MARKETS AND THE ECONOMY IN MORE DETAIL, HOW THEY CONNECT, FRANCES STACY. I WANT YOU TO CONNECT THE DOTS FOR US. WE JUST GOT THE RESULTS FROM AMAZON. REALLY GOOD, THEY ARE SELLING A LOT, UPDATING FACILITIES. APPLE, SAGGING IPHONE SALES, SERVICES DOING PRETTY WELL. ONE OF YOUR VIEWS IS EVEN THOUGH GDP AND GROWTH LOOK REALLY GOOD, THAT YOU DO NOT THINK THAT PEOPLE ARE SEEING DECELERATING THINGS IN THE BACKGROUND. THESE VERY IMPORTANT REPORTS, I DON'T WANT YOU TO GET INTO THE DETAILS OF IT, BUT IN TERMS OF THE MESSAGE, THE SIGNAL, HOW DOES YOUR VIEW MESH WITH THAT? FRANCES: JUST LOOKING AT EARNINGS IT IS REALLY INTERESTING BECAUSE IF YOU LOOK AT THE CYCLE PEAK AND YOU LOOK AT THE COMPARISONS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER, YEAR-OVER-YEAR THE AGGREGATE OF EARNINGS IS DOWN 8%. I THINK THAT IS NOT REALLY THE NARRATIVE THAT IS BEING TALKED ABOUT. EXPECTATIONS, MANY COMPANIES GUIDED LOWER AND THEY ARE BEATING EXPECTATIONS. WE ARE LOOKING AT THAT IS IF IT IS A POSITIVE ON EARNINGS. IT DEPENDS ON HOW YOU LOOK AT IT. IN THE LARGER SCHEME OF THE BUSINESS CYCLE WHERE YOU HAVE TO HAVE CREDIT RECONCILIATION AT THE END OF A BUSINESS CYCLE TYPICALLY, YOU START TO LOOK AT THAT AND WE CANNOT IGNORE THOSE HAVE DECELERATED AND THEY WOULD HAVE TO RE-ACCELERATE IN ORDER TO REMAIN STRONG EVEN THOUGH WE MAY OR MAY NOT -- I AM IN THE CAMP WE WILL HAVE A RECESSION COMING FORWARD. KATHLEEN: YOU SURE ARE. ONE OF THE THINGS YOU ARE LOOKING AT IS CREDIT MARKETS. YOU SAY FED RATE HIKES HAVE A 14 TO 16 MONTH LAG AND WE ARE NOW AT MONTH 15. YOU THINK THAT IS ONE OF THE THINGS THAT WILL START SHOWING UP. PLUS YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT PEOPLE IN THE 60% LOWER PART OF THE ECONOMY WHO ARE KIND OF LIVING PAYCHECK-TO-PAYCHECK. FRANCES: WE ARE LIVING IN A BIFURCATED ECONOMY AND 60% OF THE ECONOMY, I THINK IT IS UP TO 70% OF MILLENNIALS, ARE LIVING PAYCHECK-TO-PAYCHECK. 50% ARE DEPENDENT ON THEIR PARENTS. AT SOME POINT YOU HAVE A REALLY HIGH AMOUNT OF CREDIT CARD USAGE THAT IS ACCELERATING RAPIDLY. YOU HAVE APR'S OVER 20% READY CONSISTENTLY. AT SOME POINT THE CONSUMER WITH STUDENT DEBT COMING BACK ON IS GOING TO PROBABLY STRUGGLE AND YOU MIGHT BE SEEING THAT IN IPHONE SALES. IT WILL BE INDICATIVE OF WHETHER IPHONE 15, IF THERE IS A LOT OF ENTHUSIASM AROUND THE HOLIDAYS FOR THAT. BUT WE ARE DEALING WITH THIS RECORD AMOUNT OF DEBT. ALSO HOUSEHOLD DEBT IS AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH OF 7.1 TRILLION. YET ON THE GOVERNMENT SIDE OF THINGS WE HAVE HAD DEFICIT SPENDING ACCELERATE YEAR-OVER-YEAR PLUS 3.8% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER. THAT IS A LOT. WE HAVE TRILLION IN INTEREST PAYMENT SERVICE FOR THE FEDERAL DEBT ALONE. THE FED IS TRYING TO TIGHTEN BUT WHAT IS REALLY BUFFERING THAT IS GOVERNMENT SHARING. IT IS GOING TO REMAIN TO BE SEEN HOW IT PLAYS OUT WITH A BIFURCATED ECONOMY. IF YOU ARE IN THE UPPER 40% THIS YEAR HAS BEEN GREAT FOR YOU BECAUSE YOU OWN ASSETS. IF YOU ARE IN THE LOWER 60% THINGS ARE GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE AND REACCELERATE. THE COMMODITIES INDEX IS UP, MANY OF THE FOODS ARE UP 10 TO 20% AND THAT WILL HAVE A FORD EIGHT MONTH LAG. THE FED IS NOT GOING TO GET EXCITED. WE ARE NOT PRICING A LOT OF RISK IN THE CREDIT MARKETS RIGHT NOW BUT AT SOME POINT THERE WILL BE RISK IN THE CREDIT MARKETS FOR SURE. HAIDI: IS THAT WHY YOU ARE BUYING OIL AND ALSO ADVOCATING TO POSITION IN GOLD? FRANCES: I LIKE OIL BECAUSE THE FUNDAMENTAL STORY IS STILL THE SAUDI'S CUTTING PRODUCTION. AND THEN THERE IS STILL A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF DEMAND IF YOU HAVE BEEN ON AN AIRPLANE RECENTLY THEY ARE FULL. AND GOLD DOES REALLY WELL. IF WE HAVE A RE-ACCELERATION OF INFLATION BECAUSE WE HAVE LAGGING EFFECTS SHOW UP IN CPI LATER IN THE YEAR, IT DEPENDS. OIL AND GAS ARE UP PRETTY DRASTICALLY. FOOD CAN HAVE A FOUR 28 MONTH LAG. THAT COULD HAVE -- -- FOUR TO EIGHT MONTH LAG. GOLD WILL STILL DO WELL. IF WE GET THOSE CREDIT ISSUES, GOLD IS STILL STRONG. ITA, DEFENSE SPENDING, OBVIOUSLY THEY WILL TRY AND REFILL THOSE SUPPLIES BEING SENT OVER TO UKRAINE. SO THERE IS A FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP TO EACH OF THOSE THINGS. HAIDI: I WANT TO GET YOUR VIEWS ON THE BOND ROUT BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN QUITE A WEEK. TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CHART WHICH IS ONE OF THE WAYS TO ILLUSTRATE. IT'S REMINISCENT OF WHAT WE SAW BACK IN 2022, AND OF COURSE THE LIKES OF THE BOE HAVING TO INTERVENE. BUT IN OCTOBER 2022, WE SAW SIMILAR MAGNITUDES OF MOVES IN THE 30 YEAR AFTER THE FITCH DOWNGRADED THIS WEEK. IS IT GOING TO GET WORSE FROM HERE? WHAT ARE THE RISKS? FRANCES: I FULLY EXPECT NOW THAT RATES ARE GOING TO TEST THE OCTOBER HIGHS. SO THAT WILL CONTINUE TO PUT PRESSURE ON BOND PRICES. THERE IS JUST NO REASON TO THINK THAT THEY WON'T. WITH THE IMPENDING REACCELERATION POTENTIALLY IN INFLATION, THE FED WILL NOT REMOVE ITS HAWKISH RHETORIC. THERE IS NOTHING GOING ON IN THE MARKETS WHERE THE FED HAS TO RESERVE -- REVERSE COURSE. THAT TENDS TO HAPPEN SUBTLY AND ALL AT ONCE -- SUDDENLY AND OUGHT ONCE WHEN IT HAPPENS. I WOULD BE INTERESTED WHEN YOU YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE TLT, WHEN IT REACHES THAT DOUBLE BOTTOM WHEN RATES -- WHEN IT CORRELATES WITH RATES HITTING THAT OCTOBER HIGH, IT WILL DEPEND ON THE BACKDROP WHETHER OR NOT I WOULD BE A BUYER AT THAT JUNCTURE. BUT WE ARE EITHER GOING TO HAVE A HIGHER LOW, A DOUBLE BOTTOM, OR A LOWER LOW, AND PROBABLY SOME KIND OF A REVERSAL IN THAT MARKET AS THE YEAR GOES ON AND WE SEE DEMAND EROSION IN THE CONSUMER.