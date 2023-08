00:00

ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON BIG TECH EARNINGS DAY. LET'S START WITH APPLE PUT IT WAS NOT ALL BAD. WE SAW THAT MORE OPTIMISTIC RECOVERY IN THE CHINESE MARKET. BUT THIS IS REALLY SHOWING THAT THE IPHONE AND OTHER DEVICES ARE NOT IMMUNE TO THE BROADER INDUSTRY SLUMP. IVAN: WELL, I MEAN, STILL IT'S ABOUT SERVICES AND THEY CONTINUE TO GROW THEIR ECOSYSTEM AND THAT MEANS MORE SERVICES, MORE FAST-GROWING AND HIGHLY PROFITABLE SERVICES. THE TRENDS IN IPHONE SALES ARE GOING TO EBB AND FLOW AND I THINK WE ARE GOING TO SEE A SLOWDOWN IN 14 BECAUSE WE KNOW THE 15 IS COMING. IT WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN A FEW WEEKS AND WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY THEREAFTER. IF YOU KNOW THAT A NEW PHONE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PUTTING MUCH THE SAME PRICE, BECAUSE THEY SAID THEY ARE HOLDING PRICES STEADY, EXCEPT FOR THE PRO MODELS WHICH THEY ARE GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE BECAUSE THERE SEEMS TO BE STRONG DEMAND. SO YOU WOULD WAIT ABOUT A MONTH OR SO AND GET THE NEXT GREATEST PHONE. HAIDI: IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU THINK THAT THE SERVICES ASPECT OF THE NUMBERS ARE PERHAPS BEING OVERSHADOWED, AND PERHAPS UNFAIRLY SO IF YOU LOOK AT HOW INVESTORS HAVE REACTED. IVAN: WELL, THEY REACT TO THE HEADLINES AND LOOK AT THE STRONG HEADLINES OUT OF AMAZON. THAT IS BEING BID UP IN THE POST-MARKET. AND APPLE IS BEING SOLD IN THE POST-MARKET. I CONTINUE TO VIEW ANY WEAKNESS IN APPLE AS A BUYING OPPORTUNITY. ALSO APPLE RETURNED 20 $6 BILLION IN CASH TO THE SHAREHOLDERS IT IS QUARTER BETWEEN SHARE REPURCHASES PRIMARILY AND DIVIDEND PAYMENTS. THAT GIVES POWERFUL SUPPORT TO THE STOCK. KATHLEEN: QUICK FOLLOW-UP ON THE IPAD. THE REVENUES WERE PRETTY BAD, DOWN PRETTY SHARPLY. IS THAT BECOMING A THING OF THE PAST? IVAN: IF YOU CAN GET A LOT OF SPEED AND FUNCTIONALITY ON THE PHONE, WHICH IS NOW SMALLER THAN THE IPAD AND MUCH MORE AFFORDABLE, BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT OTHER WEARABLE COMPUTERS LIKE THE MACS, THEY DID A LITTLE BETTER. THE IPAD MAYBE WEAKER, MACS A LITTLE BIT BETTER. CONSUMERS BUYING A MORE POWERFUL COMPUTER RATHER THAN THE IPAD. KATHLEEN: FROM A MACRO STANDPOINT, IF YOU LOOK AT APPLE IT IS LIKE, WELL, THERE IS A SLUMP, PEOPLE ARE WAITING FOR THE 15 TO COME OUT. AMAZON IS A STORY OF, BOY, THE CONSUMER IS STILL SPENDING. COULD THAT EVENTUALLY HEALTHY IPHONE? IVAN: YES. FIRST OF ALL, PEOPLE'S SMARTPHONES ARE SUCH AN INTEGRAL PART OF THEIR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL LIFE THAT THEY WILL PAY UP FOR IT. BY THE WAY, A LOT OF PURCHASES THAT TAKE PLACE AT AMAZON TAKE PLACE ON PEOPLE'S IPHONES. SO I THINK THEY DO GO HAND IN HAND. HISTORY HAS SHOWN ANY WEAKNESS IN APPLE HAS BEEN A BUYING OPPORTUNITY, AND I CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT THAT WILL PLAY OUT. HAIDI: IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE GEOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN, THE CHINA MARKET OF COURSE IS SO KEY FOR APPLE. WERE YOU ENCOURAGED THERE BY WHAT YOU SAW? IVAN: ABSOLUTELY BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT HAS BEEN TO MALT -- BEEN TUMULT IN THE JAPANESE MARKET. AND APPLE IS EXPANDING INTO INDIA AND THAT HAS ALSO DONE WELL FOR THEM. HAIDI: IT IS INTERESTING TO ME LOOKING AT THE INVESTOR REACTION GIVEN HOW THE SLOWDOWN AND SUPPLY FOR SMARTPHONE UPTAKE WAS WELL FLAGGED GIVEN THE INDICATIONS GIVEN TO APPLE SUPPLIERS. HOW MUCH WERE FOCUS NOW WILL THERE BE ON THE COST SIDE? OBVIOUSLY THE OTHER SIDE WITH THE ENTHUSIASM OF AMAZON IS HOW MUCH THEY HAVE TIGHTEN THE REINS WHEN IT COMES TO SPENDING. IVAN: COST HAS BEEN A MAJOR FOCUS IN LIGHT OF THE SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN INFLATION WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE PAST YEAR AND INFLATION PRESSURE HAS STARTED TO ABATE. BUT YOU CAN ONLY GROW REVENUE SO FAR AND SO FAST AND INCREASED PROFITABILITY YOU ALSO HAVE TO CUT COSTS. IF WE LOOK AT META PLATFORMS YEAR OF EFFICIENCY THEY STARTED TO GET FOCUSED ON COSTS AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT STOCK. IT IS ALL A FUNCTION. INPUT COSTS ARE A FUNCTION OF PROFITABILITY AS WELL AS REVENUE GROWTH. IDEALLY YOU WANT TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH, BUT A COST CONTAINMENT IS POSITIVE SALE. KATHLEEN: DOES AMAZON HAVE AN ACHILLES' HEEL? IT SEEMS LIKE ALL THEY CAN DO IS GROW, ALL THEY CAN DO IS DO BETTER, NOT JUST WITH E-COMMERCE BUT WITH THE CLOUD. WHAT STOPS THEM, OR WHAT IS THEIR CHALLENGE COMING UP? IVAN: WELL, I MEAN, SHOULD WE GET THIS LONG-AWAITED RECESSION THAT SEEMS TO ELUDE US, BUT ANY PULLBACK IN THE CONSUMER ON DISCRETIONARY SPENDING WILL AFFECT ALL RETAILERS. THEN, IF THEY START TO PULL BACK, THEY WILL LOOK FOR BARGAINS WHICH WILL ALSO HELP AMAZON. AND AMAZON CONTINUES TO GROWTH -- TO BENEFIT FROM THE GROWTH OF THEIR PRIME MEMBERS. PEOPLE PAID TO BE PRIME MEMBERS AND PRIME MEMBERS ARE THEIR BEST CUSTOMERS. ALSO THE INCREASE IN FULFILLMENT. PERSONALLY WHEN I AM LOOKING AT AN ITEM ON AMAZON AND THEY SAY WHEN I BUY IT NOW I CAN GET IT TOMORROW, THAT IS A POWERFUL DRIVER. NOW I CAN SEE I CAN GET IT TODAY, AND I HAVE ALREADY BENEFITED FROM SAME-DAY DELIVERY, IT IS PHENOMENAL HOW EFFICIENT AND POWERFUL THEIR FULFILLMENT CAPABILITIES ARE. HAIDI: ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT CASH BONE WHEN IT COMES TO AI INVESTMENT ACROSS THE BOARD? IVAN: AI IS THIS NEW PARADIGM AND THIS NEW REVOLUTION THAT IS GOING TO REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT I WOULD ALMOST BE CONCERNED IF COMPANIES WERE NOT INVESTING IN AI BECAUSE AI IS GOING TO DRIVE EVERYBODY'S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE. TO QUOTE THE FOUNDER OF C-SUITES AI, EVERY COMPANY IS GOING TO BE AN AI COMPANY. EVERYBODY IS GOING TO USE AI TO OPTIMIZE SUPPLY CHAIN, MANAGE INVENTORIES, TO ANALYZE CUSTOMER BEHAVIOR AND DRIVE PRICING AND INVENTORY. SO EVERY COMPANY IS GOING TO HAVE TO USE SOME LEVEL OF