You take a look at Apple, some say it was a pretty boring quarter. What do you say? That's exactly right. The running water. It was I wasn't expecting any fireworks anyway, but it's certainly a metaphor station by being boring, not expecting much from them this particular quarter. They they do have a you know, I'm targeting a good year for them next year. But this year it's a little ho hum so far. But, you know, it ain't looking so bad that some bright spots, India, for instance, I mean, it's record sales and China it got to the to the positive. I mean when you take a look at what's happening in terms of trends, does it suggest better days ahead for Apple? Oh, absolutely. You know, we hold a fairly large position in Apple and we intend to hold that. I think the long term prospects for Apple are solid. This quarter is not good. It's not particularly meaningful in terms of, for example, what the new products are going to bring next next year, what the revolution is going to bring to them and so on. So I think they stand to benefit from all of this, you know, their consumer facing company with a lot of innovation. If you also look besides the metrics that you mentioned, if you look at the R & D spending went up quite a bit as well. So that's very encouraging that that means that they really have their eye on the ball and they're willing to spend the money to make sure they stay in front of the game there. Because as soon as much cash as such a small country in the bank, that is quite extraordinary. And, you know, they could employ that any time now. Tell me, you know, how is it standing out? And, you know, you look in the Texas Tech space, you've got to be involved with those big names. Otherwise, you're probably abrogating your responsibilities. Tell me, you know, where else are you looking now? You see perhaps a little bit of a perhaps a longer gut check for these companies is but the valuations are soared and the share prices have as well. What are you doing? Well, that gut check is a healthy thing to grab. You know, I highly recommend that everybody have that kind of an episode at least once a day. There's nothing wrong with that. But we got to keep the future in perspective. You know what we what the market is pricing in. That's essentially growth maybe one or two years ahead. And by the time that it comes to fruition, you know, then there's not going to be as much headroom as there is now. So I expect Apple and Amazon as well to continue to grow. Healthy growth. These big giant companies are big for a reason because they execute well. And in quarters like this one for Apple, which is a bit on the ho hum side, you know, it's not bad, mostly weak because of hardware sales. But if you look at the services they delivered, it was strong there. So if you think about the hardware segment and the services segment being on two different cycles, you know, then you can see the one is faster than the other one. The services is a little slower in the iPhone cycle. You know, they work at different frequencies, basically. So it's a it's a matter of being patient there. First, I'm going to talk about, you know, your strategy because, I mean, you're involved with these big names. I mean, it's a no brainer, as I said before. But your strategy is proprietary. It's trademarked. It's called Quant Active. And I'm just reading this out. It seeks to unite distinctive strengths of quantitative and traditional portfolio managers, with managers combining quantitative discipline with active insights to manage risk and enhance stock selection. It's not what everybody does, though, surely. Any plans? You know, everybody has a screen and everybody has discretion because if they have experience, right, what we have is a framework, right? You always do exactly the same thing. And we've been doing it for 12 years, probably a little more than that. But, you know, we start up with like one screen looking for quantitative momentum and both earnings and revenue acceleration. So we look at the top line and the bottom line. And then after that, we marry that with an independent, orthogonal score that we call the basically amentum score. So we want to make sure that we get paid for the risk that we take. So at any point in time, we're always risk managed looking at our standard deviations relative to market, making sure we have a good mix of holdings. And there are certainly room for the Apples and the Amazons and maybe some other nontraditional companies. For example, RCL and Wynn Resorts and so on. So at some point these are accelerating companies as well. So that allows for a lot of flexibility for us. Francisco, if you don't yet have exposure to Apple and Amazon and you're looking to get in. When's the good time? Right now? Absolutely. Yes. I'm not I'm not the one that's trying to time the market. You know, I don't you know, one of my colleagues says, you know, the Hall of Fame for market timers, the market timers is empty. So, you know, I wouldn't recommend anybody to try to change the market. Just look at have a longer term horizon and be patient. You know, there's a lot to talk about. I mean, you take a look at us, for instance. When do you see AI making a big impact on the company? Probably maybe like maybe like a three year horizon, two and a half or something of that nature. There will be other companies that you're going to see the benefits come in a little quicker. Adobe is in that group, for example, because they have products that are increased that are directly tied to productivity and make it maybe Microsoft the way I think they set the bar pretty kind of low for themselves. I think they can come up with great products and really fire the market for software. First, we've had several guests suggesting that, you know, what we're seeing with the frenzy, It's reminiscent of what happened in 2000 and the well, the Internet bubble is, as people call it, gives you a sense of how it differs if you do think it differs. Oh, it differs quite a bit. First of all, this is about productivity as opposed to imagining earnings that are or not that were not quite there. You know, what's sock puppets and things of that nature. So, yes, it's a real deal. You know, we got the first taste of that, Richard. And in a couple of months, they got 100 million subscribers or more. And right now, I'm not sure what the number is, but it's through the roof. So this is just the beginning. And you're going to see basically gains in productivity across entire across the entire enterprise, not just about writing a letter or anything like that. You're going to see better inventory control management, a lot more refined supply change administration and, you know, targeting consumers with advertising and buying libraries of intelligent libraries, kind of sort of equivalent to buying to hiring a new employee with new smarts and plug it into your own engine and see what it does for you and so on. So I see a bright future for A.I. and and it's just not the hype. It's not it's real. It's going to translate into bottom line gains. For.