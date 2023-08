00:00

RISHAAD: 9:00 IN THE MORNING IN BEIJING AND HONG KONG. IT IS TIME FOR THE CHINA OPEN. LET'S HAVE A LOOK AT OUR TOP STORIES. CAUTIOUS OPEN FOR TRADING IN ASIA. FOCUS, OF COURSE, NOW SHIFTING TOWARDS THE FRIDAY JOBS REPORT FOR CLUES ON THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S NEXT MOVE. THE CENTRAL BANK IN CHINA PLEDGING FUNDING SUPPORT. MIXED RESULTS FROM BIG TECH. APPLE'S IPHONE SALES DISAPPOINTING AMID AN INDUSTRY-WIDE SLUMP WHILE AMAZON GAINING AFTER IT BEAT -- AFTER REVENUES BEAT ANALYST ESTIMATES. LET'S LOOK AT THE PROSPECTS FOR THE TRADING DAY WITH REGARDS TO THE CHINESE MARKETS. QUICKLY CHECKING ON THAT WITH JUST ABOUT 28 MINUTES AGO BEFORE WE GET GOING ON THIS. WE HAVE FUTURES ON THE WAY UP, THE DOLLAR A TAD WEAKER HERE AT THE MOMENT. IT IS REALLY FLAT OVERALL AS WE AWAIT THAT ALL-IMPORTANT PAYROLL DATA. GOT TO SAY HERE AS WELL IN THE NEXT WEEK, DID ALSO HAVE THE OIL STORY WITH SAUDI ARABIA SAYING IT COULD VERY WELL EXTEND ITS ONE MILLION BARREL SUPPLY CUT AND COULD DEEPEN IT AS WELL. LOOKING FURTHER AFIELD, LOOKING AT THE BOND MARKET AND SOME OF THESE CURRENCIES, WE HAVE THE MONETARY REPORT OUT OF AUSTRALIA SHORTLY AND THAT IS WHY THE AUSTRALIA NUMBER IS IN FOCUS. WE HAVE STERLING THERE. ALSO, THE GOVERNOR THERE SAYING IT COULD BE A PERIOD OF THE HIGHER COST OF BORROWING FOR LONGER. MEANWHILE, LOOKING AT THAT SPREAD, THIS IS SO MUCH NARROWER THAN WHAT IT USED TO BE AND THE YIELD CURVE FLATTENING, BUT IT HAS SHIFTED TO THE UPSIDE. LOOKING AT THE FIX AS WELL ABOUT 15 MINUTES FROM NOW, THE OFFSHORE YUAN AT THE MOMENT ON THE WAY UP AGAINST ITS AMERICAN COUNTERPART. EMERGING MARKET CURRENCIES RIGHT NOW LOOKING PARTICULARLY AT LATIN AMERICA, LEADING SOME OF THESE LOSSES AS U.S. YIELDS SORE, AND WE HAD THAT CUT BY BRAZIL AND ALSO THAT CUT BY CHILE, WHICH MEANS SPREADS HAVE WIDENED. LOOKING AHEAD ALSO TO THE EMERGING MARKETS INDEX, BUT 1% TO THE DOWNSIDE. THIS IS A LOOK AT MARKETS OPEN RIGHT NOW AND THERE WE HAVE IT. THE NIKKEI JUST ON THE WAY UP. WE HAVE SEEN GAINS ACROSS THE BOARD AS THE NIKKEI ESSENTIALLY EKES OUT A SMALL GAIN. WE CAN HAVE A LOOK AT SOME OF THESE HEADLINES WHICH HAVE BEEN CROSSING THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL AND SEE WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON HERE. WE ARE LOOKING ALSO AT JULY CONSUMER PRICES COMING UP 4.7% HERE OUT OF THE PHILIPPINES. THERE WE GO. THAT IS JUST SLIGHTLY MORE BENIGN THAN ANTICIPATED. WE WERE LOOKING FROM THE ECONOMIST POOL WE HAD OF A 4.9% INCREASE IN THE CPI AND LOOKING AT WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING, JUST LOOKING FURTHER AFIELD, JANUARY TO JULY CONSUMER PRICES RISING 6.8% YEAR ON YEAR. THERE WE GO, BREAKING NEWS THERE. I LOOK AT THE PACE OF -- A LOOK AT THE PACE OF -- A LOOK AT THE PESO. THE CENTRAL BANK SAYING IT WILL INCREASE FUNDING SUPPORT FOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR. LET'S GET TO OUR CHINA ECONOMY EDITOR. WHAT ARE THEY ACTUALLY DOING? ARE THEY PROVIDING CONCRETE MEASURES NOW? > > AT THIS POINT, I THINK WE ARE STILL AWAITING DETAILS ABOUT WHAT EXACTLY WAS DISCUSSED BETWEEN THE PBOC GOVERNOR AND SOME OF THESE DEVELOPERS. I KNOW SOME OF THE INITIAL REPORTS ARE FOCUSED ON THE IDEA OF FUNDING PRIVATE FIRMS, BUT MUCH OF IT IS HOW MUCH IS FOCUSED ON DEVELOPERS TO SPECIFICALLY, HELPING THEM WITH FUNDING COSTS, HELPING THEM WITH REASONABLE NEEDS WITHIN THEIR BUSINESSES. THAT IS REALLY WHAT THIS WILL ULTIMATELY COME DOWN TO. THE PROPERTY SECTOR MAKES UP SOME 20% OF GDP. IT HAS REALLY BEEN IN TURMOIL FOR SO LONG IN CHINA. A BIG FOCUS OR A LOT OF ATTENTION WAS PAID LAST WEEK WHEN THE STATEMENT CAME OUT ABOUT THE PROPERTY SECTOR, THE HOUSING, WHAT THAT MEANT. WE ARE FINALLY TRYING TO TURN THIS INDUSTRY AROUND BECAUSE I THINK AS WE HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR, WE STILL HAVE NOT REALLY SEEN ANY KIND OF MEANINGFUL REVERSAL IN TERMS OF A HEALTH OF THE PROPERTY SECTOR, SO ANYTHING THAT COMES OUT OF THIS MEETING FOR FUTURE MEETINGS -- TODAY, WE KNOW THE TOP ECONOMIC DECLINE OR IS ABOUT TO GIVE A PRESS CONFERENCE IN ABOUT AN HOUR'S TIME. ANYTHING THAT COMES FURTHER FROM THE PROPERTY SECTOR IS WHAT WILL REALLY MATTER. AT LEAST FROM THIS PERSPECTIVE, IT SEEMS LIKE THIS IS AGAIN THAT IDEA OF TARGETED INCREMENTAL SUPPORT COMING FROM CHINA, BUT WE HAVE NOT STILL SEEN ANYTHING IN TERMS OF, SAY, BIG, GIANT MORTGAGE RELAXATIONS OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT. RISHAAD: WE GOT HEADLINES WITH THE PLAN TO RESOLVE DEBT. WE HAVE VARIOUS MEASURES OF IT, GIVEN WHAT YOU THINK THE SIZE OF THE ECONOMY IS, BUT THEY ARE SAYING THEY REALLY WANT TO GET APPROVAL TO THE ISSUE AND SLOUGH OFF SOME OF THEIR HIDDEN DEBT, AND BONDS WILL BE KEY. THESE COMPANIES NEED WIGGLE ROOM, DON'T THEY? THAT IS I GUESS WHAT THEY ARE TRYING TO PROVIDE. > > YES, THEY REALLY DO. THIS WAS AGAIN ANOTHER BIG FOCUS AT THAT MEETING, THE IDEA OF RESOLVING SOME OF THESE RISKS WITHIN LOCAL GOVERNMENT DEBT. REMEMBER, WE SPENT SO MUCH TIME TALKING ABOUT IT, THE IDEA OF STIMULUS THIS YEAR, WHAT DOES SUPPORT LOOK LIKE, ONE OF THE HUGE CONSTRAINTS IS HOW SADDLED WITH DEBT THESE GOVERNMENTS ARE. THEY ARE BEING TOLD THEY NEED TO ISSUE MORE SPECIAL LOCAL GOVERNMENT BONDS. I THINK THE SPEED OF THE ISSUANCE OF THOSE THINGS SO THEY CAN GET MORE ECONOMIES MOVING AGAIN BOOST MORE ACTIVITY, BUT A LOT OF THESE GOVERNMENTS ARE WARY OF THESE MASSIVE DEBT BURDENS THEY HAVE ACCUMULATED OVER YEARS AND YEARS TRYING TO SOLVE SOME OF THESE ISSUES AND ADDRESS RISKS WITHIN THE ECONOMY, FINDING SOME WAY TO RESOLVE SOME OF THE HIDDEN RISKS THEY HAVE ON THEIR BALANCE SHEETS IS DEFINITELY A BIG STEP TOWARDS RESOLVING SOME OF THOSE ISSUES. RISHAAD: OUR CHINA ECONOMY EDITOR. LOOKING AT APPLE, OF COURSE, COMING OUT WITH EARNINGS. THIRD STRAIGHT QUARTER OF DECLINING SALES REVENUES, AND THAT REALLY IS AMID AN INDUSTRY-WIDE SLUMP IN SMARTPHONE DEMAND WEIGHING ON THIS MASSIVE COLOSSUS OF A COMPANY. IT DID NOT REALLY MAKE FOR GOOD READING ON THE IPHONE SIDE OF THIS, AND THAT SPOOKED SOME. MARK: YES, THAT IS A DECLINE OF 2.4% ON THE IPHONE FOR THIS THIRD QUARTER AND OVERALL DECLINE FOR ABOUT 1.4% FOR THE OVERALL BUSINESS. CLEARLY, THERE'S SOMETHING GOING ON HERE, RIGHT? IPHONE SALES DO NOT JUST DROP YEAR-OVER-YEAR. THIS IS DEFINITELY DUE TO THE SLUMP, AND IT'S INTERESTING BECAUSE THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I CAN RECALL APPLE EXECUTIVES REALLY ASSIGNING A SLUMP TO A PARTICULAR PRODUCT NOT DOING SO WELL, RIGHT? PARTICULARLY, THEY COME UP WITH ANOTHER REASON TO BLAME FOR SALES DECLINING BUT TO BLAME THE INDUSTRY AT LARGE IS INTERESTING. THEY LIKE TO SAY THAT THEIR PRODUCTS ARE SO GOOD THEY ARE NOT MAY BE AFFECTED BY THESE INDUSTRIES, BUT THEIR TUNE CHANGES TO WHAT WORKS FOR THEM DEPENDING HOW SALES ARE DOING. AT THE END OF THE DAY, THOUGH, TO BE TOTALLY FAIR, IT IS A VERY SMALL SLUMP. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT $100 MILLION MIST -- MISS ON THE IPHONE. NOT TERRIBLE, ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, BUT STILL, A RARE ANNUAL DECLINE FOR THE PHONE. RISHAAD: YOU LOOK AT CHINA AND INDIA, AND THERE WAS GOOD NEWS FOR THE COMPANY. WE SAW A SURPRISING CHINA AND INDIA RECORD NUMBER OF IPHONES AND OTHER PRODUCTS SOLD, WHICH PERHAPS IS FROM A LOWER BASE, THOUGH. > > YEAH, SO, INDIA HAD DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH, RIGHT? THAT IS NOT SURPRISING EVEN THEY JUST OPENED THESE NEW RETAIL STORES IN INDIA. THEY HAVE BEEN PUSHING MORE UNITS INTO THE CHANNEL IN INDIA, SO THERE IS MORE AVAILABILITY AND FAR MORE MARKETING SPEND GOING ON IN INDIA, SO I'M NOT SHOCKED BY ANY MEANS. CHINA, THE APPLE WATCH CLEARLY DID VERY WELL. THE INDUSTRY SLUMPING IN CHINA, PEOPLE ARE NOT BUYING INTERNET PHONES AND INSTEAD ARE BUYING IPHONES. RISHAAD: QUICKLY, WE'VE GOT ALSO VERY MUCH AT THE FOUR THE THIRD QUARTER IS NORMALLY A SLOW ONE FOR THE COMPANY. THAT IS SOMETHING WE JUST FACTORED IN WITH ANALYST ESTIMATES, BUT TELL US ABOUT NEW PRODUCTS. DID THEY SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THEM, AND WHAT DO YOU EXPECT? MARK: NO, THEY DID NOT SAY ANYTHING ABOUT NEW PRODUCTS. THEY NEVER DISCUSSED NEW PRODUCTS UNTIL THEIR FORMAL ANNOUNCEMENTS. THAT JUST DOES NOT HAPPEN ON EARNINGS CALLS, BUT THE IPHONE 15 WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN MID-SEPTEMBER AND GO ON SALE AT THE END OF SEPTEMBER. BIG REDESIGN, BIGGEST CHANGE TO THE IPHONE IN THREE GENERATIONS, MUCH FASTER CHIP, BETTER CAMERAS, TITANIUM EDGES ON THE PRO MODELS, MUCH BETTER CAMERA ON THE PRO MODELS. THE IPHONE 15 WILL GET SOME OF THE FEATURES THAT THE 14 PRO GOT LAST YEAR, INCLUDING THE A 16 CHIP, SO A GENERATION BEHIND THE 15 PRO. RISHAAD: ALWAYS A PLEASURE, NEVER A CHORE. YOU LOOK AT AMAZON SHARES. WE ARE LOOKING HERE AT A SALES OUTLOOK THAT WAS TOPPING ESTIMATES, AS IT WERE. 8.7% IS WHERE WE WENT ON THIS STRONG PERFORMANCE FOR ITS MAIN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS. ED LUDLOW SENT US THIS FROM SAN FRANCISCO. ED: FOR AMAZON, IT WAS A GENUINE BEAT ACROSS THE BOARD. THE ONLINE SALES BUSINESS GROUP 4%, BUT AMAZON IS ALSO GETTING BETTER AT MAKING MONEY FROM THE MORE PROFITABLE ELEMENTS OF AMAZON.COM, NAMELY SELLING ADVERTISING AND SERVICES TO INDEPENDENT MERCHANTS. THE CORE STORY FOR INVESTORS HAS ALWAYS BEEN AWS, THE CLOUD UNIT. TOPLINE GROWTH OF 12% IN THE QUARTER WAS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS. GO BACK TO THE FIRST QUARTER AMAZON RESULTS, AND THEY GUIDED ON THE EARNINGS CALL THAT GOING TO APRIL THEY THOUGHT THE AWS TOPLINE WOULD DECELERATE BY AROUND 500 BASIS POINTS. WHAT WE SAW IN THE QUARTER ALL TOLD WAS ACTUALLY GROWTH STABILIZE AT A TIME WHEN PEERS LIKE MICROSOFT AZURE REPORTED SLOWING GROWTH IN CLOUD, SO THAT WAS AN IMPORTANT MEASURE FOR AMAZON BECAUSE AWS ACCOUNTS FOR THE MAJORITY OF OPERATING INCOME. OTHERWISE, THE STORY IS ABOUT BEING DISCIPLINED ON COST. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, $50 BILLION THIS YEAR DOWN FROM $59 BILLION LAST YEAR. THERE IS STILL A HIRING FREEZE, AND ANDY JASSY IS FOCUSED ON RAINING IN PANDEMIC-ERA COSTS WHILE TRYING TO GET PACKAGES TO YOU AT HOME QUICKER AND ALSO STILL TRYING TO WORK OUT HOW TO MAKE MONEY FROM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. AMAZON'S GENERATIVE AI HAS BEEN VERY MUCH FOCUSED ON AWS. THE QUESTION REMAINS HOW THEY MAKE MONEY FROM IT LONG-TERM THE WAY THAT ANDY JASSY DESCRIBED IT IS THAT WE ARE JUST IN THE FIRST FEW FOOTSTEPS OF WHAT HE THINGS WILL BE A MARATHON. RISHAAD: AMAZON 8.7% UP AT THE END OF THE SESSION. WE WILL BE DISCUSSING HONG KONG'S DIGITAL ASSET AMBITIONS. HASH KEY IS ONE OF THE FIRST CRYPTO EXCHANGE IS TO SECURE A RETAIL TRADING LICENSE UNDER THE CITY'S NEW REGIME, AND THIS ALL COMES AS WE COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE OPEN OF THE LAST THREE DAYS OF THE WEEK IN SHANGHAI, SHENZHEN, AND HONG KONG. THIS IS THE "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: CHINA OPEN." RISHAAD: BANG ON TIME, WE ARE LOOKING AT THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA WITH ITS CURRENCY STRONGER THAN ESTIMATED AND THAT JUST SHOWS WE HAVE A SITUATION WHERE THEY ARE CONTINUING TO SUPPORT THEIR CURRENCY. 379 PIPS STRONGER THAN HAD BEEN ESTIMATED. WE DO ALSO HAVE -- INVESTORS CERTAINLY HAVE AN EYE ON WHAT IS LIKELY TO HAPPEN WITH THE JOBS DATA COMING UP LATER FRIDAY. WE ARE LOOKING AT JOB CREATION OF ABOUT 200,000, AND THAT WOULD BE WHAT? DOWN FROM THE 209,000 WE HAD LAST TIME. THE THING IS WE HAVE AN ADP REPORT, WHICH OFTEN DOES NOT HAVE CORRELATION WITH THIS RATE. LOOKING AT THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OF 3.6 PERCENT OR THEREABOUTS AND LOOKING AT HOUR VERGE -- AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS UP A BIT. DON'T FORGET WE HAVE CORE PCE AT 3.9%. THESE ARE ALL MEASURES THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS LOOKED AT. YOU SEE ON THAT BOARD REAL GDP, 1%. WHAT ARE YOU MAKING OF ALL THE NEWS WE HAVE BEEN GETTING? LET'S START OFF WITH THE AMERICAN ECONOMY. I GUESS MARKET PARTICIPANTS ARE ALMOST SUGGESTING WE'VE GOT, WELL, JOB DONE WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION AND INTEREST RATES, AND THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING AT. LOOKING PERHAPS FURTHER DOWN THE LINE CUTS IN INTEREST RATES, BUT ARE THEY BEING COMPLACENT? > > GOOD MORNING. I DON'T THINK SO. WE THINK THE U.S. ECONOMY IS GOING TO LOSE SOME MOMENTUM OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF QUARTERS. IT HAS HELD UP HER MARKEDLY WELL TO DATE, OF COURSE. WE ALSO SEE INFLATION EASING. OUR U.S. TEAMS HAVE GOT .2 PENCILED IN, AND THEY'RE FORECASTING RATE CUTS FROM THE FED STARTING IN Q1 NEXT YEAR. WE THINK THE TIGHTENING CYCLE IN THE U.S. IS ACTUALLY OVER. RISHAAD: THE THING IS, WHAT IS GOING TO BE THE IMPACT ON GROWTH ? THAT'S THE THING AND THE TRANSITION MECHANISM SEEMS TO BE RATHER SLOW THIS TIME AROUND, HISTORICALLY SPEAKING AT LEAST. > > ABSOLUTELY. WE HAVE REALLY BEEN SEEING THIS SORT OF GOLDILOCKS SCENARIO WHERE GROWTH IS HOLDING UP GENERALLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED AND INFLATION IS EASING, SO IT HAS REALLY BEEN A LOVELY SCENARIO. ASSOCIATED WITH THAT, WE HAVE SEEN BIG GAINS IN U.S. EQUITIES, UP 6% IN JUNE, UP ANOTHER 3% IN JULY. WE HAVE HAD SOME RISK OFF, OF COURSE, THIS WEEK, BUT ON THE PRO SIDE, THE ECONOMY HAS DONE QUITE WELL AND THE LABOR MARKET HAS BEEN QUITE REMARKABLE. WE DO SEE MOMENTUM EASING. WE THINK HIGHER INTEREST RATES ARE EVENTUALLY GOING TO BITE OUR U.S. TEAM. WE THINK U.S. INVESTMENT IS GOING TO COOL OVER THE COURT IS AHEAD, AND THE CENTRAL COAST IS STILL THAT THE U.S. WILL TIP INTO A MILD RECESSION OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF QUARTERS. RISHAAD: WE HAVE THE DOWNGRADE FROM FITCH AT THE START OF THE WEEK. HOW IS THAT PLAYING OUT? COUNTERINTUITIVE TO LOOK FOR HAVEN ASSETS AND AS A RESULT, WE HAVE SEEN THE YIELD CURVE IN THE U.S. MOVED TO THE UPSIDE BUT FLATTENED TO SOME EXTENT. WHAT IS THAT TELLING YOU? > > THIS IS AN INTERESTING ONE. I REMEMBER THE S & P DOWNGRADE IN 2011 WHEN U.S. YIELDS RALLIED ON SAFE HAVEN FLOWS. WE DID SEE A LITTLE BIT OF THAT INITIALLY ON THIS FITCH ANNOUNCEMENT THE OTHER MORNING EARLIER THIS WEEK, BUT MOST RECENTLY, I THINK CONCERNS ABOUT RISING SUPPLY HAVE COME TO DOMINATE, SO WE HAVE SEEN BIG GROWTH IN U.S. BOND YIELDS AND THE U.S. CURVE MOVING TO BECOME LESS INVERTED. U.S. 10-YEAR BOND YIELD IS UP OVER THE WEEKEND THE CURVE IS ABOUT 20 POINT -- 24 BASIS POINTS LESS INVERTED. RISHAAD: WE HAVE PERHAPS THE FED PAUSING, SKIPPING. BANK OF ENGLAND, ANDREW BAILEY IS IN A TOUGH POSITION. HE NEEDS TO SORT OUT INFLATION. HE'S GOT SO MUCH PRESSURE ON HIM POLITICALLY. SITTING AT IN LONDON, YOU CAN SEE IT IN THE NEWSPAPERS, HE HAS PERHAPS BEEN SOMEWHAT THWARTED FROM WHAT HE WANTS TO DO. WHAT IS NEXT FOR THEM? > > THIS IS A DIFFICULT ONE AND A TRICKY ONE FOR THEM, OF COURSE. I GUESS ON THE MACRO SIDE, THE MAIN POINT I WOULD MAKE IS THAT THE U.K. INFLATION SIDE HAS CERTAINLY BEEN STICKIER AND WE THINK THAT WILL CONTINUE. THAT COULD BE A LITTLE BIT BREXIT-RELATED. WE ARE SAYING THE FED AND ECB ARE DONE, OUR U.K. ECONOMISTS HAVE TWO MORE 25-BASIS-POINT RATE HIKES IN FOR THE BANK OF ENGLAND IN SEPTEMBER AND NOVEMBER. I THOUGHT THE LANGUAGE WE GOT OVERNIGHT FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND WAS CERTAINLY MORE OPEN AND COULD BE INTERPRETED AS SAYING RATES MAY HAVE PEAKED, BUT WE DON'T THINK THAT'S THE CASE. WE THINK THEY'VE STILL GOT A LITTLE MORE WORK TO DO. RISHAAD: WE ARE NINE MINUTES AWAY FROM THE RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA COMING OUT WITH ITS MONETARY POLICY STATEMENT AND THAT MAY GIVE US CLARITY AS TO WHERE THEY MOVE NEXT. WE HAD THE DECISION EARLY THIS WEEK FROM THEM. THE DATA AT THE MOMENT IS A LITTLE BIT CONFUSING, TOO. > > YEAH, LOOK, THIS IS AN IMPORTANT RELEASE FROM THE RBA. THEY KEPT THEIR RATE UNCHANGED THIS WEEK, AS WE FORECAST. THIS IS A 70-PAGE DOCUMENT, BUT I WOULD SUGGEST THERE'S ONE THING AND ONE NUMBER TO LOOK OUT FOR, AND THAT IS -- WHAT IS THE ARBERY OF FORECASTING FOR INFLATION AT THE END OF 2025? THEY TOLD US BROADLY THAT THEY DO HAVE INFLATION COMING BACK INTO THE 2% TO 3% TARGET BAND. THEY DID NOT GIVE US THEIR SPECIFIC ESTIMATE. IT MIGHT SOUND LIKE NITPICKING, BUT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN ENDPOINT FORECAST OF 2.9% OR 2.5% MATTERS FOR THE MARKET BECAUSE IF IT IS HIGH AND VERY CLOSE TO 3%, THAT SUGGESTS THE RBA HAS VERY LITTLE WIGGLE ROOM AND VERY LITTLE TOLERANCE FOR ANY FUTURE INFLATION SURPRISE, SO I WOULD SAY THAT IS THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THIS STATEMENT. RISHAAD: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US TODAY. WE ARE LOOKING AT COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE START OF THE TRADING DAY. LOOKING AT PERHAPS PEOPLE PREPARED TO TAKE ON A LITTLE BIT OF RISK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RISHAAD: HERE WE GO. FIVE MINUTES BEFORE THE TRADING DAY GETS UNDERWAY, WE ARE COUNTING DOWN TO THE START OF THE SESSION, THE MAINLAND AND HONG KONG. THE HANG SENG AT THE MOMENT TRADING AROUND ITS 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE, AND THAT COULD BE CRUCIAL IF WE ACTUALLY HAD A DAY ANYWHERE NEAR A DEATH CROSS OR OTHERWISE AS WELL. LOOKING AT ALSO SOME OF THE ANALYST ACTIONS. WE HAVE COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES, THIS COMPANY HAS BEEN DOWNGRADED ALSO TO BE ONE BY MOODY'S. THE OUTLOOK REMAINING NEGATIVE, BUT ALSO DBS BANK, WE ARE SEEING A CUT TO HOLD. LOOK AT MGM CHINA THERE AS WELL. IT IS ALL ABOUT POTENTIAL HELP FOR THOSE DEVELOPERS, SEEING A LOT OF NOISE COMING OUT AND SEEING PERHAPS SOME CONCRETE ACTION ARGUABLY TAKING PLACE VERY SOON. WE HAVE THE PBOC CHIEF SAYING WILL INCREASE FUNDING SUPPORT FOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR AFTER THEY MET WITH EXECUTIVES FROM THE SECTOR AS A WHOLE. THAT GAME IS PROVIDING A BIT OF ENCOURAGEMENT. YOU GOT THAT DOWNGRADE AND ALSO THAT CUT FROM ANALYSTS AS WELL. LOOKING AT SOME OF THESE APPLE SUPPLIERS PREMARKET. WE HAVE BYD FOR ONE THING, ONE OF THE BEST SELLING CARS IN SWEDEN LAST MONTH. THERE WE GO. THAT IS A LOOK AT THE HANG SENG PREMARKET. RISHAAD: JUST UNDER A MINUTE BEFORE THE LAST SESSION OF THE WEEK GETS GOING IN MAINLAND CHINA. LOOKING AT POSITIVITY AT LEAST AGAINST A BACKDROP OF SOME SUPPORT, THE CAVALRY ARRIVING FOR THE HOUSING SIDE OF THINGS THERE. CHINESE DEVELOPERS HAVING A GOOD DAY, COMING TO LIFT THESE MARKETS, AND AS A RESULT, WE ARE LOOKING AT GREEN ACROSS OUR SCREENS. WE HAVE THE HANG SENG UP IN THAT PREMARKET PERIOD. CENTRAL BANK ALSO FIXING THE YUAN, MUCH STRONGER THAN ANTICIPATED, AND THAT'S ALSO PLAYING OUT WITH THE CURRENCY AND ALSO, OF COURSE, WE ARE LOOKING AHEAD TO WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE NONFARM PAYROLLS REPORT COMING OUT LATER ON ON FRIDAY AS WELL. ALSO EXPECT INTO SEE SOME LIGHT COMING ON AT THE RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA SHORTLY AS WELL. THAT COULD AFFECT WHAT HAPPENS WITH REGARDS TO THE CURRENCY, THE BOND MARKET IN AUSTRALIA. NOT GOT THEM JUST YET, BUT WE ARE WAITING CURRENTLY. THERE WE GO. THESE ARE THE MARKETS BULLIED UP AT THE START OF THE TRADING DAY AS IT ALL GETS UNDER WAY. OF COURSE, A LOT OF THAT PERHAPS RELIEF AFTER A COUPLE OF DAYS OF DECLINES. WE DO HAVE SOMETHING COMING THROUGH WITH THE NEW CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR OF THE PBOC SAYING THAT HE IS GOING TO DO SOMETHING HE VOWED TO DO SOMETHING. TECH UP IT PERCENT. THAT'S THE AMAZON EFFECT. THIS IS A LOOK AT SOME OF THOSE APPLE SUPPLIERS. OF COURSE, THEY ARE REACTING TO THE LATEST EARNINGS. THEY DID BEAT ACTUALLY ON A NET BASIS, BUT SALES WAY BELOW ESTIMATES, SO AS A CONSEQUENCE, NOT MUCH HAPPENING IN TERMS OF THE SUPPLY PICTURE, BUT IT IS DOWN BY ABOUT .6%. LET'S HAVE A LOOK FURTHER AFIELD. HERE'S A LOOK AT SOME OF THE OTHER COMPANIES IN FOCUS. AMONGST THOSE, WE HAVE BYD, WHICH HAD THE BEST-SELLING CAR IN SWEDEN. CHINA VANKE IS SEEING -- CHINA THANK IS SEEING A CONTRACTION IN SALES. -- CHINA BANK IS SEEING A CONTRACTION IN SALES ALSO MOVIES COMING OUT AND NOT EXACTLY BE INCOME A MENTOR HERE AS WELL. COUNTRY GARDEN MAKE SEE SOME MOVEMENT IN SHARES AFTER THAT DOWNGRADE. AUSTRALIA SEEING INFLATION IN JUNE TWO YEARS FROM NOW. WELL, YOU SAW IT THERE. THEY ARE LOOKING HERE AT FREE 1% AND EASING TO 2.8% IN DECEMBER OF THAT YEAR AS WELL. ALSO, OF COURSE, SAYING MONETARY POLICY IS NOW RESTRICTED, AND IT HAS TAKEN A LOT IN A SHORT TIME, WHICH, OF COURSE, IS PRETTY OBVIOUS. PEOPLE INTEREST-RATE IMPACT ON DEMAND, JOBS, AND CPI HAS NOT BEEN SEEN YET. THAT IS SOMETHING WE CAN TALK ABOUT ACROSS THE WORLD AS WELL. GLOBAL DISINFLATION MAY BE STRONGER, AND THAT IS AMID THE WEAKNESS WE ARE SEEING IN CHINA. UNEMPLOYMENT 4.2% IN JUNE NEXT YEAR AND 4.5 PERCENT THE FOLLOWING JUNE. THAT'S THE FORECAST COMING THROUGH FROM THE PBOC. SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND IN HONG KONG, WE'RE JOINED BY ASIA EQUITIES REPORTER CHARLOTTE YOUNG. LET'S START WITH YOU AND HAVE A LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON -- WHAT ARE WE GETTING, FIRST OF ALL? > > I THINK TODAY LOOKS LIKE A PRETTY UPBEAT SESSION. IT WAS INTERESTING BECAUSE YESTERDAY, MORGAN STANLEY DOWNGRADED CHINESE STOCKS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT. IF YOU LIKE INVESTOR SENTIMENT HAS BEEN SHIFTING FROM LAST WEEK AFTER THE POLITBURO. WE ARE DEFINITELY SEEING BIG ACTIONS ON THE PROPERTY SIDE AFTER THE PBOC CHIEF MET WITH PRIVATE DEVELOPERS AND VOWED HIS SUPPORT, BUT HE BELIEVES THIS SECTOR IS NOT VERY TACTICAL. I THINK IT IS MORE IMPORTANT TO SEE THOSE GAINS HOLD ONTO THE CLOSE. ANOTHER SECTOR TO WATCH TODAY IS BROKERAGES. CHINESE OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED MEASURES THAT THEY ARE GOING TO CUT THE TRADING PAYMENT RATIO DOWN TO 17% FROM 16% IN A WAY TO BOOST MARKET FUNDS, SO WE COULD ALSO SEE SOME ACTIONS, SOME FINANCIALS INVESTING MORE THAN 2% YESTERDAY AFTER ARTICLES WERE PUBLISHED SAYING INVESTORS REALLY WANT TO ACTIVATE CAPITAL MARKETS. I THINK THOSE SECTORS HAVE PLENTY TO WATCH FOR TODAY. RISHAAD: HOW DO YOU GET PEOPLE TO INVEST IN CHINA? THERE IS THIS VIRUS STRIKE. WHAT WILL IT TAKE? IT IS COMPELLING ON SO MANY LEVELS, FROM VALUATIONS TO GROWTH PROSPECTS IN THE FUTURE, BUT FOREIGN INVESTORS JUST NOT BITING PROPERLY. > > RIGHT NOW, WE THINK MANY INVESTORS ARE TREATING CHINA AS A TACTICAL TRADE. EVEN THOUGH THERE ARE A LOT OF ATTRACTIVE SIGNALS COMING OUT TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY, RIGHT NOW, IT IS MORE LIKE A SHOW ME STORY. INVESTORS WANT TO SEE THE ECONOMIC DATA IMPROVING AND MORE CONCRETE MEASURES COMING OUT, SO UNLESS THERE'S A SENSE TO DEPLOY -- INVESTORS STILL HAVE A SENSE TO DEPLOY LONG-TERM MONEY IN THE MARKET, BUT WE THINK IT WILL STILL BE RELATIVELY CHOPPY, BUT WE DO SEE STRUCTURAL OPPORTUNITIES COMING OUT FROM DIFFERENT SECTORS. FOR EXAMPLE, HIGHER MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIAL UPGRADE, AND THE SECTORS CHINA HAS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE WITH. WE THINK THE TRADING STRATEGY HERE IS TO BE SELECTIVE AND TO FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL OPPORTUNITIES. RISHAAD: WE HAVE ALSO GOT A MARKET WHICH IN THE U.S. IS TEETERING A LITTLE BIT. WHERE ARE YOU SEEING THE MONEY GOING. WE HAVE THIS D GROSS AND TAKING PLACE WITH SHORT AND LONG THAT IS JUST A LITTLE BIT TRUNCATED. ARE WE SEEING MONEY FLOW INTO THIS PART OF THE WORLD? > > IN ASIA MARKET, WE THINK THERE ARE SOME AREAS THAT ARE RELATIVELY ATTRACTIVE TO INVESTORS, AND JAPAN MARKET IS ONE OF THEM BECAUSE IT CONTINUES TO BENEFIT FROM IN-BOUND TOURISTS AND DOMESTIC SPENDING IS HOLDING UP. ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD IN ASIA, THE JAPAN MARKET LOOKS QUITE INTERESTING TO INVESTORS. AS FOR CHINA, INVESTORS WILL LOOK FOR TRADING OPPORTUNITIES. RISHAAD: EXACTLY. YOU'RE LOOKING AT THE BOND MARKET IN PARTICULAR BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE POSITIVE ON THIS GIVEN THE JUICE YOU ARE GETTING. DOES THAT MEAN THE HIGH YIELD IS ATTRACTIVE OR IS IT JUST TO PLAY IT SAFE AND KEEP ON WITH THE INVESTMENT-GRADE THEME? > > ON THE FIXED INCOME SIDE, WE STILL REMAIN DEFENSIVE AND TO FOCUS ON QUALITY BECAUSE WE THINK IF THE U.S. ECONOMY IS GOING TO ENTER A SOFT LANDING AT THE END OF THIS YEAR OR EARLY NEXT YEAR, IT WILL BE STILL RELATIVELY SAFE TO HOLD INVESTMENT-GRADE COMPARED TO HIGH-YIELD BONDS, SO HOLDING UP QUALITY IS THE KEY HERE. RISHAAD: WITH THAT IN MIND AS WELL, GEOGRAPHICALLY WHERE AND WHAT YOU -- WHAT REGIONS DO YOU LOOK AT? > > RIGHT NOW, WE ARE NEUTRAL EQUITIES, BUT WE HAVE AN OVERWEIGHT ON JAPAN DUE TO THE ATTRACTIVE EARNINGS GROWTH OUTLOOK AND ALSO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE IMPROVEMENT, AND THEN WE TREAT CHINA AS THE TECHNICAL TRADE OPPORTUNITY. IN THE U.S., WE ALSO HAVE NEUTRAL WEIGHT, EVEN THOUGH THE STOCK MARKET HAS PERFORMED RELATIVELY WELL THIS YEAR. WE THINK VALUATION HAS GONE UP QUITE HIGH, AND SUMMER SEASON IS RELATIVELY QUIET, SO WE MAY SEE SOME PULLBACK ON U.S. EQUITIES. RISHAAD: THANK YOU SO MUCH, JOINING US FROM RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT. CHARLOTTE HAS BEEN LOOKING AT CATHAY PACIFIC SHARES. WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON? IT DID SEEM AS THOUGH SINGAPORE AIRLINES' REGIONAL RIVAL WAS GIVING THEM A GOOD HIDING, BUT WITH A GAIN OF OVER 20% SINCE JUNE, I SUPPOSE THE TABLES HAVE TURNED HERE. WHAT'S GOING ON? > > YES, THIS RIVALRY BETWEEN CAFE AND SINGAPORE AIRLINES -- WE THINK CATHAY HAS MADE A SIGNIFICANT COME BACK SINCE JUNE. THE REASON WHY IS THAT ANALYSTS ARE SAYING THERE WAS REALLY A STRUGGLE BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT HERE WAS VERY LATE TO DROP COVID RESTRICTIONS, BUT SINCE THEN, THE AIRLINE HAS BEEN H POSTING FOR LUMINARY RESULTS THAT SUGGEST RETURNING TO PROFIT IN THE FIRST HALF, WHICH GAVE A BIG BOOST TO INVESTOR SENTIMENT AND ALSO ANALYSTS ARE SAYING THAT EARNINGS, THERE'S MORE UPSIDE FOR THE EARNINGS THIS YEAR ON THE STRONG TRAVEL RECOVERY, AND THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS THAT THEY ARE SAYING THAT THE MARKET HAS NOT BEEN FULLY APPRECIATING THAT, LOOKING AT ITS VALUE. SINGAPORE IS INTERESTING ALSO BECAUSE IF YOU LOOK AT ANALYST RATINGS, IT IS PREDOMINANTLY SELL AT THE MOMENT AND NOT BECAUSE IT HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH EARNINGS. IT IS JUST BECAUSE OF VALUATIONS ANALYSTS SAY ARE TOO LUCKY AT THE MOMENT. -- TWO LOFTY AT THE MOMENT. OUR DATA SHOWS THAT CATHAY STILL HAS 18% TO THE UPSIDE FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS WHEREAS SINGAPORE IS ALREADY TRADING ABOUT THAT. RISHAAD: THANK YOU FOR THAT. LET'S TELL YOU WHAT WE HAVE ON THE WAY. A DAY WHERE WE ARE CERTAINLY BRINGING SOME RISK ON THE TABLE, WE ARE ENDING THE WEEK ACROSS ASIA LOOKING AT GREEN, REALLY, ACROSS OUR SCREENS. THERE WE GO. WE GOT A HANG SENG OVER TO PERCENT UP. WE HAD A MUTED OPEN BUT NOW WE'VE GOT A BIT OF FIRE IN OUR BELLIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RISHAAD: THERE WE GO, THAT'S YOUR CRYPTOCURRENCIES, JUST A LITTLE BIT OF PRESSURE ON THEM AT THE MOMENT. CURRENTLY, WE GOT A BIT OF CLARITY, ASIA CRYPTOCURRENCY REGULATION IN CONTRAST WITH WHAT'S GOING ON IN THE U.S. CRYPTO TRADING GOT NEW LICENSES, THE FIRST LICENSES UNDER THIS NEW REGIME. WE'VE GOT OFFICIALS TRYING TO CEMENT PUNK HONG AS A GLOBAL HUB FOR THE DIGITAL ASSET SECTOR -- TRYING TO SUBMIT -- WE'VE GOT OFFICIALS TRYING TO CEMENT HONG KONG AS A GLOBAL HUB FOR THE DIGITAL ASSET SECTOR. IT IS ABOUT CRYPTO, IT IS ABOUT HONG KONG GRANTING THAT FIRST RETAIL TRADING LICENSE OF THIS NEW REGIME. THEY RECEIVED A NEW PERMIT, AMONGST ANOTHER ONE. HAS KEY'S COO JOINS US FOR AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. CONGRATULATIONS. ARE YOU LIVE NOW, HAVE YOU STARTED? TELL US ABOUT THE JOURNEY TO GET THIS APPROVAL. > > THANK YOU. WE JUST GOT APPROVAL TO MAKE US THE FIRST LICENSE EXCHANGE IN HONG KONG TO SERVE INSTITUTIONAL AND RETAIL INVESTORS. THE LICENSE ALLOWS INVESTORS TO BUY AND TRADE CRYPTO. THE FIRST LICENSE IN HONG KONG IS LIKE A MAJOR MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY JUST LIKE COINBASE IN THE U.S. MARKET. HONG KONG IS GOING TO HAVE ITS OWN CRYPTO EXCHANGE. RISHAAD: WHY DID YOU GET THE LICENSE RATHER THAN OTHERS? WHAT WAS THE ADVANTAGE THAT YOU HAD? DID YOU HAVE A UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSAL OR WAS IT JUST A CASE OF YOU SPENT MORE MONEY THAN OTHERS IN TRYING TO GET IT? > > MONEY IS PART OF IT, BUT WE HAVE A COUPLE OF UNIQUE SELLING POINTS. WE ACCEPT DIRECT BANK TRANSFERS FROM 16 COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD, AND WE ARE ALSO COOPERATING WITH DOLLAR-ISSUING BANKS. MANY EXCHANGES SUFFER A LOT FROM NOT HAVING BANK RATINGS, SO THERE USER CANNOT DIRECTLY DEPOSIT FIAT CURRENCY FROM BANK, BUT WE CAN. THE SECOND ONE IS WE ARE PROVIDING FIAT EXCHANGING PAYERS INCLUDING BBC U.S. AND ETF U.S. AND MORE. FROM NOW ON, STABLECOINS ARE A MUST IN CRYPTO TRADING, SO USERS -- STABLECOINS ARE NOT A MUST IN TRADING, SO USERS ARE ALLOWED TO BUY WITHOUT STABLECOINS, SO THE USER EXPERIENCE WILL BE MUCH BETTER THAN BEFORE. WE ALSO ESTABLISHED LICENSED CUSTODY SERVICES, WHICH IS REGULATED BY THE FFT, SO THE ASSETS WILL BE MORE SAFE AND SECURE THAN BEFORE. ANOTHER EFFECT IS THAT CRYPTO HACKERS HAVE STOLEN OVER 2 BILLION U.S. DOLLARS AROUND THE WORLD LAST YEAR, SO WE STORE UP TO 98% OF THE ASSETS. RISHAAD: I LIKE TO ASK YOU IF YOU COULD BE A BIT BRIEFER WITH YOUR ANSWERS BECAUSE WE HAVE A LOT TO GET THROUGH. WHAT IS YOUR PATH TO PROFITABILITY? WHAT HAVE TRADING VOLUMES BEEN LIKE ALREADY FROM RETAIL INVESTORS? > > WE JUST OPENED THE BUSINESS, BUT WE WILL HAVE BIGGER ACTIVITY IN LATE AUGUST TO PROVIDE THE FIRST APP IN THE HONG KONG MARKET, ALLOWING USERS TO TRADE CRYPTO, SO JUST STAY TUNED. RISHAAD: YOUR PATH TO PROFITABILITY, GIVE US A SENSE OF WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING AT HERE. > > OK. THE FIRST THREAT FOR THE MARKET IS CYBERATTACK, SO WE HAVE DONE A LOT OF THINGS TO PROTECT YOUR ASSETS FOR USERS. WE STORE USER ASSETS IN CO-WALLET, AND COLD WALLET STORAGE IS MUCH MORE SECURE THAN HOT WALLET. THE OTHER THING IS IT IS INJURED BY WORLD-CLASS INSURANCE COMPANIES. IF ANY LOSS HAPPENS, THE INSURANCE COMPANY WILL BE PACKING THE USERS' ASSETS. PRIOR TO THIS, THERE'S NO CRYPTO EXCHANGE AUDITED BY THE BIG FOUR AUDITING FIRMS, SO I'M PROUD TO SAY WE'RE THE FIRST EXCHANGE IN THE WORLD TO BE AUDITED BY THE BIG FOUR. ALL THESE EFFORTS WILL MAKE US ONE OF THE TOP EXCHANGES OF THE WORLD. RISHAAD: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. HOPEFULLY YOU CAN COME BACK AND TELL US ABOUT HOW IT IS GOING AFTER YOU GET IT UP AND RUNNING. CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT HASH KEY GROUP. IT IS PRE-MUCH GREEN OUT THERE AT THE MOMENT. WE HAVE A LOT OF SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS. THE HANG SENG LEADING THE CHARGE AT THIS POINT IN THE WORLD WITH A 1.7% GAIN. LOOKING AT THE COMMODITIES SIDE OF THINGS, WE HAVE OIL PRICES ONCE AGAIN A BIT TROUBLESOME, OVER $80 A BARREL. LOOKING ALSO AT SOVEREIGN BONDS, SEEING YIELDS RIGHT ACROSS THE BOARD GOING UP AT THAT IS WHERE WE ARE SEEING THE RED, AS THOSE BOND PRICES GO DOWN. LET'S CHECK IN WITH SOME OF THE CORPORATE STORIES. PAYPAL SHARES SLUMPING AFTER A KEY PROFIT MEASURE SHRANK IN THE SECOND QUARTER. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS. THEY NARROWED TO 21.4% DURING THE PERIOD. THE COMPANY HAD TO SET ASIDE MORE MONEY TO COVER SOURING LOANS. THE CEO OF PAYPAL SAYING HE EXPECTS THE PROVISIONS TO BE A TEMPORARY BLIP ACROSS RESULTS. BMW STEPPING UP SPENDING ON ITS ELECTRIC CAR ROLLOUT. IT HAS EV'S NOW. FIRE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SAYING THAT INVESTMENT IN BATTERIES WILL BE MASSIVE. BATTERY-POWERED CARS MAKING UP ABOUT 30% OF SHARES. BMW SAYING IT IS HAPPY WITH ITS PRICING IN THE KEY CHINA MARKET. SECOND QUARTER ADJUSTED NET INCOME RISING 75% AND $1 BILLION AHEAD OF THE WALL STREET THINKING. IT DOES REFLECT APOLLO'S CONTINUING TILT TOWARDS CREDIT AND INSURANCE. THEY ARE SAYING IT'S A GOLDEN TIME FOR PRIVATE CREDIT WHILE WARNING OF CHALLENGES AHEAD. > > FINANCIAL CONDITIONS WILL AND ARE GETTING MORE CHALLENGING. THEY ARE GETTING MORE CHALLENGING IN ENGLAND AND PARTS OF EUROPE. THEY WILL GET MORE CHALLENGING IN CERTAIN INDUSTRIES IN THE U.S., AND THAT IS HOW WE THINK ABOUT THE WORLD IN 2024 AND 2025. ALONG WITH THE EVOLUTION OF HOW CAPITAL GETS PROVIDED, CERTAINLY THE HIGHER COST OF CAPITAL AND TOUGHER FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE WHAT WE WOULD EXPECT AS A BASE CASE. RISHAAD: THERE WE GO, CHALLENGING BUT CONFIDENT. IT IS A GOOD DAY IF YOU ARE LONG . YOU'RE NOT WRONG TODAY. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE PRICE ACTION. WE SEE CHINA LEADING THE CHARGE WITH TECHNOLOGY. 2.6% UP. ALSO, DEVELOPERS DOING WELL TODAY, THE MSCI CHINA INDEX UP 1.8%. MARKETS AND MORE ON THE WAY. RISHAAD: OPTIMISM NOT CAUTION TODAY. WE HAVE BEEN IN THE DOLDRUMS OF LATE. WE ARE LOOKING AT MORE CONFIDENCE ABOUT CHINESE AUTHORITIES COMING IN AND SORTING THINGS OUT IN THE PBOC SAYING THAT THEY WILL DO SOMETHING. ALSO CHINA EXPECTED TO SPEED UP THE ROLLOUT OF A PLAN TO RESOLVE ITS LOCAL GOVERNMENT DEBT. ELSEWHERE, THE TECH SIDE OF THINGS. WE'RE LOOKING AT THAT 2.5% UP AS PEOPLE PREPARE TO TAKE ON RISK. COMING UP, WE ARE LOOKING AT THE TECH SECTOR AND WE ARE GOING TO LOOK AT WHAT IS IN STORE WITH FM INTEGRATED ALPHA.