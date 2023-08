00:00

How did you respond to that yesterday? I think like everyone else, I scratched my head a bit and said, really now? And oh, by the way, we've got 150 companies in the S & P 500 reporting earnings this week. So I find, you know, all the reactions that are coming through, John, really, really interesting. People seem both puzzled and annoyed at the timing of this. And I think, you know, I certainly am scratching my head like everyone else, but we've got a lot of other stuff to get through this week. So I think people are going to take a be try to give this some thought and not overreact in the short term. Let's touch on the other stuff. I'm confused by the earnings and it's always my issue with earnings season, knowing that you can pick a single name and sound, whatever story you want to tell. Jet Blue is saying that the domestic story is not as good as you think it is, and Caterpillar's telling me the international story is not as bad as I think it is. Which one is it? So, you know, John, we on my team, we divide up the sectors and we try to read through as much of this stuff as we can. And I'll give you the caveat. I have not read anything that's come out this week. We do lag a little bit there, three of us. But the reality is that I do think the international commentary that I have seen, whether it's been about Europe or China, does feel like it's tilted negative. And that's something very different, I would say, from past reporting seasons when it felt, you know, a little more positive and then a little more mixed. And I feel like everything I'm reading is more on the negative side. So we know obviously not every company is saying that, but that's really where I see the bias right now. I do think the consumer conversation, you know, is is still pretty similar to what we've seen in the past. I have noticed some mixed sort of commentary from some of the airlines. You know, I'm not going to deny that. But I do think in general, the consumer is still described as very healthy, very resilient. You know, I think that story hasn't changed. Outlooks that now very mixed. I was complaining to my team the other day. I just feel like I'm not getting a whole lot of meat on the outlooks. There's just not a lot of discussion. And now that's leaving me feeling pretty annoyed, frankly. Laurie, as you basically want to temper the enthusiasm just a touch. I think one thing, one area where you stand out is your commitment still to core holdings in technology over a time horizon, longer than 5 minutes. Laurie, why is that still important? So, you know, we really think about this concept of recovery. I'm not fighting yesterday's recession battle the way some strategists are, right? I'm thinking about the recovery. I do think the market's already priced in a lot of recovery for next year. But we really want to think about what kind of recovery are we going to have in 2024 and 2025. And the GDP stats are still coming in pretty sluggish at 2% or lower and in a 2% or lower real GDP, world growth stocks typically outperform. And I'm not saying you have to go all in on growth right now. I do think some of those stocks are extended. The valuations don't look great. But if we're wanting to really think about the long term, if we do see some weakness in some of those tech parts of the market, I think you want to add to that. I would be very selective. Stick with the higher quality industries like software. But secular growth typically works best in a sluggish economic backdrop. And I do think that sluggish economic backdrop as well is the price we pay for perhaps skipping a recession or only having a mild one this year.