00:00

We see that decline and revenue is on the way up. It seems a bit counterintuitive. What's going on? Yeah, well, I should start by explaining that the net profit number you mentioned was after property revaluation gains. And actually, the only reason that number was down was because that property revaluation gain, which is non-operating and non-cash, was well down on the year ago. That's just a quirk of the revaluation of our investment properties. If you look at our operating results, as you mentioned, revenue almost 50% up. I'll keep it to our operating. If it was up three and a half fold as compared to last year, which you would sort of expect because we came to the end of COVID. Greater China opened up. And so we saw much better results there. The only other thing I would call out is that we are in final preparations for the opening of the Peninsula London, which will be a magnificent property on High Park corner in London. But the expenses of the pre-opening, with all the staff being trained, getting ready and all of that, those expenses have been charged as a one off item in arriving at the number you mentioned as well. So the underlying message is very good operating results, good recovery from a year ago, but some one off charges related to the opening of this London and a smaller property revaluation surplus as compared to the same period last year. Kevin We were actually going to board up of where revenues are coming from in the first half and the Hong Kong revenue number is actually higher than anybody else, any other hotel, you know. So what is going on here? What are they doing right? And tell me about the river. You know, the rough part here in terms of the per available room revenue per available room, how is that playing out in the market? And are you seeing, let's say, the likes of Hong Kong back to normal now? Who are the visitors and where are they coming from? Right. Well, Hong Kong has always been our home base where we generate the most earnings. So we would expect the revenues from Hong Kong to be the highest around our group anyway. And actually, besides the hotel, we have other non hotel properties in Hong Kong, such as the peak tower, the Peak Tram and the Repulse Bay. So that revenue number you would expect always to be the highest in Hong Kong. Now what we've seen in Hong Kong is a good recovery is been led by China. It's like being led by Asia. We're actually seeing very healthy room rates at the peninsula, Hong Kong. But we're also making the point that Hong Kong is a market that is not yet back to full recovery. And the reason we say that is because we're still not yet seeing the amount of long haul leisure travel that we would normally see coming into Hong Kong and indeed in China, Greater China. We're actually seeing a lot of business travellers coming back, but the long haul leisure travel is taking longer to recover. Give us a sense of how your Chinese business is doing right now and give us a sense of the numbers, the percentages in terms of foreign travelers. How are they back? Yeah, well, if you look at our business in China, for instance, we have great hotels in Shanghai, in Beijing. Actually, what has happened in the past few years is that there's much more domestic demand and we're super luxury rate. We have very high room rates and maybe ten years ago, you wouldn't have expected to have that quantity of business from domestic China. But nowadays that forms the main base of our business in Shanghai and in Beijing. And I would say those would account for 50, 60%. But of course, foreign travelers are also very important. And this is the segment that we're looking to pick up more. A lot of hotels are complaining about talent. I mean, how are you how are you doing in that front? You know, in overall terms, you know, we're very proud and lucky. That Peninsula Group has invested a lot in his people over the years. You know, there's a great culture within the company and generally length of service is very long. You know, in many of our hotels, more than a third of our staff, we have more than ten years service. So we're still a very good employer for the Peninsula London that we're shortly going to open. We received 30,000 applications and we've filled about 500 positions from that. So we're a good employer. However, there's no doubt that in certain markets around the world there's pressure on hospitality, labour and that is something we've been addressing. Markets like the US and Tokyo. Yes, I mean, some of those costs have gone up and we've also had to look for ways to work more efficiently. Now we've had some capacity constraints due to labour, but those are using a little bit now. I mean we had the pandemic and post-pandemic. How has your business model changed for the average customer, if you will? You know, for a long time we have had quite a different philosophy to our business as compared to many hotel companies in the sense that we're still a very long term hotel owner and operator. We invest in projects that we believe to be in exceptional locations. We put a large amount of investment into each of the rooms to make the properties as high quality as possible, and we take 100 year view. So for instance, we've opened the new peninsular Istanbul. Earlier this year I went there recently. It is absolutely magical. It's on the shores of the Bosphorus, overlooking the hotel, and that's the sort of asset we're looking to create. We're not creating so many of them. We only have 12 hotels around the world, but each one we are investing in for that long term. And London, as I mentioned earlier. Magnificent property right on Hyde Park Corner at the bottom of Paul Lane. Great location. And, you know, people who is not open, but there'll be some free views and people are really wowed by it. So from what I'm saying, you can see that, yes, post-COVID. Yes, some of our operating practices might change, but our commitment to that investment and that long term hasn't changed. So our business model will continue to be to select the best locations, invest in those properties, hold them for the long term, give the best possible service to our guests. And we believe that is how we are going to both make a good operational return over time and that the value of the underlying assets will increase. Yeah. What are the risks? Kleman, as you look ahead to the next 12 to 24 months? I think the biggest risks are, you know, geopolitical, the state of the world. You know, we're in a business which is highly sensitive to global economies and global travel. You know, we can do the best we can. We offer the best product within the environment that we're operating in, but we can't control that over our macro environment. But in terms of, you know, our own company, we have maintained a good solid balance sheet despite the very big expenditure in London and despite the challenges of COVID. You know, my teams are committed there. You know, they still offer very good service. So really, we just hope the environment will be good for us. Kevin, very quickly, our producers want to go and stay in that room you're in. I'm taking that for your average type of room, isn't it? Right. But seriously, I do envisage you going perhaps into more of the mass market very quickly. No. I think our specialism, our focus has been on, if you like, high end luxury. We're all geared up for things like attention to detail, personalisation, you know, great sort of designs and space and so on for our hotel rooms. You're based in London, right? So I hope that when we open peninsular London in September, we'll be able to give you a tour so that you can really see what we're talking about, because I think that you can sort of go and experience it.