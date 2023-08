00:00

What's going to drive this market up with the valuations where they are. There's always been a premium for Indian equities. Does that premium actually extend itself? First, thank you for having me on the show. Yes, the premium is likely to sustain because India is presently the best growth story among the large economies of the world in the last three years of last two financial years. And this year, India will be the fastest growing the large economy in the world. Last financial year, we clocked GDP growth of 9.1% and 7.2% this year, in spite of the global slowdown. We are likely to get GDP growth rate of 6.4%. And corporate earnings are good. So also very importantly, India is achieving this impressive growth rate. With the macro stability, inflation is somewhat under control. Fiscal deficit and current account deficits are under control. So we don't have any debt issues or balance of payments. So issues which many other emerging markets are facing. And this is why this optimism is getting reflected in the stock markets. You know, globally among many, many markets, most market is at a 52 week highs. But India, you said daunting pace and India received some very good, impressive capital flows. Three months. Yes, I think the one $5 billion. I like to have a degree of brevity in your answers, B.J., Let's have a look. The the the the debt side of things in credit here in particular. I mean, we've seen yields on long bonds, the corporate bonds here rising by the most I think in a month in the session on Thursday, as that's really mirrored in some ways what's been going on with the sovereign bond picture. But, you know, those yields, of course, perhaps at the crossroads into the winds of what's going on elsewhere. Where do you put your money? Is this really the opportunity in terms of corporate debt and high yield debt perhaps to. Well, the yield on the government of India ten year bond yield is only 7.15%. Of course, it is one of the best in emerging markets. But the corporate bond yields are getting a much higher returns. There is some little bit of I mean, the credit I mean, liquidity as far as the issue, as far as the banking system is concerned, because the growth is impressive at 17% with 17% growth. The funds are not easy to come by. Deposit growth in the banking system is not keeping pace with the credit growth. And that is why the corporate bond yields are edging up. Well, inflation. One of the issues still in focus in India. I'm just wondering what you're expecting from the RBI. Will it remain hawkish given where prices are for products like onions, for instance? Yeah. So food inflation is a little bit of a body, but that is seasonal. Therefore, it is not likely to last longer than a couple of months. July inflation, it will be higher than the June print of 4.1%. But then the RBI is likely to retain the rate. Understand the stance right now is withdrawal of accommodation and the rate and stands are unlikely to be revised. They will be retained in the coming monetary policy meeting also. But since the food inflation is a concern, as you rightly said already, and more importantly, tomato prices have shot to the roof and therefore the RBI is likely to sound a little bit hawkish even while retaining the rates and the stance. It's not just about food inflation, Vijay. We also have crude prices surging. Are these risks to your projections and perhaps how do you hedge against all of that? Well, crude spiking is a concern. Certainly that is the Achilles heel of the Indian macro economy. 84% of the oil requirements are being imported. But right now there is an agreement between India and Russia to import and we have been getting at the subsidized rate. Therefore, it is not impacted to the end of the month. But today morning, the news is that Saudi Arabia has extended their unilateral output cut and therefore the Brent is now north of 85. That is a concern, but so long as it remains within $90, I don't see any major macro shock. E.J., quickly, where do you then invest in equities or fixed income? What is the ideal portfolio look like? Well, always we recommend a mix of fixed income and equity. A good year have outperformed the fixed income by a wide margin. If you look at the allows you to know your returns in dollar terms, India is the best performing market. If you take the period 2003 to 2023, it is the best performing market to last ten years of course becomes number two. Therefore, it could even continue to be the preferred choice, particularly. And now there is a near consensus that India will be the fastest growing large economy and we have a growth target of close to 7% real GDP growth for the next nine years or so. This will take India's GDP to around $80 trillion by 2032, and it is likely that India's market cap can be easily more than $99.5 trillion. So we are going to witness the phenomenal wealth creation in the next 9 to 10 years. Therefore, our preferred choice will be to be.