00:00

We are getting some data from the Treasury Department as they announce what they plan to do with their financing for this quarter. The expectation is that they're going to borrow quite a bit more than they previously expected, which did lead to a sell off in the 30 year. Just yesterday we had yesterday afternoon. Right now in the 30 year Treasury, you can see it going up 4.1%. That is the highest level going back to November. Joining us now with the latest numbers from the Treasury Department is Michael McKee. Mike? Well, Lisa, the Treasury said they were going to borrow over $1,000,000,000,000 in this quarter. And the question is, how are they going to pay for it? Well, pretty much as the market expected, by raising auction sizes, not so much in August, but they're going to raise throughout the quarter. Here's the first refunding numbers that come out for this month. These will be auctions held next week, $103 billion total, refunding $84 billion in maturing securities and raising 19 billion in new cash. And as you can see, three year note of 42 billion, ten year at 38 and the 30 year bond comes in at 23 billion for next week. Now, the increases I talked about are going to be relatively substantial, but again, not unexpected. They're raising the two year by a 9 billion to 3 by six and the five by nine and then seven, ten and thirties. As well as they go through the quarter, they will parcel this out month by month, but it will end up with a much higher auction schedule. And they say going forward, it'll depend on the performance of the economy and of course, what tax receipts come in. One other note of interest in this release is that the Treasury says it has made significant progress on its plans to implement a regular buyback program in 2024. They don't have that program in place yet, but it does seem to be moving forward. So that is something to look forward to perhaps at the next refunding. We'll see you in November for that. And just real quick here, it also says the Treasury does expect auction sizes to be boosted going forward. So how much is this a sign? This is just a signal of what's to come? It's a signal of what's to come. But again, the mixture is what matters to the market. They do say they're going to raise Treasury bill issuance because they're still trying to rebuild the Treasury general account and get to 600 billion by the end of September.