THE SESSION, SOMETHING THAT HAS REALLY STAYED AS OUTPERFORMER TODAY ARE PHARMACEUTICALS. THEY'RE STILL UP ABOUT 4%, I'M GOING TO TALK ABOUT ELI LILLY SEEING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NOVO NORDISK TALKING ABOUT THAT, AND WE HAVE A LOT OF OPTIMISM WITH BIG PHARMA. > > IT COULD HAVE BEEN DIFFERENT DAY WITH THE S & P DOWN 1.2% AND THE NASDAQ DOWN 1.7%. SCARLET, I WONDERING IF INVESTORS ARE BUYING THE DEBT OR IF THEY GOT SPOOKED AND -- AND TOOK A STEP BACK AND SAID THAT OUR WORRIES ARE CONFINED TO ONE SECTOR. > > THE DOWNGRADE FROM MOODY'S WAS A REPEAT OF THE WORST THAT EXISTED IN APRIL AND MAY, BUT NOTHING NEW THERE. PEOPLE HAD FACTORED ALL OF THAT IN. ROMAINE: ABSOLUTELY. I THINK WHAT RATTLED THE MARKET WAS KIND OF SOME OF THE IDEAS THAT PEOPLE THOUGHT THE REGIONAL BANKING CRISIS WAS IN THE PAST. I THINK THAT MAY BE WHY. IT WAS NOT JUST THE BANKS THAT GOT DOWNGRADED, BUT A LOT OF OTHERS GOT PUT ON WATCH. NEVERTHELESS, AS WE TALK ABOUT MANY OF THESE INDEXES DOWN HEAVILY ON THE DAY, WE ARE ONLY LOOKING AT FRACTIONAL LOSSES. THE S & P IS DOWN .4%, THE NASDAQ COMPOSITE DOWN .8%, AND THE RUSSELL 2000 FINISHING THE DAY OUT BY POINT 6%. -- .6%. > > LET'S LOOK AT THE S & P 500, WE SEE 153 NAMES IN THE INDEX HIGHER FOR THE DAY, 349 TO THE DOWNSIDE. WE SAW A BIT OF A CLUB BACK IN SOME OF THESE NAMES IN THAT INDEX. > > LET'S LOOK AT THE INDUSTRY GROUPS BECAUSE WHEN I CAME IN THIS MORNING IT WAS PREMATURE ALL RIGHT, THERE WAS ONE GROUP IN THE GREEN AND THAT WAS PHARMA STOCKS BECAUSE OF ELI LILLY. YOU CAN SEE THAT SHIFTING HERE. PHARMA AT THE TOP OF THE HEAP POWERED BY ELI LILLY, UTILITIES POWERED BY DUKE ENERGY, AND NOTABLE THAT APPLE STOPPED A FIVE DAY DECLINE. TECH AND HARDWARE FINISHING ON THE GREEN. HE -- ON THE DOWNSIDE, CHIPMAKERS AND OTHER STOCKS DOWN BY 50%. > > FOR MCNEIL -- PHARMACEUTICAL STAND OUT HERE, NORDISK UP WITH 50% ON THEIR ADRS, FINISHING THE HIGHEST ON THE SESSION, THEIR NEW DRUG REDUCING RISK OF HEART ATTACK AND STROKES. YOU SAW THEIR STOCK OFF AND RUNNING. AND WE TALK ABOUT 15% FOR ELI LILLY, REMAINING RAISING REVENUE GUIDANCE. ROMAINE: WE HAVE SOME EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL, RIVIAN CROSSING THE WIRED SAYING THAT IT SUGGESTED LOSS IN THE MOST RECENT QUARTER IS COMING IN AT A DOLLAR -- .08. BUT THAT BEAT ESTIMATES. FORECASTS ARE NOW AT 52,000 VEHICLES, HIGHER THAN WHAT IT HAD SAID BEFORE, SAYING THAT IT WOULD PRODUCE 55,000 DOLLARS -- A CLOSE. ON A FULL BASIS THE COPY SAYS THAT IT'S ADJUSTED NUMBERS WILL BE AT A NARROWER LOSS THAN WHAT WAS FORECAST BEFORE, AT $4.2 BILLION VERSUS A LOSS OF $4.3 BILLION THAT HAD BEEN PROJECTED BEFORE. CASH EQUIVALENTS OF THE BALANCE SHEETS RIGHT NOW $9.3 BILLION. > > SHARES UP BY CLOSE TO 2% AS WE SPEAK. THE COMPANY GIVING SOME HIGHLIGHTS IN ITS INVESTOR LETTERS SAYING THAT THE SECOND QUARTER REFLECTS STRONG FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PROGRESS, CONTINUING TO WRAP PRODUCTION AND INTRODUCING TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. ROMAINE: I SEE THESE EVERYWHERE NOW. REMEMBER WHEN THEY WEREN'T AROUND? > > YOU SEE THEM ON CITY STREETS? ROMAINE: I SEE THEM ON CITY STREETS AND I WAS IN CHICAGO AND THEY WERE EVERYWHERE. I DON'T KNOW WHY, FOR SOME REASON. YOU ARE DEFINITELY SEEING THAT PRODUCTION ANECDOTALLY. REALLY STARTING TO KICK IN. > > I WAS IN CONNECTICUT, I SAW THEM, I WAS LIKE I HAD NEVER BEEN UP CLOSE TO ONE AND WHAT IS INTERESTING IS THAT THE STOCK IS UP TO-3% IN THE AFTERMARKET. WE STOCK -- TALKED ABOUT THE SHORT SQUEEZE, IT WAS DIFFICULT TO DO THAT. ROMAINE: DO YOU THINK THAT THEY CAN KIND OF THREAT THIS NEEDLE? BECAUSE WITH ALL OF THESE -- THREAD THIS NEEDLE, BECAUSE THIS IS ONE OF THOSE STARTUPS THAT IN COMPARISON TO TESLA SAID THEY HAD DONE IT RIGHT WITH THEIR OPERATIONS AND COST, MAYBE THEY COULD REPLICATE THAT SUCCESS. > > THAT WAS THE BET WHEN IT WENT PUBLIC AND THAT IS WHY WE SAW WHAT HAPPENED WITH THEIR STOCK. THE QUESTION IS, LIKE ELON MUSK SAYS, IT DIFFICULT TO BUILD A CAR COMPANY AND AN AMERICAN CAR COMPANY HAS NOT ACTUALLY SUCCEEDED IN HALF A CENTURY HERE IN THE U.S.. ROMAINE: IT MIGHT IF YOU DON'T SPEND ALL DAY ON TWITTER. > > IT'S CALLED X NOW. BUT EVEN THESE ARE NOTHING TO SHAKE A STICK AT. AND CHEVY'S GETTING IN ON IT AS WELL. SCARLET: THEY'RE NOT A ONE TRICK PONY BUT THEY ARE A NICHE PLAYER, THEY FOCUS ON TRUCKS, SO NOT TO OR ANYTHING ELSE, THEY CAN FOCUS ON MAKING THEIR PRODUCTS REALLY WELL AND SKERRITT -- SCALING THAT SLOWLY. THEY DON'T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT THINGS LIKE TWITTER. > > WE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON EARNINGS, YOU NAME MEANTIME, -- THE MEANTIME, LOOK AT COMPANIES MOVING LOWER ON THE DAY TODAY, I'LL GO THROUGH DECLINERS, REGIONAL BANKS TAKING A HIT TODAY, FIFTH THIRD BANK TAKING A HIT AFTER THE MAJOR BANK DOWNGRADE. HE WAS NOT EVEN ON THE LIST EXCEPT FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK, AND THAT IS WHAT WE SAW A MOVE LOWER. IT WAS NOT JUST REGIONAL BANKS. BANK OF AMERICA FELT 1.9%, AND ANOTHER MORE EARNINGS COMING UP. ROMAINE: EARNINGS CROSSING THE WIRE, Q2 NUMBERS COMING IN ON THE REVENUE SIDE, LOOKING AT ONE POINT ZERO $2 BILLION -- .02 BILLION FOR LIFT, THAT'S EXPECTED. ADJUSTED EPS OF THE SECOND QUARTER, A LOSS, LIBBY CORRECT MYSELF, I WANT TO MAKE SURE I HAVE THIS RIGHT, THEY HAVE ADJUSTED EPS PROFIT OF $.16 PER SHARE, THE STREET WAS THINKING A LOSS PER SHARE. THEY BEAT THAT LOSS ESTIMATE THERE. ACTIVE RIDERS COMING IN AROUND THE KNOWN -- ON THE NOSE AT 21.5 MILLION, AND HERE'S THE FORECAST GOING FORWARD, 4.3 MILLION-ONE $.5 BILLION. HIGHER THAN AVERAGE ANALYST ESTIMATES, AND THEY SAID THEY CAN POST 75 MILLION DOLLARS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, WHICH WOULD BE DUST -- DOUBLE STREET ESTIMATES. > > THAT'S A BIG DEAL. ROMAINE: AND WE TALKED ABOUT IT A COUPLE DAYS AGO WHEN POSTED A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WE HAVE -- THEY HAVE BEEN ON THAT SHOULD ACTIVE FOR A WHILE, THE QUESTION IS WHETHER LIFT CAN KEEP UP. > > HOPEFULLY THEY HAVE SOMETHING MORE TO SAY WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR PLANS GOING FORWARD STRATEGICALLY. I WANT TO JUMP OVER TO TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE, BECAUSE THEY REPORTED EARNING AS WELL, IT WAS A MISS INITIALLY, LOOKING AT THE BOTTOM LINE OR NET BOOKINGS, THE CONSENSUS ESTIMATE WAS FOR 142 MILLIONS -- 42 MILLION, BELOW ESTIMATES. AND THEY CNET BOOKINGS OF UP TO 1.4 5 BILLION DOLLARS, LESS THAN THE CONSENSUS ESTIMATE OF .46 BILLION, EVEN FOR THE FULL YEAR, EVEN THOUGH THEY DID NOT HAVE A NEW VIDEO GAME RELEASED THIS PAST QUARTER, PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AHEAD TO WHAT IT SAYS FOR THE COMING QUARTER. > > I WANT TO GO BACK TO LIFT. LOOKING TO THE PRESS RELEASE, THE CFO SAID THE RIDESHARE MARKET IS GROWING, WE HAD A SOLID SECOND QUARTER AND STRONG RIDE MOMENTUM GOING INTO THE THIRD QUARTER IN THE BACK HALF OF THE YEAR. THERE'S OUTLOOK AND VISIBILITY. THE TEAM'S UNIFIED AND FOCUSED ON DELIVERING GREAT EXPANSES. BUT THEY HAVE BEEN DOING COST-CUTTING EFFORTS, THEY HAVE CUT FARES, AND EXPECTATIONS ARE LOW. OUTPERFORMANCE THERE. > > WE TALKED ABOUT RETURNING TO WORK, AND THE CEO ACTUALLY CALLED OUT RETURNING TO THE OFFICE, AND COMMUTING AS ONE OF THE REASONS FOR THE GOOD QUARTER. PEOPLE ARE GETTING OUT MORE EVERY DAY AND USING LIFT. ROMAINE: THIS CAME UP DURING THE OVER CONFERENCE CALL BECAUSE THIS WAS A SIMILAR THING. IS THERE A CORRELATION BETWEEN GOING BACK TO WORK AND WHETHER WE ARE USING SERVICES LIKE LIFT INTO HER. I GUESS LIFT IS SAYING YES. > > NOT IN NEW YORK, THOUGH. TOO MUCH TRAFFIC. ROMAINE: NOBODY DRIVES HERE. TOO MUCH TRAFFIC. > > DID YOU EVEN HEAR ME? SCARLET: CAN WE TALK ABOUT -- DATING? > > BUMBLE HAD SOME EARNINGS. ROMAINE: I DIDN'T KNOW YOU ARE ON THE MARKET. > > I AM OVERSEAS, THAT'S WHERE THEY'RE EXPANDING. SORRY HONEY. OK, THAT'S A WRAP FOR BEYOND THE BELL, WE WILL ALL SEE YOU TOMORROW. ROMAINE: STICK WITH US, A LOT MORE COVERAGE OF EARNINGS CROSSING THE WIRE AND A DEEPER DIVE INTO LIFT, AFTER THE BREAK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: A BIG FOCUS ON BANK STOCKS, THE KR X AND THE KRA ETF HAD A BIG DRAW DOWN EARLIER THIS YEAR, AND DESPITE ALL THE FUN THAT WE HAD IN MARCH AND DESPITE THE FACT THAT PEOPLE THOUGHT THAT WAS OVER, MOODY'S CAME OUT IN A BIG WAY YESTERDAY PICKING IT CLEAR THAT IN THEIR VIEW, THERE IS STILL A LOT MORE ISSUES THAT NEED TO BE SORTED OUT. THE DOWNDRAFT COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE TODAY, OPENING 2% LOWER, DIPPING TO 4%, BUT IT CLOSED AT THE DATE DECENT, STILL IN THE RED. THERE ARE CONCERNS THAT THEY WILL HAVE TO SORT THROUGH. THE S & P ONLY CLOSE DOWN BY -- .4% HERE. AND THE NASDAQ DOWN BY .9%. THE BIG CAP STOCKS -- TECH STOCKS DID THEIR JOB, AND YOU HAD THAT BROAD-BASED RALLY THAT YOU HAD OUT THAT -- THE IDEA OF THAT BROADENING BASE IS NARROWING OUT A LITTLE BIT, AND YOU SAW THAT LOWER VOLUME YESTERDAY AND LOWERED MORE TEMPERED VOLUME TODAY HERE. WHETHER THAT CHANGES WITH A COUPLE KEY ECONOMICS REPORTS REMAINS TO BE SEEN. VICKS DROPPING BACK DOWN TO 16, HIGHER THAN WHERE IT WAS YESTERDAY. THERE IS A LOT OF TALK RIGHT NOW ABOUT EARNINGS THAT JUST CROSSED THE WHY. TAKE A LOOK AT THE CHART BEHIND ME THAT SHOWS THE PERFORMANCE OF UBER AND THE RIDESHARE COMPANY LIFT. THE BLUE LINE IS THE PERFORMANCE PERFORMANCE OF UBER, AND UBER HAS ALMOST ERASED ALL OF THE LOSSES THAT IT HAD DATING BACK TO THE IPO. MEANWHILE, LYFT HAS A WAY -- WAYS TO GO. SCARLET: BUT THEY ARE CLOSING THE GAP IN AFTER OUR. RESULTS FROM THEM CROSSING JUST MOMENTS AGO, EXPECT -- REPORTING AN UNEXPECTED PROFIT ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS. WRITERS -- THE WRITERS ALSO BE CONSENSUS --RIDERS BEAT CONSENSUS. ARE THERE FAIR REDUCTIONS WORKING? > > YOU SEE THE GROWTH UP 18%. THERE ARE STILL METRICS WHERE THEY ARE CLEARLY BEHIND A UBER WHEN IT COMES TO THE OVERALL REVENUE GROWTH, THEY ARE FOUR TIMES SMALLER THAN UBER, AND GROWING AT LOW SINGLE DIGITS. THEY CLEARLY HAVE A GROWTH PROBLEM. AND THEY USED TO BE OVER 50%, NOW THEY ARE 42%. THEY ARE TAKING A PRICE HAD TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY HAVE SUPPLY. BUT THIS IS NOT SOMETHING THAT THEY WANT TO TALK ABOUT A TURNAROUND. > > I HAVE TO TALK ABOUT OVER, AND THOUSAND COLD WATER ON THIS, IT ALMOST SEEMED LIKE UBER HAD THE OPPOSITE, A DEGREE OF PRICING POWER, THEY WERE ABLE TO PUSH PRICES AND PEOPLE ARE TAKING THEM, I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY PEOPLE ARE NOT SEEING THAT WITH LIFT. MANDATE: WHEN YOU -- > > YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF WHAT IS IT DOING TO THE MARGIN. IN THIS IS CLEARLY BRINGING DOWN THE MARGIN, AND THEY DON'T HAVE A CHOICE BECAUSE MARKETPLACES ARE ALL ABOUT MAINTAINING THAT SUPPLY GROWTH. IN THIS CASE, THERE IS LOW COST. THE SAME DRIVER CAN DRIVE ON UBER. IF THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO MAINTAIN THEIR SUPPLY GROWTH THEY'RE GOING TO KEEP LOSING MARKET SHARE, THEY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO LOWER PRICES. SCARLET: YOU HIGHLIGHTED THE CONTRAST BETWEEN THEIR SIZES, OVER BEING MUCH LARGER THE -- FOUR TIMES AS LARGE AS LYFT. IS LYFT TRYING TO CARVE OUT ITS OWN LANE? > > WE KNOW THAT RIDESHARING IS A HIGHER-MARGIN SERVICE THEN GROCERY DELIVERY AND RESTAURANT DELIVERY. LIFT -- LYFT HAD A GOOD IDEA FOCUSING ON THAT BUSINESS, BUT THEIR COST STRUCTURE WAS BLOATED AND THEY KEPT LOSING SUPPLY. REALLY, IT COMES DOWN TO HOW CAN YOU KEEP GROWING YOUR WRITER BASE -- RIDER BASE AND MAINTAIN UTILIZATION. IF YOU DON'T DO THAT, THOUGH GO TO A DIFFERENT PLATFORM. THAT IS THE CHALLENGE THAT THEY HAVE HAD. ROMAINE: A NICE LOOK AT LIFT BANK EARNINGS CROSSING THE WIRE. JUST A LITTLE WIRE -- WHILE AGO. LET'S TALK WITH THE SENIOR ANALYST OVER AT BUSH SECURITIES, WITH A NEUTRAL LIFT ON -- LOOK AT LIFT BANK PRICES HERE. YOU CAN SEE THE STRATEGY AND WONDER LONGER-TERM HOW IT AFFECTS PROFITABILITY. > > MIRACLES DO HAPPEN, AND I THINK THAT IS WHAT WE SAW A LYFT. -- WITH LIFT BANK. I THINK THE REPORTER HIT THE RIGHT -- THE NAIL ON AHEAD HERE. YOU HAVE TO ASK HOW SUSTAINABLE THIS WILL BE. PROFITS, CAN THEY DO THIS PROFITABLY, THAT'S WHAT THEY NEED. NO DOUBT, THIS IS A BIG STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION AFTER WHAT HAS BEEN AN EPIC DISASTER. ROMAINE: I'M CURIOUS AS TO WHETHER OR NOT YOU SEE OPPORTUNITY FOR DIFFERENTIATION. IN NEW YORK WE TALK ABOUT PEOPLE PLAYING THE GAME WHERE YOU LOOK AT BOTH APPS AND SEE WHICH ONE IS GOING TO OFFER YOU BETTER TIMES AND BETTER PRICES. WHAT BECOMES THE VALUE PROPOSITION FOR LIFT BANK FROM A CUSTOMER PERSPECTIVE? > > A LOT OF THE TIME IT'S A LOW COST ALTERNATIVE TO UBER. IT MIGHT BE LITTLE BROTHER -- A LITTLE BROTHER TO COOPER. HOW DID THEY GO FOR PEAK RIDERSHIP, LONGER RIDES IN TERMS OF RIDES. THEY DON'T HAVE ANY SORT OF -- THEY DON'T HAVE AS MANY OTHER LEVERS, AND THAT'S ONE OF THE CHALLENGES, ESPECIALLY ON PROMOTIONAL PRICING, I THINK WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS MORE PEOPLE GOING TO THE OFFICE AND MORE PEOPLE TRAVELING BEING AN OPPORTUNITY. YOU HAVE MORE ADULTS IN THE ROOM AND THAT'S A STEP FORWARD, AND A MASSIVE HEADACHE FOR INVESTORS. SCARLET: DOES LIFT BANK DO ANYTHING BETTER THAN NEWBURGH? -- DOES LYFT DO ANYTHING BETTER THAN UBER? > > FRANKLY NO. MANY PEOPLE WERE WONDERING IF THEY WOULD BE PUT UP FOR SALE, WHAT WOULD BE THE OPTIONS UP AGAINST THE WALL. THEY CAN BE SUCCESSFUL IF THEY EXECUTE. IT'S RELATIVE TO EXECUTION. I THINK IT'S A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. BUT THIS IS NOT A TURNAROUND YET. AT LEAST THERE MIGHT BE GREEN SHOOTS. SCARLET: THERE ARE ASPECTS WHERE THEY OWN A BIKE AND SCOOTER BUSINESS WHICH INCLUDES POPULAR CITI BIKES. -- CITY BIKES, WHICH ROMAINE RIDES. AND THERE HAVE BEEN IDEAS TO BUY PART OR ALL OF LIFT BANK. WHAT IS THE STRATEGY? > > I THINK THIS IS IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF WHAT THEY CAN DO TO JUST FOCUS ON RIDERSHIP, GAINING SHARE STABILIZATION AND DOING THAT PROFITABLY. I THINK THAT THIS HAS BEEN WHERE PATIENTS HAS WARNED FAN FOR WRITERS -- WORN THIN FOR RIDERS. IF THIS IS ANOTHER DISASTER QUARTER, THEY MIGHT SERIOUSLY BE PUT UP FOR SALE. ROMAINE: THE ONE THING THAT LYFT ALWAYS TALKED ABOUT WITH DIFFERENT TREATING ITSELF WAS THAT IT WANTED TO BE THIS EVERYTHING APP WHERE YOU CAN FIND TRANSIT OPTIONS LIKE BIKES. AND UBER EMBRACED FOOD DELIVERY AND OTHER AREAS. THERE HAVE -- HAS BEEN A LOT OF TALK THAT SOME OF THE AREAS THAT IT DID BRANCH OUT TO HAVE BECOME A BIT MORE OF A DISTRACTION THAN SOME OF THE AREAS THAT UBER BRANCHED OUT TO. > > THAT'S A PERFECT WAY TO PUT IT. ON PAPER, THEY SOUNDED GREAT, BUT THEY TOOK THEIR EYE OFF THE BALL, AND THAT WAS A BIG ISSUE FOR LIFT BANK. -- LIFT BANK -- LYFT. AND NOW THEY NEED TO STAY FOCUSED ON THAT CORE BUSINESS AND MAKING PROFITABILITY, THIS IS A COMPANY THAT IS SPENDING MONEY LIKE A ROCKSTAR, THEY NEED TO CURTAIL ALL OF THAT. ROMAINE: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU DAN, A DEEPER DIVE INTO LYFT AND NEWS CROSSING THE WIRE INVOLVING PEN ENTERTAINMENT, SHARES UP 60% IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING, APPARENTLY BECAUSE OF AN EXCUSE OF AGREEMENT WITH ESPN. THIS IS THE SPORTS NETWORK CONTROLLED BY DISNEY. WHAT THEY ARE SAYING IS THAT THEY ARE GOING TO BE THE EXCLUSIVE U.S. ONLINE SPORTS BETTING PARTNER FOR ESPN. THIS DOES NOT REQUIRE A PAYMENT THAT THEY WILL HAVE TO MAKE TWO YEARS BEING -- TWO ESPN. THAT WILL LOCK PENN NATIONAL GAMING AS THEIR NATIONAL U.S. ONLINE BETTING. > > AND THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THEY WERE TALKING ABOUT LOOKING FOR OPTIONS FOR ESPN, BUT THAT CASH PAYMENT IS GOOD FOR DISNEY'S BOTTOM LINE. THEY ARE ALSO DIVESTING BARTH -- BARSTOOL SPORTS, THEY HAD A STAKE IN THAT COMPANY. ROMAINE: THIS IS ALSO A 10-YEAR AGREEMENT. WE WILL TRY TO DIG UP DETAILS ON THIS, PENN WAS SUPPOSED TO GIVE RESULTS TOMORROW MORNING BUT THEY ARE DOING THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT NOW IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING. WE'RE GOING TO DIVE DEEPER INTO OTHER RESULTS AFTER THE BREAK, STICK WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. SCARLET: LOOKING AT SHARES OF RIVIAN MOVING SLIGHTLY HIGHER IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING AFTER THE TV TRUCK MAKERS NARROWED ITS LOSS EXPECT TATIAN LOOKING AHEAD, AND THE STOCK MOVING RIGHT NOW LET'S BRING IN ED LUDLOW, THE COHOST OF BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY TO TELL US MORE ABOUT HOW RIVIAN IS DOING RIGHT NOW. > > THEY RAISED GUIDANCE MODESTLY BY 2000 UNITS, 52,000 ELECTRIC VEHICLES ACROSS TO CONSUMER VEHICLES AND THE VAN THAT THEY BUILT FOR AMAZON. I REPORTED EARLIER IN THE YEAR THAT THE RIVIAN EXECUTIVES HAD TOLD STAFF THAT THEIR PLAN IS TO BUILD 62,000. SHARES HAVE BOUNCED AROUND AND YOU WONDER IF THIS IS EITHER SELL NEWS, OR IF INVESTORS LOOK AT THAT SUSPICIOUSLY. WHAT IS INTERESTING ABOUT THIS PRINT IS THAT THEY ARE SHOWING THE BENEFITS OF SCALING UP. DELIVERIES ARE UP 60% QUARTER ON QUARTER, SO THEY WILL BE ABLE TO BOOST THE GROSS PROFIT BY AROUND $35,000 PER VEHICLE DELIVERED. THEY ALSO JUST CUT BACK ON WHAT THEY ARE BURNING THROUGH. THEY HAVE UPDATED THEIR GUIDANCE FOR AN ADJUSTED LOSS THIS YEAR, FOUR POINT 2 BILLION DOLLARS DOWN FROM 4.3 BILLION U.S. DOLLARS. THAT ALSO COMES OFF THE SCALE OF DELIVERING MORE CARS, 1.1 BILLION DOLLARS, THEY DISCLOSED 34 MILLION DOLLARS OF REGULATORY CREDITS AS A SALES IN THE QUARTER AND THAT WAS AN INTERESTING PART OF TESLA'S EARLY START. I'M GOING TO LOOK AT THAT WITH RIVIAN. ROMAINE: GIVE US A SENSE, THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WANT TO DRAW COMPARISONS TO TESLA IN TERMS OF THEIR TRAJECTORY, NOT NECESSARILY THE CAR. ARE THERE ENOUGH SIMILARITIES THAT INVESTORS CAN WRAP THEIR HEAD AROUND WITHOUT NECESSARILY SEEING THE CREDIT AS CRAZINESS WE SAW AROUND TESLA? > > IF YOU PUT THEM SIDE-BY-SIDE, RIVIAN'S FIRST FOUR-SIX QUARTERS OF DELIVERIES AND PRODUCTION AGAINST TESLA'S FIRST 4-6 MONTHS, THEY ARE OUTPACING THEM. RIVIAN IS BURNING THROUGH HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE CASH THAN TESLA DID TO ACHIEVE ITS EARLY SCALE. THAT IS DEFINITELY BOTH A CRITICISM AND CONCERN FOR THEM. THE ADJUSTED LOSS WAS .08 PER SHARE, THEY WERE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING HIGHER THAN THAT. I THINK ABOUT .37. THEY ARE SHOWING THE BENEFITS OF COST DISCIPLINE, AND THEY DIFFERED CAP X, THAT WAS .7 BILLION. IT SHOWS COST CONTROL, BUT INVESTORS ALSO WANT TO SEE THEM INVEST. THEY HAVE THE IDEA OF BUILDING A PLANT IN GEORGIA AND WE ARE NOT HEARING ABOUT THAT. THE DEFERRED CAP X, IS THAT DELAYED. ROMAINE: RIVIAN DOWN 2% ON THE BACK OF THOSE RESULTS. , ED LUDLOW WITH A NICE BREAK ON THAT, -- ED LUDLOW WITH A NICE BREAKDOWN ON THAT, MUCH MORE COMING UP ON A LOOK TO HEAD TO DISNEY AT ESPN WHICH IS REPORTING LATER THIS WEEK, AND TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE EARNINGS AND THE STATE OF THE GAMING INDUSTRY. THAT CONVERSATION COME UP IN JUST A SECOND, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: IT COULD HAVE BEEN A LOT WORSE. THAT'S THE HEADLINE OF THE DAY, WE CAME INTO TUESDAY MORNING WITH A LOOK AT BANK STOCKS IN THE UNITED STATES UNDER PRESSURE. BY THE TIME WE GOT TO THE CLOSING BELL, WE HAD SEEN A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING ABOUT VALUATIONS. AND MORE PORTLY, ABOUT SOME OF THE STRESS WE HAVE SEEN, NOT JUST IN THE ECONOMY OR THE MARKET, BUT RICH LARGE OVERALL. BEHIND ME RECENT -- LOOK AT A DOWN DAY FOR THE NASDAQ, AND THE SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX AND THE S & P 500. HOW ABOUT 4% DOWN? THAT IS WHAT THE X WAS ON PARTS OF THE DAY. WE BOUNCED OFF OF THOSE LOWS, NO CHAOS, NO PRONOUNCED SELLING, JUST AN ORDERLY RETHINK OF VALUATIONS. AND THAT CHANGED YOUR MEDICALLY ONCE WE GOT LATER IN THE AFTERNOON HERE. THE BIG SWITCH DID TRADE HIGHER HERE, AND YIELDS PULLED BACK INTO THE CLOSE. AND NOW WE HAVE GOTTEN TO THE CLOSING BELLS, EARNINGS ARE FRONT AND CENTER, WE HAVE BIG NAMES OUT THERE, INCLUDING BUMBLE. > > INVESTORS REMAIN RETHINKING THE RESULTS, BECAUSE THAT'S A LONGER COAT, THESE SHARES WERE UP 1.3% AND NOW THEY ARE DOWN 3%. LESS TALK ABOUT WHY THEY WERE HIGH EARLIER BECAUSE ALL OF THE RESULTS ARE GOOD. WHAT INVESTORS ARE TAKING INTO IS THE FACT THAT EVEN. FORECAST OF $71 MILLION IS LIGHTER THAN THE ESTIMATE OF $75 MILLION. THEIR PROFITABILITY HAS BEEN UNEVEN AS THEY SPEND ON MARKETING AND EVERYTHING ELSE WAS GOOD. WE'RE GOING TO DIG IN AND SEE THE TOP LINE BEAT EBITA QUARTER BEAT, AND WERE GOING TO SEE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH. AGAIN, WE SAW A SURFACE LEVEL BEAT. AND THE THIRD QUARTER REVENUE DIGEST, DESPITE THE FACT THAT THE EBITA D.A. MISSED, THE ACTUAL GUIDE IS AS HIGH AS 280 MILLION. > > LET'S LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE. WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT VIDEO GAME PUBLISHERS AND THEIR OUTLOOK, WE HEARD FROM ELECTRONIC ARTS, AND THEY DISAPPOINTED TO THE LOWER SIDE. BUT TAKE-TWO STOCKS ARE UP ONE POINTS -- A LITTLE OVER 1%. SCOTT WAS TALKING ABOUT THIS EARLIER, WHAT HAPPENS WITH AN OUTLOOK WHEN YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT GAMING SCHEDULES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE HE FEARS, ESPECIALLY GRAND THEFT AUTO. THAT IS WHAT INVESTORS ARE BANKING ON, BUT WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT NET BOOKINGS IN THE LAST QUARTER, THEY MISSED EXPECTATIONS, EVEN IN THE CURRENT QUARTER, BUT THE COMPANY DID REITERATE ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE CURRENT YEAR, THINKING ABOUT THOSE NET BOOKINGS COMING IN AROUND $5.5 BILLION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU'RE LOOKING AHEAD TO THE EARNINGS CALL, WHAT THIS COMPANY IS GOING TO SAY AS FAR AS WHAT THIS GAMING SCHEDULE WILL LOOK LIKE AND WHETHER OR NOT IT COULD POTENTIALLY BE AN ACQUISITION TARGET, BUT IT DOES MAKE IT TOUGHER FOR ELECTRONIC ARTS BECAUSE THEY DID BITE ZYNGA LAST YEAR. -- BY ZYNGA LAST YEAR. SCARLET: LET'S STAY WITH TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE AND DIG DEEPER INTO THE RESULTS WITH SUPER LEAGUE GAMING CEO AND HAND. -- ANNE HAND. LET'S TALK ABOUT GRAND THEFT AUTO, BECAUSE SHE J5 SOLD OVER 185 MILLION UNITS. WHAT IS YOUR CONFIDENCE THAT THE SIXTH ITERATION WILL BE JUST AS BIG? > > THE THING IS THAT THEY CANNOT DENY A MASSIVE AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING FOR GTA. IT IS ONE OF THE LONGEST STANDING GAME FRANCHISES AND THE PEOPLE WERE PLAYING ON IT -- PLAYING IT ARE PROVING THAT A LOT OF THESE FRANCHISES WENT FROM BEING SOMETHING YOU DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNGER THAT YOU'D DON'T GROW OUT OF, IT'S A LIFESTYLE INTEREST. THAT IS INTERESTING IN CONTRAST TO WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE NEXT GENERATION OF GAMING FRANCHISES, SO TO SPEAK, OR PLATFORMS. INSTEAD OF PUBLISHERS SERVING UP A GAME TO YOU, INSTEAD YOU HAVE PLATFORMS LIKE ROADBLOCKS WHICH ARE REALLY OUT THERE PUTTING ALL OF THE TOOLS IN THE HANDS OF EVERYDAY GAMERS TO MAKE THEIR OWN GAMING EXPERIENCE. THEY START TO LOOK A LOT MORE LIKE SOCIAL PLATFORMS THAN THEY DO THAT CLASSIC GAME. SCARLET: I LIKE WHAT YOU SAID ABOUT THAT BEING A LIFESTYLE INTEREST. THEY HAD MENTIONED THIS AS WELL, WHETHER TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE AND EA BECOME M & A TARGETS, WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THAT NOW THAT THE ACTIVISION DEAL IS SET TO MOVE FORWARD? > > YOU'RE GOING TO CONTINUE TO CEASE -- CONTINUE TO SEE CONSOLIDATION. GAMING STOCKS HAVE TAKEN A HIT. WE ARE NOT A CLASSIC HERE GAMING COMPANY, BUT YOU DO A LOT OF WORK WITH THE BIGGEST PUBLISHERS OF THESE TOP GAMES. AND I THINK IS INEVITABLE THAT YOU ARE SEEING VALUATIONS BEING DEPRESSED THERE. ROMAINE: I WANT TO GO BACK TO THIS IDEA OF WHAT WE USE GAMES FOUR. I CAME UP IN NH AGE WHERE I DID GROW OUT OF IT. THAT'S NOT IT DISAPPEARED IT WAS JUST DIFFERENT. LIKE I SAID -- A DISS. BACK IN MY DAY, YOU HAD TO BRING THEM OVER AND THEY HAD TO SIT WITH YOU. NOW WITH IT BEING ABLE TO BE DONE ONLINE AND HAVE ALL YOUR FRIENDS HERE, IT'S MUCH MORE OF A SOCIAL ACTIVITY WHERE THE GAME SORT OF BECOMES SECONDARY, ALMOST A FACILITATOR FOR WHAT THESE KIDS AND ADULTS ARE TALKING ABOUT. I DO WONDER IF THAT IS THE STRUCTURE, THAT IS THE TREND WHERE WE ARE GOING HERE, AND WHO DOES THAT FAVOR? I WOULD THINK THAT ROADBLOCKS WOULD BE IN A BETTER POSITION THAN A MORE TRADITIONAL GAME CONSOLE ANY THATCHER. -- MANUFACTURER. > > WELL, YOU'RE NOT DATING YOURSELF TOO MUCH. MY GAME IS GALLAGHER. I THINK YOU NAILED IT. WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHERE GEN Z IS SPENDING THEIR TIME, THEY DON'T LOOK LIKE TRADITIONAL GIVING PLATFORMS, INSIDE ROADBLOCKS THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF GAMES YOU CAN PLAY. A LOT OF THEM ARE ROLE-PLAYING GAMES. WHEN WEEK -- WHEN WE RE-CREATED RB STREAM HOUSE IN THE METAVERSE, YOU COULD SWIM IN THE POOL AND TRIAL CLOTHES AND DJ ON THE ROOF DECK. THESE ARE DIGITAL CUL-DE-SACS OR HANGOUTS, AND THE COOL THING ABOUT IT IS THAT NOT ONLY IS IT AN EXTENSION OF THEIR PHYSICAL LIFE FOR THIS YOUNGER GENERATION, BUT THEY ARE BEING ENCOURAGED TO BE PART OF THE CREATION PROCESS BECAUSE IT HAS AN INTERACTIVE PIECE TO IT. I FEEL STRONGLY THAT THESE PLATFORMS LIKE MINECRAFT, HAVE THE FOUNDATIONS THAT PARENTS SHOULD BE EMBRACING. ROMAINE: TALK A BIT MORE ABOUT THAT. I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN SOMEWHAT SKEPTICAL, I HAVE CHILDREN AND I HAD HEARD THE IDEA THAT HE IS REALLY INTO MINECRAFT AND HAS THIS IDEA THAT HE IS LEARNING, HE'S NOT JUST PLAYING. IS THAT REALLY TRUE? HE'S WATCHING RIGHT NOW, SO. > > HE'S GOING TO LIKE ME, THEN. IN MINECRAFT YOU GO AND CREATE YOUR OWN WORLD. YOU GO AND BUILD A SKY STRIPPER OR EVEN -- VOLCANO -- SKYSCRAPER OR A VOLCANO. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT ROBOTS, IT'S NOT ACTIVISION OR TAKE-TWO THAT MAKE THE BIGGEST GAMES ON ROADBLOCKS, IT'S THE EVERYDAY PERSON WHO GREW UP PLAYING BLOCKS, AND LOVED IT, AND IT'S PROBABLY TWO GUYS OR 10 GUYS IN IN APARTMENT IN SAN DIEGO MAKING THE TOP 10 GAMES IN THE WORLD IN PARTNERSHIP. IT HAS DEMOCRATIZED GAME DEVELOPER. SCARLET: THOSE KIDS HAVE NOW BECOME TEENS AND YOUNG ADULTS. HOW DO YOU ADVERTISE TO THIS AUDIENCE? BECAUSE THEY GROW UP WITH ON DEMAND AND THEY HATE TRADITIONAL TV ADVERTISING. THEY CAN'T STAND IT. THEY DON'T SEEM TO BE AS OFFENDED BY IN GAME ADVERTISING. IT IS SOMETHING THAT ADVERTISERS NEED TO TREAD VERY CAREFULLY WITH. > > SUCH A GOOD POINT. I WAS TALKING TO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS. THE MILLENNIAL GAMER, THAT HARD-CORE GAMER, WAS VERY AVERSE TO ADVERTISING IN GAMES. USUALLY IT WAS BECAUSE IT WAS DISRUPTING THEIR EXPERIENCE. IT WAS INTERRUPTING THE WAY INTERNET ADVERTISING DOES. BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT GEN Z, 47% OF THE BRANDS THAT THEY MEET ARE FIRST INTRODUCED TO ON ADDITIONAL SCREEN. AS LONG AS THAT IS IMMERSIVE AND ENHANCES THE GAMEPLAY, THEY ARE VERY RESPONSIVE TO BRANDS COMING INTO THE SPACE. SO THIS PARTNERSHIP WITH ROADBLOCKS IS ABOUT US BRINGING THEIR CAPABILITY TO CREATE IMMERSIVE EXPENSES LIKE BARBIE STREAM HOUSE AND COUPLING IT WITH THEIR OWN PRODUCTS SO THAT WE CAN LEVERAGE THEIR ADDITIONAL SCALE TO REALLY GET OFF THE CHARTS FOR ADVERTISERS THAT ARE SEEKING YOUNGER AUDIENCES. THE GOOD NEWS FOR ROADBLOCKS IS THAT THEY ARE AGING UP. YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT 65 MILLION DAILY USE -- ACTIVE USERS, 14 MILLION HOURS OF GAMEPLAY, THAT CAN HELP ANY AVATARS OR REACH THE NEXT GENERATION. ROMAINE: -- SCARLET: I FEEL LIKE THEY WERE AND EARLY IN -- ADOPTER OF THE METAVERSE. IS ROADBLOCKS GOING TO STICK WITH METAVERSE OR DOES IT GIVE IT TO AI? -- ROADBLOCKS -- > > IT I FURTHER FUEL THE DEVELOPMENT OF CONTENT. YOU HAVE VIRTUAL RULES -- MORAL SECOND THERE ANYTHING IN REAL LIFE. WHAT THEY HAVE THE CAPABILITY TO DO IS REALLY CREATE 2D AND 3D WORLDS IN A VERY EXTENSIVE WAY THAT REFLECTS ALL OF THE THINGS THAT WE ENJOY DOING IN REAL LIFE. THE FACT OF THE MATTER IS IS THAT ROADBLOCKS AT MINECRAFT HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR 10 YEARS AND THEY HAVE BEEN TEACHING KIDS TO ENJOY THAT SPECIAL COMPUTING FEEL THAT MAKES IT FEEL LIKE YOU ARE IMMERSED AND VERY CUSTOMIZED INTO THAT EXPANSE. YOU'RE GOING TO KEEP SEEING ADVERTISERS DURING THIS. I WILL TELL YOU WHY. 3D CONTENT, WHEN INTRODUCED TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION HAS 20 FOR 2% HIGHER ENGAGEMENT RATES. IT'S WHERE THEY NEED TO BE AND HOW THEY NEED TO TALK TO THE GENERATION. ROMAINE: IN 2D, THAT'S WHAT YOU'RE SAYING? INTERESTING. WHY DO YOU THINK THAT THERE HAS BEEN SO MUCH DISCUSSION, OR RATHER SO MUCH INVESTMENT ON THE 3D SIDE OF THIS, AND WHAT IS THE PROMISE? WHY DO YOU THINK PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT THAT AS THE GOLDEN AGE? > > CERTAINLY, WE HAD A BIT OF A REACTION WHEN WE GOT THE IMPRESSION THAT WE ARE MAYBE GOING TO ASPIRE TO LIVE PERMANENTLY IN 3D. THAT WAS A LITTLE OVERWHELMING TO THINK THAT YOU MIGHT WANT TO LIVE YOUR LIFE INSIDE VR GOGGLES. YOU HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE A FANTASTIC CLASS AND GET ACCESS TO ONE OF THE BEST HARTFORD PROFESSORS -- HARVARD PROFESSORS, YOU MIGHT WANT THAT HIGH FIDELITY EXPERIENCE. WHAT METAVERSE IS ABOUT TO US IS ABOUT THE FACT THAT THERE -- THE TECHNOLOGY ALREADY EXISTS TODAY TO TRANSFORM OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE INTERNET, WHERE WHATEVER SITE WE GET ON, THERE IS NO REASON THAT, IF WE GET ON BARBIE.COM, THERE'S NO REASON IT CAN FEEL INTERACTIVE, PERSONALIZED AND CUSTOMIZED, AND THAT'S HOW YOU BUILD BRAND PREFERENCE AND LOYALTY. ROMAINE: THIS IS A GREAT CONVERSATION, I HOPE TO CATCH UP WITH YOU SOON. THE CEO OF SUPER LEAGUE GAMING, LOOKING AT GAMING ON THE BACK OF TAKE-TWO SHARES UP 2%. WE EXPECT TO GET DIZZY RESULTS TOMORROW AFTER THE BELL HERE, CONVERSATIONS COMING UP WITH HUBER RESEARCHER, A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT DISNEY'S PARKS AND ITS STRATEGY WITH ESPN, JUST IN THE LAST FEW MINUTES, LEARNING MAY BE THE CONTOURS OF THAT STRATEGY WHICH INVOLVES PEN ENTERTAINMENT, THE COMPANY NOW SIGNING IN EXTRUSIVE DEAL WITH ESPN WORTH $2 BILLION OVER A STRETCH OF 10 YEARS. THEY ARE GOING TO BE THEIR OFFICIAL AND EXCLUSIVE ONLINE U.S. BETTING PARTNER. A DISCUSSION AFTER THE BREAK HERE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > BIG EARNINGS THIS WEEK COME TOMORROW AFTER THE BOW, DISNEY SETS TO REPORT AND INVESTORS KEEN TO HEAR ABOUT BOB IGER AND RESTRUCTURING PLANS. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE MEDIA, PARKS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN, WE HAVE DOUG ARTHUR HERE TO PREVIEW. HE IS THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AT HUBER RESEARCH, WHICH HAS AN OVERWEIGHT RATING ON DIZZY SHARES. LET'S START WITH STREAMING, BECAUSE THAT IS WHERE A LOT OF ATTENTION HAS BEEN. STILL GROWING, BUT HOW PROFITABLE IS IT? > > THEY LOST OVER BILLION PER YEAR IN THE THIRD QUARTER LAST YEAR, WANT TO THAN THAT, I THINK THE NUMBER WILL BE -- RELATIVE TO THAT, THE NUMBER WILL BE MUCH BETTER BECAUSE OF THE RELEASE OF A BUNCH OF BIG FILMS. THE LOSS WOULD TAKE UP SEQUENTIALLY FROM Q2. ROMAINE: THAT'S SOMETHING TO KEEP IN MIND. THERE HAVE BEEN COST CUTTING STORIES HERE, AND MAYBE BOB IGER DOES NOT KNOW YET. WHAT EXACTLY IS THERE TO CUT? WHAT IS THERE MEANINGFULLY TO CUT? > > THEY'RE SPENDING A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF CONTENT. AND I THINK HIS VIEW WAS THAT THEY WERE SPRAYING CONTENT ALL OVER THE STREAMING LOCAL UNIVERSE OF DISNEY, AND TRYING TO GET -- DO A BETTER JOB OF FIGURE OUT WAS -- WHAT DOES WORK AND WHAT DOES NOT WORK, AND I THINK THEY ANNOUNCED A .5 BILLION RIGHT OFF IN THIS JUNE QUARTER FOR CONTENT CREATION. I THINK THAT IS ALSO PART OF RIGHT-SIZING THE CONTENT INVESTMENT IN STREAMING. IF YOU DO THAT, YOU ALSO BRING DOWN MARKETING COSTS. TWO WAYS TO CUT AT IT THERE. AND I WOULD BE REMISS IF I DID NOT SAY THERE IS AN ACTOR AND WRITER'S STRIKE GOING ON, AND THAT COULD FURTHER CURTAIL CONTENT INVESTMENT FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. SCARLET: SOMETHING ALL OF THESE STUDIOS ARE LOOKING AT, ONE THING SPECIFICALLY BOB IGER IS LOOKING AT IS WHAT TO DO WITH BROADCAST AND CABLE TELEVISION. BEFORE THE EARNINGS RELEASE, ESPN SIGNED A LONG-TERM EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR SPORTS BETTING WITH PEN ENTERTAINMENT. IT SOUNDS LIKE IT'S A LICENSING SITUATION WHERE IT'S BRANDS WILL BE ON TOP OF THE SPORTS BETTING OPERATION FOR PEN AND ESPN GETS PAID. IS THIS A DEALMAKING THAT WE CAN EXPECT THIS -- BOB IGER TO EMBARK ON BACKUP TWICE I THINK HIS DISCUSSION AROUND THE FUTURE OF ESPN GETS A LITTLE BIT HERE THAN ASPIRATIONS OF JUST THIS SIDE TO BETTING. HE HAS BEEN ASKED ABOUT BETTING A LOT, SPECIFICALLY WITH ESPN. HE HINTED THAT THEY ARE LOOKING INTO IT AND THIS APPEARS TO BE A SOLID DEAL WITH A BIG PLAYER AND A SIZABLE AUDITORY COMMITMENT. ONE POINT -- MONETARY COMMITMENT. .5 BILLION OVER 10 YEARS. I THINK THE FUTURE OF ESPN, IN TERMS OF STREAMING OR NOT ALL STREAMING, A PARTNER COMING IN AND INVESTING IN IT, THAT'S MUCH LARGER ASPIRATIONAL HE -- ASPIRATIONAL HE. CRACKS THERE ALSO CLOSING DOWN FOX SPORTS, SO -- BARSTOOL SPORTS BOOK, HOW IMPATIENT WILL INVESTORS BE WITH DISNEY SELLING PART OR ALL OF THEIR BUSINESS? > > AS EVERYONE HAS SAID, THIS IS NOT ORIGINAL, IT STILL MAKES A LOT OF MONEY. AND, YES, RATINGS ARE DOWN, CORE ACCOUNTING IS UP. CONTACT COSTS FOR SPORTS RIGHTS ARE UP. THEY ARE IN A TOUGH SPOT. I EXPECT THEM TO BE PATIENT. THE TV STATIONS ARE ALL PRETTY MUCH BIG MARKETS. THEY ARE HIGHLY PROFITABLE. AND THEY ARE WORTH A LOT OF MONEY. YOU KNOW, THE FUTURE OF ABC BROADCAST NETWORK, IT'S A BIT OF A HEAD SCRATCHER AS TO HOW THAT IS PARLAYED. IF IT IS. I EXPECT, REGARDLESS OF THE INPATIENTS OF INVESTORS, I EXPECT THEM TO MAKE A SMART DECISION AT THE RIGHT TIME. ROMAINE: WELL, WITH ALL THE TALK OVER STREAMING, WE KIND OF FORGET RIGHT NOW THE BIG DROP -- PROFIT DRIVER HAS BEEN THE PARKS BUSINESS. AND WE SAW IN THE LAST EARNINGS REPORT THAT THERE ARE SIGNS HERE THAT THERE IS WEAKNESS THERE. > > IT HAS BEEN A VERY HOT SUMMER. THAT'S VERY START. AND I THINK SEAWORLD POINTED THAT OUT TODAY. THEY ARE GOING UP AGAINST THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF DISNEY WORLD YEAR AGO WHICH LASTED A WHILE. SO, THEY WARNED THAT WOULD IMPACT THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR TRAFFIC COMPARISON, AND I THINK THAT IF YOU LOOK AT THE ORLANDO SENTINEL, OR REPORTS ON TOURIST TAX REVENUES, THOSE HAVE BEEN DOWN IN FLORIDA MOST OF THE QUARTER. SO I THINK IT WILL BE VERY BUMPY IN Q3 FOR DOMESTIC PARKS. THE ONLY OFFSET IS THAT INTERNATIONAL PARKS WERE NOT OPEN A YEAR AGO, THEY WERE FUMBLING A YEAR AGO. NOW THEY ARE FLYING. I EXPECT THEM TO HAVE A NICE THIRD QUARTER. THAT WILL OFFSET SOME, IF NOT ALL OF THE DOMESTIC SOFTNESS. THAT IS WHAT I ASSUME. ROMAINE: THE OTHER ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM IS THE TENURE OF BOB IGER AND THE EXTENSION OF THE CONTRACT THAT WE SAW WITH THE MEDIA CONFERENCE A FEW WEEKS AGO HERE. AT SOME POINT, THEY STILL HAVE TO RESOLVE THIS, GIVEN HIS AGE AND THE CONTRACT IN 2026. YOU WANT TO SEE SOME SORT OF SUCCESSION PLAN IN PUBLIC. > > I THINK STRETCHING OUT HIS TENURE MADE A LOT OF SENSE, AS WE ALL KNOW, THERE ARE A LOT OF HOLES THERE, AND THE HULU DECISION, THEY HAVE TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE FUTURE OF ESPN IS, YOU HAVE THIS LINEAR QUESTION. YOU HAVE COST COMING GOING ON. AND THESE ARE ALL GOOD THINGS. THERE IS A LOT OF TALENT AT DISNEY. I AM NO GENIUS ON WHO THE NEXT PERSON IS GOING TO BE. BUT I THINK THAT EXTENDING HIM LONGER, WHO KNOWS IF THAT IS THE END OF IT. THAT NEXT SENSE TO ME. -- MAKES SENSE TO ME. SCARLET: COST CUTS ARE THE FOCUS IN THE SHORT TERM. DIVESTMENTS AND PARTNERSHIPS ARE THE MEDIUM-TERM FOCUS. WHAT ARE THE GROWTH DRIVERS IN THE LONG-TERM FOR DISNEY, UNDER BUYOUT -- BOB IGER OR SOMEONE ELSE? > > THE TWO BIG DRIVERS ARE PARKS, WHICH HAVE BEEN FABULOUS SINCE I HAVE REOPENED, THEY HAVE JUST BEEN HAVING A TOUGH COP THIS QUARTER, AND DRIVING STREAMING FROM BIG LOSSES TO SIGNIFICANT PROFITS. YOU PUT THOSE TOGETHER, I DON'T SEE ANY REASON WHY THE PARKS BUSINESS SLOWS DOWN OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS. YOU'RE TALKING SEVEN DOLLARS -- MORE THAN SEVEN DOLLARS AND EARNING POWER. LEARNING, IT'S A MANAGEMENT ISSUE, TAKING COSTS OUT AND MAKING SURE HE DOES NOT BLOW UP ON YOU. BUT I THINK THE LONG-TERM DRIVERS OF THE STORY ARE VERY MUCH IN PLACE. LET'S NOT FORGET, STREAMING IS ON ITS WAY TO A $30 BILLION REVENUE LEFT -- LEVEL HERE. IS THE WILL FIGURE OUT HOW TO MAKE MONEY AT THOSE REVENUE LEVELS. > > HE CANNOT -- YOU CANNOT LOSE SIGHT OF THE BIG PICTURE. ROMAINE: THANKS SO MUCH DOUG, DOUG ARTHUR THERE WITH A PREVIEW OF DISNEY EARNINGS WHICH, AFTER THE BELL TOMORROW, FULL COVERAGE ON THAT COMING UP, AND WE SET YOU UP FOR OTHER BIG EVENTS THAT COULD MOVE THE MARKET TOMORROW COMING UP AFTER THE BREAK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: A FEW POTENTIAL CATALYSTS FOR MARKET -- MARKETS TOMORROW WITH CHINA AND INFLATION DATA. > > AND CPI DATA AFTER 20 TRADING DATA. ROMAINE: AND EARNINGS BEFORE THE DATA TOMORROW. SCARLET: ROBLOX AHEAD OF MEN ON THE METAVERSE. ROMAINE: AND DISNEY REPORTING AFTER THE BELL TOMORROW. AND ANOTHER TREASURY OPTION THAT WENT RELATIVELY WELL, 10'S BEING SOLD TOMORROW HERE, THANK YOU FOR TUNING IN.