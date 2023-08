00:00

We're seeing both Brent crude and WTI edged higher in early Asian trade. Bell is watching the move, so can we make it a seventh straight week of gains? That's obviously the big question yet, Heidi, But we're at the start of the week, as you say. Oil prices are just tracking a little bit higher here. We're above $83 a barrel for WTI. But as you say, putting it in focus here, we're up already for six straight weeks. That is the longest stretch of weekly gains we've seen now since June, back in last year. Now, what is really driving that will, of course, you've got these production cuts that are coming through from Saudi Arabia, also from Russia. And then you've also seen U.S. stockpiles. Those have been shrinking by a record. But it's not just in the Brent crude or WTI patch. It's also when you change on that, we're seeing it in other types or other parts of the oil market as well. This is the shale market here. And what we're seeing in this market as well is that oil pay, this is one of the key metrics here that is helping essentially put a tailwind into the industry here, because we've seen average wages in the US shale patch now trending back below $43 a barrel. We're seeing other key costs as well coming down categories like pipes, rigs. And then on top of that, you've also got explore is finally seeing record of cost cuts. In other factors like at drilling techniques, we're seeing big advancements there. So all of that is really putting a lot of optimism into that key market as well Kathleen. Well, what about the oil market in Asia now? This is a big factor in what happens from here. Yeah, that's right. And this is some key news that came across in the weekend. But essentially it was the pricing for Saudi Arabia to the Asian market. And we actually saw prices being lifted by $0.30 a barrel. So that was a little bit less than had been forecast. The average analyst estimate coming through was for a gain of $0.50, but still $3.50 a barrel. To put it in perspective here of why this is so important. Well, Saudi Arabia really, Aramco, of course, the major player there, but it does sell about 60% of its crude shipments to this region. A lot of those are on long term contracts. The prices are looked at on a monthly basis. So this is the state of play for the Asian market. They did keep their prices unchanged, though, Heidi, for the US market.