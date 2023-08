00:00

Big picture Fed pick rates. How much more do they go? Inflation coming down. That's a story for a lot of central banks around the world. Last year at Jackson Hole, Jay Powell gave his speech on basically we're going to have to be really hawkish to bring rates down as he goes more global in his speech this year, potentially. What is the message for for investors in the US and around the world? Going to be I think what we want to see from them is that they continue to be data dependent because that has been the message of the Fed. It has been adopted by the ECB as well. That data dependency gives the market a lot of certainty that the Fed is actually going to be adaptive. And you've really seen them do that. He had that hawkish tone last year, but he's also been very, very clear that inflation is the metric that they've been watching. But we also have to remind ourselves that it's not just a single mandate that they have. They have the employment mandate as well. And that's why we'll continue to watch both the inflation number as well as the jobs data. And so let's keep this global. What does this mean for other central banks and therefore for other economies and markets? For example, so much focus on the Bank of Japan. This was a yield curve tweak. It's not really a policy change yet. But if if US rates are starting to peak, the Fed's closer to the end, what will that mean for the yen? What will that mean for bonds and investors there? I think you need to understand the Japanese market and we spent a lot of time over the last year really digging deep and understanding that market. And I would say that slow and steady and gradual are the words that we would use to describe Japan. I think that applies in the in the bond market there. And in terms of the pace at which we expect this adjustment and it also applies in terms of how quickly the economy is going to change. And we are seeing a lot of indications that there's real change happening on the ground in Japan. Katrina, when you take a look at what's going on in treasuries and global bonds at the moment, I'll just throw up this chart, which is one way to look at just the surge in volatility and the shrinking when it comes to broader liquidity conditions. Not to mention we've also seen the five thirties curve briefly on inverting breaking above zero and just kind of a bit of a reminiscent when it comes to the 30 year route to what we saw in October 2022 when we had those 75 basis points worth of hikes twice. Do you think this is going to get worse? How does this potentially build implications for other asset classes as well? So first of all, I I'm in the camp of giving the Fed a big pat on the back saying congratulations for having walked a tightrope. We weren't so sure that they could walk. The economy has not fallen into recession despite the significant number of rate hikes that we've had. They have been working very hard to control inflation and we're starting to see signs that that's happening. But let's talk about equity markets. The bond markets obviously informed the equity markets, but I have what we've been looking at is the differences in multiples across the various markets. So you pick the S & P, it's 17 times. Japan is another market trading at 17 times. And then you have Europe that's trading at a very much lower multiple. It's around 12. But you then need to put this all in the context and we look at our own fees relative to those multiples. The US is at all times highs. It's close to 70. You look at Japan and it's actually still single digit roe. So you can pay the same multiple of earnings, but you've got much different trajectories in terms of the runway for growth in those earnings. What about the runway for growth when it comes to this potentially structurally a new normal out of China? Do you think there's any benefit in having either direct or indirect exposure to opportunities there? Most of the companies that we invest in our global players and they have developed strength both in the United States, in Europe, and interestingly, they have really strong franchises in China as well. The reopening trade was not as strong as everyone anticipated. So you've got some level of pull back on the rate of earnings growth in various different markets. But we have been very positive. We've been positive on the fact that China is back and we still see a lot of investment opportunities. Most of our exposure, though, to Chinese markets happens to be through those global franchises where we get the ability to kind of get that portfolio effect. So they've got franchises in the US, in Europe as well as in China. So is your bet then that we're close to peak inflation? You can look at happened in Brazil, Boy, they've come down a lot and they're moving fast and emerging market and what what again if you are trying to guide investors some of their best opportunities second half of this year going into 2024. Where is that or where are they? I think some of the best opportunities are going to come out of Japan just because expectations are so low. I talked about that valuation multiple being in line with the S & P, but an hour away, which is half. And if you take a look at what's happening, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has sent letters to all of the companies that are trading at less than a one times price to book multiple. If you have a look at the Japan Stock Exchange, they've invested in technology, which is going to allow companies within 24 hours to be able to post English translations of their conference calls. So they're really trying to make their market investable and they're trying to address some of the concerns that we as Western investors have. It's an exciting time for Japan. I'm so on board with that. Emerging markets, though, they were a great trade. What are they now? Are there any of the emerging markets in any part of the world that you're focused on now for investment? Not at the moment are we directly investing in emerging markets. I think most of our focus more recently, I will say, has been this just this massive developed market. I hate to go back to Japan again, but it's just such a large part of the index and it's been ignored for 35 years. And we just think that this time is different.